Outperforming S&P 500 By Trading Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Update 8/8/2021

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Base on that rationale, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Trade Signals for 8/9/2021

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Action Shares Ticker Name BUY 42 CHTR Charter Communications Inc SELL 50 TDG TransDigm Group Inc

iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds No trade signals for 8/9/2021

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 8/14/2021

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/6/2021

Current Portfolio 8/6/2021 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 241 10.39% $35,220 02/01/21 ($28,869) ($3,306) $144 $3,189 (DHR) 118 10.70% $36,259 02/01/21 ($28,797) $1,133 $56 $8,651 (FB) 91 9.76% $33,079 08/02/21 ($32,202) — — $878 (MA) 86 9.51% $32,210 02/16/21 ($29,373) — $76 $2,912 (MCO) 92 10.45% $35,417 07/01/19 ($18,860) $1,559 $419 $18,535 (QCOM) 218 9.41% $31,889 08/02/21 ($32,635) — — ($746) (QSR) 516 9.69% $32,833 05/24/21 ($30,284) ($4,714) $235 ($1,930) (SGEN) 212 10.07% $34,130 08/02/21 ($32,644) — — $1,486 (TDG) 50 9.28% $31,456 07/12/21 ($32,724) — — ($1,269) (V) 145 10.33% $35,003 12/07/20 ($30,865) — $93 $4,231

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/6/2021

Current Portfolio 8/6/2021 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 40 1.90% $5,846 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $245 $6,049 (ADBE) 10 2.05% $6,314 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 — $6,962 (AMAT) 43 1.99% $6,134 05/24/21 ($5,751) — $10 $394 (AMT) 22 2.02% $6,207 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $371 $4,240 (AMZN) 2 2.18% $6,690 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 — $6,814 (BBIO) 104 1.83% $5,626 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 — $5,872 (BSX) 138 2.01% $6,169 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) — $670 (CHTR) 8.1 2.04% $6,267 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 — $5,003 (COUP) 27 1.89% $5,808 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($272) — $1,987 (CP) 70 1.67% $5,144 11/19/18 ($2,928) — $98 $2,315 (CRM) 21 1.71% $5,262 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 — $3,753 (CRWD) 34 2.88% $8,865 05/26/20 ($4,210) $2,732 — $7,387 (DASH) 40 2.36% $7,262 05/24/21 ($5,623) — — $1,640 (DHR) 25 2.50% $7,682 08/19/19 ($3,547) — $37 $4,172 (DIS) 32 1.84% $5,668 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 — $1,978 (DOCU) 25 2.46% $7,566 08/24/20 ($5,118) — — $2,448 (FATE) 64 1.99% $6,107 02/16/21 ($6,499) — — ($392) (FB) 20 2.36% $7,270 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) — $5,033 (FIS) 36 1.57% $4,818 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($1,535) $84 ($109) (FISV) 56 2.02% $6,210 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) — $11 (GOOGL) 3 2.65% $8,144 01/04/16 ($2,281) — — $5,864 (GPN) 25 1.43% $4,406 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($1,242) $30 ($43) (INCY) 67 1.66% $5,112 05/24/21 ($5,577) — — ($465) (INTU) 15 2.61% $8,014 02/19/19 ($3,523) — $81 $4,573 (IR) 113 1.83% $5,630 05/24/21 ($5,595) — — $35 (JPM) 45 2.30% $7,088 02/21/17 ($2,187) ($2,110) $461 $3,251 (KMX) 47 2.05% $6,299 05/24/21 ($5,377) — — $922 (MA) 16 1.95% $5,992 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $117 $5,096 (MCO) 22 2.75% $8,469 01/04/16 ($2,044) ($531) $203 $6,097 (MELI) 3 1.71% $5,269 02/16/21 ($5,825) — — ($557) (MSFT) 25 2.35% $7,237 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $305 $6,500 (NFLX) 11 1.86% $5,726 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 — $5,396 (NOW) 12 2.31% $7,088 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 — $5,044 (NVDA) 44 2.91% $8,961 02/24/20 ($3,830) $1,142 $12 $6,285 (PYPL) 24 2.18% $6,709 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 — $8,537 (QCOM) 44 2.09% $6,436 08/24/20 ($5,106) — $117 $1,448 (QSR) 81 1.68% $5,154 05/24/21 ($5,538) — $43 ($341) (SGEN) 41 2.15% $6,601 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 — $4,998 (SHOP) 5 2.48% $7,625 11/18/19 ($3,233) $3,926 — $8,319 (SNOW) 22 1.99% $6,105 02/16/21 ($6,487) — — ($382) (SQ) 26 2.33% $7,153 11/23/20 ($5,408) — — $1,745 (TDG) 10 2.05% $6,291 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,338 (TSLA) 8 1.82% $5,593 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 — $10,153 (UBER) 111 1.60% $4,915 08/19/19 ($3,500) $387 — $1,802 (UNH) 16 2.16% $6,642 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($590) $239 $4,017 (V) 26 2.04% $6,276 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $128 $4,384 (W) 21 1.80% $5,540 11/23/20 ($5,390) — — $150 (WDAY) 25 1.92% $5,893 05/26/20 ($4,213) — — $1,680

Appendix A

