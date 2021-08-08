Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (LNZNF) CEO Stefan Doboczky on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNZNF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Stefan Doboczky - Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Obendrauf - Chief Financial Officer

Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Markus Mayer - Baader Helvea

Matteo Cataldi - Exane BNP Paribas

Sebastian Bray - Berenberg

Nhlakanipho Mncwabe - 36ONE Asset Management

Teresa Schinwald - Raiffeisen Bank International

Isha Sharma - Stifel Europe

Stefan Doboczky

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening everybody. Thanks for joining the First Half Year Investor and Analyst Call for Lenzing Group. Lenzing is now for a half a decade in this transformation journey from a volume oriented commodity player to a more innovation driven sustainability focused on players in wood based specialty fibers with a pretty ambitious vision of turning our industry into carbon neutral one. And I believe that the first half of 2021, I think underlines that we not only strategically, but also operationally, I think well on track of making our mid-year targets of 2024 come true.

Looking at the first half at a glance, we came in with revenues just north of EUR 1 billion, some good 28% up versus the same period of last year. Specialties share at a healthy rate of 73%, close to our target. EBITDA, very pleasing at more than double of the same period last year, but also some good 25% higher than what we had in 28, sorry, in 2018/2019. And I think we see here both the effects of solid pricing, but also the efficiency measures that we implemented over the last quarter. Thomas will then speak in more depth about net results and earnings per share.

Strategically, we are in the biggest expansion program in the history of the group. Both projects on which we will speak in more depth are own time and in budget, but also I think our commitment investment in our sustainability program to reach our target is gaining sufficient momentum. Outlook guidance, we will discuss, will be [up to date] as you saw from our Ad-hoc release, and we will end the session today reconfirming our 2024 targets.

Let's start looking at a couple of highlights and it's not often, but I will start with organization. Here you see the five board members of the group and you will see later back in the financial section that we decided to alter organization setup in so far that we have two full P&L responsible entities division fiber, as well as division pulp, then we'll have some under results.

Others, Thomas will speak in more depth about that. But our goal is really that with the strong investment that we have both in fibers, as well as in pulp that we give investors and analysts more granularity in understanding our investment cycle on the profitability of the business, but I think also to set the point that our ambition is to become more transparent, not just in sustainability factors, but also in the financial indicators.

At the same time, we believe that this new organizational setup will further help us to strengthen bottom line responsibility and strengthen accountability and ownership for all the continuous improvement programs. Strategically, over the last five years, we are shaping as Lenzing our industry and also what is happening from the outside is playing into our field. If we look into what for example, even in the first half of this year has been published in terms of NGO reports putting pressure on fashion brands with respect to Fossil Fashion, that turning the PET bottles into fibers is not really circular.

The call for prompt and radical legislative action, blaming brands that they actually drag their heels in addressing their fiber footprint are again symptoms that amplify why we are in the right spot. Now, we are in the right spot, and we’re doing a lot to retain global leadership when it comes to credibility, when it comes to placing our fibers in this right spot and we have in the first half of 2021 launched some good EUR 220 million of investments to further improve our CO2 footprint to reduce sulfur emission, but at the same time in Nanjing and Indonesia to reach full EU Ecolabel compliance by the end of 2022. And then we will have in all our Asian viscose plants only specialty fiber.

So, we actually should reach by the year 2023 already 100% specialty fiber content based on our current definition. In Grimsby, we're investing in a wastewater treatment plant so that we are not only compliant with law, but actually also up the standards to our internal Lenzing standards. And at our site in Lenzing, we have completed a sulfur recovery plant to produce sulfuric acid, which on the one hand saves cost, next reduces sulfur emission, but also helps us to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 40,000 tons.

So, we are putting a lot of money where our mouth is, but all of those sustainability investment have a very attractive business case at the same token. So next to investing in heart hardware, we are putting also a lot of efforts in actually strengthening our ties and corporations in the value chain.

If you look at some of the more innovative examples, we have tied up with Italian company Orange Fiber to launch what we call it the TENCEL Limited Edition where we mix traditional wood based pulp with pulp, you know based on the residues of citrus fruits of orange and lemons to come up with new creative ways of reducing this case organic waste and address I think some of the needs of high end fashion.

Very prominent, very important is the whole theme of textile recycling. We have teamed up with Södra with a goal by the year 2025 to have an installation to convert 25,000 pounds of cost consumer textile waste into sustainable fibers. We will use there, again, our wood based fiber technologies. And I think with Södra we have a very confident partner also with the right installations, so, and I think in this cooperation we will get a lot of things done.

I think you're well aware of our cooperation more on the digital front with TextileGenesis, an Asian tech company. By now we have more than 1000 value chain partners, spinners, fabric makers, garment houses, and so on, on this platform, and big groups such as H&M, a best seller, and are using increasingly this tool where we can track from our raw materials via our fibers to the final garment by providing some kind of fiber coin or digital token.

