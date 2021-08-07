Sushiman/iStock via Getty Images

Advertising group WPP (NYSE:WPP) has spent the past couple of years flailing to some extent, primarily from self-inflicted wounds. However, there are signs that it is returning to health. Its interim results provide a helpful snapshot of the business’ current direction of travel. My investment thesis is that the company is returning to health, but that is already factored into the share price. I therefore retain my neutral rating on the name.

The Company is Benefiting from Good Tailwinds

The first half performance was strong. Revenue grew close to double digits and operating profit was up more than half.

A number of factors help explain this. Last year’s comparative period was soft as it included the start of the pandemic, and WPP performance has slowly been recovering from a sluggish several years more generally. But the company deserves credit for what I think is a strong performance in its own right, not just a case of beating soft comparative figures.

Source: company interim results

A highlight is the strength of commerce business. Subsidiary GroupM commerce business, for example, grew 61% versus the prior year period. Consumer goods, tech and healthcare and pharma all grew in double digits. The advertising market is buoyant, and WPP is well positioned to capitalise on that demand. It has also been winning new clients, with a reported $2.9bn worth of net new business in the first half.

The company touts its pivot to digital but I think there is room for acceleration in this regard. The results stated, “Further highlighting our pivot to digital, GroupM's proportion of digital billings has increased from 41% in 2020 to 43% in the first half of 2021.” That’s a move in the right direction, but I think the speed remains slow relative to the shifts seen in the market as a whole.

While the company talks a lot about its net zero aspirations and so on, I think what the investment case needs at this point is evidence of a recovery (which we have), high levels of demand (which we have and hopefully can be sustained) and a real focus on the massive prize of digital, where WPP continues to disappoint somewhat.

Dividend Should Grow Strongly

The company raised its interim dividend by a quarter, to 12.5p. I expect this to be a foretaste of what to expect at the full year level.

The company’s stated ambition is to grow the dividend annually with a pay-out ratio around 40% of headline diluted EPS. However, recall that WPP cut its dividend last year. Even if the full year raise does turn out to be 25%, that would still only imply a total dividend for the year of 30p per share. That is exactly half the level of 2018. So while I expect the WPP dividend to climb strongly in coming years, it may not hit its prior level before around 2024-25.

Dividends sit alongside the company’s historically ambitious share buyback programme. That has restarted, and in the first half, WPP spent around £250m on share buybacks. It plans to expend £350m in the programme in the second half. That equates to approximately 3% of its market cap at the current share price.

Valuation Continues to Look Fair

Although I like the direction in which the WPP business is moving, I think the current share price already largely factors this in. Indeed, while the interim results were well received, the share price only moved up 3.5% for the week, admittedly above the FTSE 100 movement of 1.3%, but not a huge jump, which I think reflects the fact that strong results were expected.

The shares has recovered well over the past year, but lately that upward movement has flattened out. WPP now trades exactly in the range it was at in the second half of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Source: Google Finance

It still sits well below where it was in the final couple of years of Sir Martin Sorrell’s tenure as chief executive. Could it get back there, which would suggest substantial potential upside from today’s date? In short, yes I think it could, but it has work to do first. The reason it fell was because performance weakened, it was seen to be slow moving and doubts were creeping into investors’ minds about the long-term competitiveness of the agency holding company model. Those factors all remain pertinent, in my view. While WPP has been making progress, for example with its digital business, the fundamental challenges which have plagued the company in the past five years remain in play.

Extrapolating first half earnings per share across the full year would put WPP on a prospective P/E ratio (using reported diluted EPS, not headline EPS) of 17x, which I think is reasonable. The price could well nudge up or down from here, but I think a mid to high teens P/E for a company continuing to demonstrate recovery amid a fast changing media scene is fair value.

Longer term, if the company starts to prove that it has moved beyond recovery and had adjusted its business model for a much more digital, agile environment, then I see further price rise potential towards old levels. But for now, that remains unproven.