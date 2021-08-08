CreativaStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Live for what today has to offer, not for what yesterday has taken away. - Unknown

I made a lot of money in my personal portfolio betting on the accelerating trend of the move out of the big, population dense high tax cities in 2020. This theme had been playing out for many years prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, but the pandemic threw gasoline on this fire as city dwellers sought more space in the suburbs and rural areas of America. States with no taxes were some of the big winners from this exodus with Florida, Texas and Tennessee gaining hundreds of thousands of new residents. California saw its population shrink in 2020 for the first time in recorded history and the Big Apple has lost at least 100,000 households from its five boroughs since the beginning of 2020.

I was very overweight in homebuilding stocks as well as housing related equities like home furnishings throughout most of 2020. I took a lot of profits in late 2020 and early 2021 on the run-ups in these sectors and returned to be underweighted this part of the market by end of the first quarter of this year. Primarily because housing affordability was starting to be dinged by the huge increases in housing prices in many parts of the country as well as the lack of housing inventory.

However, now that many of these names have pulled back over the past six months, they are starting to get more interesting again. Today, we look at a home furnishing stock that has pulled back more than 20% in recent months. Is it in the "bargain bin"? We attempt to answer that question via the investment analysis below.

Company Overview

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) is based out of Danbury, CT. The company operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishing and has approximately 300 design centers across the nation. After pulling back some 25% from recent highs, the stock sells just below $24.00 a share and sports an approximate market cap of $600 million.

Like most concerns in this space, the company was deeply impacted by the pandemic. It furloughed 70% of its overall workforce of approximately 3,400 in March and April and closed most of its design centers. Most of the company's retail workforce is back at work and the company's manufacturing workforce has surpassed its pre-pandemic level. Ethan Allen has paid back all of its temporary borrowings from various government programs it took out as a precaution when the pandemic hit.

Recent Events

In late April the company reported GAAP quarterly earnings of 61 cents a share, approximately a nickel a share over the consensus. Revenues increased by more than 18% from the same period a year ago to $177 million. The future also looks bright as the company experienced retail segment written order growth of 51.8% during the quarter. Wholesale segment written orders increased by 39%; excluding GSA and other government orders, the wholesale segment orders grew 48.3% from year ago. In late July, the company boosted forward guidance. Ethan Allen now expects to earn between 72 and 74 cents a share in the quarter that closed on June 30th, above the consensus of 65 cents a share from analysts.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

For a well-known name in the category, Ethan Allen gets little attention from Wall Street. I can find only two analyst ratings on the stock so far in 2021. On April 30th, Telsey Advisory maintained its Market Perform rating on ETH but bumped its price target up four bucks a share to $34. Then a week later, Argus Research upgraded Ethan Allen from a Hold to a Buy with a $40 price target.

The company's balance sheet is in rock solid shape with no debt and some $109 million in cash and marketable securities on hand at the end of the first quarter. This financial strength allowed the company to pay a special cash dividend of 75 cents a share to its shareholders in May of this year. This was in addition to its quarterly payout of 25 cents a share.

Verdict

The company is executing well. The stock is also cheap using a variety of metrics. The equity goes for approximately 90% of its current revenue run rate. It is much cheaper if you take out the more than $100 million of cash on the balance sheet. The market values each design center at less than $2 million each which would seem to be below replacement cost. Finally, the stock goes for just over 10 times this year's projected profits (again more than 15% cheaper if accounting for net cash on the balance sheet). Add in a four percent regular dividend yield, and ETH is a cheap stock in what is at least a fairly valued overall market. I will be establishing a new position in the stock Monday when the markets open back up via covered call orders.

If you're not moving forward, you're falling back. - Sam Waterson

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum