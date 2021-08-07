Olympus Corporation (OCPNY) Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Olympus Corporation (OTCPK:OCPNY) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2021 5:00 AM ET

Chikashi Takeda - Chief Financial Officer

Seiji Kuramoto - Executive Officer

Hironobu Kawano - Executive Officer

Chikashi Takeda

Good evening. Good afternoon. Good morning. I am Chikashi Takeda. Thank you very much for taking time out of your tight schedule to participate in the Conference Call for the Financial Results for the First Quarter and Full Year forecast for Fiscal 2022. I like to give you the review of the financial results for the first quarter, as well as a full year forecast.

Please turn to slide three. Here you see the highlights of the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. First, restore revenue respecting the market recovery revenue grew significantly by over 40% driven by Medical. The revenue was well above the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 level 11% increase.

In addition to higher revenues, we continue to optimize SG&A expenses and achieved an operating margin of 14.4%, leading to record highs in terms of the amount and ratio in the first quarter.

Next full year forecast. In light of the first quarter performance and market recovery, we have revised upward our forecast for revenue and operating profit. Compared with fiscal 2021, we now expect a 14% increase in revenue with an operating margin of about 17%, an improvement of 5.7 percentage points.

The consolidated financial results and business review for the first quarter are as follows. Please turn to slide five. Consolidated revenues totaled ¥119.1 billion or ¥181.5 billion, driven by market recovery revenue increased across all businesses, particularly in Medical resulting in a growth of over 40%. Revenue was well above the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 level up 11%.

Gross profit was ¥123.3 billion with gross margin improving 2 percentage points, driven by higher revenue and improved factory operation rates.

SG&A expenses totaled ¥95.8 billion with SG&A ratio improving at 88 -- 8 points, with relaxation of restrictions on sales activities, strengthening of our operational infrastructure and measures to improve profitability, SG&A expenses increase in amount, but we managed to keep SG&A ratio at 50% with strong contribution of higher revenue.

Operating profit was ¥27.6 billion, with an operating margin of 14.4%, an improvement of 11.7 points. These results represent record highs in terms of amounting ratio for the first quarter since fiscal 2009 when we began disclosing quarterly reports. Profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥18.7 billion, up ¥21.4 billion year-on-year.

Please turn to slide six. To facilitate a better understanding of business conditions, we have been enhancing disclosures on our product pipeline and others since last fiscal year. Previously, we shared business division based information such as growth rate and qualitative information with a focus on ESD and TSD. Starting from this fiscal year, we will provide additional information on each sub-segment of the three business divisions.

In addition, starting from this fiscal year, bronchoscopes, which were classified in the GI endoscope segment of ESD have been transferred into the Respiratory segment of TSD with the aim of strengthening operations in the Respiratory field.

Last fiscal year’s actuals have also been restated in the same manner to allow comparisons.

For FY 2020, the figures are not restated. So, in the ensuing presentation, when we compared to the results of fiscal year ending March 2020, they are based on the managerial basis for your information, so please keep that in mind when you compare the figures.

Slide seven, a look at details of each business segment. First, the ESD, Endoscopic Solutions Division, revenue totaled ¥100 billion, up 35% compared with the same period of the previous year, which was heavily impacted by COVID-19, revenue grew significantly across all sub-segments on market recovery.

We don’t have the restated figures for ESD and TSD for fiscal 2020 due to the changes in disclosure classification, as I described earlier, but for your information, we achieved 9% growth compared with a fiscal 2020 on a managerial basis, representing a significant growth over the pre-pandemic level.

In GI endoscope revenue grew across the region with notable strengths in Japan, Europe and North America. By product, GI endoscopy system, including EVIS X1and various scopes such as gastroscopes and colonoscopes contributed to sales increase.

In Surgical endoscope, VISERA ELITE II surgical endoscopy system recorded strong sales, driven by ongoing switch to VISERA ELITE II in Japan and North America.

In Medical Service, we have been enjoying a stable revenue based on service contracts including maintenance service. The number of repairs increased across regions, a rebound from pandemic related decline last year.

Operating profit was ¥22.7 billion, with an operating margin of 22.7%. Expenses increase due to relaxation of restrictions on sales activities. We also recorded an impairment loss of ¥1.7 billion associated with the equity method investment in equity method affiliates in Europe. However, these expenses were offset by revenue recovery and the continuing cost control, resulting in a significant improvement in operating margin.

Slide eight, the Therapeutic Solutions division, revenue totaled ¥63.6 billion, up 48%. In the same period of last year, the number of procedures declined significantly due to COVID-19, but the number has recovered since the beginning of this fiscal year, resulting in significant growth across all sub-segments. Compared with the pre-pandemic fiscal 2020 level, we achieved 8% growth on a managerial basis, for your information

In GI endotherapy, recovery in the number of procedures resulted in growth across all regions and product groups. Performance was particularly strong in North America, where vaccination has progressed and the number of procedures is on the rise, with notable momentum in sampling products such as biopsy forceps for tissue sampling in screening endoscopy, as well as products for ESD and EMR procedures.

Urology achieved significant growth, driven by North America and Europe, where the number of procedures has recovered. Performance was particularly strong in North America, where the number of procedures has returned to pre-pandemic levels, led by resection electrodes for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System, a lithotripsy solution for urinary stones.

