Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has seen a successful public offering as investors like the potential for this hair removal chain on the back of solid historical growth, both in terms of units and same-store sales, as well as the runway for future growth. This potential has been recognized by the market with shares seeing a nice jump higher on the first day of trading, and while valuations have become a bit more elevated, the potential is certainly still there.

Hair Removal Services

European Wax Center claims that it has revolutionized the out-of-home hair removal market by providing high-quality waxing experiences for its clients. An efficient and painless waxing service is what is offered by the company. Customers can feel confident after just a fifteen-minute visit.

The company operates 808 stores across 44 states, but actually only 5 stores are owned and operated by the company with the others being franchise stores. These stores facilitated some 21 million waxes in 2019, ahead of the pandemic, as the number fell for obvious reasons in 2020 of course.

The company claims that franchises have very good unit economics as the large potential of the waxing market means that the company sees potential for 3,000 stores over time, with the franchise model being able to drive this growth.

Important to note is that the underlying business has been on fire as the company has posted double-digit same store sales growth for a decade now. System-wide sales of the business have grown from just $24 million in 2010 to $687 million in 2019, ahead of the pandemic. The company posted absolutely zero sales in April 2020, and while sales recovered a bit during the remainder of 2020, they were still below comparable 2019 levels. It was not until March 2021 that sales hit their monthly sales posted in the same month in 2019 as well.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 10.6 million shares in a price range between $15 and $18 per share, with final pricing set at $17 per share, almost exactly in the middle of the preliminary price range. Note that the company sold 9 million shares, with the remainder of the shares sold by selling shareholders, resulting in gross proceeds to the tune of $153 million.

A total of 63.8 million shares will be outstanding following the offering which value shares of the company at $1.08 billion at the offer price. Excluded in this valuation is a pro forma net debt load of around $175 million, for a $1.25 billion overall enterprise valuation.

For the year 2019, when system-wide sales totaled $687 million, the company itself posted revenues of $154 million, with the difference benefiting franchisees of course. The majority of these sales were generated from product sales, nearly $84 million to be precise, with the remainder of sales derived from royalty, marketing and other revenues. The company posted an $8 million operating loss, but that was after a combined $20 million charge, mostly related to internally developed software being impaired.

2020 revenues fell to $103 million on the back of the pandemic, but the company was able to limit the operating loss to $3 million that year, quite an impressive result given the deterioration in the topline results, with adjusted EBITDA pegged at $20 million that year.

First quarter revenues for 2021 were up 11% to 36.7 million, accompanied by a nice $5.5 million operating profit, with growth on that front in line with topline sales developments. Spectacular are the preliminary second quarter results with sales seen at $47.7 million (vs. just $10.8 million in the same quarter last year), with EBITDA seen at $19 million for the quarter on the back of $217 million in system sales. This indicates how very profitable this business is, of course driven by the combination of a franchise and product model.

With the depreciation charges being minimal, we have a business with underlying sales of $850-$900 million, revenues of nearly $200 million and $75 million in EBITDA. Adjusting for minimal depreciation and stock-based compensation, the EBITDA number really works down to $70 million in EBIT. Assuming a 4% interest expense on net debt of $175 million, and assuming a 20% tax rate, earnings potentially trend at $50 million, at over $0.75 per share.

With shares offered at $17 per share, this boils down to a 22-23 times earnings multiple which seems very reasonable given the track record and growth runway. Given this, I am not surprised to learn that shares have risen to $22 on the first days of trading, pushing up that multiple to 30 times current annualised earnings power.

Final Remarks

Truth be told, there is lots to like about the business. The company operates as a large operator in this segment and has a solid long term track record, with multiple years of very strong comparable sales growth, and a real runway for growth seen in the years ahead. Operational risks include the reliance on a franchisee model, competition from 10,000 independent waxing operators and even more independent beauty salons active in this market as well.

For me, it is very clear that there is quite a runway for growth here as the attractive unit economics for the franchisees results in solid earnings for the company as well. The great long term growth, still large runway and impressive second quarter result for this year provide real confidence here.

So while I really like the shares at the offer price based on the current estimates of profitability, some of that appeal is reduced after the opening day gains. Nonetheless, this is an interesting name to keep track of. I have initiated a small position as a watch function, looking to increase the position depending on the developments from here.