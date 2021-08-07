Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Inflation watchers are in line for a feast next week with the consumer price index and producer price index reports both due in. The bipartisan infrastructure bill is also making incremental progress toward a Senate vote. Some of the more interesting earnings reports on the schedule include AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Coinbase Globla (NASDAQ:COIN), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). The corporate calendar features Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy Unpacked event and a fireside chat by Ford (NYSE:F) execs on the automaker's growth plans.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, August 9th: Tyson Foods (TSN), US Foods (USFD), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Nutrien (NTR).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 10th: Sysco (NYSE:SYY), ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS), Coinbase Global (COIN) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, August 11th: Perrigo (PRGO), Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Lordstown Motors (RIDE), Nio (NYSE:NIO), Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), eBay (EBAY) and Bumble (BMBL).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, August 12th: Baidu (BIDU), TAL Education (NYSE:TAL), GoodRX (GDRX), CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, August 13th: Embraer (ERJ) and AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW).

IPO watch: Veterinary biotech company PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) is expected to start trading on August 11. Quiet periods expire on F45 Training (FXLV), Membership Collective Group (MCG), Phillips Edison & Co (NASDAQ:PECO), Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID), Sight Sciences (SGHT), Blend Labs (BLND), Erasca (ERAS), Imago Biosciences (NASDAQ:IMGO), Stevanato (NYSE:STVN) Blue Foundry (BLFY) and more. IPO lockups expire on Signify Health (SGFY), Viant Technology (DSP), Apria (APR), Bumble (BMBL), Bioventus (BVS), LoanDepot (LDI), Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX), NexImmune (NEXI) and Talis Biomedical (TLIS).

M&A tidbits: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shareholders are scheduled to vote on August 9 the merger with BancorpSouth Bank (BXS). Realty Income (O) and Vereit (VER) are also due to vote on their merger on August 10. The foreign antitrust deadline on the Welbilt (WBT)-Ali Group deal is August 13.

Projected dividend increases: Marten Transport (MRTN) to $0.05 from $0.04, Bonanza Creek (BCEI) to $0.40 from $0.35, Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to $0.43 from $0.39, Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to $2.75 from $2.50, Steris (NYSE:STE) to $0.43 from $0.40, Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to $0.61 from $0.575, Tyson Foods (TSN) to $0.47 from $0.445 and Martin Marietta (MLM) to $0.60 from $0.57.

EV watch: The electric vehicle sector is more than likely to have another bouncy week as analysts and investors dig into the implications of President Biden's executive order that sets a target for zero-emission vehicles to account for half of all automobiles sold in the U.S. by 2030. The pressure on EV startups has increased with huge investments and commitments by legacy players like General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) to their electrification programs. Electric Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Hyzon Motors (HYZN) are two zero-emission stocks that investors are starting to latch on to.

Space watch: Another busy week is setting up the space sector. Northrop Grumman (NGC) is scheduled to launch a cargo shipment to the International Space Station. In South Texas, SpaceX (SPACE) has the Starship spacecraft stacked on top of a prototype of its Super Heavy booster, which itself is loaded up with 29 Raptor rocket engines. The stacked spacecraft is reportedly the tallest assembled rocket ever developed in history. Meanwhile, the hard-luck Boeing (NYSE:BA) Starliner will be looking to get back to the launch pad after a valve issued is resolved. Traders will also be watching Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) after the stock soared more than 20% when a window for the company's first commercial orbital launch with the United States Space Force was announced. In the SPAC world, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) shareholders are scheduled to vote on the business combination with space infrastructure player Momentus Inc.

Corporate events: ARK Invest holds its monthly webinar on August 10. Cathie Wood and team have recently picked up shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), while dumping positions in China-based JD.Com (JD) and Tencent Holdings (OTCEHY). The firm has also become increasingly bullish on the online sports betting marketplace and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Ford (F) Chief Product Platform and Operations Officer Hau Thai-Tang holds a fireside chat on August 11 with JPMorgan analysts to discuss key elements of the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Also on August 11, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) holds its annual Galaxy Unpacked event with expectations that a folding phone of some sort will be introduced, along with new smartwatches and new wireless earbuds. Check out Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a detailed list of specific events to watch.

Conference schedule: Conferences scheduled to run during the week include KeyBanc Technology Leadership Virtual Forum, Northcoast Research Industrial and Business Services Management Virtual Forum, Guggenheim MedTech Disruptors Summit 2021, UBS Annual Financial Services Virtual Conference 2021, JPMorgan Auto Conference, UBS Genomics 2.0 and Medtech Innovations Summit, Susquehanna Financial Group Energy, Industrials & Airlines Conference and Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference and Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Barron's mentions: A big week for infrastructure could be on tap, which has Barron's digging for bargains. Filtering for companies that tend to get hired at the start of infrastructure projects and still look cheap yields a list of Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX), Jacobs Engineering Group (J), Montrose Environmental Group (MEG), Parsons (PSN) and Tetra Tech (TTEK). In the consumer sector, Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is called one of the few companies that lets investors play multiple COVID-era trends at once, and at a discount. Meanwhile, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) is named the top pick among Big Oil stocks due to its peer-beating profitability, strong business mix and rich payout. The cover story this week dives into what stocks investors should play when the "return to the office" arrives. The delayed back-to-work basket includes exposure to real estate, consumer spending and corporate tech spending - with Ross Stores (ROST), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Microsoft (MSFT), WW International (WW), Starbucks (SBUX), Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) and Boston Properties (BXP) all making the list.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, The Verge, Renaissance Capital