In Respiratory, growth was driven by North America on market recovery, revenue from Veran Medical Technologies and strong momentum in bronchoscopes and endotherapy products for EBUSTBNA made all the contributions.

In Other therapeutic areas, we saw strong performance in energy devices, gynecology and ENT. In particular, THUNDERBEAT, a surgical tissue management system and ENT scopes contribution to sales increase.

Operating profit was ¥14.1 billion, with an operating margin of 22.1%. Despite an increase in expenses due to relaxation of restrictions on sales activities, the operating margin improved substantially due to significant sales increase, coupled with ongoing cost control, as well as a gain of ¥2.8 billion in other income associated with the phased acquisition of Medi-Tate.

Slide nine, the Scientific Solutions. Revenue was ¥24.8 billion, up 40%, compared with fiscal 2020 8% growth on a managerial basis exceeding the pre-pandemic level, for your information. In Life Science, growth achieved across all regions on market recovery and improved budget execution at research institutions and universities.

In particular, biological microscopes in North America where market conditions remarkably rebounded due to relaxation of restrictions on sales activities contributed to growth. In Industrial, we achieved growth in all fields driven by market recovery led by improved CapEx sentiment.

In China, there was strong momentum in industrial microscopes due to 5G related electronic component and semiconductor markets. Increase sales as non-destructive testing instruments also contributed to growth in relation to market recovery. X-Ray fluorescence analyzers were also strong, boosted by high gold prices and strong recycling market of precious metals.

Operating profit was ¥1.9 billion with an operating margin of 7.5%, representing a considerable improvement from last year’s operating loss due mainly to revenue recovery and improved factory operation rates.

Slide 10. Financial position as of June 30th, goodwill and intangible assets increased due to the acquisition of Medi-Tate and others. The equity ratio rose 1.7 percentage points to 35% from the end of March due to a decline in interest-bearing debt. Also, please note that approximately 72 million treasury shares were cancelled in June.

Please turn to slide 11. This is a status of the cash flows. Cash flow from operating activities were ¥23.7 billion, up 182% year-over-year. While operating cash flow increased significantly due to improve profit, there was a one-off expenditure of about ¥9 billion on the reversal of provision for career support for external opportunity program.

Cash flow from investment activities declined ¥21.2 billion year-over-year to minus ¥33.5billion due in part to an expenditure about ¥21 billion associated with the acquisition of Medi-Tate. Free cash flow remained positive if the expenditures for the reversal of provision for the career support for external opportunity program and for the acquisition of Medi-Tate are added back.

Cash flow from financing activities declined ¥150.8 billion to minus ¥39.0 billion, due mainly to borrowing repayments and dividend payments. In the last fiscal year, there was a large amount of financing to deal with COVID-19. As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 stood at ¥168.7 billion, a decrease of ¥102 billion.

Next, I would like to explain about a full year forecast for fiscal year 2022. Please turn to page, excuse me, slide 13. Our full year forecast for fiscal year 2022, which was originally announced in May have been revised upward in light of our first quarter performance and market recovery.

Revenue was revised by ¥24 billion and operating profit by ¥14 billion. We now forecast revenues to grow 14% year-over-year to ¥830 billion and expect operating profit of ¥140 billion with an operating margin of 16.9% and improvement of 5.7 points.

We also forecast profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥101 billion. Please note that these represent record highs for all line. Compared with pre-pandemic fiscal year 2020, these forecasts represent 10% growth in revenue, 52% growth in operating profit and a 4.7% points improvement in operating margin. We plan to pay a dividend of ¥14 per share for this fiscal year, unchanged since announced in May.

The forex assumptions are ¥108 per dollar and ¥130 per euro. The intra-group reorganization of the Scientific Solutions Business is currently under consideration, and the expenditures related to reorganization are not included in this forecast.

Please turn to page 14. This is the forecast by business segments. A forecast for both revenue and operating profit have been revised upwards across all business segments. In particular, Medical business including ESD and TSD is expected to grow 10% in revenue and 25% in operating profit compared with pre-pandemic fiscal year 2020 and is expected to achieve record highs in both revenue and operating profit.

We are pleased to announce that we resumed shipments of the EVIS X1 EDOF scope from July, for which we voluntarily suspended shipments last October. As the resumption of shipments is in line with our original schedule, there is no significant impact on business performance forecasts. However, we believe that expanding sales of EVIS X1 will help us achieve revised forecasts.

Firstly, I would like to highlight some of the initiatives we are pursuing to become a truly global medtech company.

Please turn to slide 16. This is a product pipeline for ESD. While there are no major changes from the previous quarter in response to relaxation of restrictions of sales activities, as well as resumption of EDOF scope shipments, we will focus on expanding sales of EVIS X1 in Europe, Japan and some parts of Asia, where we have already launched the product. We will also aim to launch it in regions where we haven’t launched yet.

Regarding VISERA ELITE II surgical endoscopy system, we will actively promote 3D/IR system through demonstrations in North America to further expand sales.

Please turn to slide 17. This is a product pipeline for TSD. In GI endotherapy, we are committed to steadily expanding and growing our product lineup, including products developed in-house and those procured externally.