We can create full transparency in this value chain. And as now also, U.S. Cotton has joined, some recycle polyester groups have joined, we increasingly creating a uniform were responsible, I think, high-end responsible brands will find ways to create the necessary transparency to really, I think, comply with the wishes of consumer to know where their garments are coming from.

Next to the co-operations more on the innovation side, we are also pushing cooperation on the sustainability awareness in textiles. On end consumer front, we have been again present with Tencel Luxe at the Oscars, and the moderator wore a dress in a – was dressed in Tencel Luxe and that was also by the respective mode fashion labels and Vogue heavily publicized, and we reached more than 340 million media impressions.

We lost an earth month campaign where I think we encouraged consumers to tell us what they're doing well when it comes to environment with the commitment to plant a tree for every photo that we would receive. We have planted more than 15,000 trees by the way also for VEOCEL that I will speak later on another 2000 tree. So, increasingly getting into direct engagement with consumers and last but not least, I think the [indiscernible] also presented last time increasingly allows the curious shopper to reach TENCEL garments to buy TENCEL garments going by our tencel.com web base.

All-in-all, we’re investing in plants, in corporations, as well as in brands to, I think push our textile universe. On the nonwoven side, we reached an important milestone with the EU committing to the single use plastic directive that by July 3 every wipe and feminine hygiene product provider needs to label if there's a plastic in there would pay low to fibers, both viscose, as well as lyocell that are typically used in those applications does not fall under this category.

And we have already for a year now positioning VEOCEL as a sustainable alternative and from the reactions that we have been receiving now for a good two years even in the run up to the single use plastic directive, we see that enormous interest from the Procter & Gamble's and other big FMCG companies in those products that will provide a lasting boost also to VEOCEL and our product.

Also in VEOCEL where the brand launch was about a year after TENCEL, we’re making very good progress here a couple of things we'll be doing on the VEOCEL front. Number one, again, innovation, we can't – we came now with a very interesting product into the market as part of this whole single use plastic directive, which is so-called VEOCEL dry technology.

For those of you more technical, normally cellulosic fibers are hydrophilic. So, they absorb very well water, but in this case, we have treated the fiber in a way that it’s hydrophobic. So, you can actually use it in top sheets in different applications. And so, you have – sorry, there's some noise in the line. I don't know whether this is the operator, but somebody here is unmuted.

Now, in – so the dry technology is hydrophobic, and it allows you to provide for top sheets and others on sustainable products now, that actually also allow you to more or less repel water. The collaborations [one-tree planted] already mentioned same initiatives as we have on TENCEL, and the German [channel 2] the ZDF brought a very interesting, I think part about VEOCEL where they were featuring a school that was using our VEOCEL bearing into the earth, showing the pupils on how fast our product biodegrades versus other alternatives.

Now, other schools jumped on this bandwagon via providing kids that those kids can experiment. So again, we're investing not necessarily large sums of money, but a lot of effort into educating consumers and making sure that TENCEL and VEOCEL in their respective fields capture as an ingredient brand, this virgin territory of sustainable fibers.

We spoke end of last year and beginning to see a lot about CDP, the AA listing where we [happened to be] the first time submitter and receive the AA listing on CDP. Now, we received the rating of EcoVadis where we have been up from gold standard to platinum standard, which means that now from 75,000 rated companies in 160 countries we are in the top 1% of all those companies.

EcoVadis specifically strengthened, sorry, underlined the way we have phrased our climate targets, the way the roadmap is behind the climate targets are very credible, are responsible procurement of raw material and everything we do about the upstream part of our industry, but also that Lenzing engagement was different environmental initiatives way beyond this direct business is seen [examplatory].

We believe that those ratings increasingly will become important for those investors looking for green – more greener sustainable ESG linked investments and as a consequence we feel very positive about it.

Let's now switch gears and look at market. Now, first, looking a bit outside, now retail sales for apparel is starting to come back. In the U.S. and in China, we’re already well above the level that we saw in the pre-COVID period. Europe, Southeast Asia, due to COVID remains a bit, sort of, you know below. All-in-all, we have figures up until May we feel that now in this third quarter we now are going to get globally on average above the level that we saw in 2019. But it remains an uncertain environment in which we operate sometimes receiving positive, sometimes negative surprises.

In this period, the prices for the different fibers have been doing overall quite well. Cotton remains very solid, and that's as you know, very important for our industry. It's more sort of the bedrock fiber that is an important indicator for others. Supply and demand, a bit out of [indiscernible] be, again the season is just about to end, but I think indications are that we will have a somewhat undersupplied market. We have strong prices with cotton in the [$0.96, $0.97] a pound range on being solidly above the – about viscose and I think that's overall helpful.

