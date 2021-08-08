Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is a rapidly growing food company, which manufactures and sells plant-based meat products designed to replicate the taste, texture, and feel of traditional meat. In addition to its flagship product Beyond Burger, it has several principal products across beef, poultry, and pork meat categories and distributes through two primary channels: Retail and Food Services. BYND was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

BYND as a pure play plant-based meat innovator sees growth momentum in both US and INTL markets (ex. COVID impact). Its “unaided brand awareness,” as defined by survey responses to the question “what brands, if any, come to mind when you think of a meat alternative product” rose from 6% at the time of the IPO to 23% as of July 2020. In the same time period, total brand awareness increased from 23% to 52%, and U.S. household penetration rate for Beyond increased to 4.9%, up from 3.5% in Jan. 2020 and ~2% in June 2019.

Beyond Burger (Source: Company)

BYND released solid results for Q2 2021 on 8/5, including Q2 revenue $149.4MM, 31.8% YoY, and Q3 revenue guidance in the range of $120MM to $140MM, 27% to 48% YoY.

1. Beyond Meat is seeing massive potential in International markets, revenue from which grew 187% YoY in Q2 and accounted for one-third of total Revenue.

BYND started tapping into international markets in 2018. As of Q2 2021, it has established presence in over 80 countries. The results as shown below demonstrated its tremendous growth in INTL countries.

Q2 Earnings (Source: Company)

Among all international markets, China is particularly strong with three growth drivers.

First, China is a massive market with a potentially strong demand for Plant-based meat. Based on Euromonitor’s statistics, China’s plant-based meat market is expected to grow from $10B in 2018 to $12B by 2023. BYND made its way into China through Alibaba (BABA), Walmart (WMT), JD.com (JD), and Yum China (YUMC), etc. which was just a start. Customers in China are open to plant-based meat, and actually quite familiar with this market because there are many Chinese brands in the space including Zhiai Life (植爱生活), Starfield (星期零), Hey Meat, and Zhen Rou (珍肉). Opportunities that BYND can go after are beyond eCommerce and QSR. Chinese Vegetarian Restaurants are trending in every metropolitan area of China as a niche high-end offering (average meal price is 2-3x of a regular meat-based meal, and 10x of a QSR meal).

Second, BYND is ready to navigate China's market leveraging its proprietary meat-redefining technology and its newly launched production plant in China.

Following BYND's recent development, we can clearly see its conviction in China's market, and execution appears quick and solid. The following list captures what BYND's updates in China since 2020. BYND started with developing regular partnership in 2020, and appears to have bigger plans in 2021 (see the two bold entries below).

July 21 - BYND announced its DTC website for Chinese market

July 21 - BYND will sell on JD.com (China's Amazon)

Apr 21 - BYND partners with Jindingxuan (a branded Chinese restaurant), and offerings are through a variety of Chinese traditional dishes

Nov. 20 - BYND products are available at Charlie's Burger

Sep. 20 - BNYD products are available at Happy Monk

Aug. 20 - BNYD partners with Starbucks

July 20 - BYND products available through Metro

July 20 - BYND products available through Alibaba's Freshhema

June 20 - BYND partners with Yum China

2. Beyond Meat could potentially achieve price parity with "beef" or "meat" products with economies of scale and cost optimization leveraging China-based production plant.

As BYND continues to further penetrate the flexitarian market, pricing is a key factor determining how fast it can grow. Currently, BYND hasn't been able to achieve price parity with other substitute products, which otherwise would have been quickly priced in by the market.

Retail Pricing for BYND products and substitute products, Source: Baird, Walmart, and Amazon site

I think BYND will be able to get there in several years. Here lists why.

First, it is JUST GOING TO BE CHEAPER. Rather than doing my own study, here is what scientists say.

According to Liz Specht Ph.D., a senior scientist at the Good Food Institute (GFI), price parity with vegan meat and its animal-based counterpart is just around the corner. “Industrial animal agriculture has been operating and optimizing at a global scale for decades,” she explained in a post on GFI’s website. “Yet it is still inherently more efficient to make meat directly from plants rather than feeding our crops to animals and then eating a part of the animal.” She added, “It’s all but inevitable that the plant-based meat industry will eventually be cost-competitive with conventional meat.”

Second, cost optimization becomes a compelling tangible story now with opening the first production plant in China. It is a no-brainer. But let me throw a couple of data points (rough estimate only).

- For entry-level jobs, Cost per head in China is about 10%-20% of US rate

- For digital marketing costs, CPM (cost per 1,000 impressions) in China is about 15%-25% of US rate

- For supply chain, cost per order in China is 20%-25% of US rate

Third, top line growth allows BYND to gain leverage YoY.

BYND 2020 revenue was $284.5MM. It could get to $1B revenue by 2024 with a CAGR of 37%, which I believe is a reasonable estimation given WW market potentials. The growth of its top line will directly help it turn to positive EBITDA, and further expand its margin. In Q2 2021, Adj. EBITDA as a % of Revenue is -1.5%, which is fairly close.

3. Beyond Meat is a high-conviction bet as health is worth everything.

According to BYND Q2 earnings presentation, Plant-based meat helps reduce risks of developing heart failure by 42%, and minimizes risks of developing cancers that are attributed to diet of certain meats. I am a big believer that the consumers and the stock market will likely pay premium for health-impacting investments in the long run.

Beyond Meat, Source: Company presentation

The household penetration rates proved consumer's choice.

Growing Household Penetration Rates, Source: Baird, and company report

What is BYND worth?

In my opinion, BYND is a long-term bet with various short-term catalysts (esp. in Chinese market). Also, I would not price BYND with comp from the traditional food players. Isn't it similar to why you want to invest in Tesla vs others?

A detailed model could be offered in my next article (depending on audience interest).

Risks and Catalysts

Execution remains the most critical thing. Its future growth depends on how much they can think big and go deep for big markets. I would consider any upcoming new key executive appointments positive development for the company (especially in local market). Any out-of-box thinking move is a big plus.

BYND has to overcome capacity constraints. Any new supplier agreements and new plant launches in other emerging markets are good news.

In terms of risks, the mentioned catalysts could pose risks if there are setbacks. Other than that, a thoughtful plan in growing Chinese market is required to minimize risks beyond business operation.