In Urology, as I mentioned in the page for TSD results, we are seeing strong momentum in SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System, a new lithotripsy solution for urinary stones.

We will also strengthen our solutions for BPH, by promoting resection electrodes, a growth driver, and iTind, a minimally invasive therapeutic device from Medi-Tate, for which we just completed the acquisition.

In Respiratory, we have transferred bronchoscopes, which were previously classified under the GI endoscope segment in ESD, to the Respiratory segment in TSD, adding the lineup of bronchoscopes and ultrasound bronchoscopes to the pipeline. We aim to create synergies between the product portfolios of Olympus and Veran Medical, and expand our lung cancer portfolio.

Please turn to slide 18. Our theme for fiscal year 2022 is to further strengthen our position as a global medtech company. We are working to continue and establish the corporate transformation we carried out last year. We are steadily promoting measures to transform into become a global medtech company, such as commencement of consideration on intra-group reorganization of SSD, promoting Global Business Services in each region, and making Medi-Tate a subsidiary.

Regarding GBS, the Global Business Service, we established Olympus Asia Pacific Business Management Services in Dailan, China, and have begun to integrate and transfer some indirect operations in Japan, China and some parts of Asia. We will continue to pursue these initiatives and plan to roll them out globally.

Please turn to slide 19, this is our last slide. We plan to hold Investor Day 2021 on December 7th for the first time in three years. Details, including topics and how to participate, will be provided once this is finalized. We look forward to your participation.

This concludes my presentation. Thank you for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now take questions.

Unidentified Analyst

My first question is on the full year forecasts for ESD and TSD. Could you elaborate on the reason for the upward revisions for ESD if possible? Okay, you speak of per product area and for ESD compared to an upward revision amount of revenues looks like the upward revision amount of operating profit is not large. Are you expecting some one-off expenses to be incurred?

Chikashi Takeda

Thank you for your question. Mainly our ESD is where we made the upward revision and majority, although, we’re not disclosing that far, mostly in relation to GI endoscopy, the GI business unit.

At the last briefing we had some discussion on this and I think I indicated that we are taking a rather cautious view. And looking at the results over the past three months, we felt that there is a room for upside or upward revision and it was with that in mind that we said we are taking a rather cautious view three months ago.

Now after three months, for example, in Japan compared to other regions, some three months ago, some said that the business is weaker. So it was based on that assumption that we put together our forecasts three months ago.

But looking at more recent results, the momentum that we started to see last year were confirmed to be continuing, that is about Japan, but even in other regions, we see similar room for upward revision. So it is based on that, that we made the upward revision to our forecasts mainly on ESD.

I can’t single out any product or product area. But rather it is more generic condition warranting an upside?

And thank you for waiting. The other questions that you asked looking at the ESD profit, upward revision and forecast. In the first quarter, we recognize the impairment loss in relation to the equity message subsidiary, the affiliates. Other than that, there are no special factors to note. Was that helpful?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. Yes. Thank you. I have a follow up question about EDOF scope. Shipments in April were the assumptions that were already included. Back in May, I think, you said that you were taking a cautious view because you weren’t sure if the shipments could be made or not. So could you clarify that?

Chikashi Takeda

Regarding the EDOF scope, the root cause had been identified and we were able to work on the issue. It was a program issue. And what took time was the documentation and other matters. So the shipment of EDOF scope, I don’t think I said it is uncertain whether we could make this shipment. Maybe there was miscommunication. That was true back in May and also back in February, I don’t think I said that there are uncertainties regarding the actual timing of the shipment.

There are various steps that we had to go through, and therefore, we decided not to disclose that information of very proactively. But from the mid-to-late July, the shipments were made, the schedule itself, although, it was not included in communication with you, but it was in line -- nearly in line with the assumption that we use in our previous forecasts. So the -- it’s not just the timing of the EDOF scope, a shipment. That triggers the upward revision in the EVIS. I hope that explains.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. Just one more clarification, about the SG&A expenses that increased in the first quarter. Could you give us the breakdown, like, what is the foreign exchange? What is the sales and marketing?

Chikashi Takeda

Are you asking about the first quarter or the full year?

Unidentified Analyst

I mean, the first quarter, first quarter results, about ¥15 billion increase, I think.

Chikashi Takeda

Yes. Basically, the sales activities became more active due to the relaxation of restrictions, so overall expenses increased, especially compared to the same period of the previous year. But the sales promotion and travel expenses increased in a much smaller rate. That’s the general overview.

Foreign exchange about ¥4 billion, the forex impact ¥4 billion or so and this is a quarterly and so it’s going to be very detailed, but as we’ve been saying, the IT related investment and the operational infrastructure enhancement, and for the future benefit, we made various investments in preparation for the future, amounting to ¥4 billion to ¥5 billion. R&D expenses also went up. So foreign exchange and some new initiatives related expenses, I think, would be the specific factors.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So this time around ESD in terms of the bronchoscope have reclassified to TSD. And then you have given us some information about that. So the year-over-year comparison is meaningless. So I would like to have a two years before the figures for March 2020 to some retrospective assessment included. So compared to two years ago, how much has this grown? I would like to hear about that?

