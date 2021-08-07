tarasov_vl/iStock via Getty Images

U.K.-based defence group Smiths (OTCPK:SMGZY) has agreed to sell its medical arm to U.S. private equity house TA Associates. Here I consider what that means for the investment case for Smiths. On balance, my view is that the company is fairly valued or even somewhat overvalued for a collection of strong but not outstanding businesses which often seem to lack real strategic coherence.

The Company Plans to Sell its Medical Arm

Just a couple of months after Smiths’ chief executive joined the business, the company announced this week that it plans to sell its medical devices arm.

The deal reflects an enterprise value of $2.3bn (c £1.7bn), and a $0.2bn contingent element on top of that. On completion, net cash proceeds are expected to be $1.8bn. The contingent interest appears to be a 30% interest in the new holding company, which could turn out to be worth considerably more than that over time in my view depending on its performance.

The deal is expected to complete this year, subject to regulatory approvals. A spate of foreign takeovers lately has sparked discussion in the British press (for example, Ministers gain more power to challenge foreign bids for UK tech) but at this juncture, I see no specific reason why the deal is likely to be blocked on regulatory grounds.

The company said that it planned to use some of the proceeds to return funds to shareholders, though the nature and timing of this remains to be seen. On balance, I don’t think the medical sale dramatically alters the investment case for the company. It’s not a windfall for shareholders, but it’s also not being sold off on the cheap unreasonably. Meanwhile, the divestiture may help Smiths have a sharper strategic focus.

The Strategic Aim is Clear and Timing Could be Good

On one hand, it may be questioned why the company is baling from the hot area of medical devices such as ventilators at a time when their desirability is stronger than for many years. That could be why the company is right to sell the business now, in my opinion. While medical devices in general are likely to be a long-term growth market, now is a sellers’ market which suits Smiths well.

The market has reacted unhappily to the deal, with shares marked down around 8% following it.

This was originally planned as a demerger, a couple of years ago, before that idea ran into the ground. But long before that, the role of the medical division within Smiths was up for discussion. A decade ago, for example, the company rejected a bid for the unit which valued it at $3.9bn, far in excess of what is now on offer.

In 2011, the division had sales of £838m and headline operating profit margin of 23.4%. By 2019, before the pandemic, it had moved backwards in terms of profitability, with sales of £874m and headline operating profit margin of 16.8% (as well as being classified in that year’s results as “discontinued operations”).

In short, the unit has fared poorly within Smiths and time has seen its value reduced not enhanced. While it is galling to sell it for much less than was offered a decade ago, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad deal right now. With an operating profit of around £150m in the pre-pandemic years, and a post-tax headline profit of £112m in 2019, the sale values the medical division at a P/E in the low to mid teens, roughly speaking. I don’t see that as a great price for Smiths, but I also don’t think it’s a bad price for a unit the company has struggled to run to its full potential.

Getting out of medical will allow the company to focus more sharply on its other divisions and sharpen its focus on its core defence and engineering businesses, so in the long-term I think it strengthens rather than weakens the investment case for the company.

Smiths Needs to Work on its Other Businesses

The company released its interim results in March and despite the headline of “Robust first half performance with improving trends”, the summary was mostly red ink.

Source: company interim results

Those results are for the half year to the end of January, so the pre-pandemic comparatives are strong. On that basis, they aren’t as bad as they may otherwise seem. The dividend increase suggests the company feels a certain level of confidence, albeit the dividend remains 17% below the pre-pandemic level. Right now – if the 6% dividend hike also applies to the final dividend - the shares have a prospective yield of 1.8%, which is fine but nothing that exciting in my view.

The worst performing division, unsurprisingly given its exposure to the energy industry which has seen substantial belt tightening, was John Crane. But there’s a more general challenge, which is how to ignite growth across the company as a whole. If the medical division is sold, that should free up management time and focus to deliver more value from the other parts of the business. With revenue and profits well below where they were five years ago, there is clearly work to be done.

Valuation

At a price of £14.60, the company is trading on a P/E of 42 even using the pre-pandemic earnings (basic earnings, not adjusted earnings). Stripping out the medical sale at a much lower multiple would have the impact of increasing the overall multiple. For a company with a rather listless feel and underwhelming performance, I see that as pricy. I am therefore bearish on Smiths Group.