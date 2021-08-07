MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the last week of July.

Market Overview

Most preferreds sectors were up in the last week of July with a couple of higher-beta sectors delivering negative returns.

In aggregate, July was an unusually flat month for the space, breaking a string of nine consecutive positive months. This is despite the fact that Treasury yields fell significantly over the month with the 10-year Treasury yield shedding 0.21%.

Flat performance in a period of lower Treasury yields suggests widening credit spreads and this is what we find in the chart below. The recent widening has not been particularly sharp as it only partially reverses the previous drop in credit spreads.

Sharp moves in risk-free rates have caused some divergences within same-issuer preferreds, raising an important question of how to find value. The short answer is - it's complicated. We find that this valuation question is best captured by a menu of 6 different yields, all of which hone in on a different piece of the puzzle.

These are:

Stripped yield is just the annualized coupon of the stock divided by the ratio of the stock's liquidation preference to its clean price. This captures the dividend rate of the stock but is less useful for gauging lifetime yield for callable stocks.

is just the annualized coupon of the stock divided by the ratio of the stock's liquidation preference to its clean price. This captures the dividend rate of the stock but is less useful for gauging lifetime yield for callable stocks. Yield-to-call is the yield of the stock assuming it is redeemed on its first call date. This is a more realistic yield estimate for stocks trading above "par" as it takes into account the potential drop in price into the redemption. However, it can also be a conservative yield metric as it assumes the stock is called on the very first call date.

is the yield of the stock assuming it is redeemed on its first call date. This is a more realistic yield estimate for stocks trading above "par" as it takes into account the potential drop in price into the redemption. However, it can also be a conservative yield metric as it assumes the stock is called on the very first call date. Yield-to-worst is the minimum of the stripped yield and yield-to-call for perpetual securities and provides a decent way to compare stock yields on a like-for-like basis.

is the minimum of the stripped yield and yield-to-call for perpetual securities and provides a decent way to compare stock yields on a like-for-like basis. Reset Yield is the yield of the fixed-to-float stock when its coupon floats on the first call date (based on Libor forwards for Libor floaters). Not all stocks will be redeemed on the first call date so this metric captures the yield investor will enjoy in case the stock is not redeemed.

is the yield of the fixed-to-float stock when its coupon floats on the first call date (based on Libor forwards for Libor floaters). Not all stocks will be redeemed on the first call date so this metric captures the yield investor will enjoy in case the stock is not redeemed. 10Y Yield is the yield of the stock assuming it is redeemed in 10 years' time. The reason this yield is useful is that it combines both the fixed coupon period prior to the first call date and the floating coupon past the call date, creating a kind of average coupon profile

is the yield of the stock assuming it is redeemed in 10 years' time. The reason this yield is useful is that it combines both the fixed coupon period prior to the first call date and the floating coupon past the call date, creating a kind of average coupon profile ZIRP Yield is the yield of the stock after its first call date assuming short-term rates stay near zero for the foreseeable future.

We tend to lean heavily on the yield-to-worst in our analysis, particularly in the current environment where the median preferred stock is trading north of $26. However, it's fair to say that no single yield metric gives a complete picture of relative value. Investors who are worried about a weaker macro environment and rising credit spreads should look at the 10Y yield metric which assumes that preferreds will remain outstanding past their first call date. Investors who are worried about short-term rates staying at a near zero level should consider the ZIRP yield in their analysis as well while those who think that short-term rate expectations are priced fairly should consider the Reset Yield.

Market Commentary

A couple of new bank preferreds hit the market recently. The new investment-grade-rated JPM 4.2% Series MM (JPMML) echoes the typical pattern of low stripped yield and high yield-to-worst in the existing suite. JPMML is trading at a 4.15% YTW while the second highest JPM preferred is only at 3.47%. We expect this yield gap to narrow somewhat and JPMML to outperform in the near term. In absolute terms, a 4.15% yield for an investment-grade rated stock is not too bad in the current environment.