Chikashi Takeda

So this year ESD and TSD, for this year’s forecast, compared to March 2020, how much is this is going to grow. So you -- is it -- so you’re talking about ESD and TSD, how much it has grown compared to March 2020.

So, again, so for March 2020 figures, the official, we have no official reclassification, but we have managerial numbers that we can give you. So based on that internal number, the March 2020, complete March 2020 ESD and TSD, for ESD -- in total is 5.8% for ESD, for TSD 9.3% growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So based on the information, I would like to continue our discussion. So in page seven of the presentation at the very bottom, you saw that ESD in first quarter compared to two years ago 9% growth and if you look at the next page for TSD compared to two years ago first quarter 8% growth. So the growth of ESD compared to TSD is stronger for the first quarter. I think that was a bit of a surprise to me. So the number of procedures in line with that the TSD’s numbers go up. So the capital intensive record -- compared to capital intensive TSD, even compared to two years ago, it was a bit low. So can you give me the reason behind this?

Chikashi Takeda

So TSD growth has been higher and -- sorry, sorry, that growth was the logic. So TSD 9.3%, so these -- ESD 5.8%, so that’s for the full year. For the first quarter, ESD plus 9% and TSD plus 8%, I think you have explained in that manner.

Unidentified Analyst

So I guess a full year, I think the trend is reversed for the first quarter. So the TSD growth in the first quarter, maybe is not as strong as you’re expecting. So can you give us the reason behind this?

Chikashi Takeda

So if you hold on a bit? We’ll discuss it. So let me come back to you afterwards.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. So as a follow up question. So this is page two under supplement financial data numbers appear to the number of employees. In terms of ISD quarter-over-quarter, I think, people have declined, so of about 200 in overseas. So I think there was a substantial decline of the number of employees. So I think basically, the system they have for the extra opportunities for the domestic employees. So the overseas TSD decline employees is the intentional, is it going to continue to decline, let me confirm?

Unidentified Analyst

Excuse me. So, again, let me get back to you later. So maybe in the latter half of this Q&A session, I would like to get back to you about this.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So my question is just for the first quarter, ESD, TSD, both very strong. Compared to your peers you did extremely well and the profit margin improved. And the question is whether this is sustainable or not? Your peers say that maybe the quarter ends in Q3 and others say that the assurance push is going to wear out as well, not only in Japan, but China as well. Now, first quarter results because of the infection, pandemic, I think, what the subsidies lost deep pocket on the part of the hospitals. So what about Q2? What is your projection for Q2 compared to Q1?

Chikashi Takeda

So the question is whether the momentum that we saw in Q1 could be sustained in Q2, Q3, Q4. In other words, on a full year basis, I think that’s your question. We do have the guidance for the full year. But simply put, multiplied by 4 or larger is the full year forecast that we have, compared to the first quarter.

Since the latter half of last fiscal year, we are seeing the year-on-year improvement, continuing, especially with the less impact of COVID-19. In other words, the procedures increasing a number and also the budgets are being implemented for the capital products.

So these are the favorable factors. Within Olympus, as I briefly mentioned in my presentation, it’s not the type of product that will generate a big sale with one unit, but the new launches that we did in recent years are making sales contribution.

So in light of all these factors, we believe that this momentum will be maintained to a certain extent and the revised guidance, we believe that revenue forecast would be achieved. I hope that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. A follow up question, Japan, China and North America, EVIS-X1 and EXERA, the high price tag products, is it the case that the hospital’s demand for those high priced products is increasing.

Chikashi Takeda

So your question was kind of choppy, but I take it that you are suspecting that there is a stronger demand for high end high price tag products. Yes, because they have the budget for that.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s my question. Thank you for your clarification.

Chikashi Takeda

I can speak on behalf of the customers, but our products basically, compared to our competition, we have added value. We have the differentiated features, which I think is resulting in what you described. I think that’s a valid view.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. That’s very helpful.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. So, in terms of the TSD the first quarter profitability has been quite high. So how -- what has been the most -- the highest contributor to the high profitability of TSD?

Chikashi Takeda

Excuse me, I think, this is about the connection, I just assuming that you are asking this question for the TSD, this quarters’ operating profitability has been quite high and you’re asking the major reasons behind this. I assume that that was your question.

So, first of all, so as extra ordinary factor in this quarter, in this TSD segment, there has been one major factor here. So we have acquired a company called Medi-Tate and with this, so there is a ¥2.8 billion of gains from a phase acquisition game. So Medi-Tate, before we acquired them, we had 18% to 19% of equity in Medi-Tate.

So through the transaction, it means that our equity holdings to Medi-Tate has been accounted for new values and the gain, our accounting methodology, it has to be categorized as other gains. And because of this ¥2.8 billion of gains in the first quarter has been accounted for the TSD segment. That was the major plus factor.

But even putting this aside, in terms of the numbers compared to the past, have been able to achieve a high level of margin. And I think this is a combination of various factors as well in a nutshell to the topline growth and the cost and expenses. We have strictly controlled spending. I think that summarizes the whole situation. That’s what I mean.

