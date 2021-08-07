PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

The Story So Far

We have covered Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) in the past. Last time we looked at it, we felt that the writing was on the wall. The company had been running one of the worst payout ratios for the princely distribution and that number had zero sustainability whatsoever. Around the time we last covered it, we took a bold (and with perfect hindsight, incorrect) stance.

Big Downside After Impending Distribution Cut For Sprague Resources

Why did we make that call? Well, SRLP's 4-quarter distribution coverage at that point looked like this.

Source: SRLP Supplemental Q1-2020

Most companies will cut far before they reach this point. The setup was there and it seemed imminent. But the pandemic changed one thing that we had not anticipated.

Contango & Cash

No, we are not referring to the 1989 action flick. We are referring to the steep futures curve where further out prices are higher than spot prices. During the pandemic as the world was hit by a glut of oversupply of commodities, we saw this phenomenon everywhere. This allowed SRLP to generate money in a way they had never done before and use their storage assets more as functional trading vehicles. They bought, stored and later sold products creating a tidy profit. How big was the impact? It was big enough to break the thesis. The second quarter historically produced a negative distributable cash flow. Instead, Q2-2020 produced over $28 million, completely destroying our view that the distribution would be cut. The strong contango persisted for some time and allowed SRLP to deliver a few more quarters of powerful results.

Where We Are Today

Futures curve for commodities are very different than before and most have moved out of Contango. We are now in Backwardation (a case where further out months are cheaper than spot) for crude oil and refined products.

Source: CME

This is showing once again and the June 2021 quarter had a negative distributable cash flow.

Source: SRLP Supplemental Q2-2021

These were the kind of results we were expecting 1 year back in the June 2020 quarter. Note that the adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are way below even 2019 levels.

Source: SRLP Supplemental Q1-2020

Adjusted gross margin for the quarter was also 25% lower than in 2019. If this is the trend, rather than an outlier quarter, things are about to get a lot more complicated for the company.

The New Distribution

If SRLP just reverted back to their distributable cash flow levels pre-pandemic, we would need a 25-30% cut to get to cash flow breakeven. One thing that they have going for them is that interest expenses have declined to a quarterly run rate of $8.5 million vs about $11.0 million before the pandemic. On the other hand, cash taxes seem to be running higher by an almost equal amount. When we combined this information with the deterioration in adjusted gross margins, we would look for a 50% distribution cut. That would give them an adequate margin of safety and allow them to reinvest in the business as they mentioned in their conference call. That 50% number seems even more likely considering the IDR reset which happened as described below and created an additional 3.1 million common units.

On February 11, 2021, Sprague Holdings provided notice to the Partnership that Sprague Holdings had made an IDR Reset Election (the “IDR Reset Election”), as defined in the First Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership of the Partnership (as amended, the “Partnership Agreement”). Pursuant to the IDR Reset Election, Sprague Holdings relinquished the right to receive incentive distribution payments based on the minimum quarterly and target cash distribution levels set at the time of the Partnership’s initial public offering and the Partnership issued 3,107,248 common units to Sprague Holdings. Pursuant to the IDR Reset Election, the minimum quarterly distribution amount increased from $0.4125 per common unit per quarter to $0.6675 per common unit per quarter and the levels at which the incentive distribution rights participate in distributions were reset at higher amounts based on then-current common unit distribution rates and a formula in the Partnership Agreement. The IDR Reset Election was effective on March 5, 2021.

Source: SRLP 10-Q

Conclusion

There is a new sheriff in town and a more sustainable distribution is the focus.

On April 20, 2021, the Partnership and Hartree Partners, LP ("Hartree") announced that Sprague Holdings entered into an agreement to sell to Sprague HP Holdings, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hartree) the interest of Sprague Holdings in the General Partner, the incentive distribution rights and all of the common units representing limited partner interests that Sprague Holdings owned in the Partnership (the “Transaction”). The Transaction was completed and effective on May 28, 2021.

Source: SRLP 10-Q

We would look for a minimum 40% distribution cut and on the low side be prepared for an approximate 65% cut to a $1.00 annually. The bigger issue with the business though is that margins have been falling for a long time. Distributable cash flow and adjusted EBITDA have had a pretty steady decline since 2014. So regardless of what level they set it at, we are not particularly interested in owning the company. On the bright side, those that felt they missed out after our bearish call last year, well, you can buy it at that price again.

Data by YCharts