Now, looking at polyester, polyester also on a reasonably good level after the peak that we had at the beginning of the year. Now, again, below $1 per kilogram, but just about that level. We're not unhappy with that. Viscose after the peak that we saw end of first quarter beginning second quarter, we did see some good 15%, 20% price reduction, we ended the quarter at around 12,700. Since then it creeped up a little bit again, but hovering around the RMB 13,000 mark, a level that in itself is not a bad level. And we'll get to that in – on the next slide. But also dissolved wood pulp prices have been high.

So, as a consequence, you see that many of the pure commodity viscose players are actually back in loss making territory. We see that the utilization rate in the industry has dropped again to just below 70%. We were already up in the [80’s]. This is in part as capacity, I think, came back into the market, but also what we saw after the stock building that we observed in the first part of the year, I think we saw a little bit less bullish demand, particularly of course also driven by the COVID situation that we saw in Southeast Asia, then notably India.

Now, viscose conversion margin, you see, we are now back at the level of around $800 per ton. So, this is the delta between viscose and dissolved wood pulp prices, which is somewhat on the lower-end. So, all-in-all, despite viscose prices being around the 13,000 level, profitability not that great. Our specialty fibers continue to sail well after we had to take down some of the prices of – in-line with all the sale, you know driven also by the erosion in prices of other fibers in 2020. We could book some solid price increases across the spectrum.

And again, here you see over the six months trailing average, we are very pleased with our ability to push through prices. All-in-all, I think an environment we are not completely happy with even though we have quite some headwind and Thomas will speak about this also on the raw material side. Energy is high logistics very difficult, [indiscernible] also their logistic is difficult. So, the whole market has been pretty turbulent, pretty difficult, but I think all-in-all, I think it has been so far pretty pleasing first half.

Let's now look at the big expansion projects. I will briefly speak about Brazil and then Thomas will take on from there for Thailand. Now, this whole wood pulp mill in Brazil continues to take shape. On the left side, you see here all the key parameters that we have shared with you several time, 500,000 ton, 1.3 8 billion industrial CapEx, U.S. dollars, cash cost of around 300 per ton as such it will be the cost lever in the industry; and we will in-time ramp up decide in the first half of next year expecting to a full run rate by the end of the year.

Now, on the right side, you see, sort of kind of arrowed picture of the whole construction side. Those of you who have ever been here in more detail who have been to lending side, this is significantly bigger than the whole lending side. So, we speak three square kilometers. If we now sort of drill in on the highest point, the stack, and the recovery boilers you see here, that 75 meter high, we've been total close to 7,000 people at the construction sites.

You can imagine the logistic challenge now in times of COVID that is to keep the site operational at all times and of course also in an environment with a difficult Brazilian reals with different – not easy economy, a lot of challenges. But I think so far, we are well on budget and well on time.

Next picture, again just to get a couple of images here, the very sophisticated effluent treatment plant, the three stage treatment that we have invested in. And on the next page, you see the wood handling part to lay down areas, as well as the [biomass sealer]. So, this is where we will store the [indiscernible] of the biomass boiler All-in-all, difficult environment, difficult time to run a major construction site, but we are on-time and in budget.

Thomas, [Thailand]?

Thomas Obendrauf

Thank you, Stefan. Hello, and welcome also from my side. Now, let me continue with our lyocell expansion project in Thailand. In a nutshell, the project is fully on track. With regards to the key effects, no change actually compared to our last call. So, we are talking about 100,000 kilotons lyocell plant. It will be, of course, the largest of its kind. We will of course significantly boost our specialty exposure with regards to the project, and the timeline, actually, we are fully on track, including the recruiting and on-boarding.

There's probably one thing of course, we need to monitor very closely, which is the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand is, as you might be aware, actually COVID-19 numbers have increased significantly over the last couple of weeks. And the vaccination program actually in Thailand still is, let's say in very early stages. So, this is something we are watching very closely, and of course, making sure that our employees, our contractors, as well are always safe. We still expect actually to start ramp up by the end of 2021, and the plant to be fully ramped up in the second half of 2022.

Now, let me continue with the overview slide. Actually, I think we shared this picture also the last time and I think it's obvious you [indiscernible] in the progress we made over the last couple of weeks. So, let me start from the right side, actually there you can see the wastewater treatment plant followed by the pipe warehouse, then you have the production building, and then the fiber warehouse in front of the fiber warehouse, the utilities plant. And in front of the production building, you have the technical warehouse, laboratory, and workshop.

And on the next picture actually, you can see a more detailed picture of our production building. I think it's obvious the tremendous progress we made over the last couple of weeks. The next picture actually technically warehouse and laboratory. I mean, as you see here in some of the buildings are already finished. And the same, of course is true for the utilities plant on the next page. So all-in-all, I think we are very well on track, and of course the COVID-19 situation is something we will need to closely monitor.