Thank you. So a follow up question. So from the second quarter onwards, when you look at the margin, there may be some of the positive factors, negative factors, some risks that you have reflected. Can you talk about that? So, the first quarter, I think, basically you says that these gains coming from the higher utilization and the second quarter onwards how this is going to come out, can you follow up on this point as well?

Chikashi Takeda

So, I think a question is asking about whether they are further extra ordinary factors that you have to account for TSD going forward. So in this forecast -- in our forecast, this phase -- the acquisition gains are those type major factors are not reflected. And I think this can be said overall for our business, but towards Q4 there is a trend of that the expense is going to increase even in TSD, but when we come to the end of the year and close the books, this will -- so we basically we will be looking at operating of quarter -- quarter by quarter so that we can achieve forecasts. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

One question. I’d like to focus on China, looking at the supplementary material, page four, on the local currency basis the region-by-region results, for ESD China first quarter 8% increase year-on-year TSD plus 1%. And so I get the impression this is rather low. So ESD/TSD, why is it so low is the question. For example, for ESD, there are policies to enhance endoscopy. So prior to COVID 20%, 30% revenue increase was achieved and in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year you has a similar growth here. But in Q1 it went down again. Now 1% growth for TSD. This is rather low when we think of the increase in procedures. So, can you talk about the reason why the revenue growth for ESD and GST in China is kept at single-digit?

Chikashi Takeda

Thank you for your question. For China, the impact of COVID-19 was felt ahead of other regions. And I wouldn’t say it was resolved, but improvement or recovery was observed ahead of other regions as well. So there is a like a timing gap between China and other regions. So relatively speaking, for q1, the growth rate appears to be low. That’s the big picture. For this year, generally speaking, compared to other regions, the growth rate is lower. So certain growth is expected.

You talk about the government policy and they’re not having major impact on our business. And this is nothing new. It’s been talked about for some time. For example, concentrated procurement by China policy, those are being promoted in China. And so regarding TSD, it’s just considered as part of the risk factor. But we don’t take a view that they are having a major impact on the figures.

We have from ESD Kawano-san and Kuramoto-san from TSD. So maybe they can make some additional comments.

Hironobu Kawano

Kawano from ESD. Thank you for your question. Q1 results for China, you’re correct, single-digit growth. The market itself is not slowing down significantly. No, the biggest factor is the Buy China policy. So guidance, it was issued -- announced in May and so the budget execution is slightly slowing down. That’s what happened during the first quarter. So once the budget execution resumed, we believe that we will again see the double-digit growth. That is the answer that I can provide.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Seiji Kuramoto

This is Kuramoto from TSD. I also like to add comments. Regarding China like ESD, the Buy China policy is having an impact, especially the bronchoscope, which has a high profit margin within TSD. In particular, regarding our E -- there was special demand last year that we enjoyed in relation to COVID-19, but because it was brought under control earlier than others in China., and therefore, that procurement amount declined somewhat year-on-year.

On the other hand, in some parts of China, there’s still the COVID-19 infection and so procurement is still active. So there are some uncertainties and we believe that is one of the reasons why the growth rate is kept art single digits.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Thank you. I have a follow up question. The Buy China policy, obviously that have been mentioned several times. For ESD and TSD, are you seeing the local players gaining the market share, winning the market share from you and I think you have made the upward revision to both ESD and TSD on a full year basis -- on a company wide basis? And I’m wondering whether China is one sector for the revision.

Chikashi Takeda

Thank you for your question. Regarding ESD, the Buy China is the guideline by the national government, but depending on some provinces, whether to honor that or not, whether to implement that immediately or not, they’re all different, which is complicating the situation.

In terms of the ESD products for endoscope, of course, there are Chinese manufacturers of endoscope, but the doctors prefer Japanese brands, including Olympus. So we don’t expect much impact. But the surgical imaging there are many local products. So going forward, we expect competition.

But again situation varies from province-to-province and also depending on the price category. Situations vary as to the quota that is being imposed on by China. So we are dealing on a province-by-province basis.

So, overall, in accordance with the upward revision, we are asking our Chinese business people to make efforts so as to increase their sales as well. And for TSD, similar trend, so no additional information.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you. That’s all for me. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So I entered the conference in the middle, so maybe some person ask the same question. So this is a very simple question. So it is the ESD and TSD, and thank you very much for discussing, having these sub-segments shown, I -- this is a very useful, because you don’t know what’s happening in each of these businesses. So in terms of the GI endoscope, I -- maybe I wasn’t listening to what was being explained. So it’s going to recover, that’s okay. So 9% of growth compared to March 2020 seems to be quite strong. So by -- is it difference by region? Can you give me some color on that?

Chikashi Takeda

Thank you for your question. Well, actually, similar question was asked. So, we are looking into this, so please hold on. I will -- actually I will get back to you later. So is that okay with you about this question?

Unidentified Analyst

Oh! So they’re not associated.

Chikashi Takeda

So, if you have another question, maybe we can answer that first.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, the second question is for Urology, this seems to have grown a lot. So, inside this, for instance, cystoscope, so this chose -- the system has chose in terms of the urinary stones, I think maybe BPH will be higher. So, they chose pH as well. So, if your BPH increases, I think, the margin will still be quite high. So I think they assume that this is contributing to the improvement of the margin. But in terms of endoscopy, you have this year. So what has been the driver of the improvement of the Urology?

