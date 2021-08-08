Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (SCCAF) CEO Dave Friesema on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTC:SCCAF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Dave Friesema - CEO

Stewart Schaefer - President, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

Craig De Pratto - CFO

Martin Landry - Stifel

Stephen MacLeod - BMO

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

Meaghen Annett - TD Securities

Sabahat Khan - RBC

Yesterday, Sleep Country Canada released their financial results for the second quarter of 2021. A copy of the earnings disclosure is available on their website and includes cautionary language about forward-looking statements, risks and uncertainties, which also applies to the discussion during today's conference call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dave Friesema, Chief Executive Officer.

Dave Friesema

Thank you. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today. I hope you're all staying safe and healthy. Joining me today are Stewart Schaefer, our President, and Craig De Pratto, our Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased to share the results of another successful quarter during which we held roughly 200,000 Canadians transform their lives through the power of Sleep.

Off the top, I would like to sincerely thank our teams at Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous and Endy as well as our value vendors and partners for their continued dedication, commitment and hard work. Expanding on our announcement subsequent to quarter end, I am formally introducing Stewart or Stewart Schaefer as the incoming Chief Executive Officer upon my retirement and departure from Sleep Country at the end of fiscal 2021. Stewart's vision, determination and leadership to see Sleep Country's family of brands through to their full growth potential have been driving force behind our success over the past 15 years, and will continue to play a pivotal role as we enter the next chapter of our growth story.

I will now turn the conversation over to you, Stewart, to discuss our strategy and performance in the quarter.

Stewart Schaefer

Thanks, Dave. And good morning everyone. Guided by our strategic growth roadmap, we drove solid and sustained performance across every key metric this quarter, while continuing to optimize our Sleep ecosystem across all our stores, digital footprints and brand partnerships. As a result, we achieve significant growth in Q2, and seamlessly serve the sleep needs of new and loyal Canadians despite ongoing pandemic related challenges. We are very pleased to share our strong Q2 financial highlights. Revenue increased by 67.3% to 192.2 million with retail stores close for 32.7% of normal operating days compared to 54% in Q2, 2020. Net income rose by 17.5 million in Q2, 2021 from a net loss of 500,000 in Q2, 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS grew 269.2% from $0.13 in Q2, 2020 to $0.48 in Q2, 2021.

In addition to these achievements, and the face of supply chain challenges, we expanded our gross profit and operating EBITDA margins. The power of our omni-channel Sleep ecosystem and differentiated service model was more apparent this quarter than ever before with these results, showcasing the unique ability of our brands to adapt, excel, and capture market share in this demanding environment. While our industry has benefited from the customer's investment in health and home, we believe our strong performance is significantly outpacing the market due to the added trust in our brand, and our disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives which in turn has expanded our reach to target and serve more customers across multiple platforms and channels. These initiatives include growing our profitable store network, the significant expansion of our digital platforms starting with the acquisition of MD, the launch of our revamped Sleep Country in Dormez-vous websites, our highly visible marketplace relationships with Wal-Mart and Best Buy, and our exclusive partnerships with the world's most exciting Sleep brands like Temper, Simba, Purple and Maluf. In the past 27 years, I cannot imagine a time when the agility and resilience of our business and our teams was tested as much as we've been throughout this pandemic.

To try to cancel out some of the noise and illustrate the growth and strength of our strategic initiatives consider the fact that was 32.7% of our store offering days closed Q2, 2021 we were still able to drive meaningful revenue growth of 15.4% over Q2, 2019 when our entire store network was open.

Another way to look at this is on a year-to-date basis. For stores were closed for 33.3% of normal operating days for the first six months of this year, compared to the same period last year when our stores were closed for a similar 33% of store operating days. This year, we delivered 41% revenue growth and 44% operating EBITDA growth versus the same period last year. These powerful results highlight the relevance and efficiency of our growing omni-channel ecosystem. Our strong results are fueled by our disciplined execution which have propelled us into the next phase of our success story. As ever, we continue to chart our business against three strategic platforms to achieve sustainable and customer centric growth. One, providing world class customer experience across all our channels. Two, delivering relentless channel and product innovation, and three, helping Canadians improve their lives through sleep as a pillar of well being.

We made important progress against several transformative milestones in Q2. Highlighting our elevated customer experience, Canadians continue to respond favorably to our Sleep ecosystem which allows the customer to learn, trial, purchase, and deliver on their own terms during their journey. Our e-commerce channels drove almost 30% of revenue in Q2, with many digital customers visiting our stores and their journey to buy demonstrating the relevancy of our digital platforms and the elevate experience our websites provide to today's omni-channel customer. Our impactful dreamline digital chat staffed by our Sleep experts, has continued to be a trusted resource for Canadians and has helped raise the average ticket substantially for our online business. The Endy team has done an amazing job and continues to exceed all our metrics and expectations having now surpassed 23,000 customer reviews this quarter with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5. This quarter, we were also very pleased to welcome Best Buy Canada into our family of distribution channels with the launch of our newest innovative marketplace partnerships. This exciting partnership includes retailing all our fabulous brands on Best Buy marketplace and positions Sleep country as the exclusive supplier of traditional mattress on bestbuy.ca.

With over 400 million customer visits to the Best Buy websites and stores each year this partnership builds on our strategic initiatives to grow our marketplace relationships while exposing our Sleep Country brand to a broader segment of customer and offers yet another attractive easy to use digital touch. For Canadians to engage with our Sleep assortment. Beyond partnerships, we continue to expand our very profitable retail store network with four new stores and renovated five this quarter. This brings our total footprint to 287 stores of which 82% have been renovated to our enhanced design. Each of these new locations have outperformed our expectations we were extremely pleased to be warmly welcomed by these new communities.

Shifting from channel to product revenue growth for mattresses and accessories increased by 66.6% and 69.8% respectively demonstrating that our products assortment and important brand partnerships like Temper, Simba, Purple, and Maluf and many more continue to resonate with Canadians across the country. Additionally, we were thrilled over the early success of Endy's latest innovation and first foray outside the bedroom with the Endy sofa, which has received a great response in the first month as we test the market. These are still very early days with exciting innovation and we look forward to watching the Endy team expand on one of Canada's most successful digital brands.

In Q2, we shared another exciting glimpse into our company's roadmap with the announcement of our two new storage hubs in Belville and Calgary. Combined these will expand our rack warehouse capacity by 65% increasing operational efficiencies, improving the opportunity for margin expansion and support future years of planned growth. The new storage hubs will drive meaningful improvements to our customers experience included expanded assortment, improved stock availability, and faster fulfillment options. I'm delighted to share that the first of the two hubs in Calgary opened in July with the second plan to open later this month. We remain committed to our purpose of transforming lives through Sleep. Each of the initiatives I've outlined above help Canadians achieve their best sleep as a pillar of their overall physical, mental, and emotional well being.

To that end we are very proud to announce our first wellness focus brand ambassador campaign with Tennis Grand Slam champion Bianca Andreescu during this quarter. Our inspiring there's no dream without Sleep campaign has been a popular success with over 95 million television impressions and 18 million social impressions to-date, and we look forward to serving as Canada's champion of sleep for wellness in the months and years to come. Good luck in the Canadian open Bianca.

Thank you. Over to you Craig to discuss our financials.

Craig De Pratto

Thank you, Stuart. And good morning everyone. I'd like to reiterate that we are extremely pleased with our very strong Q2 results. As noted earlier in the call, a reminder that in Q2, 2021, our retail store network was impacted by the mandated government closures in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. In Q2, 2021. Our store network was temporarily closed for 32.7% of its normal operating days compared to 54% in Q2, 2020. On a year-to-date basis, our store network due to the mandate of the government store closures was temporarily closed for 33.3% of its normal operating days versus 33% in year-to-date 2020.

Even with the challenge of our store closures the approximate one third of the quarter, we produce strong Q2 results demonstrating the strength of a growing Sleep ecosystem, differentiated business model, brands, strategic investments, and our associates continuous hard work and commitment. Our Q2 revenues increased by 77.3 million, or 67.3% from 114.9 million in Q2, 2020 to 192.2 million in Q2, 2021. This increase was mainly driven by 65.5% increase in same store sales, four new stores and our app stores. We continue to see a significant component of our revenues generated for e-commerce platforms. In Q2, 2021, 29.6% of our revenues were generated from e-commerce platforms. We saw the 67.3% revenue growth quarter over quarter come from both our mattress and accessory categories.

Mattress revenues increased by 60 million or 66.6% from 19.1 million in Q2, 2020 to 150.1 million in Q2, 2021. Accessory in revenues increased by 17.3 million or 69.8 from 24.8 million in Q2, 2020 to 42.1 million in Q2, 2021. Our gross profits increase by 29.4 million from 37 million in Q2, 2020 to 66.4 million in Q2, 2021. The gross profit margin increased by 2.3% from 32.2% in Q2, 2020 to 34.5% in Q2, 2021. This is primarily due to an increase in average unit selling prices, lower product costs, and leveraging our fixed distribution, occupancy and depreciation costs. These deficiencies were partially offset by a higher COVID-19, PP&E ,delivery and inventory adjustment costs in addition to higher compensation costs that were favorably impacted by wage subsidies under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program in Q2, 2020. We did experience pressures on the freight costs primarily from our container imports.

Regarding G&A expenses. Costs for Q2, 2021, increased by 11.3 million or 40.4% from 27.8 million in Q2, 2020. To 39.1 million in Q2, 2021. As a percentage of revenue, or G&A expenses decreased from 24.2% of revenue in Q2, 2020 to 20.3% of revenue in Q2, 2021. The $11.3 million change in G&A expenses was mainly driven by an increase in Dreamline advertising, compensations costs that were favorably impacted by wage subsidies by 1.5 million under the CEWS program in Q2 of last year.

