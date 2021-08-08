Valeo Looks Undervalued On EV Assets, But Future Of Its Market Still In Flux

Jens Schlueter/Getty Images News

Auto production disruptions caused by semiconductor shortages and input cost headwinds have been a painful one-two punch to the gut for many auto suppliers so far this year, and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEF) (OTCPK:VLEEY) (FR.FR) hasn’t gone unscathed despite two decent-or-better quarters since my last update. On top of the near-term concerns, bearish analysts continue to beat the drum that Valeo’s strong position in hybrid and EV components won’t matter due to widespread OEM in-sourcing for these vehicles.

I’ve never disputed that there will be in-sourcing, only that it won’t be as widespread as the bears predict and that at least a few of the OEMs pledging to in-source will change their minds when their in-sourced efforts prove inferior in the market.

I continue to believe that Valeo is significantly undervalued, but this is a story that still needs time to develop and upside is tied to ongoing improvements in order intake, particularly the high-voltage JV w Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). If Valeo can generate around 3.5% long-term revenue growth, with mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth, these shares are more than 50% undervalued today.

Okay Results In A Challenging Market

Valeo didn’t offer the flawless first-half report that might have helped spur a shift in sentiment, but then again, given that the bear argument is that Valeo is doomed over the long term, I suppose that may not have mattered anyway.

Revenue rose 73% in the second quarter, with original equipment (or OE) sales up 78%, coming in 24% ahead of underlying production volumes. Production outgrowth was strongest in North America (up 164%, with 32% volume outgrowth) on platform wins with pickup trucks, while China was weakest (up 3%, flat with volumes) as Valeo is still under-exposed to Chinese OEMs. Aftermarket sales rose 63%.

Looking at product segments, Comfort was up 74% (OE up 85%), outperforming production by 31%. Powertrain was up 65% (OE up 73%), outperforming production by 19%. Thermal grew 76% (OE up 86%), outperforming production by 32%, and Visibility sales rose 62% (OE up 71%), outperforming by 17%.

First Half

Valeo does not report full financial results on a quarterly basis, so first half results are relevant in this case. Revenue rose 31%, coming in just ahead of expectations. OE sales were up 32%, 2% ahead of production, missing by about 2%. Aftermarket sales rose 30% and drove the revenue outperformance with a 7% beat.

For ease of reading I won’t go into the product line revenue discussions, but I will note that management saw good performance in its Powertrain 48V portfolio (so-called “light hybrids), particularly in China, good performance in Thermal on EV battery cooling and climate control, and good results in Comfort on better ADAS sales that were ahead of management’s internal targets. More details can be found in the company’s presentations and reports here (and they’re in English).

Gross margin improved more than 10 points from the year-ago period (to 17.6%), but declined 30bp from the first half of 2019. EBITDA was significantly higher than the year-ago period (EUR 1.21B vs. EUR 0.2B) and down modestly from the 2019 level (down 1%). At the segment level, every business showed margin improvement from 2020 and 2019 except Powertrain, where margin was 50bp below 2019 due to lower dividends from Chinese JVs.

EBIT comparisons are likewise not so useful on a year-over-year basis, thought the loss from the Siemens JV declined from EUR 166M last year to EUR 119M (EUR 24M larger than sell-side estimates). Relative to 2019, EBIT declined 19% on an 8% decrease in revenue, or a 4.6% margin versus 5.3%.

Compared to sell-side estimates, EBITDA was 4% better than expected and EBIT was 14% better than expected, and management reiterated its revenue and earnings guidance despite a modest downward revision in assumed auto builds for the year (9% growth versus 10%).

The Insourcing Debate Won’t Go Away

Valeo has not only built a strong portfolio of 48V components for hybrids, but also a strong end-to-end portfolio of assets for fully electric vehicles, including the Siemens JV assets in high-voltage components. Valeo addresses more than 80% of EV powertrain content by value, not to mention other important components like climate control, lighting, and ADAS. The only major area that Valeo doesn’t cover in the powertrain is e-compressors and high-voltage cables and connectors.

For the bears, though, that doesn’t matter. And neither do the wins with companies like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (the MEB platform), Daimler’s (OTCPK:DMLRY) Mercedes, Hyundai-Kia, or Volvo. To their thinking, OEMs are going to insource all of the valuable components, leaving little of value for suppliers like Valeo, Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), BorgWarner (BWA) and others. That was further reinforced with the recent announcement of Daimler acquiring e-motor start-up YASA.

To be sure, there is absolutely going to be more insourcing for EVs than we’ve typically seen with conventional powertrains … at least initially. Many OEMs are absolutely going to try to in-source wherever possible, but I believe wanting to do it and actually being good at it are two very different things. Undoubtedly some OEMs will get it right, but I believe many others will not, and will end up going back to suppliers like Valeo.

I also think that where and what they in-source matters. I expect more insourcing in e-motors, but that’s less than 20% of the total opportunity, and I’m much less confident that OEMs will successfully in-source inverters, battery management systems, and various high-voltage components. Even in motors, I think many OEMs will realize it ultimately makes more sense to go with suppliers like Valeo and Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) given their better power/weight performance and opportunities to achieve better operating leverage.

The Outlook

How auto OEMs ultimately source their powertrains is clearly important, as it represents $1K or more of potential content, but it’s not the only thing Valeo does. There’s also a thermal (climate control, battery management et al), visibility (lighting), and interior (ADAS, electronics, and controls) business here, and Valeo has been making significant progress in hybrid and EV programs in these areas as well.

What’s more, electrification isn’t just about cars. That’s clearly the most desirable market, but as highlighted by both Valeo and Nidec recently, there are significant opportunities in electrifying other vehicle types, including bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, and buses. If you’ve traveled to places like India, Indonesia, or Vietnam, you’ve no doubt seen how many powered vehicles are on the roads that aren’t four-wheel autos.

I haven’t made any significant modeling changes (a few refinements), and I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 6% from 2020 or less than 4% from 2019. I’m also expecting only modest long-term margin leverage, mostly from the benefits of more volume leverage in hybrid and EV over time and less need to reinvest in R&D at the same rate. That fuels FCF growth of 12% from 2020 levels or closer to 7% from pre-pandemic levels.

I also value Valeo on the basis of margin-driven EV/revenue, an approach that historically worked well for auto suppliers. A 11.8% EBITDA margin (my 2021 estimate including JV losses) should be worth a multiple of 0.65x to 0.85x 12-month revenue; using a 0.65x multiple to my 2021 revenue estimate gives me a fair value about 50% above today’s price.

But let’s consider a more bearish case. Let’s say that Valeo does see significant powertrain insourcing in the future. In that case, I expect revenue to basically track flat with pre-pandemic levels, as there will still be sales growth opportunities outside of Powertrain, and I model modest margin erosion relative to historical trends (Powertrain isn’t the most profitable, that’s Comfort and Driver Assistance, but Powertrain isn’t the lowest). In that scenario, Valeo shares would be worth about 20% to 25% less than today’s price.

The Bottom Line

Given that my base-case model already assumes insourcing, I believe Valeo shares remain materially undervalued. Yes, there are definitely outsized risks here, including future insourcing, market share, margins, and so on, but I believe Valeo has built the best collection of hybrid and EV assets out there, and also has better leverage to non-powertrain components (like ADAS and climate control) than appreciated.

These shares are not appropriate for risk-averse investors, but I do believe Valeo’s hybrid/EV technology portfolio is significantly undervalued, and if hybrid/EV orders continue to materialize over the next 18-24 months, these shares can outperform.