Chikashi Takeda

So, I think, we have seen some [inaudible] and electrode and have great result of [inaudible] and these are growing. So we think Urology this too send out as contributors. So which is the high contributors or in terms of the values we are not discussing about that, but the reason why TSD is improving. The major reasons are the two, Urology BPH and some management.

Unidentified Analyst

I don’t have about that cleared. So in terms of thulium laser, the number one in the world. So structurally, I think, hypothetically, or the theoretically, it has the highest benefit, but it’s strange, I find it very interesting, because that is selling a lot already. So in terms of the thulium laser, is this, in that in itself, a benefit of what you do or you have some clinical data about that, can you elaborate about that point?

Chikashi Takeda

So, today from TSD we have Kuramoto and from ESD Kawano, the top of the each of the witnesses are here with us. Kuramoto now will explain.

Seiji Kuramoto

So, yes, this is Kuramoto speaking. As you have pointed out, the growth driver for BPH for the plasma electrode is the major contributor. The reason behind this is that due to COVID-19 in terms of this, basically, these procedures, I think, what this kind of that has been held back and then I have to restart it and I think that has contributed to high growth.

In terms of the size of BPH plasma electrode is the major contributors. And before that the doctors seems to highly appreciate this and gradually the sales is going up. And in terms of customer both margins are good and we are expecting further growth.

And actually, for the thulium laser, so in the start it can make them into small pieces, very small pieces. So, for instance, shorter treatment time and no blocking the view, so that bring the benefit of this product.

So, yes, result of -- so it is a laser that absorbs the water wavelength. So I think, David [ph] answer is very, very reasonable, because people are just looking at endoscope and they can actually see that the stones are more finer and I think in that sense that is already your competitive edge.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. That’s what we think. So the thulium laser, you have developed, I mean, thulium laser, is it -- it’s only you, right?

Seiji Kuramoto

I think, sorry, you are collaborating with a laser company to develop, this meaning that other companies will not be able to develop this.

Chikashi Takeda

Yes. That’s correct.

Unidentified Company Representative

So, well, I am Kota-san [ph] you asked a similar question when another person -- with another person ask question, a similar to another question. So we are -- this is homework for us. So let us get back to you later and move on.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a very similar question to the question asked by Nishimura-san, a very rudimentary question. I have to apologize. But the profitability I think has been about 18% since the third quarter of last fiscal year excluding the special factors. So 2018, 2019, the sales were around ¥210 billion and operating margin was 12%, but at this time, to exclude the restatement, ¥250 billion, no, ¥230 billion sales revenue. So 18% since the latter half of last fiscal year, is that sustainable, is the first part of my question? And increase from 12% to 18%, is it because the revenue increase and transform Olympus initiative effect and others, but if you look at those different factors, how much coming from what?

Chikashi Takeda

Thank you for your question. First, whether this is sustainable or not. I am afraid I have to repeat what I said earlier. If you look at the full year guidance, that shouldn’t be the answer to your question. Generally speaking, there is a special fester amounting to ¥2.8 billion, but excluding that it fits within the figure mentioned. So the answer simply would be, yes, it is sustainable.

Now in my response to earlier to similar question, there’s something that I forgot to mention. The bronchoscope respiratory system scope is included and that to a certain extent is contributing to improved profitability. But in an events, the answer to your question would be, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So compared to maybe two years ago, even on the pre-restatement basis, maybe 6% improvement, can you break those into different sectors? Now just two years or three years ago, compared to two years or three years ago, improvement are 5% to 6%? Can you give us the factors?

Chikashi Takeda

Yes. If we could go back the history, the write-off of the intangible asset related to Gyrus and that being behind us, the profit margin is improving. That’s one special factor that I can point to.

Q

Okay. Thank you. Sorry for asking another stupid question. So, I take it that within the sub-segment that you disclose, the profit margin is or the profitability is improving and TSD grow, we are seeing an improvement to profitability. And I was wondering if you could give us the factors behind that.

A

Yes. Revenue increase and the COGS ratio improvement, and as mentioned earlier, we have a very strict cost control measures being implemented. So those factors combined are improving the profitability is all I can say.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So the full year operating profit, how I should just think about it. So 16.9%, a similar outlook and the first quarter is 14% level in terms of progress, I think it’s just 20% against the full year. So going forward, the -- is there any quarter and the results -- is there another quarter that the topline is going to go up, so there’s ¥200 billion, so multiply by 4, ¥800 billion plus and is there a quarter that the margin is going to go up substantially. So, in terms of the -- how the expense is going to come out by each quarter is different? So from following three quarters, so that maybe -- that is one of the reasons that other margin may be different quarter-by-quarter? Maybe too high level, maybe want more detailed?

Chikashi Takeda

So in terms of -- during the first quarter, so you have this phased acquisition profit, but I think basically has these external factors, but on the basis is zero. So for the extra order the gain is plus, minus.

Unidentified Analyst

So are there any other factors that will push up the operating profit in the remaining nine months?

