This article was amended on 8/9/2021 to reflect adjustments to the share count and related valuation commentary.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) has gone public in an offering, which, in the end, was well received. Shares have seen strong price action after the offering, despite lackluster demand seen for the shares ahead of the public offering. I like the business a lot, as it has an iconic name.

Current valuations are demanding, and even if we focus on the 2020 results (in a big positive way already impacted by the pandemic), valuation multiples are on the higher side in my belief. Therefore, I am concluding that even already high multiples based on current earnings power are simply not sustainable. On the other hand, a very strong brand and long term growth track record might still create an interesting investment opportunity in the true long haul.

Grilling

Weber is a household and premium name in the outdoor cooking market, with the original charcoal grill invented nearly 70 years ago. The Weber product line is currently sold in more than 70 countries across the globe, served through its vertically integrated business model. The company has a market share of nearly a quarter in the US, with leading positions in some other international countries as well.

The line-up includes charcoal grills, gas grills, smokers, pellet and electrical grills. The company of course relies heavily on loyal customers and actually educates grilling lovers to grill "the Weber way". Innovation has arrived at grills as well with the Weber Connect, allowing grill lovers to control their grill with a mobile app.

Products are typically sold through wholesalers like Home Depot, Costco, Walmart and European equivalents. The company furthermore operates 170 stores and has a rapidly evolved e-commerce channel as well. To date, an estimated 30 million Weber grills can be found in the US and a total of 50 million across the globe.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters initially aimed to sell 46.9 million shares in a preliminary price range between $15 and $17 per share, with soft demand resulting in pricing at just $14 per share and the offering being cut to just 18 million shares. This resulted in gross proceeds of $252 million with the offering.

With roughly 287 million shares outstanding, the company has been awarded a $4.0 billion equity valuation. This valuation excludes roughly $1.4 billion in net debt, for a roughly $5.4 billion enterprise valuation.

If we look at the underlying operating performance, we clearly see a very profitable operation, as well as great impact from the pandemic. For the year 2018, ending in September of that year, Weber generated $1.34 billion in sales on which operating profits of $171 million were reported. Revenues fell a bit to $1.30 billion in 2019 as margins took a beating, with operating profits down to $102 million.

In the pandemic year 2020, sales rose 18% to $1.53 billion, yet we have to recognize that the fiscal year ends earlier during the calendar year. Operating profits recovered to $151 million, but lagged compared to 2018, even as sales have been strong.

Operating performance exploded in the first half of this fiscal year. Revenues were up more than 61% to $963 million in the period ending in March. Operating profits more than doubled to $120 million for this six-month period. For the third quarter, the company estimates that preliminary sales are seen around $670 million with EBITDA seen around $135 million, revealing even greater profitability, far as long as it lasts, that is if you believe that current momentum is not necessarily sustainable.

If we look at profitability, I am first reverting to 2020, believing that results so far in 2021 are quite an outlier. The company posted $227 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2020, which results in a just over 6 times leverage ratio based on net debt of nearly a billion. Of course, leverage ratios are lower based on 2021 earnings, as these do not seem representative. With the D&A component running at around $30 million, the company could post operating profits of around $200 million.

Assuming a 4% cost of debt and a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings potential at $115 million, for earnings of just around $0.40 per share. At that valuation, shares traded at 35 times the estimated earnings power at the offer price. Of course, current earnings are likely trending higher, but I would be very cautious to use the current earnings power as an input for a valuation.

Shares rose to $18 per share on the first day of trading, adding roughly $1.2 billion to the valuation of the firm, to thereby value the company (including debt) at $6.6 billion. With shares awarded a 45 times earnings multiple based on 2020 earnings, which was not a shabby year, it is needless to say that expectations have risen a bit. That has now come down a bit, with shares currently exchanging hands at $16 and change.

And Now?

Weber is a very premium name in a hot outdoor segment as just a week ago its fellow competitor Traeger (COOK) went public as well. This pellet specialist has seen a very strong public offering and is now valued at around $3.7 billion, equal to 10 times sales reported in 2019, 7 times sales in 2020, and just over 4 times annualized sales.

Weber is currently posting huge sales momentum as well, with revenues trending at $2.5 billion a year, more than double the pre-pandemic rate. In that sense, Weber trades at around 2 and a half times sales. These are still huge multiples for a grill company, which both (Weber & Traeger) are doing very well, both supported by strong demand on the back of the pandemic.

At these levels, I see no compelling reason to hold any shares on the back of the valuation and financial leverage. Furthermore, operating momentum seems too high, and therefore not sustainable, as I see no real appeal here. Besides the risk of a reversal of the current excess earnings is the risk of increased competition, focus on specialist cooking technologies and other technological innovation.

So while the entire sector might be on fire, I am keeping my head cool, even though the reality is that this is among the most iconic brands in the segment, but unfortunately too pricey for me here.