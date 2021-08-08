Michel VIARD/iStock via Getty Images

Many retail investors have taken a shine to Business Development Companies, known as BDCs, over the past year, as it become increasingly apparent that the companies which BDCs invest in have weathered the pandemic better than expected.

The BDC industry averaged a 49% gain over the past year and is up ~27% in 2021, outperforming the broad Financials sector and the S&P 500 in 2021.

Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE:ORCC) is one of the larger BDCs with a $5.7B market cap, putting in the upper echelon among this high-yielding industry, which we've covered in several articles over the past few months.

ORCC has lagged its industry over the past year and in 2021, but has outperformed a bit over the past month and quarter. It has trailed the Financials sector and the market over the past year and in 2021.

Distributions

The main issue that seems to have hampered ORCC's performance is its struggle to fully cover its quarterly distributions with NII/share. It was doing so in Q1-3 '20, due to management and incentive fee waivers. However, those waivers expired, which increased expenses and decreased NII and distribution coverage.

In addition to its regular quarterly $.31 distribution, ORCC was paying out an $.08/share special dividend through Q4 '20:

(ORCC Q2 presentation)

Coverage bottomed out in Q4 '20, at .74x, and has improved a great deal since, with Q2 '21 coverage coming in at .97x. Management's goal is to fully cover the distribution in the second half of 2021.

At $14.49. ORCC yields 8.56%. Management already declared the regular $.31/share payout, which goes ex-dividend on 9/29/21.

ORCC mainly focuses on middle market firms, with an average revenue of ~$449M, average EBITDA of $104M, and average leverage of 5.5x. The loan to value averages 45% across its portfolio.

It has $11.9B across 129 portfolio companies, up from $11.2B across 120 portfolio companies at 3/31/21, with an average investment size of less than 1% of the total portfolio.

~Two-thirds of ORCC's sponsor-backed portfolio companies are owned by private equity funds with either permanent capital or relatively recent vintages, generally in funds that have closed in the last 4 years.

Portfolio Company Ratings

Management uses a 1 to 5 scale for rating the financial performance of its portfolio companies, with 1 being the highest and 5 being the lowest. The percentage of tiers 1-2 rated companies was stable in Q2 and Q1 '21, coming in at ~89%, while tiers 3-4 moved from 9.6% to 9.9%.

Non-accrual investments at 6/30/21 as a percentage of total debt investments at cost and fair value were 0.5% and 0.5%, respectively. At quarter end 6/30/21, there were 2 investments on non-accrual.

(ORCC Q2 presentation)

76% of ORCC investments were in 1st Lien debt, followed by 17% in 2nd Lien debt, with the remaining minor amounts in preferred and common equity, investment funds & vehicles, and unsecured debt:

(ORCC Q2 presentation)

ORCC's top 10 positions represented 19% of its portfolio at Fair Value, as of 6/30/21, with individual position sizes that are 1-3% of a fully levered portfolio.

(ORCC Q2 presentation)

Earnings

Q2 '21 saw a 31% jump in total Investment Income, with NAV/Share rising 2.6% to $14.90 vs. $14.52 in Q2 '20. NII and NII/share both declined, but the declines were much smaller than those in Q1 '21. The share count rose slightly, by 1.65%.

Fundings & Commitments

ORCC had new investment commitments of $1,578M and net fundings of $66M in Q2 '21, its biggest figures over the past 5 quarters. With investment sales and repayments coming in at $743M, net funding investment activity was $663M, its second best figure in the past 5 quarters.

(ORCC Q2 presentation)

Profitability & Leverage

ORCC's ROA and ROE both improved substantially over the past year, but remained below BDC industry averages. ROE nearly doubled, while its EBIT margin declined from 89% to 80%, but was still much higher than BDC industry averages.

Management has increased the company's Debt/NAV leverage to 1.09x, which is more in line with BDC industry averages. Management sees 1x to 1.1x leverage as a comfortable target.

Net Debt/EBIT increased to 8.9x. Since they must pay out 90% of earnings to shareholders, BDCs need to use debt to fund new business, and create earnings. EBIT/INTEREST coverage was 3.55x.

Debt & Liquidity

ORCC had $2.2B of liquidity in cash and undrawn debt, as of 6/30/21.

In June, ORCC floated a new public offering of $450 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2028.

Its next debt maturity is in 2023, when $650M comes due, followed by $560M in 2024. Then the maturities really increase, with $2.22B due in 2025, and $4.668B due in 2026 and beyond. As of June 30, more than 60% of ORCC's outstanding borrowings were from unsecured debt.

It's rated BBB- Stable by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch.

(ORCC Q2 presentation)

Valuations

At $14.49, ORCC is trading at a -2.75% discount to its 6/30/21 NAV/share of $14.90, which compares favorably to the BDC industry 9.83% premium above NAV. It's also a bit cheaper on a Price/NII basis, at 12.28, vs. the industry average of 12.28. Its EV/EBIT is lower than average, while its 8.56% dividend yield is slightly higher than average.

Parting Thoughts

Jonathan Lamm will become the CFO and CEO of ORCC effective September 1. He has more than 20 years of experience, and served most recently as the CFO of Goldman Sachs BDC.

Management expects another strong quarter for originations and prepayments in Q3 '21, which should further increase NII and ORCC's dividend coverage. That would be in line with their ongoing target of fully covering the regular dividend in the second half of 2021.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.