Chikashi Takeda

So there are no major factors that will push up the operating profit according to our plan currently. So the remaining nine months, go ahead. So in the remaining nine months, so the extraordinary losses will contribute. Other than that the -- actually core operating profit will improve and as a result, the 16 point -- 16.9% of operating margin will be achieved. That is what you’re saying?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Chikashi Takeda

So there are some individual factors that I can point out, but overall, in the following nine months, in the -- up until the SG&A line, we’ll be seeing improvement.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So one follow up question. So at the beginning of the year, the U.S. growth, you’re not -- if we’re not forecasting western growth. So after the first quarter closed, have you changed your outlook about the USA?

Chikashi Takeda

Well, basically, there has been no new events, our outlook is not changed about the United States. So the assumptions, the market has not changed from initial outlook. If that’s true, one thing about endoscope business may be some upside, but fundamentally, no changes this year.

I think this year will be the market that we will struggle the most, because not just that has explained about the previously, because there were new products, and unfortunately, this year, we’re going to launch new products this year. So we have to do with existing products. And of course, in terms of scope, there are some new products. But in terms of the sales coming from these new scopes, we will be striving to achieve the targets for the U.S.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

You said that the market situation hasn’t changed much. But in terms of the number of procedures, I have a question, in Urology, I think there was a pent-up demand, so in first quarter, in what sub-segment did you observe the pent up demand and what was the size of that impact? For example, in the U.S. Dvinci, their earnings report say that in Q2, there’s still the pent-up demand. So what is your view regarding this pent-up demand for q2?

Chikashi Takeda

We apologize, but we had some technical communication issue. Maybe it is our problem. But we only got 40% of your question, 60% the connection was choppy. So if you could just summarize your question, we’d appreciate it.

Unidentified Analyst

The ASD and TSD, in what sub-segment, do you see the impact of the pent-up demand relative to the number of procedures? That’s my first question. And also regarding Q2, if you expect pent-up demand, do you think expect this to continue into Q2, is my question.

Chikashi Takeda

Thank you. [Inaudible] from ESD. Let me take up the question relative to ESD. In ESD as you aware, basically it’s the capital business. So the number of procedures, the number -- the decrease in number of procedures don’t directly impact our business. Of course, the budget of the hospital, whether it will be executed or not might be impacted, depending on the number of procedures, because fewer procedures, meaning less income, so it’s going to be only indirect impact.

And we don’t expect the recovery to be 100% prior to the pre-COVID-19 and maybe another several months or even a year before the number to recover to the pre-COVID level. But situation varies from country-to-country. In some countries, they already back in the pre-COVID-19 state and others no. So we’re looking at each country on a specific basis.

Seiji Kuramoto

Kuramoto from TSD. Let me also answer that in terms of sub-segments, as mentioned earlier, as for the elective procedures, Urology and the GI and Respiratory. The devices related to that have that tendency. But in terms of number of units, as was mentioned earlier, the situation varies from country-to-country and also the Delta strain. And that infection is really getting serious globally. So as there still is uncertainty, what the situation is going to be going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I have a follow up question. In ESD, for surgical endoscopy, you’re not seeing an infective pent-up demand, because in some of the hospital facilities expecting a recovery from COVID-19, we hear the orders being placed for capital products ahead. I was wondering if that’s the case with you also and also by nation, as of the end of this fiscal year, what is the level of the COVID brought under control? What is the assumption that you have for different regions?

Chikashi Takeda

Thank you for your question. The first part of your question, the surgical imaging, it’s a capital product. So, what I mentioned earlier applies, when the number of procedures recover, then at the budget, at the hospitals, the facility would see their income go up. Of course, in some of the hospitals, they are placing orders ahead of others, we do see that, but on a limited level. The general trend is unless the income on the part of the hospital go up, the orders would not be up, so be it GI or surgical endoscope, the situation would be the same.

The second part of your question, for FY 2022 as of the end of March FY 2022, to what extent do we expect the COVID situation to be brought under control? Well, that’s really hard to say. We are doing what needs to be done and we do have figures. The best assumption, best case assumption and we’re expecting -- we’re hoping that situation will turn out to be better COVID-19 life and that is the basis of our assumption.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you.

Chikashi Takeda

So this is about ESD and I would like to ask Kawano-san to respond.

Hironobu Kawano

So by each region, each client from the second quarter onwards, in terms of, how the sales is going to grow, meaning that the market -- I mean by the market outlook and the new product acceptance situation or, no, no, you actually have new products.

Unidentified Analyst

So I think there’s conventional products sold well even before new products were released. So can you give us some color qualitative information about that?

Chikashi Takeda

Hoya [ph], in terms of the semiconductor procurement, the endoscope processors supply, there is a risk as Hoya has explained about the situation, what is about -- Olympus about, how this take the situation?

A - Hironobu Kawano

Yes. Thank you for assigning me. So I’m Kawano from ESD, I was asked -- actually answer your question. So, broadly speaking, so EVIS X1 was there, we just that -- use that and do not use that. In terms of Europe, Japan, and Asia, in some Asian countries, when I say some Asian countries, the Hong Kong, India, last time the guys are going to introduce and Australia is going to use this. So about almost 75% in Asia X1 can be introduced.

