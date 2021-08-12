Zhanna Kavaliova/iStock via Getty Images

It is embarrassing to read the titles of my last three articles on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI).

It is embarrassing because a few days after my last article came out, we had this:

My thesis has always been that, one, Spectrum came out with successful data in two phase 3 trials, one of which was under a Special Protocol Assessment; and two, that Hanmi, its manufacturing partner and originator of the rolontis molecule, is a well-regarded name in a developed country like South Korea, where their manufacturing plant is located. So the fall of the stock on a covid-induced delay by the FDA in inspecting Hanmi's Korean facility seemed like an inspired opportunity. So it was a complete surprise to see a manufacturing issue-related CRL so late in the day.

The CRL says the following:

The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection will be necessary.

That's it. There's nothing about issues with the trial, nothing with the data, just a manufacturing issue. If they could have inspected the facility last year, this could well have been solved now. But now we have to wait another 3-6 months for Spectrum/Hanmi to first resolve whatever issue this was, and then for the FDA to do the reinspection.

Endpts has the following quote from a company spokesperson:

And while the Spectrum announcement of the CRL did not mention any safety or efficacy concerns related to Rolontis, which won approval in South Korea in March, a spokesperson clarified to Endpoints News, "As part of the response to the CRL, it will include any safety or clinical updates that need to be provided to the agency. But no additional clinical trials were requested and no clinical deficiencies were cited in the CRL."

I have no idea what that first sentence means.

Meanwhile, competition that was way behind Spectrum is coming closer. BeyondSpring (BYSI) has a PDUFA of November 30 for plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, or CIN, the same indication as rolontis'. Just this week, BYSI nearly quadrupled after posting positive OS data from its pivotal phase 3 trial of plinabulin in 2nd and 3rd line NSCLC. NSCLC is not a competition for rolontis, and as I discussed in a recent article, even in CIN, there are ways in which plinabulin is complementary rather than competitive to rolontis. The two molecules have entirely different mechanisms of action, and like I noted earlier, plinabulin could very well combine with rolontis as a combo drug instead of combining with neulasta, over which rolontis has arguably shown superiority:

What is interesting is that while PROTECTIVE-1 compared plinabulin to pegfilgrastim (neulasta) and showed non-inferiority, PROTECTIVE-2 compared plinabulin+pegfilgrastim combo against pegfilgrastim alone and showed superiority, thereby demonstrating that plinabulin can effectively combine with a LA-GSCF and improve results. This is highly interesting because rolontis (eflapegrastim) is a novel and improved LA-GSCF which has shown non-inferior efficacy to Neulasta, and a better safety profile. Plinabulin may, thus, not compete with rolontis, but complement it. Moreover plinabulin monotherapy and rolontis monotherapy are not directly comparable, because both have simply shown non-inferiority to neulasta.

A few years ago, Spectrum sued the FDA over approval of a generic version of its approved drug Fusilev. The story can be found here, and the lawsuit here. In March 2019, Spectrum withdrew its BLA after the FDA requested more manufacturing-related data. "The additional manufacturing-related information was required before March 29, 2019 - the day that the FDA's initial 60-day review period ends - and the company needs more time, it said." The company noted - like now, and like last year after the delay - that there were no FDA requests for additional clinical studies. The following bit of information from the same source is also interesting:

The company didn't say in its announcement what specific information the FDA needed, but Cantor Fitzgerald analysts spoke with management about the delay. In a note, analyst Alethia Young told investors: "When we asked for clarification on the sort of new CMC data they need to generate, they noted an example around shipping validation."

A "shipping validation" is defined as follows:

Regulatory agencies like FDA (5), EMA (6) or EU (7) emphasize the need for end-user to ensure that their drug processes produce consistent and reproducible results which meet the quality standard of the drug product. Validation is "Establishing documented evidence that provides a high degree of assurance that a specific process" including shipping "will consistently produce a product meeting its pre-determined specifications and quality attributes" (FDA).

If this is the same issue today, then this seems to have dragged on for 2 entire years.

Meanwhile, rolontis got approval in Korea in March. At that time, Hanmi's CEO said:

"Rolontis is meaningful as it is the first new bio drug approved by the ministry that applies Hanmi's Hanmi Pharmaceutical's proprietary Labscovery platform technology. Starting with the world's first license in Korea, we will do our best so that Rolontis can become Korea's first new bio-drug that succeeds in the global market by acquiring licenses in the U.S. as well."

It is a very strange thing indeed that for more than two years, the approval of this drug, with positive trials held under an SPA, has been dragging on over cGMP issues. Neither the company nor the FDA has made it any clear for the investors what exactly is holding things up. Meanwhile, retail investors continue to lose money. Spectrum's current cash balance is around $162mn. Total research and development expenses were $19.4 million in the previous quarter, and selling, general and administrative expenses were $14.3 million in the quarter, which together comes to $33.7mn. So they have cash for at least 4 more quarters. High risk taking investors may find this an opportunity to double down and hope for the best. Risk averse investors may just continue to hold the stock and see what happens.