Back in April, we were sharing our thoughts on each sector and which companies we viewed as "Top Picks" in each one for the rest of 2021. When it came to industrials, we mentioned that while the sector seems to have the highest profitability growth expectations going forward, its constituents were unfortunately quite pricy from a forward P/E perspective.

Where we found the most value, predictable future returns, and an above-average margin of safety was in the Bermuda-based Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP). Following our article, the stock's performance remained robust. However, since mid-June, TGP embarked on a declining trajectory. Further, despite the company's robust Q2 report a couple of days ago, the stock slipped further, now trading around 18% lower from its 52-week high.

This article revisits the stock's investment case, which now features a year-to-date-high yield of 8.71%.

First, let's take a look at the most recent results.

Q2- A solid quarter

Teekay LNG's Q2 results came in with no surprises due to the company's fixed-rate charters, which ensure predictable cash flows. Hence, revenues barely moved compared to last year, growing by 0.4% to $148.77M.

Adjusted net income came in at $57M, or $0.57/unit, vs. $62.6M or $$0.67/unit in Q2-2020, impacted by the following factors:

Positive contributions:

Lower operational claims under certain of the Partnership’s charter contracts.

Lower net interest expenses, with the company's long-term debt standing at $1.06B vs. $1.22B in the comparable period last year.

Negative contributions:

Higher scheduled dry-docking expenditures year-over-year. Specifically, $8.4M vs. $1.9M in Q2-2020,

The redeployment of an LNG carrier under a market-linked agreement in March 2021,

and the timing of vessel operating expenses for certain of TGP's LNG carriers.

While distributable cash flow per unit was weakened year-over-year, which stood at $0.90 in Q2, it still more than adequately covered the hiked quarterly DPS of $0.2875.

Management mentioned that it expects to experience a higher than usual amount of scheduled dry dock days in Q3, which will affect its Q3 results. That being said, very few dry dock days should occur in Q4, translating into rebounded financials during the last quarter of FY2021. Regardless, even with greatly increased dry-docking expenses, distributable cash flows are not to be threatened.

Assuming $DCF/unit of $0.86 in Q3 to account for management's dry-docking notice, a bounced $1.00 in Q4 following the rebound, and the company's results over the first half of the year, we expect FY2021 DCF/unit of around $3.70.

Hence, the company's hiked distributions remain incredibly well-covered, even supporting further increases moving forward. In fact, at an annualized rate of $1.15, TGP's units now yield a YTD-high of 8.74% following the stock's decline. This is quite odd considering that fundamentally, nothing has changed about the company. If anything, the sky-high, well-covered yield should attract investors who are yield-hungry in the current environment of compressed yields.

Why are units slipping?

Given the fact that TGP's results can hardly surprise moving forward due to the company's fixed-charter contracts and that units are currently providing some of the biggest tangible capital returns in the market right now, one can wonder what has been driving the stock's decline.

As we have previously discussed, TGP's contractually secured cash flows are a fantastic advantage for the company. They provide predictable results that are not impacted by the market's underlying condition. This was proven during FY2020, with results coming in solid, despite the adverse effects of the pandemic. With over 98% of TGP's LNG fleet fixed for the rest of 2021 and 89% fixed for 2022, we can hardly be shocked by the company's quarterly results, at least in the short/medium term.

But while we cannot be surprised negatively, we cannot also be surprised positively.

Spot and term LNG shipping rates are currently experiencing counter-seasonal strength and are expected to remain elevated for the rest of the year. Export projects start-up, and an increase in ton-mile demand as long-haul U.S. exports are sent to Asia, which make for favorable tailwinds in the LNG market.

However, TGP's contractually secured revenues, which have an average duration of around 10 years, cannot take advantage of the current favorable rates. In fact, the company only has a few LNG carriers that are anticipated to roll off of their ongoing contracts during H1-2022.

...and also...

Hence, even if rates were to surge parabolically in the short/medium term, TGP has little to no further upside in terms of revenue growth.

Consequently, we can see why Mr. Market may be less eager to hold TGP's units, which are likely to produce "boring" results even during a fantastic LNG market. Instead, the market has likely turned its attention towards containerships, whose lack of such long-term contracts and higher exposure to the spot rates has resulted in explosive revenue and profitability growth.

For context, in Q2:

Safe Bulkers reported revenue growth of 69.0%,

Costamare reported revenue growth of 49.1%,

Star Bulk Carriers reported revenue growth of 113.1%, and so on.

Hence, we can see why the market may neglect TGP over some of the other players in the shipping industry at the moment, thinking that TGP is "dead money." Especially considering management's underwhelming Q3 dry-docking comments.

The opportunity has gotten even greater

While the above is true, the selloff is hardly justified. The fact that TGP could be making more in the spot market in the short term, or the fact that containerships may be stealing the spotlight, does not mean that TGP's current valuation metrics make sense. Besides the sky-high yield, which in itself is too juicy to ignore at 320% coverage, the stock is dead cheap from a future profitability perspective.

As you can see, TGP is currently trading at the lower-end of its P/DCF multiple, which currently stands at just 3.6.

From a forward EV/EBITDA perspective, TGP is also the cheapest amongst its closest peers, despite offering one of the highest yields (with the exception of KNOP.)

At a forward P/E of just 5.66, we continue to believe that TGP offers a great investment case. Not only is the current yield too attractive to ignore, but a potential valuation expansion to a more reasonable multiple would translate to fantastic. Let's illustrate.

We have assumed:

FY2021 EPS of $2.33, equal to analyst estimates.

EPS growth of 2% over the next five years, powered by debt pay downs (lower interest expenses), and a few of the contracts rolling over to potentially higher rates next year.

DPS growth of 8% over the next five years, easily supported by the underlying bottom line and lower than the past two DPS increases, which were 31.6% and 15%, respectively.

We have applied these estimates over a narrow range of future potential valuation multiples. We get the following results:

As you can see, if TGP continues to trade at P/E near 5.5, investors should achieve double-digit annualized returns. If, however, TGP undergoes a reasonable valuation expansion towards a P/E of 8-8.5, the stock would generate annualized returns of around 17%. Simultaneously, there is a wide margin of safety, as the stock is highly unlikely to trade below a P/E of 5, at which point its 320%-covered yield would converge to ridiculous, double-digit levels.

Overall, we believe that the risk/reward ratio in TGP has further leaned in our favor since our previous article in April. We can partially see why the market may see TGP as a waste of time/money. Considering that the party on the shipping industry takes place elsewhere (containerships) and that TGP can't even take advantage of the favorable winds in its own industry, Mr. Market may not be that excited. Still, for the reasons we have mentioned, TGP remains a rock-solid stock with great total return prospects and a deep margin of safety. Hence, we remain Long.