With that actually, let me switch gears and let me continue with our Q2 financials. And let me start with revenue there. Revenue came in with EUR 544 million compared to 344 the year before, that's an increase of almost 60% of course driven by a significantly stronger demand is already elaborated by Stefan, and of course by significantly higher prices. If you just take a look at CCF prices, CCF prices in the first half of 2021, we're on an average level of slightly above RMB 14,000 was actually in the first half of 2020, actually, the level was below 10,000.

For the first six months, we are now at [EUR 1.033 billion] compared to 810 million the year before, again, a massive increase. Of course, last year was massively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With regards to cyber revenue by application, you might remember from previous calls actually that in the past actually the share was around 70 to 30. And as you can see here, we are basically back on the pre-crisis level with textile fibers now accounting for 69% and nonwoven fibers accounting for 71% in Q2. With regards to our specialty fiber share, actually, so far in 2021, we are at 73% that compares to 72% the year before.

Now, let me move on to earnings and let me start with EBITDA there. Actually EBITDA for Q2 came in with 123 million, compared to 26 million the year before, again, of course, driven by the significant increase in revenues, EBITDA margin or at almost 23%, compared to 8%, the year before. On the cost side, actually, there are a couple of things I think you need to keep in mind. One is actually on pipe costs, actually it probably takes almost two quarters before a pipe price change becomes noticeable in our profit and loss statement.

So, that is one thing you need to be aware of. The other thing I would like to mention is on caustic. Caustic was actually in the first half of 2021 on a fairly low level, however, actually, we now saw prices actually increasing quite a bit actually, now already in July. Energy costs actually have already been mentioned by Stefan, and last, but not least, of course, transportation costs or logistic costs was on a significantly higher level than in the year before.

For the first six months now, we are looking at an EBITDA of 218 million, compared to [96 million] the year before. EBITDA margin now at 21% for the first half compared to [12%] the year before. Moving on to EBIT, actually, of course, we see the same development as we saw for EBITDA. EBIT for Q2 came in with 83 million, compared to a negative 13 million the year before.

So, although they think it is obvious to see the improvement in the market. We hit bottom actually in the second quarter of 2020, and from then onwards, actually, we now also for four consecutive quarters actually an improvement. For the first six months, we are now at 139 million, compared to [60 million] the year before.

Moving on to our profit and loss for our both divisions actually as already elaborated by Stefan actually, we have changed the organizational setup, and as a consequence, of course, we need to adopt the segment reporting. However, as the organization was set up, was only changed by the end of 2020. Actually, we only have these numbers available, effective from 1st of January 2021 onwards.

However, I think it provides quite significant insights in way actually earnings are coming from. And as you can see here from this slide, actually, the fiber division actually contributed 171 million in EBITDA pipe in [other 79], and what is left in orders is basically all the headquarter functions that of course then need to remain there. And quite a significant portion of our R&D activities, bringing us into a total of 218 billion in EBITDA as you saw on the previous slide.

Moving on to net profit and earnings per share, net profit actually came in with 53 million, compared to negative 20 the year before. And again, of course, the same development as we saw before. For the first six months, we are now at [81 billion], compared to let's say a [plex 0] the year before. Earnings per share now at [EUR 3.06], compared to [indiscernible] in 2020.

Let me continue with cash flow and trading working capital. Again, the same pattern as we saw for EBITDA and so on with hitting bottom actually in Q2 2020, and since then, actually a significant improvement in our operating cash flow, free cash flow remains negative. That is, of course driven by the massive investment program that is currently on its way. As you can see here from the numbers actually we have now three consecutive quarters with CapEx being above 200 million.

Nevertheless, I think in Q1 and Q2, a significant portion of our investments could be paid by our operating cash flow. With regards to trading working capital in absolute numbers, I think no big changes is hovering around the level of let's say, plus minus 400 million. However, in terms of trading, working capital as a percent of annualized group revenues of course a significant improvement over the last couple of quarters and bringing in Q2 with 19%.

Last but not least, couple of words on our balance sheet. I mean total assets of course increased driven by the massive CapEx program increased by almost 13%. Our adjusted equity increased of course in-line with a good result of the first six months now in absolute numbers at almost EUR 2.1 billion. Adjusted equity ratio slightly down is now 44.3%. It is of course, caused by total assets increasing a bit stronger than actually adjusted equity.

With regards to net financial debt, demand driven of course, by the negative free cash flow, net financial debt increased accordingly. The reported net financial debt now stands at slightly above 700 million, compared to an economic net financial debt of slightly below 500 million. What you have to keep in mind, I think we mentioned that in all the previous policies that our Brazilian joint venture is fully consolidated in the financial statements of Lenzing.

However, if we adjust the portion that is being guaranteed by our joint venture partner, Duratex, then we end up with the so-called economic net financial debt that is, of course now significantly lower than the reported net financial debt. And last but not least, actually on our liquidity cushion, actually still at a level of EUR 1.8 billion consisting of slightly more than a billion in liquid assets, and then another 700 million plus in unused credit facilities.

