Here's the truth: The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) still does remain the gold standard for journalism in the United States, if not the world. The country's most famous newspaper (though second in terms of circulation behind the Wall Street Journal) has done a fantastic job of adapting to the digital era, rolling out a wide variety of online-only options in order to stave off the declines from its print business. The New York Times enjoyed a banner 2020 as well that was probably one of the most news-intensive years in recent memory, with closely followed topics including the pandemic and the election demanding constant news coverage.

Yet coming off a year with high momentum in 2020, 2021 has so far shaped up to be far more quieter. President Biden attracts far fewer news headlines than President Trump did, and by this point, many have tired of reading about or even hearing about the pandemic. For the New York Times, this has translated into substantially slowed subscriber growth: which investors should be increasingly wary of going forward.

The company just reported Q2 results. Due to the sizable earnings beat driven by a recovery in advertising, the New York Times' stock climbed ~10%. Yet I think this is a phantom rally that will soon give way.

Data by YCharts

Valuation, in particular, should be watched closely. For 2021, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting pro forma EPS of $1.08 for the year (data from Yahoo Finance): giving New York Times, at its current share prices near $48, a P/E ratio of 44.4x. Next year, in 2022, consensus is calling for still-meager 14% y/y earnings growth to $1.23, which means that against next year's EPS, the stock trades at a still-rich 39.0x FY22 P/E.

In other words, the New York Times already seems priced for years of outperformance in advance. And with subscriber growth slowing, the New York Times' pace of margin expansion should also slow down as well.

I also continue to be very concerned about the media landscape, which is growing increasingly unkind to the legacy news giants. We have gotten very used to consuming news for free. News app aggregators on our phones, as well as short-form newsletters that come to our news inboxes, for the most part, provide very comprehensive coverage of the top news we need to know. The idea of paying a full-price subscription for a newspaper (even online) seems to be a quaint one. That's why the New York Times (as well as competitors like the Wall Street Journal) have been more or less forced to frequently offer very enticing promotions in order to attract signups. Right now, you can sign up for a one-year subscription to the New York Times for $1/week, which is a fraction of what the old print newspaper used to cost.

There are two concerns here. The first, of course, is that the New York Times will be incapable of generating the revenue from its digital subscriptions that are sufficient to operate an increasingly expensive newsroom. The second is that, amid the large number of signups in 2020, many may have been driven by temporary promotional periods that will lapse this year and drive heightened subscriber churn.

The bottom line here: be sure to look past the New York Times' optically strong second-quarter results. The future is a lot more murkier for this media giant than the near-term earnings may suggest.

Q2 download

Let's now cover the New York Times' latest second-quarter results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. New York Times Q2 earnings results Source: New York Times Q2 earnings release

The company's revenue grew 24% y/y to $498.5 million in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations of $488.2 million (+21% y/y) by a three-point margin. Revenue growth also accelerated substantially versus the 7% y/y pace that the New York Times set in Q1.

Easy comps, though, are a big driver here. You'll recall that during much of Q2-Q3 last year, at the height of the pandemic's impact, many consumer brands paused and deferred their advertising budgets: both to conserve cash and not to waste money at a time when consumer demand for virtually all products except disinfectants and wipes was relatively low. The New York Times' banner Q2 growth numbers were largely driven by a 66% y/y increase in advertising, but versus a much-weakened comp from 2020.

Subscriber growth, however, is where I'd focus more attention on. In Q2, the company ended with 7.94 million total subscribers, a net-new add of 144k in the quarter. In Q1, however, the company had added subscribers at greater than 2x that pace (301k new adds in Q1), and that was already a decline from a rapid pace of adds in 2020, when the New York Times added 1.8 million total subscribers.

Figure 2. New York Times subscriber trends Source: New York Times Q2 earnings release

The company's updated guidance for 2022 now assumes directionally that net-new subscriber adds in 2021 will mirror that in 2019 (0.9 million net-new adds). Yet even here, I think there's risk: if we treat Q1's 0.3 million net-new adds as an outlier, and Q3/Q4 fall more closely alongside Q2's ~150k pace of quarterly adds, the company will struggle to get beyond 0.7-0.8 million net adds for the year (less than half of the new subscribers that the New York Times added in 2020).

There are puts and takes here. Q3 and Q4 do tend to be seasonally stronger for the news business (versus the summer months in Q2 when many people are on vacation), so anchoring off Q2 may be a bit conservative. However, my concern on churn still holds: the New York Times' heavy promos held into the election cycle last year, and many of those reduced-price users (if on annual promo terms) may cancel their subscriptions as they pass their anniversary in the back half of this year.

Here's some more anecdotal commentary on engagement trends from CEO Meredith Kopit-Levien on the Q2 earnings call:

We saw moderated growth in net subscription additions in the second quarter, which we expected, given that Q2 is traditionally our softest of the year and we were comparing against last year's historic results at the beginning of the COVID crisis. We added 142,000 net digital subscriptions with roughly half in News and the balance in Cooking and Games. We continue to expect that our total annual net subscription additions will be in the range of 2019, although that remains difficult to predict with precision [...] Our audience in the second quarter was below the historic highs of 2020 driven largely by declining engagement with the COVID story domestically, but as we saw last quarter, our average weekly audience was larger than in the same period in 2019 and every prior period. For the second quarter in a row, we were also pleased to see readers engage across a broader range of storylines than they did last year. We view this as a positive leading indicator of future net subscription additions as we have seen that experiencing the breadth of our report correlates with paying and staying. We're leaning into that breadth, both within our core news experience and across our adjacent products, like Cooking, Games and Wirecutter, by experimenting more aggressively with programming to expose more of our audience to the full value of The Times."'

Costs are on the rise, too. Newsroom costs rose 9% y/y, while sales and marketing costs rose 35% y/y. For the time being, this is being masked by the strong 66% y/y growth in advertising revenue, and operating profits more than doubled year-over-year. But it's not difficult to imagine average subscription revenues continuing to decline if the New York Times increasingly relies on reduced-price subscriptions to draw readers in, while newsroom and headcount costs continue to increase.

Key takeaways

It's unclear why the New York Times has managed to hold onto its premium valuation multiples north of a >40x forward P/E ratio. It's quite evident that the company faces growing risks from a cool down in subscriber adds (which is the sole reason investors started jumping into this stock in the first place). Stay on the sidelines here.