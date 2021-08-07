Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A lot has happened to ViacomCBS (VIAC) during 2021. First, the stock soared over 170% and reached $100, then, the Archegos margin call happened and the stock plummeted over 60% in just one month. Since then, the stock price has gone nowhere, from $39 to $41.

I believe patience will pay off on this name. The company has presented great numbers in their Q2 earnings report. ViacomCBS looks a bit undervalued, stock gains and a dividend yielding 2.3% could deliver great total return for investors in the following years. Risk is minimal, I believe ViacomCBS is oversold because of the Archegos scandal, and I do not see the stock going below $35.

I would recommend buying the stock to income investors who want to invest in the streaming industry and still receive their dividends.

I have written a few bullish articles about streaming companies. The cord-cutter movement is stronger than ever. Cord-Cutter is someone who prefers internet-based streaming services to cable TV and other traditional services. The number of cord-cutters is forecasted to increase to 46.6M households by 2024, more than a third US households will not have cable TV.

However, this is a double edge sword for ViacomCBS.

Streaming is their fastest growing segment

Streaming advertising revenue more than doubled, growing 102% year-over-year, driven by growth in advertising on Pluto TV, Paramount+ and other digital video platforms. Streaming subscription revenue grew 82% year-over-year, reflecting strong subscriber growth across the company’s subscription services.

but the 4th in revenue. Advertising (ex-Streaming) and Affiliate (ex-Streaming) accounted for 64% of total revenue in Q2. These segments growth is nowhere near streaming.

Advertising revenue grew 24% year-over-year, driven by CBS’ broadcasts of 2021 sporting events for which there were no comparable broadcasts in the prior-year period as a result of COVID-19, and an improved advertising market. Affiliate revenue increased 9% year-over-year, reflecting expanded distribution and higher reverse compensation and retransmission fees.

In fact, it is likely that we will see growth in Advertising & Affiliate (ex-Streaming) during 2021 and early 2022 because of the return to normality and then revenue will decrease or be flat YoY. This does not bother me at all. These segments will serve their purpose: be cash cows so ViacomCBS can keep distributing and growing the dividend, which has almost tripled in 10 years.

On the other hand, the stagnated revenue of Advertising & Affiliate (ex-Streaming) will be offset by outstanding growth in streaming. The streaming industry is forecasted to grow to $150 billion by 2026 and the live streaming market (sport, news, and live entertainment) is projected to grow at 27% CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

The company added 6.5 million subscribers to reach over 42 million total subscribers. Led mainly by Paramount+:

Domestically, Paramount+ originals drove strong subscriber sign-ups and engagement. The top drivers of sign-ups included the new iCarly series, Infinite, UEFA Champions League, The Challenge: All Stars and Why Women Kill. Engagement reached an all-time high in the quarter, driven by Infinite, SpongeBob SquarePants, the new iCarly series, NCIS and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Total viewing hours and watch time per active subscriber grew quarter-over-quarter. Internationally, Paramount+ launches to date have had strong momentum, led by its progress in Latin America.

In addition, ViacomCBS is prepared to launch Paramount+ in Australia and New Zealand this August and in key European markets, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in 2022 as part of new Sky partnership.

Do not forget how important is international to grow in the streaming industry. Look at Netflix (NFLX) numbers:

It is also important because ARPU in countries like the US, Europe or Australia is extremely higher than in developing countries like India, Latin America or Indonesia. I mentioned this in my Disney (DIS) analysis regarding India's Disney+ service, and ViacomCBS CFO Naveen Chopra said the same during the earnings call:

The next wave of countries that we're going to be launching which are primarily in Europe and Australia are higher ARPU markets then where we've been today, which has been primarily Latin America. So that should be accretive to ARPU.

Pluto TV also had excellent growth during Q2, MAUs exceed 52M and revenue soared 169% YoY.

PlutoTV revenue more than doubled for the fourth quarter in a row. Domestic watch-time per user grew 45% year-over-year.