So, all-in-all I think, [indiscernible] myself I'm quite pleased actually with the numbers of our second quarter and with that actually, I’ll hand back to Stefan for the outlook.

Stefan Doboczky

Thank you. Let's look a little bit further first at the remainder of the year. So, if we add all the different ingredients up, we come to the conclusion that the first half of the year should give us the confidence to up our guidance. However, given the uncertainty still around the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the logistic hassle that I think is there in the world, we decided to only guide quantitatively on the lower-end of the spectrum to at least EUR 360 million.

Now, all the things that we mentioned throughout the call, I think should give you a feel of why, and I think with 218 million in the first half, we thought comfortable that indeed, this should be – the at least of EUR 360 million. The key focus points will be next to our big project, of course, a continued improvement in operational excellence, initiatives in the group.

Now, if we look at the strategic milestones that we have set for ourselves, in the first half, it could [pick up three], this is the 35,000 [modal expansion in] Nanjing, the conversion of all commodity viscose now the remaining line in Nanjing, but then all the lines in Indonesia over the next two years, and then the steps to further de-carbonize our portfolio, again, be reminded of the minus 40% due to commitment that we gave until 2024. And as Thomas mentioned, we are confident in the last quarter of this year, towards the end of the year, we will be starting up our Thailand plan. So strategically, well on track.

Now, if you look at the bigger picture, we actually come out of a pandemic that I think, stressed us, stressed the organization, but I think we lived up to the challenge of increasing efficiency on many, many fronts, executing with precision on our big project. At the same time and maybe even fueled by the pandemic. The whole drive toward sustainability in textiles, fashions, and increasingly now in nonwoven is gaining further speed. And we are excellently positioned with our strategy, with our product portfolio, increasingly with the brands and the way that brands are recognized in this field we’re excellently positioned.

Now, we are moving closer and closer to the startup with the big investments, the 2 billion close to U.S. dollar, a major investments, you know, one will be finalized at the end of this year, the other one in the next half year, then in H1, 2022. So, we’re moving increasingly close, and I think also on the ready to operate side, the teams now get well trained, and I think we're very confident. And given the fact that we have much better year than what we could anticipate, still a year back. Also our balance sheet looks in excellent shape.

So, all-in-all, I think we are very confident and that gives us or that's why we also feel that we can solidly reiterate our belief and our commitment to the 2024 targets on specialization vertical integration, as well as sustainability, 800 million euro EBITDA being above 10% ROCE. Keep leverage low, specialty share, as I mentioned, we will far exceed already earlier, as well as the DWP backward integration, and we are an excellent track to get our CO2 emissions further down by investing into value adding projects.

Good. With that, I would like to close our elucidation and open up the floor for questions. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Christian Faitz from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Q - Christian Faitz

Yeah, thank you very much. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Good afternoon, everybody. Three questions if I may? The first one would be, in your presentation, you point to an attractive tax incentive scheme for your project in Thailand, can you please elucidate this a bit? Second question, on your new divisional setup, from here on how detailed will your reporting be for these two divisions, i.e., we'll be able to see divisional profits such as EBITGDA? And then, third and last question, the recent renewed lockdowns in Asia, namely China, do you see this impacting the viscose value chain in any way up to demand as well? Thank you.

Stefan Doboczky

Okay, I would suggest Thomas that you take the tax incentive, as well as the divisional reporting, I will speak about the lockdowns.

Thomas Obendrauf

Yeah. Let me start with your first question on the tax incentive scheme. I mean, actually, what we agreed with the so called BOI, Board for Investment in Thailand is that actually for the first eight years actually, we will not pay any corporate income taxes and then there is also quite some support for the five years. So, actually, in total, I would dare to say this is a very attractive scheme we have there. So that's with regards to your first question on the divisional set up, and the reporting actually we are going to do from now onwards. I mean, basically what we will do is actually we will basically be following of course IFRS rules and whatever is necessary to be reported there we will do. So, actually for EBITDA and that kind of stuff, of course, you will see.

Christian Faitz

Thank you. Very helpful.

Stefan Doboczky

With respect to the lockdown, that is specifically in China now centering around Nanjing, at that moment in time we don't see an impact on consumption. But what we do see is an impact on logistics, as well as frankly, even the challenge in part for the workforce, because we don't have any COVID cases ourselves, but with all the intense contact tracing and Nanjing is now a bit of a hotspot. There were a couple of people who were actually asked to stay for two weeks in quarantine at home. So, we don't see an impact on demand, but we do see an impact on – let's say on supply. So far we are not impacted ourselves yet, but the challenges are growing.

Christian Faitz

All right. Thank you very much.

Stefan Doboczky

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Isha Sharma from Stifel Europe. Please ask the question. The next question is from Isha Sharma from Stifel Europe. Please go ahead.

