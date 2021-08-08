Danai Jetawattana/iStock via Getty Images

All growth stocks share the same problem: if they fail to impress the Street by posting outsized revenue/EPS growth rates or share lackluster guidance, their rally comes to a grinding halt, with large downside potential looming.

Anything can trigger that, from adverse market developments, like changing consumer behavior that hammers sales or inflation that can both dent margins and even restrain revenue growth.

It seems that for investors in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT), a pet food innovator, the third profit miss in a row (a net loss deeper than projected, to be precise) precipitated by the inflationary pressure on margins is another wake-up call. Another way of saying, it again illustrated that its gargantuan mid-teens P/S is too risky.

Investors have become increasingly wary of overstretched valuation, and the negative 3.9% price return that is far below the S&P 500 (SPY) gains and among the worst results in the industry illustrates that. The stock is also down by around 12.5% since I discussed its risks in the February article.

The worst mid-cap performers in the U.S. packaged foods & meats industry year-to-date. Source: the screener

I also highlighted the exorbitant price of the FRPT stock as one of the risks for the capital appreciation of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) in the June note.

I appreciate how the company performed in 2020 as its almost 30% sales growth rate bolstered by the pandemic-driven buying trends and investments in growth was nothing short of exceptional. The YTD sales trend is also phenomenal. But its short-term expansion prospects are not that certain, though the company increased its 2021 net sales forecast by $15 million to $445 million. The risk/reward profile given a Tesla-like 2025 P/Sales multiple of 4.7x is out of proportion. Another problem is that investors have been paying more attention to margins and, as a consequence, the company's self-sufficiency, another way of saying, ability to cover costs without capital raises and subsequent dilution.

Q2 2021 results: margins under pressure despite sales being on a tear

First, the Q2 top line performance was robust. It is impossible to criticize a close to 36% revenue growth rate which was even higher than analysts anticipated. That essentially means that FRPT's last twelve months touched an all-time high of $370.7 million, even despite the fact that the pandemic-induced tailwinds like buying trends have abated.

Data by YCharts

As usual, the company shared a great deal of data to illustrate what in particular bolstered sales and what should prop up the growth going forward. For example, as slide 26 tells us, the store count (stores where its fridges are installed) rose steeply to 23,155, improving almost 2% vs. 2020 and 5.3% vs. 2019. For 2021 overall, Freshpet targets an even bigger figure, anticipating the count to hit approximately 23,750. At the same time, hundreds of fridges were upgraded. For the full year, FRPT is on track to upgrade approximately 500 bringing the total to 2,900. The installation of second fridges that is anticipated to bolster sales also continues. FRPT said the 2021 target is around 500 installations, while the total should reach 3,050. Besides, the household penetration continues to improve, assisted by respectable velocity gains. All these were the major drivers for the 36% sales growth rate.

So, all that is very interesting. But there is something to dislike on the margin side. Let me explain that.

The margin problem did not come out of the blue as climbing prices are omnipresent, from commodities to houses. This earnings season, inflation has been a buzzword on Wall Street as executives have been talking about how higher raw materials prices, freight costs, tight labor market, etc., have been impacting margins and how they are going to address that problem to secure shareholder value.

Inflation took its toll on FRPT's gross margin in Q2, and it seems the share price is hinting investors are worried. As I said above, the net sales surged by 36%. Meanwhile, the COGS (which includes a portion of D&A) rose by over 42%. So, the gross profit increased by only 27%, while the gross margin retreated to below 40% from 42.4% a year ago. As SG&A expenses were up by around 47%, FRPT turned GAAP EBIT-negative; in Q2 2020, it had a GAAP operating income of $231 thousand.

On slide 40, the company discussed the key cost elements including chicken, beef, freight, and labor. Certainly, it has other costs like salmon, eggs, vegetables (see Ingredients), etc., but it seems their contribution to the COGS is minimal.

The beef was the primary culprit of the weaker Q2 gross margin, and it will continue weighing on it in the short term. Those my dear readers who follow the agricultural market closely likely know that the beef prices have been going through the roof this year. Thankfully, prices for chicken do not look like the greatest concern given they are set annually in December, so they will impact only 2022 costs.

Another problem is that surging costs for chemicals are percolating into prices for packaging, something that I discussed in my recent articles on Avery Dennison (AVY) and Sonoco (SON).

Labor costs are another important variable. As the CEO said during the earnings call,

Many of our suppliers are having to pay higher costs for their labor and are passing those costs on to us under the terms of our agreements with them. We also raised our wage rates earlier this year in line with our normal annual practice. But in light of the environment, we are operating in, it is clearly not enough. So, we will be raising wages a second time later this year.

So, for FRPT, which is yet to deliver stable profit growth (it was marginally profitable in the LTM ended in June and September 2020), the inflation problem is very real.

Anyway, there still was a minor positive on the profitability side. The 1H net operating cash flow turned positive and reached $2.9 million. It's nice to see that FRPT's net cash flow touched an all-time high of $29.3 million even despite inflation eating into margins.

Data by YCharts

The primary risks

In fact, FRPT has only one rough solution to tackle the inflation-induced headwinds: increase prices. As the CEO explained during the earnings call,

Last week, we announced to our customers that we’d be taking price increases late this year. Those increases are designed to cover the inflation that we’re seeing today and that we expect to see when our fixed price contracts end later this year is also intended to cover the significant increase in labor costs we are seeing in the market. Our price increases will be very noticeable to consumers, because we don’t do any merchandising.

But one danger lurks: how the price increases will impact volumes. The sluggish share price performance after the results announcement probably hints investors are not that confident.

Data by YCharts

That is highly uncertain if consumers will positively respond to that move. Surely, I hope that FRPT will deliver on its revenue targets, but I still see no rationale for paying 4.7x P/2025 Sales amid that uncertainty.

And also, the company is not fully self-sufficient yet. For unprofitable FRPT which has a single-digit net operating cash flow margin and sub-zero FCF, the inflation headwinds pose a much more potent threat than for its profitable counterparts. Bulls may riposte then the company has a hefty cash pile and no debt (excluding short- and long-term operating lease liabilities). Truly so, after the successful capital raise in Q1, it surged to almost $341 million. But since then, it has already fallen to $280.3 million due to burdensome investing activities. So the share price decline hints the market is probably assuming that pressure on margins might result in capital raise and more dilution.

Is FRPT is a Buy after declined valuation?

The market has been questioning FRPT's lofty valuation this year. As a result, after touching 22x in May, its P/S (Last Twelve Months) has compressed to just 15.3x. Did a buying opportunity emerge? My view is that it did not.

FRPT is a great company that has been delivering on its revenue targets posting whopping growth rates. But the risk/reward profile is out of proportion, and I am staying away from the stock.

In the light of the uncertainty that surrounds sales growth, I maintain my neutral stance.