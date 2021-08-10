Exploring 3 Strike Price Strategies As A Writer Of Put Options

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

To some investors, being an option writer and conservative investor are mutually exclusive concepts. Hopefully, this article will change those minds. That said, there are option strategies, either as a buyer or seller, that is definitely high-risk, some with unlimited losses, such as Naked Call writing. There are also other conservative writing strategies, like Spreads, that I will leave for a future article. It is useful to know and understand the data available to option traders, commonly referred to the Greeks.

I was sent the following chart by INO traders Blog.

Source: assets.ino.com

In case the chart print is too small, here are the 10 rules:

1. Trade across a wide array of uncorrelated tickers

2. Maximize sector diversity

3. Spread option contracts over various expiration dates

4. Sell options in high implied volatility environments

5. Manage winning trades

6. Use defined-risk trades

7. Maintains a ~50% cash level

8. Maximize the number of trades, so the probabilities play out to the expected outcomes

9. Place probability of success in your favor (delta)

10. Appropriate position sizing/trade allocation

The above article goes into more details, plus refinements and potential landmines and anomalies to avoid. I also covered how I apply (most) of these rules in my option trading strategies in my article on those rules.

One last comment before delving into the three strategies. What follows is how I define each one. There are textbook definitions and I imagine some will disagree with me and I look forward to a lively set of comments.

Explaining a Conservative Put writing strategy

My definition: Low ROI (6%) and low probability (25%) of being Put to.

There are several important considerations when implementing a Conservative Put writing strategy. The market's and more so, the stock's volatility will greatly influence your actual implementation as that data point has two major effects: which stocks to use and your potential ROI. An example is Tesla (TSLA), who has some implied volatilities over 60 while VIX is near 20, that allows for high ROIs but also higher probability of being Put to. Personally, I try to avoid stocks with such large price swings, at least within my conservative trades. That said, I don't have a firm upper limit on a stock's volatility. My main decision tool is strike prices that have under a 25% chance of being executed.

Explaining more Aggressive Put writing strategies

My definition: Medium ROI (15+%) and Medium probability (35+%) of being Put to. The 5% OTM and ATM strikes usually fall here, with the ATM being the more aggressive of the two and usually with a 50% chance of being exercised.

The biggest differences in implantation between these and the Conservative strategy are the strike price chosen and/or the volatility versus another stock being considered. If you really want to be exercised against, this strategy increases those odds, as expressed by the Delta. If you are not Put to, you earn a higher return. Cash-wise, this strategy should generate the same income with less exposure to stocks. These strategies allow an investor to have less capital at risk to earn the some in premium dollars.

Results comparing the three strategies

The idea for this article came from comments in some of my option articles: Instead of writing numerous deep OTM Puts, would a better strategy be writing fewer, tighter OTM Puts instead. That is what I tested. I did tests with different time periods to see if that had any influence. I selected SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) as lots of readers follow that ETF and its volatility is on the low side. Since I mentioned Tesla, I used it for a high volatility stock.

The three main Greeks to understand are:

Delta: Sensitivity of option value to movement in the underlying stock. A Delta of .5 means the option should move $.50 for every $1.00 movement of the stock. Of course, Delta doesn't stand still as the stock price moves.

Gamma: Reflects how Delta should change as the stock price moves.

Theta: Sensitivity of option price to time to expiration. So an option with a -.09 Theta should be expected to lose $.09 overnight, everything else being equal.

SPY option Data

The data shown are all from mid-day, August 5th, as shown on the Fidelity website. For Probabilities, I used the Fidelity Probability Calculator with HV set at the 90-day level. SPY was at $440.46 at the time. Returns are Annualized ROIs. Premium data reflects one contract using the Bid price.

Source: Author's own creation (also goes for all charts that follow)

This set represents about a 7% drop in price from mid-day on the 5th. I did run the 10% drop but even the 9/17 date showed only a .1% probability of being called. The ROI was 3.15%. So a conservative 43-day investment using the $410 strike price earns 6.02% with only a 3.45% probability of being Put to. That seems like a conservative writer's dream trade.

The next set of options represent the 5% OTM strategy, the $418 strikes. I included the more active $420 for comparison.