Stefan Doboczky

Okay. I think there is some technical issue maybe in the line of Isha Sharma. So, maybe we go to next question.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Markus Mayer from Baader Helvea. Please go ahead.

Markus Mayer

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Three questions as well. Coming back to this new division structure, maybe can you shed some light how this fiber pulp split would be when you both plants are fully ramped up, let's say in 2024, what would be the potential split of the 800 million into this 500 pulp part? That would be my first question. Second question would be on your trading working capital to sales ratio, should we expect to worsen this again in the second half, and also in the first half of next year, given the [two planned] ramp ups? And then the last question is on the guidance, you gave quite confident comments and also said that this [wood pulp prices] will only [effective] this delayed, can you give us some kind of moving parts where you would go to this just 360 million [indiscernible] 142 million EBITDA for the second half and what must happen that you would achieve basically is the same result as they have achieved in the first half?

Thomas Obendrauf

So again, let me kick it off with your question on the numbers on the divisions. Maybe let me go back one step. I mean, at this point in time, Lenzing does have two dissolving wood pulp plants, one in Paskov, and one here actually at the site at Lenzing, bringing our total capacity for dissolving wood pulp to slightly above 600,000 tons. And actually, we will be adding 500,000 tons once the Brazilian project is up and running. So, bringing the total number to 1.1 billion tons for dissolving wood pulp.

In comparison, actually, our fiber capacity is, let's say at this point in time, roughly at the level of close to a million tons. However, we will now be [53]. We will let's say only be adding 100,000 tons. So, we will be bringing it to 1.1 million tons as well. So, I think there is something I think that you need to keep in mind. And the other thing, I think you need to be very aware of when you take a look at the numbers here in the presentation, but also please have a look at our notes for the half year report. Actually there you can find, of course more details on our segment reporting.

What you have to keep in mind is, I mean, dissolving wood pulp prices started fairly low and increased than actually as the year progressed. And with that actually, I would already stop my elucidations. I would now shy away from giving a split of the divisional profitability for 2024.

Stefan Doboczky

Now taking your last question Mr. Mayer on guidance, indeed, I think if you look at the current environment, and run rate of Q3, I think 360 is indeed as we said, it will be at least 360. The reason why we haven't committed to an upper end is because at the moment, the level of uncertainty, particularly in India, Indonesia, Bangladesh is very difficult actually to get your arms around. And that paired with a lot of logistic challenges.

I think what we would like to accomplish in that I think that's also what Thomas mentioned with his results, please bear in mind that with a trailing of dissolving wood pulp in the P&L, we will get some – even the wood pulp prices at the moment are pretty stable, we actually will get some of the price increases that we saw in the first half of this year. They will work themselves through the P&L only in the second half of the year. And also costing will be a little bit of headwind as Thomas explained.

At the same time, we don't see this impossible to further increase prices in some areas, but it will be highly dependent on some of those uncertainties around the pandemic play out. I think from the fact that we now, I think, upped the guidance [two-time] and I hope also from the way Thomas and I speak, please take away that we are not completely optimistic about the year, but I think in line also with our tradition, we want to make sure that you know what, let’s say today remains a high degree of uncertainty out there.

Markus Mayer

Okay, understood. And the question on the trade working capital to sales ratio [indiscernible]?

Thomas Obendrauf

Sorry. We skipped the second question. On the trading working capital, actually, my expectation would be that in absolute numbers, I think we will be hovering around this 400 million mark.

Markus Mayer

Okay. Perfect. Thank you so much.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Matteo Cataldi from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Matteo Cataldi

Good afternoon and thanks for taking the questions. Congratulations on nice quarter. I think that the first 100 kilotons line for the pilot plant is fully on track and will be starting operating in Q4? I was wondering if you could provide us with an update of the remaining three lines, wanted to check if you will be going at and what will be the timing and the associated level of CapEx with [indiscernible] your lyocell production? Thank you.

Stefan Doboczky

Mr. Cataldi, I think the next lines for lyocell, we are indeed discussing already now, when to go ahead. We would like to see that the lines is first, I think solidly, you know in, you know that the project is completed, but I think to do the one or the other preparation for a next line that something did you could expect us to do. However, I think the next line we will communicate on the after the line, three now we call it the T3 will be up and running.

Overall, we feel that the world easily can digest every year and a half, maybe even less than a year and a half of a lyocell plant of 100 kiloton nature from Lenzing. And that's more or less also, I think something that we will model in our strategic plant. Having said so, the level of volatility that we at the moment see in the overall industry given the drive for sustainability and so forth is something where we can always accelerate or decelerate our investment plans.

In terms of CapEx guidance, please take two things into consideration we do learn, at the same time, there is inflation out there at the moment, I think every construction might be more expensive than something that we have started two years back, and when we will communicate about the next plan, we will of course also communicate the CapEx amount, but that just in terms of modeling, two pointers that you should take into consideration.