Moving on from G&A operating EBITDA was 43.7 million in Q2, 2021 or 22.7% of revenue compared to 24.5 million in Q2, 2020 or 21.3% of revenue representing an increase of 19.2 million or 78.6%, mainly tied to strong revenue growth in Q2, 2021 combined with the improved gross margin and partially offset by increases in G&A expenses. Our Q2 net income increased by 17.5 million from a net loss of 0.5 million or negative $0.01 per share in Q2, 2020 to 17 million or $0.46 per share in Q2, 2021.

Turning our attention to our year-to-date results. Our year-to-date revenues increased by 108.7 million or 14.8% from 266.5 million in year-to-date 2020 to 375.2 in year-to-date 2021. The increase was mainly driven by a 39.4% increase in same store sales, six new stores and our app stores.

Tuning to the quarterly results, we continue to see a significant revenues generated for e-commerce platform. On a year-to-date basis 29.4% of our year-to-date revenues were generated from our e-commerce platforms. We saw that 40.8% of revenue growth year-over-year came from both our mattress and accessory categories. Mattress revenue increased by 83.3 million or 39.3% from 212.1 million in year-to-date 2020 to 295.4 million in yea-to-date 2021. Accessories revenue increased by 25.4 million or 46.7 million from 54.4 million year-to-date 2020 to 79.8 million in year-to-date 2021. Our gross profits increased by 38.5 million from 78.1 million in year-to-date 2020 to 116.6 million in year-to-date 2021. Gross profit margin increased by 1.8% from 28.3 in year-to-date 2020 to 31.1 in year-to-date 2021 primarily due to leveraging product costs, fixed distribution, occupancy and depreciation costs.

Again, these decreases were partially offset by higher delivery and inventory adjustment costs in addition to higher wage compensation costs that were favorably impacted by the wage subsidy of 13.4 million under the CEWS program in year-to-date 2020. Moving on to our G&A expenses for year-to-date 2021 increased by 16.3 million or 28.7% from 56.8 million in year-to-date 2020 to 73.1 million in year-to-date 2021. As a percentage of revenue, our G&A expenses decreased from 21.3% of revenue in year-to-date 2020 to 19.5% in year-to-date 2021. Again, these increases were mainly driven by an increase in media and advertising expenses, compensation expenses that were favorably impacted by the wage subsidies of 1.5 million from the CEWS program in year-to-date 2020. In addition to telecommunication and information technology and occupancy expenses.

Operating EBITDA was 75.2 million per year-to-date 2021 or 20% of revenue, compared to 52.3 million for year-to-date 2020 or 19.6% of revenue, representing an increase of 22.9 million or 43.6%, mainly driven by strong revenue growth year-to-date 2021 combined with improved gross profit margin and partially offset with an increase in G&A expenses.

On a year-to-date net income basis we increased by 21.2 million from 4.5 million in year-to-date 2020 to 25.7 million in year-to-date 2021. Our basic earnings per share increased by $0.58 from $0.12 year-to-date 2020 to $0.70 year-to-date 2021. On a year-to-date basis, we experienced a net increase in cash of 50.6 million. Net cash flows provided from operating activities came in at 23.5 million, cash flows used in investing activities was 20. 5 million. And lastly cash flows provided from financing activities was 17.3 million.

On our capital allocation on August 3, 2021, the board declared a dividend of $19.5 per share on the company's common shares. The company also has the NCIB program in place.

This completes the overview of our financial results. Over to you Dave for closing remarks.

Dave Friesema

Thanks, Craig and Stewart. This quarter, I had the pleasure of sharing the important milestones our brands have made towards our environmental and social responsibility commitments. We diverted over 35,000 mattresses and foundations in Q2 through recycling and donation as part of our comprehensive recycling program, the only program of its kind from a national Sleep retailer. We also expanded our donations to new communities including at our recently open location in Cornwall, where we donated Sleep solutions to local shelters to help those in need.

Endy's ongoing efforts to support frontline workers through the healthcare heroes campaign has helped transform call rooms at 35 Canadian hospitals with new mattresses. As we emerge from the pandemic, we are seeing Canadians prioritize and investing in their sleep as a pillar of personal health and well being. Our powerful Sleep ecosystem, differentiated service model, and commitment to helping every Canadian achieve better tomorrow's through better tonight's positions our brands to capture these investments for years to come. All the while driving sustained and profitable growth through multiple avenues of revenue. We are more excited than ever for the future as we execute against our growth strategy with passion, focus and discipline. The moat around our business is the deepest it has been in our nearly 30 years with a full pipeline of initiatives, the industry's most talented team, enormous storage hubs to facilitate future demand, compelling product and marketplace partnerships, and a clear purpose of transforming lives through Sleep. We have only just scratched the surface of the full value of our Sleep ecosystem, and look forward to many years of sustained profitable growth.