And together, so I am talking about the issue of EDOF has been resolved and the shipment has been resumed. So, Japan, Europe and Asia for these markets, the -- including the EDOF scope, the EVIS X1 sales is going to proceed as planned, so in these three regions, as I see overall, we hope that these will be drivers.

And then talk about our business, for the United States, the X1 introduction will be 2020 -- March 2023. So this fiscal year, we’ll be struggling to be frank. And other regions are using this and I think the U.S doctors are aware of that and they’re holding back of buying the product and I think that’s one risk.

But to offset that, so the -- in terms of the X2 system So, for the PCS, that is the colonoscopes and for the TJF-190, that is the duodenoscope. So, by selling these two products, we are hoping that we can offset this holding back at the procurement for U.S. So, yeah, [ph] we have introduced that. So, utilizing these type of products, we want to boost the figures in the U.S.

In China, the market, once the market recovers, then the market sales will increase as well. So we want to ride the tide, so to speak. However, X1, I think, it will take some time to introduce that to the Chinese market.

So, it was also with the conventional model that we would like to sell this model into China and we will like by doing so, we will then maintain the double-digit growth of sales that we have been able to have. Of course, there is a COVID-19 risk, but as a challenging number, this will be a target, but we are determined that we want to grow in China as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So a follow up question, if I may.

Chikashi Takeda

Oh! You asked about a semiconductor issue. Yes, please do so. So, currently, in terms of the supply of semiconductors, that is a huge challenge globally and our procurement division is doing their best to procure the components and parts. And currently, in terms of this year’s sales, there will be no impact in terms of the bottleneck or supply. We are not going -- well, there is a risk, of course. But I think basically we’ll be able to achieve our targets without any bottlenecks in the supply and everyone in the company doing best in this kind of situation.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. One follow up question from me. So ESD and TSD, so in terms of how you manage these divisions in your current organization, maybe it’s difficult to answer under this current organization system.

Chikashi Takeda

So ESD and TSD have co-head. So there are Koga-san, Kuramoto-san, who basically focused on Japan and there’s some heads that focus on overseas markets. We have the co-head structure. So, you have Japanese, right, and we have two people who assume a foreign people.

Unidentified Analyst

So in terms of ESD and TSD, how the division of roles work as, because you have co-heads and when you manage these divisions, are there any things that you are looking at or take care of?

Hironobu Kawano

So, as far as I can answer, I would like to, so this is Kawano from ESD. We have Frank Drewalowski, he is German and we -- they are co-heads, myself, and Frank are managing the business. And actually with Frank, I have more than 20 years of relationship with him. So I think I met him first in 1999 in the various businesses in this company. I have been working with him very closely. So there is no, I think this co-head system isn’t uncomfortable at all.

So in terms of initially, I thought that maybe we should divide the role. But, well, and I guess, you said they decided that these -- we too should look over the business. But we have a strength -- different strength. So naturally, without any explicitly, there is a kind of division role. So Frank will look at this side and I will look at this side. So there’s a kind of a natural division of roles. So I think there is no kind of debate in terms of who is going to preside over what and I think this co-head system is working very smoothly. Thank you very much for asking. Okay, Kuramoto-san, why don’t you take on TSD?

Seiji Kuramoto

This is Kuramoto from TSD. Yes, so, Gabriela is a co-head and she is in the United States and we are managing this division. I have worked in the U.S. for a long period of time in terms of the U.S. market, in terms of the business of various solution, business, market condition. I understand that fully. So it was Gabriela, I feel quite comfortable well working with her.

So I work from Japan and I think we can leverage that as a benefit. So in terms of the TSD we have the manufacturing site in Almaty, in terms of the bronchoscope is in Issa [ph]. So this development and the manufacturing sites are communicating in closely. I may be the right person to look over that, because I physically work here. So we divided our responsibility that way. So, it’s only three months plus that we have been working this way. But I think we have been able to smoothly operate this business.

One, oh, aside from your question that you asked, so from my side, I answered about the iTind laser. Sorry, I will give you some misinformation. So, I said that, we -- Olympus is the only company, but actually there is one company in Europe. Quantum Fiber Dust, is it, Quantum Fiber Dust they produce a iTind laser.

But we were ahead in North America. We are the only company that provides iTind laser. Because we have these sales capability and we are ahead of this technology, we want to monopolize this market. So correction, if you may. So that in TSD, the business development TSD. That is mainly led by the United States. That’s a follow up. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

In the U.S. there are new technologies and new movements as they come out ahead in the United States.

Seiji Kuramoto

So business development more or less is led by the United States.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Chikashi Takeda

Takeda from IR. I would like to respond to the earlier question. Koike-san from UBS and Kohtani-san from Nomura asked the question about ESD/TSD results compared to FY 2020. We don’t have enough data to answer that question. And also the question from Macquarie, about the number of employees for TSD/ESD, we would like to get back to you on that later. Maybe by next Wednesday, we’d like to respond to that.

We will be uploading the Q&A from this earnings briefing on web pages. So please refer to that Q&A document that we’ll be uploading for the answers please, if we don’t have the sufficient information to answer your question.

Looks like they are no further questions, and therefore, we will end the Q&A session here. So with this, we conclude the conference call of Olympus Corporation. Thank you very much for attending this conference call