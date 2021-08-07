fergregory/iStock via Getty Images

We last looked at gold's seasonality in the spring. I mentioned that gold tends to pump in April and dump in May. We can see that this happened as predicted, but with a bit of lag this year, with the dump occurring in June:

A Note on GLD

Notice that I use the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) in my analysis of gold, as it is highly liquid, with tight option spreads. I primarily trade GLD. Another good trade choice is the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is only slightly less liquid. If you want to invest in physical gold via an ETF, check out the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS). I've written about the difference between GLD and PHYS in the past, in case you haven't decided your vehicle for investing in gold.

The GLD Gap

Today we want to look at the summer seasonality of gold. But before we get to the August seasonality of gold, let's take a look at an important event in the chart - the most recent area gap:

Note that all the area gaps, with the exception of the one labeled ag* and the gap that just occurred today have filled. By their definition, all area gaps should fill, and 90% fill within one month. Importantly, open area gaps give us price targets, and thus the pullback after the Jul29 gap up was expected. As per my backtest, these gaps tend to lead to more losses than gains if you hold after the gap:

However, the most recent gap is a down area gap, which implies that the price will move up to fill that gap. Down area gaps represent dip-buying interest. As the down area gap in GLD has not yet filled, we can evaluate taking a long position here with some extra upside and a higher probability of profits. The open area gap has a $168.20 price target, implying an immediate 1.4% upside.

Back to the data, we find that the recent gap is likely to fill. GLD tends to move upward after double-red candlestick down gaps, passing the gap price target in six days on average. More often than not, these gaps point to three or four weeks of gains. In this case, the data fit reasonably well with the price target: The average movement over these three-week post-gap intervals is 1.9%. The optimal gap-trading strategy, as per my data, is to take a long position after the down gap for 18 days, which also meshes with the bullish August seasonality that we will discuss below:

Summer Seasonality

As I hinted earlier, this long signal timing is aligned with gold's summer seasonality. GLD ends July in the green around 65% of the time, with an average gain of $5.00. This seasonal pattern seemed to have played out in July, though the gain was smaller than expected. Still, GLD is pretty much trading within its seasonal expectations at this point, showing that history is likely repeating itself:

August, thus far, is flat. However, August is even more reliable for GLD than July, with gains 69% of the time - a number that is far from random. The average gain for August is $5.61, and the average loss is $3.30, giving a risk/reward of nearly 2:1. Our expected value for a GLD holding through August is well above positive and therefore makes sense from a statistical perspective.

As an aside - and don't read too much from this - both of GLD's largest peaks (2011 and 2020) were made in the month of August.

Macro Factors

As forward EPS estimates show, the valuations of stocks have accelerated away from the underlying fundamentals, namely earnings:

Gold, in contrast, is looking relatively cheap, down over 11% this year. From what I have observed over the years, gold tends to attract a more conservative base of investors and especially attracts those looking to protect their capital. In an overpriced market, a relatively lower gold price hence shines a light on gold (and GLD, by extension) as an obvious target for the migration their equity market profits. In other words, I think we will see a surge in gold demand corresponding with an increase in equity market profit-taking.

Indeed, many macro theses on gold rely upon fundamental theses on the market and economy in general. As I wrote recently, the c19 variants (delta and, more recently, lambda) are market correction catalysts due to the negative economic consequences of potential re-lockdowns. Gold is seen as a safe haven holding for times of increased market risk and thus the c19 vaccine evasiveness as well as its mutations can be seen as bullish for gold.

Fear is on the increase, as per the fear and greed index:

I've learned through years of analysis on gold that sentiment and seasonality have been the most reliable drivers of price action in gold. As we are entering a historically strong month for gold at a time when fear is also increasing, this seems like a smart buy-in point. I'll be taking a month-long position and updating my analysis next month.

The Trade

As the gap and seasonal strategy point to about $9 upside from here until late August/early September, I want to leg into a bull put spread with a September expiration date. Here's the play:

Sell Sep19 $175 put Buy Sep19 $165 put

The reason I want to leg into this strategy is to create an arbitrage opportunity. We do this via selling the $175 puts first and buying the $165 protective puts once the gap fills. Afterward, we will hold until expiration. As per option-pricing calculations, the $165 puts will cost roughly 90 cents each once the gap fills, whereas they currently cost $2.70. With the $175 puts being worth $9.95, the entire strategy is thus set to provide around $900 in premium per set of options. Hence, we would only experience a loss if GLD falls below $161, but because we have long $165 puts, we experience no loss below $165 - an arbitrage play.

This risk in this strategy is realized if the gap does not fill. We do not have an arbitrage play until the gap fills. If GLD continues to fall after the gap, which is possible but statistically unlikely, the short put option exposes us to the same loss profile as holding GLD shares. Thus, if you are risk-averse, you might consider just opening the entire spread right away, as the long put part of this play is our downside protection.

Let me know what you think in the comments section below.