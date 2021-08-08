Outperforming S&P 500 By Trading Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Update 8/8/2021

Georg Vrba
Summary

  • Using the quarterly 13F filings we extract 50 consensus stocks from 40 large hedge funds, each fund with more than $3.5 billion Assets Under Management.
  • After the Q1-2021 13F filings the consensus holdings are updated, 5 stocks were removed and 6 added from the universe now holds 48 stocks.
  • From 1/2/2016 to date investing in all 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have produced a total return of 207.5%, an active return of 66.9% when compared SPY’s 140.6%.
  • A strategy selecting 10 of the 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have increased the total return to 238.9%, an active return of 98.2% when compared to SPY.
  • Here we report the most recent holdings and the trading signals for 8/9/2021.
Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Base on that rationale, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Trade Signals for 8/9/2021

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
Action Shares Ticker Name
BUY 42 CHTR Charter Communications Inc
SELL 50 TDG TransDigm Group Inc
iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds
No trade signals for 8/9/2021

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 8/14/2021

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/6/2021

Current Portfolio 8/6/2021 Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date
(AAPL) 241 10.39% $35,220 02/01/21 ($28,869) ($3,306) $144 $3,189
(DHR) 118 10.70% $36,259 02/01/21 ($28,797) $1,133 $56 $8,651
(FB) 91 9.76% $33,079 08/02/21 ($32,202) $878
(MA) 86 9.51% $32,210 02/16/21 ($29,373) $76 $2,912
(MCO) 92 10.45% $35,417 07/01/19 ($18,860) $1,559 $419 $18,535
(QCOM) 218 9.41% $31,889 08/02/21 ($32,635) ($746)
(QSR) 516 9.69% $32,833 05/24/21 ($30,284) ($4,714) $235 ($1,930)
(SGEN) 212 10.07% $34,130 08/02/21 ($32,644) $1,486
(TDG) 50 9.28% $31,456 07/12/21 ($32,724) ($1,269)
(V) 145 10.33% $35,003 12/07/20 ($30,865) $93 $4,231

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/6/2021

Current Portfolio 8/6/2021 Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date
(AAPL) 40 1.90% $5,846 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $245 $6,049
(ADBE) 10 2.05% $6,314 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 $6,962
(AMAT) 43 1.99% $6,134 05/24/21 ($5,751) $10 $394
(AMT) 22 2.02% $6,207 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $371 $4,240
(AMZN) 2 2.18% $6,690 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 $6,814
(BBIO) 104 1.83% $5,626 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 $5,872
(BSX) 138 2.01% $6,169 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) $670
(CHTR) 8.1 2.04% $6,267 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 $5,003
(COUP) 27 1.89% $5,808 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($272) $1,987
(CP) 70 1.67% $5,144 11/19/18 ($2,928) $98 $2,315
(CRM) 21 1.71% $5,262 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 $3,753
(CRWD) 34 2.88% $8,865 05/26/20 ($4,210) $2,732 $7,387
(DASH) 40 2.36% $7,262 05/24/21 ($5,623) $1,640
(DHR) 25 2.50% $7,682 08/19/19 ($3,547) $37 $4,172
(DIS) 32 1.84% $5,668 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 $1,978
(DOCU) 25 2.46% $7,566 08/24/20 ($5,118) $2,448
(FATE) 64 1.99% $6,107 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($392)
(FB) 20 2.36% $7,270 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) $5,033
(FIS) 36 1.57% $4,818 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($1,535) $84 ($109)
(FISV) 56 2.02% $6,210 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) $11
(GOOGL) 3 2.65% $8,144 01/04/16 ($2,281) $5,864
(GPN) 25 1.43% $4,406 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($1,242) $30 ($43)
(INCY) 67 1.66% $5,112 05/24/21 ($5,577) ($465)
(INTU) 15 2.61% $8,014 02/19/19 ($3,523) $81 $4,573
(IR) 113 1.83% $5,630 05/24/21 ($5,595) $35
(JPM) 45 2.30% $7,088 02/21/17 ($2,187) ($2,110) $461 $3,251
(KMX) 47 2.05% $6,299 05/24/21 ($5,377) $922
(MA) 16 1.95% $5,992 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $117 $5,096
(MCO) 22 2.75% $8,469 01/04/16 ($2,044) ($531) $203 $6,097
(MELI) 3 1.71% $5,269 02/16/21 ($5,825) ($557)
(MSFT) 25 2.35% $7,237 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $305 $6,500
(NFLX) 11 1.86% $5,726 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 $5,396
(NOW) 12 2.31% $7,088 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 $5,044
(NVDA) 44 2.91% $8,961 02/24/20 ($3,830) $1,142 $12 $6,285
(PYPL) 24 2.18% $6,709 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 $8,537
(QCOM) 44 2.09% $6,436 08/24/20 ($5,106) $117 $1,448
(QSR) 81 1.68% $5,154 05/24/21 ($5,538) $43 ($341)
(SGEN) 41 2.15% $6,601 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 $4,998
(SHOP) 5 2.48% $7,625 11/18/19 ($3,233) $3,926 $8,319
(SNOW) 22 1.99% $6,105 02/16/21 ($6,487) ($382)
(SQ) 26 2.33% $7,153 11/23/20 ($5,408) $1,745
(TDG) 10 2.05% $6,291 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,338
(TSLA) 8 1.82% $5,593 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 $10,153
(UBER) 111 1.60% $4,915 08/19/19 ($3,500) $387 $1,802
(UNH) 16 2.16% $6,642 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($590) $239 $4,017
(V) 26 2.04% $6,276 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $128 $4,384
(W) 21 1.80% $5,540 11/23/20 ($5,390) $150
(WDAY) 25 1.92% $5,893 05/26/20 ($4,213) $1,680

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers:

  1. Akre Capital Management LLC
  2. Alkeon Capital Management LLC
  3. Altimeter Capital Management, LP
  4. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
  5. Baker Bros. Advisors LP
  6. Barings LLC
  7. Calamos Advisors LLC
  8. Capital International Ltd
  9. Citadel Advisors LLC
  10. Coatue Management LLC
  11. D. E. Shaw & Company, Inc.
  12. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc
  13. DSM Capital Partners LLC
  14. Echo Street Capital Management LLC
  15. FMR LLC
  16. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc
  17. GW&K Investment Management, LLC
  18. Hitchwood Capital Management LP
  19. Jennison Associates LLC
  20. King Luther Capital Management Corp
  21. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP
  22. Lone Pine Capital LLC
  23. Loomis Sayles & Company LP
  24. Matrix Capital Management Company, LP
  25. Meritage Group LP
  26. Panagora Asset Management Inc
  27. Perceptive Advisors LLC
  28. Pinebridge Investments, LP
  29. Redmile Group, LLC
  30. Renaissance Technologies LLC
  31. Riverbridge Partners LLC
  32. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP
  33. Steadfast Capital Management LP
  34. TCI Fund Management Ltd
  35. Tiger Global Management LLC
  36. Verition Fund Management LLC
  37. Viking Global Investors LP
  38. Westfield Capital Management Company LP
  39. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
  40. Winslow Capital Management, LLC

Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

