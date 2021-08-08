tum3123/iStock via Getty Images

"Let thy step be slow and steady, that thou stumble not." - Tokugawa Ieyasu

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DEM) has been a consistent dividend payer since its inception in 2007, and what's more, its market price has fluctuated within a ±2% range of its 50-month EMA ($41.83) in the last 5 years. Income investors typically prefer ETFs that generate a decent dividend yield, are consistent in paying dividends, and whose prices are not volatile - DEM has all these qualities.

For those who are getting introduced to the ETF, DEM enables its investors to get exposure to high-dividend-yielding companies listed in emerging markets. Though DEM's website says that the ETF has growth potential, the long-term price chart suggests that it is better suited for income investors. Therefore, growth investors should stay away.

With that said, here is my relook at DEM:

Forward Dividend Yield

Though DEM is a consistent dividend payer, its payouts have tapered off lately - which may be because of COVID-19's impact on global economies. The fund paid $2.19 in 2019, $1.73 in 2020, and has paid $0.81 in 2021 so far. I believe that DEM will end up paying a maximum of about $1.70 as dividend in 2021 and that its payouts will increase as economies recover. The global recovery depends on how quickly the world tackles the virus and when anti-vaxxers change their perception. Given the emergence of new variants like delta, it seems like we will limp back to normal only by Q1 2022.

A $1.70 dividend payout in 2021 translates to a forward dividend yield of 3.77% based on DEM's market price of about $45 as of August 5, 2021.

Portfolio and Risk Management

As of August 5, 2021, DEM's total assets are invested in 374 stocks. About 33% of its total assets are invested in its top 10 holdings.

The fund has allocated about 75% of its total assets to 5 key emerging markets - Taiwan (28%), Russia (16%), China (14%), Brazil (11%), and India (6%).

About 27% of DEM's total assets are parked in financial companies, which are currently protected by central banks, about 23% in materials, which are currently having a good time, about 14% in IT stocks, and as you are aware, IT is an evergreen sector, and about 6% each in utilities (which are regulatory monopolies), energy (which is doing well), and the communications sector (which is thriving).

DEM's annual portfolio turnover ratio is high at 62% as compared to the sector median of 30%, but that may be because it holds 374 stocks and needs to keep up with changing dividend dynamics. Its expense ratio is high at 0.63%.

I believe that DEM's portfolio is sufficiently de-risked.

Peer Comparison

A comparison of DEM with its peers - the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (DGS) and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) - reveals that DEM's 4-year average dividend yield is above DGS's, but is below DVYE's.

Perhaps income investors can consider both the ETFs (DEM and DVYE) just in case volatility or adverse circumstances impact any one of them.

Summing Up

DEM is a quality ETF with an adequately de-risked portfolio. The fund has been consistent in paying dividends and its forward dividend yield of 3.77% seems attractive enough given the current interest rate scenario. I believe that it will continue to deliver steady returns going forward.

That said, investors should take the following factors into account:

1. DEM's peer, DVYE, offers a better dividend yield.

2. Income investors who are not interested in getting exposure to emerging markets can browse through this list of best dividend ETFs in 2021, and then decide if DEM is right for them.

To conclude, DEM is a high-quality ETF that long-term income investors who want exposure to emerging markets can consider investing in. Such investors also can consider its peer DVYE. Income investors who don't care much about emerging markets can consider other options.