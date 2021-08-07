alexsl/E+ via Getty Images

Recently we argued that Peak Fintech (OTCPK:PKKFF) provides a ground-floor opportunity for investors, but we also promised SA readers to give our assessment of the regulatory risk in China with respect to this fintech company which we provided to our marketplace readers some time ago already.

While uncertainties remain, we're not all that concerned about any imminent regulatory onslaught on Peak Fintech, but let's start with briefly discussing some of the rationales behind recent regulatory moves in China, which have been quite scary for investors.

There is method to the madness

At first sight, calling off the IPO of Ant Financial, pulling DiDi's (DIDI) and some of 360 DigiTech's (QFIN) apps off app stores, decimating the for-profit education sector, and intervening in credit and housing markets might all seem a little ad-hoc and arbitrary, or even downright "anti-capitalist" (something which Ray Dalio disputes, pointing out heavy-handed interventions in the West).

But Dalio is right in arguing that the Chinese authorities haven't communicated their reasoning very well and this has created confusion and fear. But like Dalio, we don't think the Chinese are about to abandon private wealth creation or entrepreneurship like that of Peak Fintech.

We think there are three broad motives behind recent regulatory changes in China, which in some cases have been very aggressive, taking many investors by surprise:

Curtail the market power of big tech

Safeguard/control big data

Increase social cohesion

Market power of big tech

The overriding themes of the recent regulatory interventions seem to bring back a modicum of government control over the big tech/internet platforms like Alibaba (BABA), DiDi and the likes and to curtail their market power and value extraction.

This is by no means a problem exclusive for China, other economies are struggling with the rising market power of big tech in general, and the big internet platforms in particular, which tend to benefit from self-reinforcing feedback loops.

Given its size, we don't think Peak falls in this category, so we have little to fear here, at least for a good many years.

Big data

Another concern is that the government wants its hands on big data that is behind the machine learning of big platforms that provides these companies increasing returns in a virtuous (or, take your pick, vicious cycle) in which more data leads to more targeted applications which produce more data. It is one of these self-reinforcing feedback loops mentioned above.

Potentially this could affect Peak, but in a much later stage, we think they are way too small for this to be a priority for the government here.

And besides, rather than government control or appropriation of big data, the aim could just as well be to make its collection rule-based, and less wild-west (without user consent).

This seemed to be the overriding aim with DiDi, the way they handle data. There is talk of handing this over (Reuters):

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc is in talks with state-owned information security firm Westone to handle its data management and monitoring activities, sources said, as part of its efforts to placate domestic regulators. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

This sounds scary, but DiDI was rather lax with data. Following the rules and you likely have little to fear from regulators. Cutting into their dominant market position is almost certainly an additional motive.

Social cohesion

The new digital economy is not only creating new monopolies benefiting from network effects, increasing returns, and winner-take-all phenomena (issues for competition policy, which seem one prank of the regulators), but they also create great inequities in societies (not just in China).

So we understand recent interventions in the for-profit education sector, food platforms, and property sector in that light, as education and housing are big-ticket items for Chinese families and now that economic growth is declining a more equitable distribution becomes more important as a source of legitimacy of the people in power.

For-profit education companies are turned into non-profits and online food platforms must ensure that workers are paid at least the minimum wage. These concerns also don't strike us as a threat to Peak Fintech.

Rampant consumer credit doesn't only potentially threaten economic stability, but it also produces victims and hence social cohesion, so here too regulators have come down on the sector. Peak doesn't provide consumer credit (with the exception of one stagnant legacy daughter) so this too isn't a worry.

In fact, CEO Johnson Joseph actually welcomed some of the regulations as certain sectors were wild-west like, apps were gathering personal data without people knowing and unlicensed businesses were fueling rampant consumer credit.

Other potential risks

The shares of Peak are not ADRs, so its shares are less risky than other US-listed Chinese companies. Of course, Peak isn't even a Chinese company even though its operations are in China.

The $50M financing enables Peak to buy Cubeler and start operating in North America.

Peak doesn't have a complex VIE offshore ownership structure (and here), so again less risky compared to Chinese ADRs.

Deteriorating US-Chinese relations could ultimately build pressure to delist but this risk is covered by their plans for a Hong Kong listing (November this year is the planning).

Additional issues

There are two reasons that give us additional comfort:

Peak intermediates credit provision for SMEs and makes this process a couple of orders of magnitude more efficient. This aligns very well with government aims as SMEs provide the bulk of employment.

Peak is well plugged in with authorities and key companies on several levels in China.

As examples of the latter:

The local financial centers where it works with municipal authorities.

The virtual bank accounts with tech from Rongbang, a daughter of China UnionPay, the biggest credit card processor and operator of the biggest network of ATMs in the world.

Rongbang and China UnionPay executives visited Peak's China headquarters and invited Peak to take a minority share in Rongbang; this is a huge endorsement.

Its partnership with Xingcheng Special Steel Works, part of CITIC Group, the second-largest steelmaker in China which plays a crucial role in building national infrastructure.

In fact, this partnership has recently been extended to create the Link-Steel platform.

And there seems to be another platform in the works for the oil industry as the company is consulting with Petro China, another state-owned company.

Peak was one of the first companies to implement the digital yuan, by hiring a former POCB manager.

Peak's relationship with 50+ financial institutions which use the Cubeler platform to provide credit to SMEs.

Of course, having good relations with powerful players, even when they are connected to the state, isn't necessarily an iron-clad guarantee that nothing bad will happen as we're sure some of the for-profit education companies had good connections as well

And to top it off, Chinese regulators are reassuring the markets for what that's worth, but it does indicate the market reaction factors into their calculations and they're not out to destroy large swaths of their most dynamic sectors.

The upshot

Basically, we don't think that Peak is in any direct crosshairs in China as long as it sticks to the rules. We think that its intermediation of credit for SMEs chimes very well with policy aims and see no way in which this could upset social cohesion or deviate from policy goals to risk regulatory intervention.

A couple of years out, if Peak grows to plan according to their recently issued guidance, the accumulation of data could become something of a point of contention: