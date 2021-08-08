slobo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) has continued to reach ever dizzying heights of overvaluation vs. slowing business growth and spiking inflation rates. My question for investors is – when will the excessive price encourage serious selling to appear? It is entirely possible we are reaching for that point in the investment cycle, as I write this article.

I have mentioned Costco’s regular overvaluation characteristics in the past on Seeking Alpha. The bad news is price and valuation have continued to balloon. When the bubble pops, how low can the price go? Believe it or not, a normalized growth-based valuation is dramatically lower, perhaps 50% under the current quote. So, to say owning Costco at $440 is a risky proposition in August 2021 may be an understatement of reality.

I fully understand Costco has been growing 10%+ a year for decades. I don’t have any issue with its business model or customer base. My job is to evaluate the relative worth of an investment when measured against underlying operations.

Image Source: Company Website

Extended Valuation Metrics

Using price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow, and tangible book value (in combination), the August 2021 valuation is the most expensive ever, and DOUBLE the equivalent comparisons of a decade ago. Below is a chart of the basic fundamental worth of shares on today’s exaggerated price.

Perhaps more worrisome is the fact earnings growth is projected to peak around 15% in the summer of 2021, with rates around 10% YoY estimated many years into the future.

Already, Costco's forward 1-year price-to-earnings ratio divided by estimated growth [PEG] has ballooned from the 2-3x range in 2019 to as high as 8x today. The classic definition of a screaming value buy is to find a stock selling for 1x PEG or less. For example, if you can locate a blue-chip equity trading at a P/E of 15x trailing or current numbers, with an expected growth rate of 20% annually coming into focus, a true bargain is likely present. Conversely, Costco is selling at 45x normalized earnings (41x GAAP) vs. an expected deceleration in growth to between 6% and 8% next year (depending on the analyst). This setup equates to a forward 1-year PEG of 6-8x!

Most Overvalued Short-Term Price In 25 Years

More bad news, measured against CPI inflation, Costco’s earnings yield is actually a NEGATIVE number today, the greatest disconnect with the basic cost-of-living increases since the 1990s. The (-2.7%) inflation-adjusted operating income return is pictured below on a 25-year graph. 2.42% for an earnings yield and 0.68% for a cash distribution annually are well short of keeping up with hard asset inflation, represented by 5.4% CPI gains. If your investment goal is to beat inflation, at a minimum, Costco shareholders may be getting in over their heads. You are counting on steady equity price increases to make any sense out of holding the company now. If little yield is available and the share price declines, your leftover "purchasing power" will evaporate quickly when recalculated back into dollars, worth less and less.

Technical Chart

So, here’s my main reason for writing about Costco today. In early August, the stock has reached its most overbought 14-day Average Directional Index reading in at least 30 years! Not only is the stock amazingly overvalued, but short-term investor enthusiasm has outlined an extreme in confidence, unlikely to be repeated anytime soon.

On the chart below I have circled in blue the ADX score of 58. ADX is an indicator tracking consistency in price trend over the previous 14 days (roughly three weeks of trading). The last time ADX moved well above 50 was in 2017. And, this instance was quickly followed by a sharp 20% price decline a few weeks later. Does a super-high ADX necessitate a sell-off? No, but the weight of evidence continues to pile up against further Costco gains.

Another technical issue to ponder is the weak performance of the On Balance Volume indicator during the 2020-21 advance. In fact, the OBV line is lower now than in December 2020 (marked with a green line), despite a 20% price gain. This measurement of daily volume on up vs. down days multiplied by price change says sellers have been more aggressive than buyers during the past 8-month price increase.

One last technical data point to review is the flattening Negative Volume Index performance this summer. After rising robustly for years, usually leading price higher, weaker NVI results are hinting at future trouble. On slower volume days, extended selling has been evident day-in and day-out for months. My read of the situation is large investors are getting nervous about the overvaluation setup and are selling heavily into the latest price strength.

Final Thoughts

When you think about it, investors in Costco are taking on incredible risk today if any hiccup in operating margins or a new recession appears. One worry is higher labor costs. Another is retailing revenues do not keep pace with the rising cost of goods funneled through stores. Given a decline in profitability, the stock could easily drop 30-50% in price, from its record overvaluation perch.

The equity valuation vs. both declining business growth rates and sharply rising CPI inflation is getting quite irrational. In essence, Costco may be morphing into an infamous all-risk, no-reward proposition in August, when we review the investment results 2-3 years out.

As a reasonable long-term investor, your job is to find stocks in the opposite position as Costco. Namely, stocks with reduced risk (after a significant price decline preferably) or a radically improved growth outlook can offer sustainably better-than-normal investment gains. Why not invest in a business developing a transformational new product, or slashing its cost structure, or having unrecognized catalysts for better results, or witnessing a shift in the ability to price its product like a commodity producer? To me, using 35 years of trading experience, Costco’s odds of oversized investment success are fading quickly. Again, half of the investment process is finding an above-average to fast-growing business. The other half is avoiding paying too much for your position. Both parts of the equation are required for consistent portfolio gains over the years.

Can Costco continue higher in price? That’s definitely possible. The stock could rise another 10% or 20% over the next 12 months to an even greater overvaluation setting. That’s how bubbles work. However, the odds of a monster correction or a major top are expanding daily. Why not sell or avoid Costco until an inevitable sell-off occurs. If the underlying business results are only worth $250 a share, paying $440 right now is not backed by the math or common sense. Sooner or later, common sense valuations will reappear on Wall Street. Reversions to the mean for valuations are a constant on Wall Street over several centuries of examples.

Please don’t think this time is different, or the Federal Reserve can dictate high equity prices by putting out a public statement. I would call that a gamble, sure to lose in the end. You never know, maybe God is mad at the world, and the COVID-19 pandemic is just opening act #1 for biblical plagues. What if a grand military war and/or major climate changes are next? How will the Fed fix those life-altering events with existing bank interest rates near zero and our economy saddled with nearly unpayable debts? Believing Costco’s valuation doesn’t matter or its stock quote can rise regardless of future results are risks I am not willing to take. I rate Costco shares a Sell today.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.