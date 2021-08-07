Jag_cz/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On March 31, I wrote my most recent article, covering the aerospace supplier Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL). Now, more than four months later, I'm updating my bull case and incorporate the company's views regarding the commercial aerospace industry. While we remain in a very tricky situation due to a new wave of uncertainty regarding the way governments will deal with a new upswing in COVID cases, we are witnessing very positive signs when it comes to potential new orders going forward. Hexcel is expecting to benefit from higher orders as manufacturers are dealing with falling inventory levels for narrow-body aircraft models. On top of that, management is seeing new orders from major defense projects while labor shortage-related challenges remain contained for the time being. If everything goes right, we could be looking at accelerated EBITDA growth and much higher free cash flow due to lower property investments and better margins. In this article, I will give you the details. So, bear with me!

Let's Dive Into 2Q21

One of the best things about analyzing quarterly reports from companies that have a major footprint in any supply chain is the fact that they tend to tell us a lot about business expectations, including challenges and opportunities. Aerospace & defense is currently the largest industry in my long-term dividend growth portfolio. I own L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), and Boeing (BA). Therefore, I am highly interested in any details suppliers are willing to share with the public - there's a lot of classified stuff when it comes to defense-related projects.

Anyway, Hexcel's results were better than expected. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.08, which is $0.07 above expectations. GAAP EPS came in positive while analysts expected a small loss. What might seem 'weird' to some readers is that sales fell by 15.4% to $320 million. How can sales still be down if we're comparing them to one of the worst quarters in modern history (2Q20)?

Source: Seeking Alpha

Understanding why sales are down is key as it's basically the entire bear case we've been dealing with since the start of the pandemic. It's entirely based on inventory destocking. In a situation where commercial aerospace demand is low, aircraft producers will deplete existing inventories to reduce costs. This is still the case in 2021 as existing inventories have supported slightly higher demand so far. Hence, a year-on-year comparison makes less sense in this industry compared to industries that suffered immediately when lockdown orders were executed.

With that said, HXL operates in three markets: commercial, defense, and industrial. Industrial includes selling materials for the automotive industry and wind turbines, which makes total sense as HXL sells lightweight materials to the aviation industry. Not selling the same (similar) materials to non-aerospace customers would have been a missed opportunity. In 2Q21, commercial aviation represented roughly half of the company's sales. Sales in this segment were down 24.8%, which makes sense as this segment suffers from destocking the most. That's why it's fantastic news that HXL sees higher orders going forward as "substantial destocking is now behind us as we enter the third quarter of 2021". However, please keep in mind that this will be driven by narrow-body planes only as regional traffic is outperforming intercontinental flights by a mile due to lockdowns in various cities and countries across the globe. It's very hard to make any kind of expectations, but a wide-body (long-haul flights) recovery could take until 2024/2025. I think regional flights could fully recover in 2023.

Space and defense sales represented 33% of HXL sales in 2Q21. This segment saw 2.7% lower sales. The company sees higher demand on a long-term basis but sees some headwinds caused by lower expected F-35 deliveries in 2021 as Lockheed Martin (LMT) is seeing short-term pandemic-related supply chain interruptions impacting this program.

Industrial sales were roughly 19% of total sales. This segment saw 15.1% lower sales as a result of lower wind energy demand. This sub-segment accounts for 45% of industrial sales and more than offset higher automotive and recreation (i.e., boats) sales.

Based on this context, management is working on cost control. The company is trying to expand its business with subdued hiring numbers. So far, the company has not run into trouble when it comes to hiring qualified employees. However, it is highly unlikely that employment numbers in the industry return to normal anytime soon. It's not just HXL but all major players are doing the same I've found out over the past few quarters.

Based on current expectations, we're looking at $326 million in next year's EBITDA. This includes growth across the board with the absence of big orders the company would have received if long-haul were back in business. That will almost certainly not be the case. I doubt we'll even be remotely close to normal.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

The good thing is that free cash flow can rise to $150 million again next year as operating cash flow is set to exceed $220 million. However, that's less than half of what the company did prior to 2020 due to a slow recovery. Thankfully the company is dialing back capital expenditures from more than $200 million prior to 2020 to less than $80 million in 2022. Lower CapEx is a result of the aforementioned focus on costs and a result of the expected completion of the company's new research and technology facility in Salt Lake City in 2022.

In order to give you a better understanding of free cash flow, let me give you an example. If the company is indeed able to generate $150 million in 2022 free cash flow, we're looking at an FCF yield of 3.2% - based on a $4.7 billion market cap. If the company were to spend all of its FCF on dividends, that's the yield you would get. A return to normal would indicate a yield of more than 6%.

Prior to the pandemic, the company paid $0.64 per year in dividends, which is a 1.1% yield based on the current stock price. However, the company cut its dividend to preserve liquidity last year. The company's stock repurchase program is restricted through March 31, 2022, by the revolver (credit facility) amendment executed in January 2021. The $750 million revolving credit facility (revolver) matures in June 2024 and requires minimum liquidity for 1Q21 through 1Q22 of more than $250 million (undrawn credit plus cash).

I think the company has the potential to bring back the dividend in 2023. Net debt is expected to fall to just 1.9x EBITDA (based on subdued EBITDA) and free cash flow will support both a low dividend and further debt reduction starting next year.

Valuation

How do we want to value HXL? Using next year's EBITDA of expectations ($326 million) and net debt of roughly $610 million we get an expected enterprise value of $5.4 billion, which is 16.4x EBITDA. Using normalized EBITDA of $500 million, we get a 10.7x multiple.

Basically, if you're looking for long-term exposure, I think the valuation is fair. Unfortunately, we're once again in a situation of an unfavorable risk/reward as I explained in this macro blog. It's very hard to make assumptions, but I do not think that the stock price will continue the uptrend that started last year. I'm emotionally prepared to take a beating in some cyclical stocks if economic growth indicators are indeed peaking. However, I'm not saying this to scare you. I'm not selling anything. I'm just raising my savings rate to buy any potential weakness. HXL is on that list.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The only reason why HXL is struggling is because of delayed recovery in long-haul flights and uncertainty - in general. Other than that, the company continues to be well-positioned thanks to well-diversified exposure in commercial and defense aerospace and renewable energy in its industrial segment. The company will be able to lower CapEx going forward and deliver stronger free cash flow. Its dividend won't come back this year as liquidity is somewhat restricted as a result of its revolving credit facility.

I'm not buying the stock as a dividend growth investment because I already own plenty of companies in this industry. However, I put the stock on my list as I think it can deliver significant capital gains on a long-term basis. My strategy is to buy a potential correction in the weeks ahead IF (not when) the market starts to show weakness.

However, and to come back to my title, investors need to have patience. The aerospace recovery will take some time. In the end, the expected rewards are capital gains and a good dividend yield (on cost).

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!