With that, we conclude our remarks and open the floor for questions.

The first question comes from John [Indiscernible] with CIBC. John , please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Just want to say congratulations to both of you on the recent announcement. Maybe we could start with the Endy sofa. You'd call this out in the press release and said it was a strong start for the product. Can you add bit more color here? Are these new customers entirely? Are they adding to their basket? So my dog is very excited about the product? And when you think about product extensions, should we view that primarily as from Endy or from other brands as well?

Dave Friesema

Well, I would say that, just to start off, this is very early days for that. And so while we're very excited, we also just want to highlight its early days. I will say that it is a very good mix of new customers and existing customers that we're seeing it from which is what we were hoping for. I would say that Endy will continue to be innovative with their products. But I would also like to say that Sleep Country has been innovative as well as we add new products all the time. So I think it's going to continue to be a mix on that front. Stewart I don't know if you have anything else to add?

Stewart Schaefer

The only thing I would add is that early stats and today's point this is very early days and they're just testing this new product as well as incredibly successful headboard that they launched is that on the sofa 60% of the sales to date are new customer. So that broader customer segmentation is very exciting to us.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I wanted to move to capital allocation. And I'd like to get a sense of how the company ranks priorities here. It's a relatively under levered balance sheets. Results have been quite strong lately. So when you think about growing the business organically M&A, debt reduction, the dividend, buybacks, how do you rank those priorities in terms of importance? And what level do you feel comfortable with?

Dave Friesema

Yes. So John, we are looking to come out over the next few quarters and communicate a more formal plan around some of the bookends on our debt side of things and how we do leverage. And as well on the dividends from a yield perspective, and then how we think holistically around the NCIB program in addition to our capital investments, strategically, to drive growth going forward. In terms of where we're at today, we're very pleased that we've been able to reinstate the dividends, given the noise of the pandemic. And on the NCIB program. What our thoughts around that is we do have it in place, but we've had, store closures interrupt the last few quarters. And so we wanted to get that behind us. Now that that's behind us in addition, with our ERP investments, and that's starting to roll out, we now are in a better position to be able to execute against some of those other allocations that you've seen Sleep Country do historically. So, in terms of priorities, I'm going to probably defer that to the next quarter to give a little bit more of a broader update. But I hope that addresses your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Understood. Okay, one more for me, and then I'll pass it on. We've heard south of the border, lots of your peers have talked about supply chain disruptions, inability to get products to market. How would you describe your supply chain in Q2 and Q3? Have you seen disruptions but it's just that you're able to direct customers to other products or other brands or you just haven't seen this level of interruption versus some south of the border?

Stewart Schaefer

So we're not, we are part of the same system that everyone is in. So John, you're correct. One of the beauties of our businesses is diversification of our lineup. So there are certain of our brands that have had more challenges and interruptions in the normal supply chain. Our world is split in two we have our just in time local manufacturers, as well as our imports. On the just in time local manufacturers, there's been some disruptions from some of our U.S. partners. But we have always been privileged by having priority relationship with them. And we support them as well as they support us. The greater challenge for us in the second and into the third quarter is the import, it's not telling you anything that you don't know.

The cost of containers are all over the map, has gone from as low as what traditionally was $3500 for us to as high as $27,000 and somewhere in between. And we work very closely with our partners to find an amicable relationship in terms of trying to achieve those price increases. And there is been delays. A lot of the ports there's high demands, and there's delays of containers getting out. So that's definitely been a bit of a challenge. But that is really primarily in our accessory business is the bulk of our imports. And we can use 30 different pillows. So if one pillow is out of stock, it's very easy for us to shift our customers to another pillow. So we haven't seen an interruption on our floors, because our teams have been fabulous to be able to shift the customer. But yes, we've seen some challenges within supply chain both locally and internationally.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I appreciate the color. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from Martin Landry with Stifel. Martin please go ahead.

Martin Landry

Hi, good morning, everyone. And congratulations, Stewart, on your appointment.

Stewart Schaefer

Thank you, Martin.

Martin Landry

My first question is just looking at your sales growth very impressive given that the stores have been closed during the quarter. And it looks like when the stores reopened, they quickly make up less ground. But that's squeezing a significant amount of volume in a short period of time. And I'm wondering, did you incur overtime expenses to cope with that logistical challenge?

Stewart Schaefer

So I would say that our business is always cyclical in a sense. So the summers are busier. So what we really kind of experiencing right now is kind of was like summer busy, like the busiest time but over a longer period of time. So we do experience some overtime but it was not something that I would call out as outside the norm.

Dave Friesema

I will say, though, there's one area that we maybe had additional pressure or increased costs, but it was planned, Martin. We were proactive in terms of building up our inventories as we go into busy. And some of our distribution centers were overflowing. And so we had additional freight cost, immerse cost, container costs of sitting out in our parking lots, which obviously the Belville and Calgary super hubs are going to help with that. But that was planned. Because there's a lot more important for us to have the product in stock available for our customers. So we had additional costs related to that.

