maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On June 25th, 2021, I wrote an article titled Alibaba: Can BABA get back to $300? Yes, it can. Since then, Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) price has dropped by -10.12%, from $221.71 to $199.28. Since my most recent article on BABA, there have been 36 articles published from contributors on Seeking Alpha with an overall bullish sentiment. In the recent weeks, regulation crackdowns in China sent shockwaves through the financial markets, and even when it seemed as if the China risk factor had been priced in, things got worse.

None of the Chinese companies were safe, and ETFs focused on China, including the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), sold off considerably. In addition to China-focused ETFs being on the decline, Ark Invest has been cutting ties with nearly all of the Chinese tech stocks within the ARK ETFs.

When I wrote my recent article on BABA, there was considerable risk associated with China, but the situation continued to escalate instead of flattening. Now more than ever, a decision needs to be made as companies like BABA are clearly targets in the crosshairs of The Red Dragon. Sometimes going against the grain and making unpopular decisions in the face of adversity can yield the largest rewards.

I can't predict the future, and the landscape in China is undoubtedly scarier than in June, but I am not cutting ties with BABA. I can't predict the future, and I must make decisions based on the available information. When I revisit my premise of whether BABA can get back to $300, my answer is still yes, but things may worsen before that occurs. I believe BABA is undervalued, and I have added to my position as the stock fell under $200.

Anticipating China's long game, they want nothing more than to become the world's dominant superpower. To accomplish this goal, China's government will need businesses and their citizens to thrive economically. While communism is likely to remain, the chances of China decimating the business landscape are unlikely. If you don't have an iron stomach and a long-term investment horizon, BABA may not be an investment for you, but BABA could become incredibly lucrative if you do.

(Source: Alibaba)

Taking a hard look at BABA's financial metrics

I want to provide an unbiased picture of what BABA's financial metrics look like before getting into the quarter and regulatory risk. BABA's fiscal year doesn't correlate to a calendar year and runs from March to March. I will be using the TTM to represent the fiscal year 2022, including the Q1 results BABA just reported.

In the TTM, BABA's revenue has grown by $9.67 billion (8.83%) compared to its fiscal year 2021 close of $109.47 billion. BABA's annual revenue growth is still on track as it increased by $62.99 billion (112.18%) over the past three years at an average annual rate of 29.70%. BABA is continuing its growth trend into its gross profit. In the TTM, BABA's gross profit has increased by $2.59 billion (5.71%) to $48.04 billion.

Gross profit has increased over the past three years by $22.3 billion (86.63%) at an average annual rate of 23.94%. So far in the TTM, BABA is relatively flat on its net income as it declined by $42.2 million (0.18%). While the TTM is flat, BABA has still increased its net income by $9.84 billion (75.17%) over the previous three years, and as the year continues could add to this amount. BABA's current gross profit margin and net income conversion metrics should get a passing grade from any investor.

BABA has a gross profit margin of 40.32% and a net income conversion ratio of 19.25%. While the gross profit margin indicates that BABA certainly has a competitive advantage, the fact that 19.25% of every dollar generated becomes pure profit is very exciting. For every $10 billion BABA increases their revenue by roughly $1.93 billion in profit.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

While BABA's financial metrics are still trending in the correct direction, investors should look at how the market actually values BABA. I will use Amazon (AMZN) as a comparison for BABA and look at the price to sales, price to earnings, return on equity, and equity to market cap ratio. BABA has a current price to sales ratio of $4.46 compared to $3.80 for AMZN. The market places a P/E ratio of $23.21 on BABA's earnings, while AMZN is getting a larger multiple at $56.20.

BABA is generating a 13.34% return on its equity, while AMZN produces a 25.64% return. The market is placing a 3.15x multiple on BABA's equity compared to its market cap as its total equity to market cap ratio is 31.74%. AMZN, on the other hand, has a much larger multiple of 14.9x as its total equity to market cap ratio is 6.71%.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

This is a mixed bag of sorts for BABA. Investors are willing to pay a larger amount per dollar of revenue BABA produces yet less than half per dollar of earnings BABA generates compared to AMZN. The market is clearly giving AMZN a larger multiple on its equity when compared to its market cap because it's more efficient at generating profits than the equity BABA has in its company. The ratios on this could signal BABA is undervalued. AMZN is generating $6.5 billion more in net income off 28.34% less equity in its business than BABA, yet the multiple on its equity to market cap is 4.73x larger than BABA. Almost a third of BABA's market cap is factored into its market cap, which seems relatively high compared to its strong financial metrics.

BABA's Q1 mixed bag of an earnings report

On the one hand, BABA continues to increase its YoY revenue growth, and on the other, it's becoming more expensive to expand. The number of annual active customers throughout the Alibaba Ecosystem globally increased by 45 million to 1.18 billion customers since its last quarter ending 3/31/21. Its core business is still in China with 912 million customers, and its overseas business supported by Lazada, AliExpress, Trendyol, and Daraz has attracted 265 million customers. As I write this article, China has a total population of 1,445,468,011. BABA currently captures just over 63% of China's population throughout its customer base. To put that in perspective, BABA's Chinese customers are 273.75% larger than the entire U.S population.

