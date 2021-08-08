Why I'm Overweight Hard Assets For The Future

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

If you examine the portfolio of the average investor, you'll likely find that the vast majority of their holdings are equities and bonds. This type of portfolio has performed extremely well in recent years.

However, we are entering a new world and a new macroeconomic environment. Interest rates continue to hover around historical lows, and even long-term corporate bonds (VCLT) have a negative real yield after taxes and inflation are adjusted for:

Unfortunately, the situation with the stock market is not much better.

With an average PE ratio of 35, most stocks (SPY) are hardly on sale. In fact, they are consistently hitting new highs despite poor balance sheets, supply chain shortages, and a raging pandemic:

Valuations this high offer no margin of safety. That's why Ray Dalio has forecasted a lost decade, and the GMO firm has predicted a similar period of negative returns for 7 years.

More specifically, GMO is predicting the following:

US bonds will return -3.8% annually.

US large-cap stocks will return -1.5% annually.

US small caps will return 1.4% annually.

Many investors dismiss forecasts like these as sensationalism or doom and gloom. However, lost decades and extended periods of poor returns are actually quite common historically:

So, where is the "life raft?"

Now that we understand the situation, what's the solution?

Many investors have poured into Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETC-USD) recently. While these have achieved great returns, this may be more symptomatic of a speculative frenzy rather than a quality hedge.

For example, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), a meme cryptocurrency, is one of the best performing digital assets, despite having no use case and being created as a joke.

I prefer to invest my money in time-tested, real-world physical assets like farmland, apartment complexes, healthcare facilities, and triple net lease properties:

Why real assets?

So why choose hard assets? Well, I believe they are positioned for 12-15% returns in the coming years.

While that doesn't sound as sexy as the latest cryptocurrency or tech stock, we must consider risk-adjusted return rather than potential return alone. I'd rather get double-digit returns with limited risk than gamble my money with the risk of losing a significant portion of it.

Below are five more reasons I continue to accumulate hard assets:

1. A Time-Tested Inflation Hedge

While the Fed continues to try and pass off inflation as "transitory," the definition of inflation is simple: artificial addition to the monetary supply. And that's exactly what we've seen in the past year:

Data by YCharts

Thus inflation hedges are now a necessary component for the savvy investor's portfolio.

One of these time-tested hedges is high-quality land and essential hard assets. As they say: "they ain't making any more of it", but its demand is steadily rising. Moreover, as commodity prices rise, replacement costs also go up.

Thus, not only will the land appreciate, but so does the value of the improvements, structures, and other assets located on the land.

2. Excellent Return Potential

Hard assets are rarely talked about by traditional financial institutions, wealth advisors, and other professionals, yet their returns have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past two decades. Just look at the performance of REITs (VNQ) for the past 20 years:

Not only are returns higher, but the volatility and risk of real assets also tend to be lower because they earn revenue from multi-year leases. Thus real assets offer a superior risk-adjusted return compared to many other asset classes.

3. Market-Leading Yields

As inflation continues to rise, hard assets are some of the only investments offering a positive real yield.

For example, net lease properties like Walgreens Pharmacies (WBA) can offer an ~8% cash-on-cash yield with reasonable leverage, and that's assuming you get no future capital growth or appreciation:

Realty Income (O) has an entire portfolio full of properties like this and has been continuing to reward shareholders with 15.2% average annual returns and over 20 years of consecutive dividend growth.

Realty Income is able to do this because it achieves such stable cash flows from its properties. Its leases last upwards of a decade, feature world-class tenants, and have pre-set annual rent increases written into the contract from day one.

As a result, investors get stable yields from a diversified portfolio of real asset properties. Not only is the yield reliable, but it also gets increased every year.

4. Hard Assets Are On The Rise

While we are still ahead of the curve in terms of hard asset allocation, many institutions are beginning to allocate to this world. That's because many funds absolutely need and require a certain level of yield.

So even aside from the strong thesis behind real assets, many institutions will have to allocate because there simply aren't other sources of yields like this in the equity market. As such, real asset allocation is projected to increase massively in the coming years:

Brookfield (BAM) predicts institutions will eventually have 40%+ of their portfolio dedicated to hard assets by 2030. This will result in a lot higher valuations as new capital comes into the real asset space.

5. You Can Still Find Hard Assets On Sale

Given all the reasons presented above, you'd think hard assets would be priced at a premium since they have so many tailwinds going for them. But just the opposite is the case. Many hard asset-based stocks haven't even recovered to their pre-pandemic valuations.

Now in a few cases, this is certainly justified. Many REITs in the retail or office sector simply have not kept up with the times and are getting destroyed by growing companies like Amazon (AMZN), Zoom (ZM), and Airbnb (ABNB).

But many investors have thrown the baby out with the bath water, so to speak. They have discounted all REITs even though just a few are at risk. Many REITs are in sectors with very large moats that simply can't be disrupted, like:

Residential properties

Healthcare properties

eCommerce Warehouses

etc.

Since the market has punished many REITs regardless of their subsector, you still have a chance to pick up some market-leaders at a discount.

For example, consider...

W. P. Carey (WPC) is a blue-chip REIT with mainly triple net lease industrial properties, in which the tenant is responsible for all maintenance expenses. Many of its leases last upwards of a decade and have pre-arranged rent increases that are tied to an inflation index.

It collected practically all of its rent even during the pandemic and has been growing its dividend payments for over two decades, even during the great financial crisis and the pandemic.

Yet this excellent company is still priced at a 15% discount relative to pre-pandemic values, and yields upwards of 5.3%. We think that it is only a question of time before WPC fully recovers, unlocking 20% upside to shareholders.

WPC-owned distribution centers leased to Advance Auto Parts (AAP):

Bottom Line

Stocks and bonds are great, but it is more important than ever to diversify into the world of hard assets.

These assets offer an excellent way to generate yield and income while hedging against inflation.

Even better, they still trade at attractive valuations and are anticipating a flood of rotating capital in the coming years.

It's no surprise that institutions like BlackRock (BLK) and many others have dipped their toes into hard assets. You, too, can still get in early.

