We’re more than halfway through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent company to report is B2Gold. It was a much softer quarter on a year-over-year basis, with output down …, but the company has maintained its production and cost guidance. While B2Gold lacks immediate growth and relies heavily on one asset which increases risk, the risk does look to be mostly priced in here at $3.80 per share. Based on B2Gold’s industry-leading dividend yield, and a very reasonable valuation, I see this correction as a low-risk buying opportunity.

B2Gold released its Q2 results this week, reporting quarterly gold production of ~211,600 ounces, a 13% decline from the year-ago period. This was driven by significantly lower production from Fekola, and another softer quarter from Otjikoto, offset by a larger contribution from the company's interest in Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF). Given the lower gold sales and volatility in the gold price, we saw significantly lower revenue in the period on a year-over-year basis, in addition to lower all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins. The good news is that H2 is expected to be much stronger, and the Fekola Mill continues to perform well above expectations, pointing to 8.75 to 9.0 million tonnes per annum potentially being the new normal. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the chart above, B2Gold's production came in at its lowest levels in over two years for consecutive quarters now, with a further drop-off in production on a sequential basis in Q2. This can be attributed to significantly lower gold production at the company's flagship Fekola Mine, where production declined 23% year-over-year to just ~113,600 ounces. This softer start to the year that was in line with guidance has pushed H1 output to just ~432,300 ounces, which might make investors anxious about whether the company will meet its 1 million-ounce guidance mid-point. The good news is that B2Gold has maintained its guidance, expected much higher grades from Fekola in H2 2021.

The weaker quarter from Fekola was attributed to increased waste stripping and lower mined grades, with B2Gold busy developing Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the Fekola Pit. During the quarter, the operation's average processed grade slipped from 3.11 grams per tonne gold in the same period last year to 1.65 grams per tonne gold this year. The silver lining was that throughput came in at a record ~2.29 million tonnes per annum, well above the nameplate capacity of ~1.88 million tonnes per annum. This helped to offset the lower grades and lower gold recovery rates (93.2% vs. 94.8%), but even with the mill performing extremely well, it's difficult to offset a 46% decline in processed grades. B2Gold noted that the outperformance at the mill was driven by favorable ore fragmentation and hardness, and optimization of the grinding circuit.

The good news related to the Fekoka Mill easily outperforming expectations is that it suggests ~7.5 million tonnes per annum (assumed expansion rate) is nowhere near the ceiling for this asset, and 8.75 to 9.0 million tonnes per annum could be the new normal. This would provide a solid increase in production going forward if it can maintain this capacity. Assuming 9.0 million tonnes per annum, a grade of 1.80 grams per tonne gold, and a 94% recovery rate, this would translate to ~490,000 ounces of output per annum. The grade of 1.80 grams per tonne is slightly below the Fekola reserve grade of 1.90 grams per tonne gold because I have assumed processing of ore from satellite deposits (Anaconda, Cardinal) where grades are slightly lower than the Fekola reserve grade.

Finally, B2Gold noted that while the dispute regarding the Menankoto Permit is ongoing, the Bantako North permit is not affected, which holds a portion of the Anaconda area resource. This area could provide an additional source of satellite feed for the Fekola Mill. The Bantako North permit area remains in good standing and is wholly owned, and holds a significant portion of the Mamba deposit saprolite material. B2Gold noted that a pit situated on the permit could provide material for 1.5 to 2 years beginning in 2022, subject to the receipt of permits. This gives B2Gold a second option for satellite feed outside of Cardinal, with ore from this near-mine deposit expected to be fed to the Fekola Mill before year-end.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to the rest of the portfolio, Otjikoto had another very soft quarter, with production coming in at just ~26,900 ounces, a more than 37% decline on a year-over-year basis (Q2 2020: ~43,500). This was driven by significantly lower grades (0.99 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.58 grams per tonne gold), and similar throughput, with a significant portion of ore sourced from medium-grade stockpiles. This was due to the fact that waste stripping continues at the Wolfshag and Otjikoto pits. The good news is that output is expected to increase materially in H2 2021, with mining set to reach the higher-grade zones at the base of the Wolfshag Pit.