On the commerce side, BABA continues to thrive. BABA's Mid-Year Shopping Festival generated participation from roughly 250,000 merchants and brands, which was more than double the prior year. Over 1 million new products were launched through this event. BABA's Community Marketplace is expanding as BABA increases the ground floor area of their regional distribution centers. BABA is putting more emphasis on strengthening the consumer experience by enhancing quality product supply and on-time deliveries. Sun Art achieved approximately 28% year-over-year growth in online orders and became the top supplier in BABA's Community Marketplace with 235 cities across 29 provinces in China.

(Source: Alibaba)

Each of BABA's main business drivers, including commerce, cloud computing, and its innovation initiatives, have experienced significant YoY growth as total revenue increased YoY by 34% in Q1. Here is the problem: while BABA is increasing its total revenue by large amounts and its growth rates are impressive, its revenue cost is growing quicker than revenue growth.

I will use the RMB numbers to keep everything concise to the BABA earnings presentation, so the reference points are the same instead of doing the USD conversion. BABA's total revenue in the June quarter increased by $51.99 billion or 34% YoY. Any way you look at it, that's an impressive number but understanding how they got there is more important. Over the same period, BABA's cost of revenue increased by $39.57 billion RMB or 47%.

The increases in generating revenue didn't stop there as product development expenses increased by 22%, sales and marketing by 98%, general and administrative by 5%, and amortization of intangible assets by 4%. Overall while revenue increased by $51.99 billion RMB, it took an additional $55.95 billion RMB to generate that revenue. While BABA's gross profit margin actually increased from 54.97% in Q1 to 60.32% due to the increased expenses throughout its business, BABA's net income conversion ratio decreased from 30.20% to 20.82% as Q1's net income declined by 7.76%.

(Source: Alibaba)

Regulatory Risk From China

Many investors stay away from China stocks due to the unfriendly regulatory and business environment, and I don't blame them. BABA has been in the crosshairs recently as China handed a $2.75 billion fine to them for anti-monopoly violations. China's antitrust administrator recently ordered Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) to give its exclusive music licensing rights for online music. China has tightened the rules without notice for firms to go public in overseas markets, which recently impacted Ant Group as China forced them to cancel their IPO after BABA's CEO criticized the government.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Ant Group, which is an affiliate of BABA, has been discussing sharing its customer data with the Chinese government as part of a new credit-scoring business. This would allow several state-run entities within China to access Ant Group's Alipay customer records on financial transactions.

Regulatory risk is real and an unknown factor when investing in Chinese stocks. During the recent tech crackdown, the Chinese government conducted, DiDi Global (DIDI) was the subject of a Chinese regulatory probe during its U.S IPO. The Cyberspace Administration of China launched a cybersecurity investigation into DiDi, citing a need to protect national security and the public interest. At a moment's notice, Chinese companies can feel the overwhelming heat of The Red Dragon bearing down on them. No one can predict if these occurrences will subside as people can only speculate on how the Chinese government will handle the business landscape in the coming months and years.

(Source: Alibaba)

Where is BABA's share price headed?

Many readers on Seeking Alpha continue to read articles on BABA to either validate their own hypothesis or formulate a conclusion as to where BABA's share price is headed. All investments are speculations on what may occur in the future, and nothing is guaranteed. I wish I had a crystal ball, but I don't. I feel there is more uncertainty than ever around how far the Chinese government will go to control the business landscape in China. The recent actions from the Chinese government have added an additional layer of regulatory risk and have elevated my concerns about future growth out of Chinese stocks.

Currently, China's population is 433.87% larger than the U.S, and it's still growing. The overall future picture surrounding China's economy remains unchanged after the recent crackdowns, and China is still expected to overtake the U.S as the world's largest economy by 2028. China has an expanding middle class, and for China's economy to continue its expansion, it will need tremendous support from its businesses. The recent fines BABA encountered could signal that The Red Dragon's wrath will subside, and future unforeseen problems with the government could be minimal.

BABA recently announced an increase to its share repurchase program. BABA has added 50% to the program as they are now allocating $15 billion to buybacks from $10 billion. This is the largest share repurchase program in the company's history, and BABA cited they are confident in their long-term growth prospects.

Based on all the information I have read and analyzed, I believe the recent downturn in BABA's share price will be short-lived. I think the current price weakness is an opportunity if you have a long-term investment horizon and a high level of risk tolerance. BABA is still experiencing growth, and as China's economy continues to expand, I believe BABA will continue to be a direct beneficiary. In my opinion, the market is undervaluing BABA's equity, and their financial metrics deserve more credit. I think $300 per share is attainable, but it will take longer than I originally anticipated.

Conclusion

It's been an interesting few months for shares of BABA as they have declined by -10.12% from $221.71 to $199.28 since my previous article. There is definitely more risk to factor in due to the recent developments caused by the Chinese government amid their business crackdowns. Overall I still believe shares of BABA present an opportunity for capital appreciation, and I am not turning bearish.

BABA is still growing and generates strong financial metrics. I believe China's goal is to become the largest global economic superpower, and they were just flexing their muscles with the recent crackdowns. As China's economy continues to expand, I believe BABA will be a direct beneficiary. BABA's recent buyback increase of 50% signals that management has tremendous confidence in their long-term business model.

In the TTM, BABA has a 19.25% net income conversion ratio and has sequentially increased its revenue YoY for the past decade. All of BABA's metrics pointed to increased revenue and increased profits, and when you combine that with China's expanding economy and the recent buyback increases, shares of BABA are too cheap.