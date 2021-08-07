Arrow Financial: Attractively Valued With A Positive Earnings Outlook

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

After the recent deceleration, the loan growth of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AROW) will likely speed up in the coming quarters due to the economic reopening. Loan growth will likely be the chief driver of earnings this year. Earnings will likely receive further support from provisions expense, which will likely remain subdued because the existing allowance level is quite high. On the other hand, pressure on the margin will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting Arrow Financial to report earnings of $1.48 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.18 per share, up 21% from last year. The year-end target place suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Arrow Financial.

Loan Growth Rate to Improve but Remain Below Historical Average

Arrow’s loan growth has slowed down in recent quarters due to the pandemic. I'm expecting the growth rate to accelerate in the coming quarters because of the following factors.

The heightened pay downs triggered by the rate cuts last year will likely decline in a stable to rising interest rate environment. The economic reopening will boost credit demand. The restrictions in the State of New York are a lot more relaxed now than last year, despite the new restrictions for businesses due to the Delta variant. According to news reports, indoor dining and gyms will now require proof of vaccinations. I'm not much concerned by these additional restrictions because around 76% of New York state's 18+ population has received at least one dose, according to New York State's official sources.

The New York State is overall doing well in terms of handling the pandemic. According to CDC, New York reported 86.2 cases on average in the last seven days per 100,000 people. In comparison, the national average was 203.5 cases.

Nevertheless, loan growth will likely remain below the historical average because of the following two factors.

Heightened unemployment. The upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

Arrow Financial focuses on residential real estate and consumer loans, who altogether made up around 68% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Therefore, unemployment is an important metric to gauge product demand and asset quality. Unfortunately, New York is one of the worst states in terms of the labor market. The unemployment rate was 7.7% in June, which is worse than 46 other states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Data by YCharts

Further, the upcoming forgiveness of PPP loans will constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, PPP loans outstanding totaled $116.78 million at the end of the last quarter, representing 4.4% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven in the remainder of 2021.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting loans to increase by 2.5% by the end of December 2021 from the end of June 2021. This half-year growth will lead to full-year loan growth of 4.6%. I'm expecting loan growth to improve next year because of the economic recovery. However, the growth will likely remain below the historical average as the effects of the pandemic will linger.

Meanwhile, deposit growth will likely outpace loan growth in the remainder of 2021 because deposits will remain largely unaffected by the pandemic. Next year, I'm expecting deposit growth to mostly match loan growth. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Liquidity Build-up, Low Reinvestment Rates to Hurt the Margin

The net interest margin has suffered in recent quarters due to the excess liquidity. Interest-bearing Deposits at Banks surged to $433.5 million by the end of June 2021 from $215.0 million at the end of June 2020. As can be seen in the chart below, the excess cash continued to increase through the last quarter. However, the pace of growth is much slower now compared to the early part of the pandemic.

I'm expecting further liquidity buildup in the third quarter as deposit growth will outpace loan growth. Arrow Financial will have to park the excess funds in other low-yielding assets and cash equivalents. After the third quarter, I'm expecting the loan growth to match the deposit growth. Therefore, the excess liquidity will likely stop pressurizing the margin after the third quarter of 2021.

The margin will likely also face pressure from low reinvestment rates this year. Arrow Financial focuses on residential real estate loans, which usually have relatively long durations. Therefore, it is safe to assume that a significant portion of the loan portfolio is yet to incorporate the impact of last year’s rate cuts. As some of these loans will mature and get replaced by other loans at lower rates, the portfolio’s average yield will decline.

Overall, I'm expecting the average net interest margin to decline by six basis points in the second half of 2021, excluding the impact of PPP forgiveness. For 2022, I'm expecting the average margin to be six basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $3.18 per Share

Continued loan growth will likely drive earnings this year. Further, the provision expense will likely remain subdued because the allowance level is quite high relative to actual loan losses. Allowances made up 1.0% of total loans at the end of June 2021, whereas net charge-offs made up just 0.04% of average loans in the second quarter, as mentioned in the second quarter’s earnings release. On the other hand, pressure on the net interest margin will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting Arrow Financial to report earnings of $1.48 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.18 per share, up 21% year-over-year.

For 2022, I’m expecting earnings to dip by around 10% year-over-year because the provisions expense will likely return to a more normal level. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Delta variant.

AROW Appears to be Attractively Valued

Arrow Financial is offering a dividend yield of 2.9%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.26 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 33% for 2021, which is below the five-year average of 45%. Arrow does not regularly increase its dividend. As a result, it is safe to assume that the company will maintain its dividend at the current level despite the lower-than-average payout ratio.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Arrow Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.85 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $22.0 gives a target price of $40.8 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 12.7% upside from the August 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 13.8x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.18 gives a target price of $43.9 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 21.3% upside from the August 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $42.4, which implies a 17.0% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 19.9%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Arrow Financial.

I like the company because its loan growth is set to improve on the back of the economic reopening. Further, its provisions expense for loan losses will likely remain subdued this year because the existing reserve is already quite large. Additionally, Arrow Financial is currently trading at an attractive level that suggests a high price upside.