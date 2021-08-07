skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) is a financial institution which offers financial services to private consumers and commercial and business accounts. Among its offerings are consumer banking services which include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing deposit accounts, personal loans based off personal equity and automobile value as well as single family and multifamily mortgage services. The company also offers commercial and real estate loans to developers and businesses alongside business loans backed by personal and commercial equity.

The company's primary operating area is California, where it is headquartered and first began in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County, but in recent years, the company expanded into key growth markets like Las Vegas, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Kansas City, Kansas; and it expects to continue this expansion in the months to come. These new market are rapidly growing ones where two factors come into play.

The first is the higher than national average population growth expectations for those regions, where they'll enjoy a healthier growth prospect. The second is the higher income growth rate in those areas outside of California, which is leading that pricing market. California prices and incomes has soared over the past several years so margins are contracting as less debt is issued and more interest-bearing savings accounts are making up the product mix. This expansion into other markets which are still heavily debt-driven will aid the company's margins in the long run.

What happened over the past year?

This growth was seen in both the company's top and bottom line as well as their share price action. I first wrote about Axos Financial in mid-2019, a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The result from largely consumer oriented financial institutions is that they closed down branches but still maintained their operations, resulting in better margins, even as sales were slightly hurt by the subsequent stimulus checks and unemployment benefits, which traded out the need for new debt.

Since the recovery, however, the company's share price has nearly doubled, rising over 85% since my article was published, outpacing the markets overall return of just under 48% - a remarkable feat for a small financial institution.

Over the past year, another thing that happened was that the company had to put some of their expansion efforts on hold as labor and in-person demand was scarce. This has caused a pause in their expansion efforts which in turn has put a pause on share price appreciation and income growth potential.

For now - a pause. Later - growth

Currently, analysts expect the company to report an accelerating sales growth environment as the financial institution moves to continue their expansion efforts. They currently expect the company to report a sales CAGR of 8.6% on an accelerating basis - higher than the overall expected CAGR of 6% for the United States financial services market over a similar time period.

2021 2022 2023 Sales $693.14 million $750.40 million $825.30 million Growth +7.63% +8.26% +9.98%

As we can see, the company is not only beating the overall market due to a better position in faster growing markets, they are expected to see an acceleration in sales growth, something which runs contrary to almost every other financial institution, even some of those which operate in similar regions. I provide more expectations commentary later in this segment.

When it comes to EPS, this is where they are expected to show a pause and a slight wonkiness as the combination of higher interest income and expense fight each other out, as well as the aforementioned lower margins in their core California markets which are only expected to be offset by other regions later down the line. Currently, analysts expect the company to report an EPS CAGR of 4.25%, significantly lower than sales growth expectations.

2021 2022 2023 EPS $3.58 $4.04 $4.17 Growth -2.80% +13.0% +3.17%

The thing about these expectations for Axos Financial is that, I believe, they will continue to outperform them. The company has beaten both EPS and sales expectations handily over the past 2-3 years, even as the pandemic raged on. I continue to believe that analysts are underestimating their ability to take advantage of their core growing markets as they've shown they are able to do over the past several years.

Valuation update - some upside remain

Back in mid-2019, I compared Axos Financial to several peers in the same markets and regions and saw that they were trading at a higher multiple with similar growth rate expectations:

The company's 2020 growth expectations mean that when compared to other smaller financial institutions, they're seemingly undervalued as most other companies in the area are fairly valued at 13x to 17x 2019 and 2020 earnings whilst Axos is under 10x. Valuing Axos at 12x forward earnings presents a fair value...

This continues to be the case, although some of their peers have slightly lower multiples since they have not rallied as much as Axos. I continue to believe that the company is fairly valued at around 12x forward earnings, providing for slight upside. The company is currently trading around $49.60 per share.

2021 2022 2023 Expected EPS $3.58 $4.04 $4.17 Price Target $42.96 $48.48 $50.04

As we can see, this fair value implies that the company is fairly valued to slightly overvalued even after we take into account that the company is likely to exceed expectations by around 10% to 12%, which I expect them to do. This does provide for a little upside if you're already holding the position but I do believe that there are better returns to be found elsewhere if you're looking for a financial institution to invest in.

This is primarily due to their California operations, where debt is less frequently taken on, will see higher interest bearing deposits offsetting some of the interest income from loans and other services. There may be other companies which have a better product mix for the nearer term to invest in.

I will continue to hold Axos Financial but have turned neutral on the company's long term prospects.