Fortunately, B2Gold saw higher production at Masbate and from Calibre, where production increased ~31%, and more than 600%, respectively. The increased output from Masbate was driven by higher processed grades of 1.17 grams per tonne gold, a more than 20% increase from 0.94 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2020. Gold recovery rates were also much higher in the quarter at 81.5% (+ 50 basis points year-over-year), and processed grades came in 8% above budget. In terms of Calibre, B2Gold's attributable production came in at ~14,200 ounces, a sharp increase from Q2 2020 when Calibre voluntarily shut down its assets to protect its workers during COVID-19. Let's take a look at the financial results:

Given the lower production and gold sales in the period, B2Gold saw much higher costs, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $1,016/oz, a more than 42% increase from the year-ago period. While this is disappointing from a headline standpoint, costs are expected to be much lower in FY2021, with AISC expected to come in at $890/oz at the mid-point. Given the increase in AISC in Q2, AISC margins dipped to $798/oz, down from $1,005/oz in the year-ago period. This is what's weighing on annual earnings per share this year, with B2Gold set up for similar revenue due to a slightly higher gold price, but weaker margins.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at revenue and B2Gold's earnings trend, we can see that revenue came in significantly lower in Q2 and H1, with revenue of $363 million, and $725.4 million, respectively. This translated to an 18% decline in revenue on a year-over-year basis in Q2, driven by lower gold sales, and partially offset by a slightly higher average realized gold price ($1,814/oz vs. $1,719/oz). This led to lower quarterly earnings per share of $0.05 vs. $0.11 in Q2 2020, with year-to-date annual EPS of $0.15.

As shown by the earnings estimates below, FY2021 estimates are currently sitting at $0.46, translating to a nearly double-digit decline in annual EPS year-over-year. Looking ahead to FY2022 and FY2023, annual EPS is expected to rebound, but not making new highs, with B2Gold reliant on Calibre or the gold price for medium-term annual EPS growth. This is because B2Gold's Fekola is already performing at near its best, and the company has no near-term growth, with both Kiaka and Gramalote still waiting for development decisions, and each being massive projects. This means that they will take at least two years from a construction decision to commercial production, with Gramalote looking like the front-runner currently. Assuming a positive construction decision in H2 2022, the earliest we would expect commercial production from Gramalote would be late 2024. The good news is that B2Gold has ample liquidity to fund any development project, with more than $380 million in cash and $600 million available on its revolving credit facility.

So, what to do now?

B2Gold has been beaten up badly over the past nine months and this shouldn't be surprising given that it was priced for near perfection above $6.75, where I suggested taking some profits. This is because we were seeing peak earnings last year without help from the gold price, and the company chose not to use its elevated share price to do a small acquisition, limiting future earnings growth. While there weren't a ton of mispriced assets last year, West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF) was one very reasonably priced asset that would have provided some near-term growth and some further diversification in its operating profile.

Having said that, after a nearly 50% decline from its highs, B2Gold is now looking very reasonably valued, offering a dividend yield of more than 4.00%, sitting at less than 8x FY2022 earnings estimates, and offering growth for investors willing to be patient. This is because the company has two major development projects in its wings (Kiaka & Gramalote), and also has many greenfields opportunities in Finland, Uzbekistan, and Egypt. These assets look to be valued at zero. Investors will have to wait a few years for growth, but there is the potential for B2Gold to grow its production profile to ~1.4 million ounces per annum based on its current portfolio (Gramalote + Kiaka + Calibre contribution). So, with sentiment having soured on the stock, and B2Gold out of favor, the reward to risk has improved considerably.

If we look at the technical picture, we can see that this sell-off has pushed B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) down to its long-term moving average, a level the stock has tested just three times in the past four years (08/2018, 05/2019, 03/2020). In all instances, these pullbacks have been solid buying opportunities, though we have seen mid-single-digit drawdowns below this moving average during all three occasions, with a high double-digit drawdown during March 2020. So, while the worst looks to be over, I do not see this as an area to be overly aggressive, or to bet the farm. However, if I were looking to start a position in the stock, this is the spot to begin to scale in.

The violent correction in B2Gold has finally begun to reset sentiment in the stock, and from a valuation standpoint, the earnings yield is finally becoming more compelling for this Tier-3 million-ounce producer. While growth is an issue for the company given that it will be at least three years before Gramalote is in commercial production if it's green-lighted, B2Gold has become a value stock, trading at less than 8x next year's earnings and sporting a 4.1% dividend yield. Notably, the company has no plans to adjust its dividend despite gold price volatility, so investors can be comforted by the fact that they'll continue getting their $0.04 per share quarterly dividend. In summary, I see B2Gold as a low-risk buy at current levels, and I may look to start a position on any further weakness.