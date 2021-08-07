Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported excellent numbers that confirm several long-term growth drivers. Modern societies suffer from what I'd call diseases of affluence such as diabetes and obesity. This is not a short-term phenomenon related to the pandemic but a fundamental long-term trend. It offers significant growth potential for the future. The company operates with high margins but is also highly valued. A stock price of $75-80 offers a reasonable projected annual total return and could be a starting point for a long-term position.

Motivation for this article

I am long-term extremely bullish on Novo Nordisk. My previous articles described the excellent performance/business execution over many years and the great long-term potential that diseases like obesity and diabetes offer. The stock gained around 40% during the last six months and surged during the last few days. I was and I am bullish, but to be quite honest, I did not expect such a rise.

In this article, I am going to quickly review the latest numbers and my previous business case. It will be interesting to see how Novo Nordisk compares to its peers in terms of valuation and other relevant measures. Finally, today's valuation is analyzed based on historical multiples and a possible entry point is discussed in case you are not yet invested.

Latest results

The company reported extremely strong numbers on the 4th of August and that has led to a sharp rise in the share price. The image below shows the key highlights of the announcement. More details can be found here.

Source: H1 2021 results presentation

At constant exchange rates, sales grew by 12% and the operating profit by 9% in the first six months of 2021. Net profit increased by 10% compared to H1 2020. Novo Nordisk was able to increase its diabetes market share by 0.5% to 29.6%. The update of Ozempic and Rybelsus enabled a 30% GLP-1 growth. Obesity care grew by 34% at CER (excluding changes in exchange rates). After FDA approval in June 2021, Wegovy, Semaglutide 2.4mg, was made available to patients in the US for weight management in adults living with obesity.

The guidance for 2021 was raised.

Source: H1 2021 results presentation

These are great results and they justify a significant increase in the share price. However, we also have to keep in mind the current valuation of the stock and that will be discussed in greater detail later.

Future growth drivers

I described the potential of obesity in one of my previous articles. No surprise, nothing has changed since then. Modern societies suffer from what I'd call diseases of affluence such as diabetes and obesity. This is not a short-term phenomenon related to the pandemic but a fundamental long-term trend. The image below gives a good impression of Novo Nordisk's opportunity in the large unmet needs in several areas.

Source: H1 2021 results presentation

It is expected that 700M people will have diabetes in 2045. Only about 2% of people with obesity are medically treated today. In addition, the company is expanding its footprint towards other serious chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Novo Nordisk is (unfortunately) operating in a high-growth business.

Peer group

Novo Nordisk is the diabetes market leader, but there are also strong direct competitors like Eli Lilly (LLY). Let's have a quick look at the peer group. Some of them are not competing in the same areas, but it's good to get a general impression of the sector valuation (data from Seeking Alpha).

Valuation Novo Nordisk Eli Lilly Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) AbbVie (ABBV) Pfizer (PFE) P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) 33,54 33,38 9,13 9,11 11,0 Price / Sales (ttm) 11,3 8,97 3,46 3,79 4,53 EV / EBITDA (FWD) 23,6 26,7 7,42 9,56 9,77 Price / Cash Flow (ttm) 26,59 33,76 12,16 9,95 15,96

As far as valuation is concerned, two groups can be distinguished. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, both operating in the diabetes business, are on one side, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, and Pfizer on the other. The valuation gap is really significant. Let's see if that's supported by growth and profitability.

Growth / Profitability Novo Nordisk Eli Lilly Bristol Myers Squibb AbbVie Pfizer Revenue Growth (FWD) 9,10% 7,74% 22,79% 21,53% 7,80% EBITDA Growth (FWD) 8,52% 11,23% 35,28% 21,04% 7,95% EBITDA Margin 45,52% 33,93% 42,44% 51,50% 35,97% Net Income Margin 33,78% 22,71% -11,44% 12,40% 23,80% Return on Equity 75,94% 111,03% -11,76% 48,85% 14,03%

The growth of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly is strong, but Bristol-Myers Squibb and AbbVie are expected to grow much stronger. NVO scores with a high EBITDA margin, the highest net income margin, and high return on equity. However, I don't see the extremely high valuation justified. Of course, this is just a quick comparison, and the pharmaceutical industry is very complex. There are excellent articles on Seeking Alpha discussing the reasons for the possible price discount and the attractive valuation of Bristol-Myers Squibb and AbbVie.

Novo Nordisk's valuation

The dynamic fair value calculation from DividendStocksCash is used to calculate the fair value based on historical valuation.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

The current valuation of the stock is analyzed with the price-earnings ratio. Based on the time period between 2012 and 2024 (estimated by analysts), the calculated fair value multiple for P/E is 23.

As already suspected, Novo Nordisk is extremely expensive at the moment. It was reasonably valued till April this year, but after that, the fundamentals and the share price decoupled. The projected annual total return (capital gains plus dividends) is only 2.4% till 2024. A stock price of $75-80 (DKK 475-500) offers a reasonable projected annual total return of 7-8% and that's still not spectacular, but a starting point for a long-term position. Novo Nordisk is a HOLD.

Risks to consider

Novo Nordisk is facing declining insulin prices, biosimilar competition, and increasing pricing pressure in the US. A company-specific risk is a strong dependency on the diabetes segment. Another aspect for the Danish company is currency headwinds. In addition, one of its strongest competitors, namely Eli Lilly, is making significant progress in developing new products (Tirzepatide) that can cost market shares.

My biggest concern right now is the high valuation of the stock. There is a 25% downside to fair value based on historical multiples and that's something to keep in mind before making an investment.

Conclusion

Novo Nordisk is a high-quality company with experienced management. The latest numbers were excellent and confirm several long-term growth drivers. Modern societies suffer from what I'd call diseases of affluence such as diabetes and obesity. This is not a short-term phenomenon related to the pandemic but a fundamental long-term trend. It offers significant growth potential for the future.

When compared to its peers, Novo Nordisk stands out with high margins, but also with a very high valuation. A dynamic value calculation based on historical multiples confirms that. There is a potential 25% downside to fair value. A stock price of $75-80 offers a reasonable projected annual total return and could be a starting point for a long-term position. Novo Nordisk is a HOLD.