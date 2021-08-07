ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

New name, new trajectory. Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), the company more recently (and in my opinion, better) known as SurveyMonkey, has seen investors interest pick up ever since its rebrand to reflect its growing focus on enterprise software. Once more of a consumer product that helped internet users create online surveys, over the past few years Momentive has achieved a rarely successful pivot into market research, brand insights, and customer/employee experience solutions.

But the makeover is more than just a name. The company's enterprise results have truly been stunning over the past few quarters. Momentive Global just posted strong Q2 results, and the stock lifted nearly 5% as a result: which, in my view, is the start to a much broader rally for this name.

Value is hard to find in today's market, especially in enterprise technology. So when I see a company like Momentive Global, with >20% y/y revenue growth, >30% y/y growth in its core enterprise business, and positive pro forma operating margins trading at reasonable valuations, I find no shortage of reasons to load up on this stock.

For investors who are newer to this stock, here's a list of the top reasons to be bullish:

Immense growth in enterprise and solid go-to-market execution. There's no doubt that SurveyMonkey is the better-known consumer brand. But in recent years, the company has - through organic buildouts plus acquisitions of enterprise companies like GetFeedback and Usabilla - expanded to become significantly more than that. It is now positioning itself as a full CX (customer experience) suite for the enterprise, helping companies pick up valuable feedback streams from their customers.

One of the nice things about switching into becoming an enterprise software company is that Momentive Global's revenue base is now also largely recurring. 87% of the company's users are now on recurring annual plans, and dollar-based net retention rates are above 100%. Potential for category expansion. Right now, Momentive Global operates across five different categories: Brand Insights, Market Insights, Product Experience, Customer Experience, and Employee Experience. The company is constantly adding new modules to each category, and given how broad the use cases are for Momentive (what enterprise doesn't have customers or employees that it wouldn't like to get more data from), the company's product suite can continue to evolve.

Momentive's valuation, meanwhile, remains quite modest. At current share prices near $22, Momentive trades at a market cap of $3.14 billion. After we net off the $283.2 million of cash and $212.7 million of debt on Momentive's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $3.07 billion.

For next fiscal year (FY22), meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenue of $532.4 million, representing 20% y/y growth versus the midpoint of FY21 revenue guidance of $445 million (also indicating no deceleration versus Momentive's current growth pace). This gives the stock a valuation multiple of just 5.8x EV/FY22 revenue - a true bargain in today's market.

Forgive the pun, but Momentive Global is truly picking up momentum: and investors still have a chance to dive in at a tremendous price. Take this as a buying opportunity.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Momentive's latest Q2 results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Momentive Global Q2 results Source: Momentive Q2 earnings release

Momentive's revenue in Q2 grew 20% y/y to $109.4 million. This pace of growth, by the way, accelerated four points versus Q1's 16% y/y growth pace (though slightly easier pandemic comps from last year are also at play here).

Momentive, however, has kept growing its enterprise customer base at roughly the same pace over the past several quarters as well, a feat that becomes more and more impressive with scale. In Q2, the company added 600 net-new enterprise customers, ending Q2 with just shy of 10k total enterprise customers.

Figure 2. Momentive key metrics Source: Momentive Q2 earnings release

What is particularly impressive, however, is that its customer base has also been growing alongside expanded ARPU. Momentive's ARPU hit a record-high of $514 in Q2, up 8% y/y. Management notes that the company has rolled out new response-based pricing that has been successful in dramatically increasing average contract values by 25%.

These favorable pricing shifts have also helped Momentive boost its pro forma gross margin profile by three points to 83% - putting the company in the upper echelon of enterprise software industry gross margins (most other peers tend to be in the high 70s, with only a rare few exceeding 80%).

Figure 3. Momentive gross margin trends

Source: Momentive Q2 earnings release

Management continues to believe that there's further room for improvement in customer expansion. Per CEO Zander Lurie's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

We have a large untapped opportunity to expand our relationships with existing enterprise customers. And we are focused on two key areas: migrating our remaining seats-only contracted customers to a consumption-based price model and up-selling and cross-selling into our existing base. Consumption-based pricing is already in place for our customer experience brand and marketing insight solutions. And in May we began the work to migrate, existing Enterprise survey customers to our seats and complete response based model. It's early, but we're seeing positive trends relative to the legacy model. We continue to view response-based pricing renewals as a long-term opportunity for ACV growth. On the cross-selling front we have significant upside. Just over 550 Enterprises only about 5% of our Enterprise customer base use more than one of our products which illustrates, the potential we have within our existing customer base."

Momentive has also been very successful at driving tremendous free cash flow growth. Year-to-date through Q2, the company has generated $38.8 million in free cash flow at a rich 35% FCF margin, growing nearly 2x y/y and achieving a meaningful thirteen-point enrichment in its FCF margin versus 22% in the prior-year period.

Figure 4. Momentive FCF trends Source: Momentive Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Momentive Global, including very optimistic progress in building out a true enterprise software platform with top-tier customers and expanding contract values, as well as expanding margins and a relatively cheap valuation. Relative to a very expensive market, Momentive Global is a great buy.