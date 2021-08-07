Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Thesis and background

The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has been a major benefactor for years of the home improvement wave and the economic environment. The need, the passion, and the extent of homeowners for renovation have provided long term secular support for the business. And LOW investors have been spectacularly rewarded in the past decade through a combination of earnings growth, dividend, and valuation expansion. And the LOW stock has been a 10 bagger stock in the pasts 10 year, earning a total return more than 1000% in the past decade.

This article reviews the return drivers in the past and provides an outlook for the next one. The results unfortunately suggest that it is unlikely that the drivers in the past will continue. However, given the current fair valuation and the quality of the business model, a good total return can still be expected. The current FW PE is actually a bit below the historical average (17.3x vs 17.6x), a rare case for a high quality business under today’s overall expensive market. There is a good possibility that the total return can be in the double digit range in the next 5 to 10 years.

Overview of the business and quick recap

I have written before on LOW about its business model, profitability, and moat with a particular focus on its perpetual growth rate. Most of the detailed information has been covered in my earlier article and won't be repeated today. Here we will just briefly recap the most basic information for new readers to facilitate the new analysis.

LOW operates a chain of almost 2,000 hardware and home improvement superstores in the United States and Canada. It just delivered a record quarter in 2021 Q1. The highlights from Q1 ER are summarized in the chart below. As seen, it's a spectacular quarter to an already great business. Total sales for the first quarter were $24.4 billion compared to $19.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020, a 24% increase. At the same time, both gross margin and operating margin also expanded significantly (operation margin expanded by 317 basis points!). As a result of the combined large increase in both sales and expanded margin, profit skyrocketed. Operating income increased more than 60% compared to same quarter last year, and diluted EPS more than 82%. Under such a context, it announced an outsized 33% dividend hike early in the year.

And it will release the Q2 earnings soon (Aug 18, 2021), and I very much look forward to hearing the updates then.

Return drivers in the past decade

As seen from the next three charts, LOW investors have been spectacularly rewarded in the past decade through a combination of earnings growth, dividend, and valuation expansion. The stock delivered more than 1000% of total return (assuming dividend reinvestment) over the past decade, translated into a whopping CAGR of 27.4%, far outpacing the S&P500 index.

The above return was driven by three factors as illustrated in the next two chart. EPS growth is the first driver as seen from the second chart. Over the past decade, LOW was able to grow the EPS at 19% CAGR. PE expansion is the second driver as seen in the second chart, though a minor one and only contributing 0.9% CAGR into the total return. Lastly, dividend reinvestment contributed the remaining 7.53%, making it the second largest contributor. This chart really highlights the power of dividend reinvesting for a dividend growth stock.

Now looking forward, the natural questions are: can these same return drivers be repeated? And if not, what will the return drivers look like in the next decade?

And we will examine these questions immediately below.

How would the PE change?

In short, I do not expect the PE to change much. The following chart shows the annual average PE of the stock in the past decade. As seen, the average is 17.6x and the standard deviation is ~2.5. The current FW PE is actually a bit below the history average (17.3 vs 17.6), a rare case for a high quality business under today’s overall expensive market. Obviously, there is no reason why the PE has to be around mean. But for a stable and well-established stock like LOW, there is no reason to expect a sudden quantum leap in its valuation either. And a large part of being a conservative investor means to be aware of the rule of reverse selectivity – I am more inclined to expect something old to repeat itself again than to expect something completely new to show up.

Would the EPS growth continue?

My take on this question is no. When I think of long term growth (like in 10 years or more), the framework I use is the following – in the long term the growth rate is “simply” the product of ROCE and reinvestment rate, i.e.,

Longer Term Growth Rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

ROCE stands for the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income – a key to estimate the PGR. The reinvestment rate is the portion of income the business plows back to fuel further growth.

So to estimate the long term growth rate, we need to estimate two things: ROCE and reinvestment rate.

To estimate the ROCE of businesses like LOW, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of LOW over the past decade are shown below. As seen, LOW was able to maintain a remarkably high ROCE over the past decade: on average 21.5% for the past decade. To put things in perspective, as shown in my previous articles on Lockheed Martin (LMT) and General Dynamics (GD), ROCEs for these defense business leaders, who almost enjoy a monopoly moat, are “only” in the range of 20% to 30%. And in LOW’s case, the ROCE has improved from below 20% at the beginning of the decade to the current level near 40%.