Capital One issued a new series - the 4.25% Series N (OTCPK:COFNL), trading at a 4.26% YTW - the highest in the COF suite though not by much. It's interesting that COF had to pay up only 5 basis points more despite an S&P rating two notches lower and a one notch drop for Moody's relative to JPMML. COFNL may appeal to investors worried about "trading" banks like JPM although it has to be said that in the recent market crash it was the large investment banks that made money hand over fist, taking advantage of the market volatility.

The new K1-issuer Brookfield Property Partners 6.25% preferred (BPYPM) (BB+) is out with a 6.27% YTW - the highest in the BPY suite by about 10 basis points. The stock features a very attractive yield for the rating as many people are likely put off by the K1.

Q2 earnings kicked off for mortgage REITs and BDCs. In particular, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Q2 earnings were out – a 7.5% drop in book value is not a massive surprise as agency spreads widened (biggest contributor), prepayment speeds did not decline and TBA dollar rolls got more expensive. For metrics more relevant to preferreds investors, leverage ticked up a bit to 7.9x from 7.7x, equity / preferreds coverage fell from 7.4x to 6.9x and 25bp MBS spread sensitivity increased marginally to 13.7%. So unlike the recent ARMOUR Residential REIT release, all 3 key credit metrics worsened for AGNC.

Within the agency-focused mREIT space AGNC continues to run at the highest leverage which is offset by a high agency allocation and coverage that is the second highest.

The AGNC 6.125% Series F (AGNCP) remains fairly attractive in the higher-quality agency-focused mREIT suite (NLY, AGNC, DX, ARR) with a 5.8% YTW and a 6.21% 2025 Reset Yield.

Another mREIT Dynex Capital (DX) reported earnings with the similar trend of a drop in book value seen across the broader agency-focused mREIT space. Leverage ticked lower to 6.7x from 6.9x, equity / pref coverage improved to 6.8x from 6.6x, 25bp MBS basis book value sensitivity rose to 13.6% from 13.1% - so 2 out of 3 metrics improving. The DX 6.9% Series C (DX.PC) looks most attractive in the higher-quality agency space at a 5.93% YTW. The Reset Yield of DX.PC is very high at 6.82% which points to a very high probability of the stock being redeemed in 2025 if credit spreads don't blow up.

BDC Oxford Square Capital put out earnings numbers. Recall the company issued a new 5.5% baby bond (OXSQG) recently while having a 6.5% bond outstanding that is currently redeemable (OXSQL). The earnings presentation shows about $64m of cash on the balance sheet which matches up exactly with the outstanding notional of OXSQL so it’s odd that it’s still outstanding. The new bond will push up the portfolio leverage to about 50% in the low chance the cash on its balance sheet is invested in securities which is very high for this company. However, with that amount of cash on the balance sheet you get a Debt stress test coverage that is 120% - miles higher than anything else in the CLO Equity space. This metric is our favored estimate of how much assets there would be if everything went to a reasonable recovery amount (i.e. 70% for first-lien loans, 40% for second-lien, 10% for CLO Equity). Once OXSQL is redeemed, OXSQG won’t look too bad at a 5.5% yield, given the underlying risk profile. This sector is a great example of how odd pricing can be in a given sector – you can hold the Eagle Point Credit Co. preferreds at a 5.8% or 2.9% yield and get risk on a ~100% CLO Equity portfolio or you can hold OXSQG at a 5.5% yield with a portfolio that is 60% in loans and 40% in CLO Equity. Yes, BDCs can technically run at a higher leverage than CEFs so in a crunch the risk/reward of OXSQG will be reduced but not eliminated.

Stance And Takeaways

Given the recent moves in Treasury yields, we continue to find value in pinned-to-par securities such as the mREIT securities MFA Financial 7.5% Series B (MFA.PB), trading at a 7.52% stripped yield and the Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 6.75% 2025 Notes (AIC), trading at a 6.74% YTM, both having no call price risk. We also like the relatively higher-quality new issues such as the JPMML and BPYPM highlighted above due to the attractive relative value position in the issuer preferreds suite.