Stewart Schaefer

And especially considering the challenges with supply chain now it's wasn't even, in hindsight, it was even better decision.

Martin Landry

Okay. And can you quantify the impact on gross margin? Or is that not material?

Stewart Schaefer

No, I would say it's not material enough to.

Martin Landry

And then switching gears, you're obviously getting market share and I'm wondering are you monitoring new customers versus returning customers? And if you do, it would be very interesting to see what's the proportion of your new customers in the quarter versus returning customers and how that's fluctuated versus historical levels.

Dave Friesema

So I'll start that off and see just on a market share of view, as we track our market share using the statscan data. And that is a backward looking. So we kind of have a view of year-to-date through May. So it's not up-to-date. But our indication is that our market share has gone from just under 35% to just under 38% in year-over-year. So we feel really good about that. I will also tell you that one of the reasons we're rolling out a new ERP is that we don't historically have a great of view on new versus old customers. And so I'm not going to be able to give you a satisfactory answer for the second part of your question, but hopefully in the years to come, we will be able to give a better answer to that.

Stewart Schaefer

I will also add Martin the partnerships that we've created over the last couple of years specifically with brands like Purple and Simba, as well as the relationships that we created with our marketplace in Best Buy and Wal-Mart has broadened our customer segmentation. So we know just based on certain categories of our business that we were targeting to grow, specifically for that demographic, that customer has been working very well for us. So definitely, there's been an expanding reach that we've had traditionally from our existing stores.

Martin Landry

And my last question is going back to your capital allocation as well. Sorry to focus on that, but your financial leverage when looking at your bank debt over EBITDA is probably the lowest level since you've been public. Wondering what's the whole back to the net return capital to shareholders right now.

Stewart Schaefer

Again Martin, I'll just kind of just go back to some of the pressures that have been on our business. And so we do want to make sure that some of the events in the store closure pressures were behind us and the ERP was rolled out to that. We understood how effective it was and how we're going to have a schedule rolled out over the rest of the year. So I would just go back. We agree we thought we're in a healthy way, from a leverage perspective, and very conservative. And it just more to come on that over the coming quarter. It is one of those things when you take a step back, we have very strong results, but there has been a lot of pressure from a store closure perspective and we want to make sure to be conservative on that front. And then we will come out with more exact plans, because it's something that we've been discussing with investors for some time and we're happy that our store network is back open.

Your next question comes from Stephen MacLeod with BMO. Stephen, please go ahead.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good morning Dave, morning Stewart. Morning, Craig. Just a couple of questions to follow up. Just on the gross margin very strong performance in the quarter in the 34.5%. Is there anything sort of one time in there that maybe wouldn't repeat in future quarters? I'm just curious if this maybe represents a new run rate in terms of any structural changes in the business.

Stewart Schaefer

So I'll start off and then Dave can add. But one thing that you will see is that nothing one time in nature in the quarter. We did have a strong sales mix. And that did fall through to gross profit. The one thing I will just point out in Q1 and year to-date we did have compensation costs when we did offer curbside pickup and incur that was more one time and that was pointed out in Q1. So that did have a little bit of pressure follow through on the year-to-date results. But we're pleased with the way we're able to have a good sales mix drop but more dollars to the gross profit line. And I say the only other pressure that we did see this quarter was around the container cost is as Stewart indicated on the incoming freight. But overall very, very pleased with how gross profit performed this quarter.

Stephen MacLeod

And then in the past, you've talked about when stores are reopening, or I guess when you get an in store sale, in store sales are opportunities to drive higher USP. And I'm just curious if you could talk a little bit about sort of what you saw from the sales demand trends with the recent reopenings? I guess most of it happened right at the end of the quarter. I am just curious if you have any commentary around that.

Stewart Schaefer

So definitely, Steven, we see when our stores are open, our higher end of our category transacts much better than it does online and our partners like Temper and Purple and Simba and all the higher end of our category that definitely does much better in the times when our stores are open than our sales associates are being able to explain the benefits of the higher end product. So we definitely saw that in this past quarter.

Dave Friesema

And then the only thing I'd like to add to that all is we really have three different avenues. We have online direct, we have our Sleep chat, our Dreamline, and then we have in store. And so when we do that, because customers can self select how much service they want, and we do the people that go directly online are generally the lower USP, not generally they are. In store is the highest, but Dreamline has done a great job of giving people the assistance that they require and generally speaking, when people get that assistance, they invest more.

Stephen MacLeod

And then maybe just talking about the new hubs which are increasing your capacity. You mentioned in your commentary that you also expect there to be a positive gross margin or positive margin impact from the new hubs. Can you talk a little bit about where that positive margin impact will be coming from?