Matteo Cataldi

Understood. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from the line off Sebastian Bray from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Sebastian Bray

Yes. Hello, good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. I would have two, please. The first is, any update on viscose capacity outlook for the next 18 months to 24 months? As there have been any supply response to the increase in price, I see there's been some consolidation in the industry recently. My second question is on dissolving wood pulp, just as far as modeling the ramp up of the facility for 2022 and 2023 is concerned, does Lenzing just get spot or is there some type of pre-contracting that will insulate any pricing volatility? Thank you.

Stefan Doboczky

Good afternoon. Bray. So, in terms of this close competition, I think there will be somewhat muted level of capacity increase that we will still see in 2021 and 2022. I think if you take for both years, some 400,000 tons, I think that's sort of, you know, makes it, it will not be more than that.

So, I think, overall, I think we will see a similar picture as what we saw, after 2013 and 2014, then in 2015, and 2016, where I think the amount of capacity expansions will be rather low. And indeed, as you said, that is even then, I would say, exacerbated by the fact that we see a couple of players of smaller lines still in the process of moving out that started now that happened in 2021.

So, again, net addition will not be significant. In terms of DWP, our plan is indeed to start-up in the first half of the year. We also had it in our slides that by the end of 2022, we expect that we will get very close to nameplate capacity. And the way I think you should model it in is that it will be on a CCF basis. We are at Lenzing, the biggest consumer of the pulps with a slight discount to it. But I think if you model it based on CCF dissolving wood pub then you will hit it pretty well.

Sebastian Bray

Well it's helpful. Thank you. Given we've touched on a viscous capacity outlook, is there any updates relative to your comments of three or four months ago on lyocell or is it pretty much unchanged, as far as planned supply additions are concerned?

Stefan Doboczky

Pretty much unchanged what we have seen over the last month is that some of our other lyocell competitors have been struggling a bit in, you know, to place the volumes to run it at rates that are competitive. And of course, at current results with pulp prices, and particularly the grades they need. It is not necessarily easy, but all in all, I think what I said three, four months back still holds true, but a bit less steam maybe than what we saw a year back.

Sebastian Bray

Understood. Thank you for taking my questions.

Stefan Doboczky

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Nhlakanipho Mncwabe from 36ONE Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Nhlakanipho Mncwabe

Hello, can you hear me?

Stefan Doboczky

Yes.

Nhlakanipho Mncwabe

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Good afternoon. Well done for the very good results. Most of my questions have been asked. I just wanted to get a sense of, if you could comment on capacity utilization rates? I know you have it in your presentation, but what they offer the industry and yourselves and how you see those evolving to the end of the year, and then the other – the other thing, could you just talk more about the inventory levels now being higher than historical levels?

Stefan Doboczky

Okay. So, utilization rates in the industry are now at around 69% ending on the second quarter. Historically, they have been more in the very low-80s, high-70s. If you just look back some four or five months, and the first quarter, we did see actually utilization rates at that level. Now, what we, you know, in this second quarter and second quarter saw was of course, some of the major markets were due to COVID really struggling Indonesia, Thailand, very big India, and Pakistan.

So, that was a bit triggering that. That is then also one of the reasons why the inventory rates came higher. We’re now at an inventory level, just somewhat below 30 days to 25 days, if I'm not mistaken. And that is somewhat higher than the historic average that we have seen, but again, not abnormal. If you look back just a year where we were in the COVID crisis, we actually saw levels of north of 40 days of inventory.

So – and we – I think overall, we expect this industry to sail relatively smooth if the environment stays where it is. As I mentioned before, there is not a lot of capacity coming in the next year and a half to two years. I think that with all the sustainability consideration wood-based cellulosic will in general do very well.

Nhlakanipho Mncwabe

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Teresa Schinwald from Raiffeisen Bank International. Please go ahead.

Teresa Schinwald

Thank you. Good afternoon. I still have three questions. A quick one, there was a significant increase in other operating income in the second quarter, could you tell us a bit more about that and especially if this was one-time? And second one is regarding the potential demands in the wake of the single use plastics directive. Your nonwovens sales were pretty resilient in the past two quarters. I'm assuming the capacities of fully booked, so am I right to assume that the next steps would include capacity increases in nonwovens? And the third one is, regarding the EU commission Fit for 55 packet, includes also regulations on forestry, increasing carbon sinks, and plant stops of the use of biomass for pure electricity generation, do you already have a view on the potential impact on wood supply, and what procurement management for Lenzing?

Stefan Doboczky

Okay. Let me first take question two and three, and then I will give it to Thomas for the other operating income. The single use plastic directive as it stands now can trigger in Europe and U.S. up to 1 million tons of additional demand for or cellulosic. And that will be a mix both lyocell, as well as viscose. And the assumption is correct.

