seungyeon kim/iStock via Getty Images

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) is an exchange-traded fund that enables U.S. investors to get direct exposure to Chinese stocks.

I previously wrote about the fund here, in May 2021, thinking that the fund was unattractive on the basis of cyclicality, valuation, and politics. The fund has fallen since (by over 10%, or just under 10% on a total return basis), materially underperforming the S&P 500 by over 16%. However, a significant issue for this underperformance has been specifically China's "crackdowns" on numerous large companies in China, including those that the GXC fund holds.

As CNBC reports:

Beijing is stepping up its oversight on the flood of Chinese listings in the U.S., which are overwhelmingly tech companies.

The State Council said the rules of “the overseas listing system for domestic enterprises” will be updated, while it will also tighten restrictions on cross-border data flows and security.

Market analysts say regulatory pressure could not only threaten the IPOs in the pipeline but could also upend the popular Chinese ADR market.

GXC is one such fund that owns ADRs. An American Depositary Receipt is a negotiable security that represents securities of a foreign company and allows that company's shares to trade in the U.S. financial markets. These rely on variable interest entities (VIEs), which are basically U.S. subsidiaries of Chinese companies that have absolutely no economic interest in the Chinese entities concerned except for a share in the profits of the relevant Chinese companies based on intercompany contractual relationships. These apply mainly to Chinese tech companies, in which the Chinese government prefers foreigners not to have access to direct ownership (nor any control).

So, if you invest in Alibaba as an American, you are really just buying a kind of "derivative", a stake in a contractual relationship. And if China decides it doesn't like those contracts, it can just say "bye-bye", and you lose whatever value had previously been assigned to the security. You can take a look at GXC's holdings here, and notice "ADR" in the names of the some of the fund's largest positions.

(Source: SSGA)

Frankly, speaking as somebody who is more risk averse, or "principled", I really do not like the idea of this at all. I like the idea of actually owning equity in the underlying company. This, to me, makes me feel like funds such as GXC are to be viewed as speculative instruments rather than long-term investment vehicles. If there was any ever serious conflict between China and the United States, these ADRs could one day become worthless. Or even absent a serious conflict, they are still subject to the whims of local Chinese regulators (and higher-ups).

GXC has fallen significantly recently, but there could be more downside to go. As my chart below shows, which takes the GXC price and applies a ten-year linear regression (two standard deviations), GXC is actually still following its established trend. (Also note: a logarithmic scale is used.)

(TradingView)

This recent bout of volatility could see GXC trade lower still. For now, I would argue that GXC is uninvestable, since valuation only matters absent market stresses. Rather than a direct liquidity crisis, Chinese authorities have created a market stress event via regulation and increased political risk (that is, above the already elevated prior level). It makes a lot of sense to de-risk from Chinese equities as I have been saying, for numerous reasons including valuations. The ADR issue is just another reason to de-risk.

On the other hand, at some point there may be a speculative buying opportunity once the dust settles. But valuation is still an issue for me. Looking at MSCI's China Index for example, I can see an implied forward return on equity of over 14%, and a forward price/earnings ratio of 13.52x, which implies a forward earnings yield of 7.40%. Subtracting the local 10-year risk free rate of 2.833% at present implies an equity risk premium of 4.57%, which is only a touch above Professor Damodaran's current estimation for mature markets such as the United States of 4.31%. Granted that is only one year, but Morningstar's three- to five-year consensus earnings growth rate expectation for GXC is 12.27%, lower than SPY's 14.09% (a popular S&P 500 U.S. equity index tracker). And SPY's return on equity is stronger too.

So, I don't see any fantastically attractive story here. You are investing in a fully valued market, even after the recent correction, and in a market that does not actually grant you true ownership over some of the largest positions in this "market". GXC is an interesting instrument for speculating on China, but I would not recommend it for any long-term investment, and even from a speculative standpoint, I think there is plenty of room for more downside. If the ERP spread between Chinese equities more broadly, and the U.S. equity market, is only something like 26 basis points (the difference between 4.57% and 4.31% as quoted above), I think there is far more risk to be priced into Chinese equities yet. I could perceive GXC falling back to as low as $95 per share (which would present further downside potential of over 17%).

I could of course be completely wrong, owing to my risk aversion and pessimism, but I'll put it this way: this is the kind of "buying opportunity" that I would be comfortable missing.