Stewart Schaefer

Sure. So a good portion of our accessory business margin as is imported. And as over the last few years we have shifted some of our business from local suppliers to importing directly ourselves. And we see an expanded gross profit margin on collections that we are going to be sourcing ourselves directly. And that should probably continue with a variety of different products. And at the same time we believe the ability to stock that merchandise be able to service our customers quicker and faster and always be in stock is a huge competitive advantage for us. Also, the difference between the super hubs and our distribution centers they are the 17 distribution centers that we have are fulfillment centers. And we've always prided ourselves on the quick turnaround of the ins and outs of that delivery. So freeing up our fulfillment centers from storage, which is what's been happening over the last few years will grow the efficiencies in those facilities, and that last mile is becoming more and more important with speed.

Your next question comes from Patricia Baker with Scotiabank. Patricia, please go ahead.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much. Good morning to all of you. I have four questions. I want to follow up on the supply chain discussion. Just curious what your outlook is for 2022 with respect to the base higher costs, do you think that we might what your outlook is on product price inflation, when we come around to January 2022 and look at the pricing for the year? Do you think we'll see higher than normal inflation on your product.

Stewart Schaefer

I will say to you, Patricia, that we don't have better crystal ball than you but it seems as though January is right around the corner. And we're not seeing any ease of pressure on those container prices. So this is unprecedented times in 27 years. I've never seen the inflation and the volatility in pricing like this. So I anticipate the first quarter will probably continue this way. Hopefully there will be some pressure that will be alleviated. As for inflation traditionally, for 27 years, as long as the entire market is experiencing inflation and the competitive intensity of our competitors is growing in the same way as us in terms of inflation, inflation has been a good thing for us, especially with the variety of products that we carry because we can serve as customers at every single different price points based on all the different vendors that we carry.

So we don't necessarily look at that as a bad thing. There is a lot of positivity around that. The volatility component is just a little bit more difficult to be able to manage quarter by quarter and that probably will continue but I will say that our teams have done an exceptional job and our partners have been amazing also through these difficult in turbulent times.

Patricia Baker

And then just another possible pain point here. What's been your experience with being able to get the labor and particularly the drivers for the vehicle to deliver the mattresses and accessories?

Dave Friesema

Patricia I think as Stewart highlighted before, we are going to experience what everybody experiences. So we're having a more difficult time getting people in drivers and in our warehouse than we have historically. Having said that we're doing okay. We built in a system that allows us to have our own people but it also allows for 3PL to help pick up set when we have a challenge. So we're managing it well. I will also just add on the storefront. Our teams are, we have much lower problems there. People are making commissions, and we're doing well. So the pay is well there and people are looking forward to coming back to work when we reopen. So as I say, a lot of these things that we're talking about as far as freight and as far as cost expense we're experiencing what everybody's experiencing. But in a lot of these ways we feel that we're advantaged because we have some other things in place that allow us to work around it and we will continue to be proactive.

Patricia Baker

And then just back to the discussion on the performance of the gross margin and the quarter and one of the things that you have attributed to the better gross margin was the higher average selling price. And is that primarily attributable to what green line is doing for you; that piece of the puzzle?

Dave Friesema

Yes, it'd be a combination of one the continued strong, but also other stores did open, we did have less pressure, because we were having more customers go to those higher ticket priced items as we opened. If we go back on the quarter the back did open up fairly early in the quarter. So there is a limited impact there. As well as -- that also opened up fairly, early in the quarter. So the real pressure was in Ontario, but as they opened up on June 11, which is earlier than we'd expected, we saw a good return and an uptick on the in store performance and margin getting driven on that front average selling price being higher.

Stewart Schaefer

I will add that the Dreamline, Patricia, not only supports our online business, but it also drives customers into our stores. Because this is not a call center. These are our Sleep experts from our floors that have been trained. And if a customer is looking for a quick solution, easily done online. If the customer requires additional help and service, in the store the Dreamline team is very capable of setting that up. And that's definitely driven more customers into our stores than ever before.

Dave Friesema

And then the last thing, Patricia, the last thing I'd like to add to is, I think we also need to look and say how proactive we were at being flexible on our pricing. We know when prices started going up, we were very quick to act and so we are in front of that curve rather than behind it which helps.

Patricia Baker

Then my last question, just want to follow up on Stewart's introductory remarks and discussing the strategic overview. You mentioned Stewart, three pillars of customer experience channel and product innovation and Sleep as a pillar. And I just would like a little bit more discussion around those three things and specifically which of those three do you think has the biggest opportunity and then secondly, where are you in the journey on each of these strategies because for example, I know the customer experience can always improve, but Sleep Country does provide an exceptional customer experience already. So I'm just wondering whether they, the bigger opportunities are in the other two pillars, or just broadly, I'd like to hear you speak about them a bit more.