We're at the moment sold out on our lines for nonwovens. And as part of our ambition to serve this industry more, we think that with the Thailand plants coming up on stream that we will dedicate our Lenzing operations for lyocell increasingly [indiscernible] nonwoven sector to also reflect fully their needs.

The EU [direct to 55] it is not yet clear in all aspects what it means for us. Now, the use of biomass for our fibers and the respective [indiscernible] of the byproduct say the waste product we have as a consequence for our boilers will remain on track or will remain fully there. What it exactly means is indirect consequences from the restriction on biomass and on carbon things it's too early to tell yet.

Thomas, other operating income.

Thomas Obendrauf

On the other operating income, yes, basically, you have to regard the increase as a one-off. It is mostly coming from positive FX effects, that the major portion actually and there is a minor portion, which is a refund from a supplier for actually services already provided in previous years. So, there is always of course, again a one-off.

Teresa Schinwald

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Isha Sharma from Stifel Europe. Please go ahead.

Isha Sharma

Hi, good afternoon. I hope you can hear me now? Sorry about the glitch last time.

Stefan Doboczky

We can hear you.

Isha Sharma

That's great. Thank you so much. I have a few questions around the division pulp, I assume that in the segment sales are largely your production at Lenzing and Paskov, there the revenue implies a price of around 700 [indiscernible] that is 15% lower than the average market price for the first half. How should we think about your internal pricing of pulp in that respect? And related to that, is it fair to say that the pulp external face has thin margins, and therefore the pulp EBITDA margin is probably north of 30%, despite the lower then market pricing? And then the last one, if I may, If you compare your average selling price, including the increasing share of specialty to the pre-COVID level, would you say that there is a decoupling, which is meaningful from the spot price trend that we see in the market?

Thomas Obendrauf

Okay, maybe let me start with the division pulp. Actually, what you have to keep in mind is, actually, the division pulp comprises basically two activities. One is, operating the two, dissolving both pulp plants that are within Lenzing Group at this point in time, which is the one in Paskov and the one in Lenzing. And this is one thing, however, the pulp division is also sourcing already external pulp from external sources and then basically distributing all the pulp within let's say, all our fiber sites.

There is something what you have to keep in mind when you have a look at let's say internal and external sales for the division. And at the end of the day, actually, the trading of the pulp is such, of course does not generate as you can imagine a lot of income and almost all the income is of course generated at the production sites that is currently in Lenzing and in the Czech Republic.

Situation will of course than change once Brazil starts operation. Then of course, we will have three plants up and running. And as a consequence, I would expect them, of course, EBITDA contribution of the pulp division to increase accordingly. I hope this answers your question.

Isha Sharma

Actually, I just wanted a clarification between the internal sales. So, is that then fair to say that that is Lenzing and Paskov or does that also include your long-term supply? I assume the trading parts to be in the external sales? Is that not the right way to think about?

Thomas Obendrauf

Fair point. Actually, what we are also doing is that we are selling to external parties. So, actually, especially the pulp from Paskov, which is soft wood pulp is being sold to external parties. So, actually, it's three components. You're definitely, right. Yeah.

Isha Sharma

Perfect. Thank you so much for that.

Stefan Doboczky

And the other question in terms of uncoupling, what we do see is that we are setting in many markets the prices and competition follows with one exception under this viscose. Standard viscose we command a small premium over CCF high, but there we speak of very low single percentage points. With ECOVERO, a sustainable viscose, we command the brand premium that is dependent on where we are in the cycle anywhere between 10% and 20%.

Very healthy premiums, and on TENCEL, lyocell and TENCEL modal, we’re also commanding very notably premiums, but both – in both of those cases, it's not there is a market and we have a premium, we set a price and others price at a discount. And as I mentioned before, at the moment, I think competition is, I think more struggling than finding it easy when it comes to lyocell with their cost position, and we feel it's an excellent business.

So, all-in-all, yes, we have reached significant premise, but it's not that we have uncoupled ourselves, but what we don't see any more is that our total business is, kind of a viscose plus business, but we still had you know five years back.

Isha Sharma

That's very helpful. Thank you both.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no question at this time. I would like to hand back to Stefan Doboczky for closing comments. Please go ahead.

Stefan Doboczky

To all, thanks a lot for your interest in the company. We are well on track with our transformation journey as I mentioned for the long-term outlook, I think many of the stars on the big picture horizon are starting to align with our position. We're executing our strategy well. Our big projects are well on track. Our balance sheet is in good order and operational business is doing well. We keep a keen eye on cost and a key eye on accountability for performance with the new divisions. We will step-by-step increase transparency, not only on the ESG side, but also on the financial side as we have started to do today to make sure I think that investors and analysts can appreciate the journey we are on and the progress we are making. Thanks a lot for your participation. Have a good day.