Now let’s see the reinvestment part. The following chart shows how LOW has been allocating its income in the past decade. As can be seen, dividend and maintenance CAPEx have been the major items, costing on average 50% of operation cash (“OPC”). Neither cost is optional. For a dividend stock like LOW, the dividend is not really optional – it probably will be the last cost that management is willing to cut. Maintenance CAPEx is simply what it takes to keep the business running.

For the remaining 50%, the company does have a choice. It can use it for a variety of things: reinvest to fuel further growth, pay an extra special dividend, pay down debt, buyback shares, et al. It obviously makes total sense to reinvest all of it to fuel further growth given its spectacular ROCE. But the problem is that for businesses at this scale, there are just not that many opportunities to reinvest the earnings. As a result, LOW has been allocating the remaining earnings mostly to buy back shares as seen. As a matter of fact, the business has been spending more than the remaining earnings (22% more than OPC on average) on share repurchases. Part of the rational is the low cost on debt in the past decade due to the decline interest rate. When the cost on debt is lower than the cost of equity, it makes perfect sense to leverage more and use the borrowed money to buy back shares.

Essentially, LOW has engaged in a leveraged buyout of itself in the past decade and has returned all of the equity to the shareholders.

Now with both ROCE and reinvestment rate estimated, we can estimate the long term growth rate, as shown in the third chart in this section. This table shows the long-term growth rate at different combinations of ROCE and reinvestment rate.

The color in the background shows the possibility of each combination. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. And the numbers highlighted in red are the most likely scenario given the average ROCE in the past decade and the reinvestment rate that makes sense to me for a business at LOW’s scale. Note that in this table, I also added 2.5% of inflation to the growth rate. So as a result, even when LOW reinvests 0%, it would still have a growth rate of 2.5% because of inflation. I think this is justified as LOW has demonstrated in the past it has the pricing power to adjust for inflation.

As seen, I do not expect the 19% annual EPS growth experienced in the past decade to continue. To me, that was an extra-ordinary period when all the stars are aligned – expanded margin, increased leverage aided by declining rate combined with low inflation, and even the COVID unexpectedly helped. In the next decade, I expect many of these factors to either discontinue, stabilize, or even reverse, and as a result leading to a growth rate in the mid-digit range, about 4~6% as shown below.

Source: Author

Putting it all together

Now we can put all the pieces together and make some observations for the outlook in the next decade.

What I always like to do is a reality check as shown in the chart below. It is essentially a back of envelop calculation to estimate what is the growth rate and valuation required to deliver a target ROI in the next 10 years. And see if such growth rate and valuation can pass a commonsense test. To make it really simple, let’s assume dividend and earnings grow at the same rate, and dividend are not reinvested.

As an example, if we require a 10% annual ROI, represented by the black line (10% annual return translates to 60% total return in 5 years because 1.1^5=160%), the growth rate will have to be about 7.5% if the PE ratio does not change from its current level. And if the PE contracts to 15x (one sigma below the historical average) as shown by the green line, the growth rate would have to be about 11% to deliver the required 10% ROI.

With the above background, the purple box symbolizes what I think would be the expected region for the next 10 years. Based on the discussions we had in the earlier sections, the reasons are:

1. For the valuation - I do not expect the PE to change to much away from the historical range.

2. For the growth rate – as aforementioned, I consider somewhere near the single digit range (say 4% to 6%) as the most likely scenario given the average ROCE in the past decade and the reinvestment rate that makes sense to me for a business at LOW’s scale.

Under the above arguments, the expected return would be 4% to about 11% in the next 5 years as highlighted by the purple box. And it is likely that the stock can deliver the high end of the return. All we need is a moderate growth rate and some luck – but not too much – for the valuation to swing towards the higher end.

Conclusion and final thoughts

LOW has been a 10 bagger stock in the pasts 10 year through a combination of robust earnings growth (19% CAGR), dividend growth, and valuation expansion. Upon a closer look, I believe the past 10 years represented an extra-ordinary period when all the stars are aligned for LOW – a long bull market in the background, expanded margin, increased leverage aided by declining rate combined with low inflation, and even the COVID unexpectedly helped.

Looking forward, I expect many of these factors to either discontinue, stabilize, or even reverse, and as a result leading to slower growth rate in the mid-single digit (say 4% ~ 6%). However, given the current fair valuation and the quality of the business model, a good total return can still be expected. The current FW PE is actually a bit below the history average (17.3x vs 17.6x), a rare case for a high quality business under today’s overall expensive market. There is a good possibility that the total return can be in the double digit range in the next 5 to 10 years.