Dave Friesema

Well, I appreciate very much you saying that we provide excellent customer experience. Thank you, Patricia. But we could always do better. I would say the one area that to focus on and Dave alluded to it or mentioned it earlier, we have never been fabulous at harnessing our data in the past. We have 27 years of millions of satisfied customers that we hope that this investment in our ERP and CRM technologies will be able to service our customers in ways that we've done before, and serve up products that they haven't already bought from us from our loyal customers as well as new customers. So that is a huge component of it. I would also say that the delivery side of the business most times we focus around the sales side of this company but the execution and that last mile component of satisfying customers is a very important part and you'll see more investment that we're going to make to make sure that always in stock, always on time and one delivery always with our customers. That's key to the importance.

But there's so many other areas within the way that we do things, the efficiencies that we can drive into this organization, the importing directly in terms of our containers, and the list goes on and on. And it's always evolving. And our teams are always thinking about that. On the product innovation those partnerships are key to us. We want to be selling the most relevant Sleep brands in the world. So that we always are front and center in the consumers mindset on innovative product and that relationship and behavior has been our motto for the last 27 years.

So we're still very excited about that because there's exciting new brands that are emerging more than ever before. And we think that we are early in those days as well as the accessory part of the business which is a strong component and growing exponentially every single year but I do believe that we have market share wise, compared to our mattresses, we're still also early days in that. And finally on just the improving Sleep as a pillar of well being we want Canadians to appreciate sleep, and look at sleep in the same regard as they do exercise and diet, just sleep is a lot easier than exercise and diet. And if we could raise that mindset and shift the average consumer from changing their mattress every 10 to 12 years to 8 to 10 years or safe six months off of it a year off of it. It moves the needle quite a bit. So again, every single year, this company is trying to innovate and do something different this sleepy little companies have been far from sleepy. And the teams that we're bringing in are coming up with valuable creative ideas, and we're just focusing on executing flawlessly.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much. I appreciate those comments.

Your next question comes from Meaghen Annett with TD Securities. Meaghen, please go ahead.

Meaghen Annett

Hi, good morning. I just had a few more so follow up questions. So just with regards to the outlook for new stores specifically. So we've already seen six store openings this year and that's kind of been the minimum that you set out. So can you just update your thoughts for the remainder of the year.

Stewart Schaefer

So our store count slowed this year reopening not because of our love for our brick and mortar because our brick and mortar is performing exceptionally. In fact, they are performing better. We were doing some comparison, and I saw one of the analysts, I think it was Martin who put something out on from 2019. And he was dead on with his numbers. It was more pandemic related and construction delays. Quebec in Ontario, two of the biggest markets for us. So some of our store openings were pushed off into 2022. Also, keep in mind being closed for weeks on end. Once we get to reopen, we don't necessarily want to close down that store as is generating this type of revenue and these type of growth that we're seeing.

So we rather push it off into the quieter time of the year which is usually traditionally in the first quarter. I will also say that as we are looking to expand and improve on the customer experience 82% of our stores have now been renovated except that there is Sleep Country 4.0 already on the drawing board in terms of that next level of customer experience. So as we finalize on some of our ideas there in 2022, you should probably see a sneak peek of what's to come for our store base.

Meaghen Annett

And then just a question with regards to advertising spend and where you see that trending as a percent of revenue for the full year. So was there any spend year-to-date that we can think of as maybe one off given some of the partnerships that were announced? Or is that going to continue?

Dave Friesema

Less so on partnership one offs because usually the relationship and the support that we have from all our partners has traditionally been exceptional. More so on the volatility of the market and what the pandemic did, to radio, television, print shifts within the digital space, iOS, changing with Facebook, Google. The last 12 months have been changing probably every single month. We definitely benefited from lower advertising costs in the depths of the pandemic when the world just shut down. We never turn off our advertising. So our partners were very accommodating for us to continue on that and in many cases, rates have returned. In some cases, inventory is even less than it was before because certain parts of the industry is doing very well. And there is some premium to it. So it's been traditionally easier to budget but definitely more volatile than the past.

Stewart Schaefer

And just to address the percentage kind of revenue. When we look back at 2019 as a proxy, at the end of the year, we felt that was a fair kind of estimate of what we would have on an more normal year. So I think it was 7.5% raise so and then if you look year-to-date. We did tick up a little bit higher in Q2, at around 8%, but year-to-date we fall back into 7.3%, which is kind of consistent with what we've been tracking, historically. So just want to say on a full year 7.5% range is a fair range.

Meaghen Annett

And then just last question maybe a bit more of a broader question here. So we've seen some really great progress being made in areas such as partnerships be it with brands, or the third party marketplaces and we've spoken a bit about the strategic pillars here. So I'm just wondering as these potentially become an increasingly relevant part of the business, can you talk about how you continue to really uphold Sleep Country's industry leading customer service in particular?

Stewart Schaefer

Great question. First off the partners that we choose, we are very selective in terms of teaming up with the best of the best and companies that put the customer first, as we have always done, Best Buy and Wal-Mart, two leaders within the industry. And it wasn't by chance that we chose those two leaders or they chose us and it's a partnership. In terms of brands, relevant brands are very important for us. At the end of the day, our belief is that the customer experience and the ease of shopping is priority for us. And we are channel agnostic, and want to make sure that we are able to service the customer the fastest way, the best way with the best customer experience and something that we're constantly focused on internally and with our partners. Does that answer your question Meaghen?