Regarding theatrical, I believe it is in the same situation that Advertising & Affiliate (ex-Streaming), it is likely that we will see growth during 2021 and early 2022 because of the return to normality and then revenue will decrease or be flat YoY. I do not buy the "end of the movies/cinema" theory, it is not the film but the experience. Nonetheless, I do not expect much revenue growth from the theatrical segment once we have return to normality.

Concerning licensing, lower earnings reflects they pulled content from third parties to their own platform. I am happy with this, in an industry as crowded as streaming you need exclusivity to gain subscribers. This was one of the risks I mentioned in my fuboTV (FUBO) analysis, as they were buying a lot of content from providers who were starting their own streaming platforms, as ViacomCBS.

Valuation

Overall, this has been a solid quarter. The company also has solid financials, plenty of cash to keep investing

and the dividend looks safe with a payout of 23.64%.

The company also reduced its debt by $2B.

The company net debt/EBITDA ratio is 2,69x and total debt/equity ratio is at 92%, both ratios have been drastically reduced compared to 2019 or 2020 numbers. Investors should consider whether this ratios are in line with the level of risk they want to assume. I believe the company will have no issue to cover its debts.

Many people were buying the stock at $40-$90 in January, February and March. Once again, the price drove the narrative. During these months, the stock was up and ViacomCBS was fantastic, the next Netflix. Then, the margin call happened, and the stock plummeted over 65%. No more "next Netflix".

What has changed? The company now has much more cash than it did on Q1 and the economy is reopening. But what can I say, this has happened many times, investors will need patience and discipline.

Price target? Before giving mine, SA shared three analysts' PT:

The immediate question will be how Q3 net adds are trending given the recent industry bias for a deceleration (though we’d note both Paramount Plus and HBO have been positive standouts), analyst Steven Cahall says. He's Equal Weight on the stock with a price target of $45. RBC Capital Markets is a bit more bullish, with a target of $52 implying a 25% upside. Not only did the company's net adds in subscription video on demand beat but revenue growth stayed robust, the firm says. Cowen had praise for the Cable Networks segment (the biggest revenue contributor among segments), which drove the beats in revenue and operating income. It's Neutral with a $46 price target.

On TipRanks the analyst average is $49. The company is now valued at 10x forward earnings and has a forward PS ratio of 0.97x.

Clearly, ViacomCBS is not your typical expensive streaming company.

The company forward PE and forward EV/EBITDA multiples are in line or under its last 5 years mean. However, the company now has way better growth opportunities than it had other years. Management is doing a good job, continuing to build their movie and tv show library, much higher subscriber growth than expected, and they raised equity at inflated prices.

To get my PT, I have done a 10-year discounted cash flow model under the following assumptions:

Concerning revenue, I took 10% revenue CAGR consensus for 2021, forecasted by analysts and TIKR Terminal. Contrary to analysts' belief, I think ViacomCBS could grow its revenue by mid-high single digits until 2024-25, where I expect maturity in their streaming services. Then, I expect revenue growth to be in the low-mid single digits until 2030.

Regarding EBITDA, the company historical EBITDA margin has been around 21%; I estimate that EBITDA margin can reach 21% in 2021 after being at 20% in 2020. I believe EBITDA margin could slowly improve because of maturity in streaming. This would mean less spending to grow.

Their historical EV/EBITDA multiple is around 8x, I have used 7x as my TV multiple (EV/EBITDA) to be a bit more conservative. As you know, it is difficult to predict what a company is going to do in 10 years.

The discount rate is 15%, which is my minimum required rate of return for hyper-growth companies or growth companies with many risks. However, I would understand if some of you prefer to use a lower rate with ViacomCBS.

$47 is my PT and $40 is my PT with margin of safety (15%). Hence, between $40 and $47 the company is a buy, under $40 is a bargain.

Takeaway

ViacomCBS is an undervalued company with a nice dividend and growth ahead. The company may consider merging with someone larger or picking up some smaller names to get bigger themselves. There are many media related mergers going on (T with DISCA for instance), perhaps ViacomCBS is waiting to see what happens before making any moves.

In any case, I believe ViacomCBS will give excellent returns to investors in the following years.