As expected, the probability of being Put to is much higher but even the 9/17 contracts show only a 9.24% chance of being exercised. For the 9/17 expiration, a writer willing to accept a 25% Put probability could write the $429 contracts, netting themselves $538. That said, for accepting the higher risk of the $418 strike versus the $410 strike (2.66X), your ROI is up only 28%. This is where the option writer's feel about risk/reward comes into play. If the goal is income generation, not a particular ROI, one would need to write 30% more $410 contracts than the $418 contracts to earn the same in premium dollars.

For the most aggressive option-writing readers, I also ran the numbers using the $440 strike, or the ATM options.

What I see different here is that the odds of being Put to seem independent of time and unlike the deeper OTM strikes, and the ROI decreases over time. This reflects the fact that option-premium decay increases greatly the last few weeks before expiration. What the writer gains for this risk-taking, is much faster income generation. The 8/20 $440 contracts earn more than the 9/17 $418 contract.

I tried thinking of a way to compare the different strategies on a risk/reward scale and decided on Dollars/Probability%.

All these are the 9/17 expiration options. On this scale, the deeper OTM plays are the best. That said, to earn what the higher strikes generate means having to tie up more cash to secure the larger number of contracts required. That risk is not measured here and would have been great during the Winter/Spring 2020 Bear market.

TSLA option data

Tesla was at $715.30 when the option data was being compiled.

I had to use a slightly different strike for 9/17 here and in the next chart as it was the closest strike currently open that matched the rest of the dates.

The $645 strikes represent a 10% OTM strategy and the $680 a 5% OTM strategy. With an Implied Volatility (IV) more than twice SPY, the possible ROIs are nearly 4X as high. The risk/reward shows less of a difference for TSLA than SPY, also, I suspect, related to the IV difference. That compression continues with the ATM strike.

While not part of this strategy review, why some option writers like 2-3 week options become apparent in the income they generate versus the 6-week options shown.

Portfolio Strategy

Some points of interest from these examples, realizing two isn't a scientific study, include:

The income variation per contract across time seems to have a greater spread the deeper the strike is OTM.

ATM options have similar returns across time periods, at least more so than OTM options.

During flat markets, writing a series of short-dated options will generate more money. This could also be the case in other markets but there is more risk in having to write multiple contracts.

Using higher IV stocks means putting less capital at risk to generate the same level of income and the relationship appears non-linear.

Time adds risk. Besides owning across a dividend payment or earnings announcement, non-expected events, either market-wide (COVID19) or company-specific, can adversely affect the price. Short-dated options provide flexibility to adjust sometimes.

This is how one or all option strategies can fit into your investing plans.

For investors desiring to hold cash for whatever reason, option premiums can enhance their "cash" yields when most brokers are paying .01%. For retirees who want to limit their equity exposure, having a large percent of their assets earning below inflation could cause income problems later in life.

A conservative writing strategy should be able to generate income equivalent to what the same cash allocated to higher-yielding investments, like BDCs, preferred stocks, or high-yield bonds do. While no strategy is risk-free, option writing done right can be less volatile than owning income-focus assets, especially when rates are rising.

Writing Puts with ownership, not income, as the objective, either generate income when not Put to or entry at a better price, which enhances an investor’s CAGR. In that case, the premium earned isn’t taxable income but lowers the cost-per-share of the asset to the option writer.

Using options to “buy” stocks can allow an investor lock in a price today yet not needing the cash today. Not all brokers allow this or might only prohibit it in an investor’s IRA-type accounts. If you don’t have the cash, the risk of such a trade is higher so you might have to come up with funds on very short notice.

While this article focused on writing Puts, writing Covered Calls is another conservative option strategy used to generate income. Some other strategies include Adding Leverage, Position Protection or Bear Market Help.

Final thoughts

I like writing options and might have 10-15 contracts open at any one time, spread across 3-6 expiration dates. My level of activity increased with experience and retirement as I now have more to devote to this. I use different tickers for income than those I have greater interest in getting Put to, either to increase an existing position or to establish a new one. One last article option traders should read is Mistakes made by Option Writers.