Your next question comes from Sabahat Khan with RBC. Please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan

Great. Thanks and good morning. I guess, in terms of the customer that you mentioned that are interacting with you online and then coming into store just curious which products or which brands are they coming into store for? Is that your traditional mattresses? Is that they look at Endy online and come in store? So I understand what they're looking at and how that sort of impacting the mixture offering in store.

Dave Friesema

I think first of all, I think we do really need to separate Endy from Sleep Country and Dormez-vous. We don't have Endy in our stores. And so that is separate. I would say is the one thing that we're very happy about is that most people that come into our stores are coming to see Sleep Country and Dormez-vous and not a particular product. Our brand is what really is carrying the day. And then we have all of the relevant brands. Well, not all of them at this point in time, but we have most of the relevant brands to show people and people come in for a lot of different reasons both accessories as well as mattresses but the main thing is that they're coming to get our experience.

Stewart Schaefer

And I will also add that when we choose our partners and we have some fabulous partners as Dave was mentioning, a lot of the new partners that we brought in are very strong on the digital acquisition side. And the show rooming component is a very important part of the journey especially as you drive more of a premium quality bed. I will say that some of the best in the industry that we've learned from and have been able to grow our businesses together Temper, Purple, Simba all excellent within the digital space, all reaching a broader customer segmentation or a different customer segmentation and that we see that journey, begin online, continue into our stores. Sometimes transact be completed in our stores and then sometimes they continue the journey instant transact on their phone. So it's been a very interesting learning experience for us and our partners.

Sabahat Khan

Just a comment earlier on Endy not being in stores, and it is obviously going to have standalone locations and I think there's at least one specialty retailer that has that is a potential to do sort of a shopping shop or something at some point, or is there really the strategic focus to keep those two business on separate paths to some extent.

Dave Friesema

So first of all, we said right, when we did the acquisition of Endy that we are going to let the leadership team of Endy who do work closely with us decide and collaborate with us in terms of direction where they want to go and how they want to do it. I will say we've had many conversations around the benefits of putting Endy in our stores or not. Endy has done an incredible job, the number one online mattress in a box player in Canada and continue to grow their business beautifully. Their in-store presence at some selective retailers, and they have done pop up stores, have worked very well, but more about exposing the brand again in different customers, but they are a digital first acquisition model. And they continue to focus mainly on that. What the future will bring will be a discussion that we will have with them. Alia who is the president of Endy who does an amazing job and her team are very excited that we are still early days in driving acquisition online.

Sabahat Khan

Alright. Great. Thanks for that color. And then on the margin commentary around the new hubs that you mentioned that buying directly will help margin. I guess, does that translate down to the EBITDA line as well? I'm assuming that's a higher gross margin and I guess, is that enough to offset the incremental I guess for the SG&A for the new hubs.

Stewart Schaefer

Yes, and yes. First of all, I want to say that our real estate team led by Phil Beson, did an exceptional job in the depths of the pandemic. He convinced us and negotiated two amazing deals for us in Calgary and Belleville. And one of the purposes of that, besides the ability to turn our fulfillment centers back into fulfillment centers and differentiate our storage centers but one of the main reasons of that is cap rates as most of you all know, are at the lowest level that I've seen in 27 years also since we're in business, and it's a normal course of our business to continue to expand our distribution centers as our business grows. This move that we made positioned us at substantially lower rates, so that we don't have to expand in the markets that we normally would have expanded at substantially premium rates and the offset, you are 100%, right, is the benefit of the gross profit margin that we should be able to achieve that we're already achieving on our accessory category. But that will translate into higher gross profit that will contribute obviously to the EBITDA.

Sabahat Khan

Alright and then just one last one for me. Any color you can share on what you saw during Q2 other restrictions eased up through the various regions, but some of the provinces seem to be at different stages of a reopening. Just curious on what the in store trends have been across different regions.

Stewart Schaefer

Yes, sorry Sabahat. We've seen it very similar through all of our opens and our closures in reopenings, which is, when we reopen, we start getting people back to the store quite a bit quickly. And making up for lost ground. And this is no change to that and we will continue to be very careful in our stores. We will be very careful in our distribution centers. But we're going to continue to push forward and try and keep our business as open as possible throughout whatever happens. I'd like to say that this is the first time in a while that Stewart, Craig and I have been able to make this call all in the same room. We're being very safe and we're being distance but it's a nice feeling. And hopefully we can continue to move down that continuum and continue on this reopening.

There are no further questions at this time. You may proceed.

Dave Friesema

Well, we just want to thank you all very much for the continued support. Don't hesitate to reach out if you have any other questions or comments and we will talk in the very near future. Thank you and stay safe.

