Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. On the line with me today are Kemper Isely, Co-President; and Todd Dissinger, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, certain information provided during this conference call are forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risks and uncertainties detailed in the company's most recently filed Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Today's press release is available on the company's website, and a recording of this call will be available on the website at investors.naturalgrocers.com. Now I will turn the call over to Kemper.

Thank you, Jessica and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, we delivered another strong performance in the third quarter exceeding our expectations. We saw sales trends improve sequentially while continuing to face difficult year-over-year comparisons, our focus on delivering the highest quality natural and organic products at always affordable prices, as well as being a resource for science based nutritional education continues to drive high levels of engagement with our customers. First, I would like to highlight a few key performance metrics from the third quarter.

Daily average comparable store sales for the third quarter were down 3.6% against a 15.5% increase in the third quarter of last year. On a two-year stack basis, daily average comparable store sales accelerated to 11.9% in the third quarter up from 10% in the second quarter. On our second quarter earnings call, we noted that the transaction count comp had turned positive in April, transaction count comp remained positive through the balance of the third quarter, creating a new inflection point with transaction count comp up 4.1% for the quarter, while basket size comp was down 7.4% as customers began to return to pre-pandemic patterns.

The basket has remained elevated as compared to the pre-pandemic level up over 20% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Operating income increased by 5.4% as compared to the third quarter of 2020 driven by lower store expenses and 40 basis points of gross margin expansion and earnings per share of $0.22 was above our expectations and higher than the third quarter of last year.

We were focused on several key initiatives in the third quarter which contributed to our positive results. During the quarter, we were excited to open relocated stores in the communities of Pueblo, Colorado and Midland, Texas, opening new stores and relocating stores has been challenging this year due to delays we are experiencing in the construction process and equipment deliveries. We intend to return to opening between six and eight new stores per year as these conditions improve.

The {N}power Loyalty program remains an important tool for optimizing promotional activity and driving customer engagement. We ended the third quarter with over 1.4 million {N}power members up 17% versus a year-ago and up 4% sequentially. Our net sales penetration for {N}power was 71% in the third quarter, compared to 68% a year-ago and up slightly from the second quarter. During the third quarter, we continued to strengthen our portfolio of Natural Grocers brand products, a key point of differentiation versus our competitors.

The relaunch of our private brand supplements that began in March grew in the third quarter to include a comprehensive range of over 115 vitamins, herbs, minerals, and precision formulas. Our branded supplements are made from high quality ingredients. Our good manufacturing practice is certified and affordably priced. Additional branded supplements are under development and we expect to have approximately 150 SKUs at the completion of the initial rollout, we plan to further expand the number of SKUs over the coming years. In addition to supplements we added 40 new products to our brand assortment including jarred olives and vegetables and liquid dish soap.

For the quarter, the sales penetration rate of our Natural Grocers brand products was 7.1%. We're also very excited to highlight our recent launch of GardenBox, which brings fresh hydroponic, organic produce to the individual store location. We're piloting this program at our Green Mountain Store in Lakewood, Colorado, starting with an assortment of lettuces priced at $1.99 per head.

On the outside the GardenBox looks like a regular shipping container, inside innovative technology controls every aspect of the growing process, including water, temperature, light and nutrients to optimize growth and nutrition. One of our core values is supporting our communities and good4u Crew. During the quarter, we launched our Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund, this fund is a 501c3 charitable entity providing financial assistance to both our crew who experienced unanticipated hardships and direct grants to Natural Grocers Charity Partners in the community.

We're excited and proud to have established a fund to oversee our legacy of providing support to our crew and communities. Finally, I would like to thank our good4u Crew for their continued hard work and commitment. They're the key to delivering on our goals well staying true to our founding principles. With that, let me turn the call over to Todd to discuss our financial results and guidance.

Thank you, Kemper and good afternoon, everyone. Our third quarter sales were in line with our expectations reflecting the impact of our initiatives, as well as strong store level execution. Net sales of $258.6 million were down 2.4% from the prior-year period. Daily average comparable store sales decreased 3.6% as we cycled a 15.5% increase in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. On a sequential basis, the third quarter improved from the negative 7% comp in the second quarter.

Our Supplements business continued a strong trend with a 6.2% comp in the third quarter, which represents an 11.2% comp on a two-year stack basis. Meat, dairy and bulk were the weakest performing categories in the third quarter as those categories cycled exceptional demand last year. It is worth noting that all of our major product categories had a strong performance on a two-year stacked comp basis. Our grocery delivery sales as a percentage of net sales remained in the low single-digits and were down slightly from previous quarters.

The adoption rate and trend reflect the importance of our brick and mortar in-store experience to our customers, as many of our core customers visit our stores multiple times per week. Inflation remained in the 2% to 3% range during the third quarter, which we continue to pass along via pricing. Transitioning now to expenses, we drove a 40 basis point improvement in gross margin during the third quarter.

The increase was primarily driven by a higher product margin and lower shrink expense partially offset by deleverage of occupancy expense. The strong supplements sales comp contributed to a favorable shift in product margin mix. On a two-year stack basis, gross margin increased 170 basis points. Store expenses were 22.1% of sales in the third quarter flat on a relative basis to last year. Labor related expenses normalized in the third quarter consistent with the lower sales volume.

On a sequential basis compared to the second quarter, we leveraged store expenses by 40 basis points despite marginally lower net sales, net income of $5 million or $0.22 per diluted share in the third quarter compared to net income of $4.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Lower store expenses and the gross margin improvement were the primary factors behind the increase in earnings per share.

Third quarter, EPS was ahead of our expectations, EBITDA was $14.5 million in the third quarter. During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, we generated cash from operations of $31 million and invested $16.8 million in net capital expenditures. We relocated two stores in the third quarter, and the store count remained unchanged at 161, a net increase of two stores versus a year earlier.

Our balance sheet remains strong, with $14.5 million in cash, no outstanding borrowings under our $50 million revolving credit facility, and a $24.1 million balance on our term loan. Our strong cash flow allowed us to accelerate the repayment of $10 million of principal on our $35 million term loan. Today, we announced that our board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be paid on September 15 2021, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30 2021.

Now turning to our outlook for fiscal 2021. We're updating our full-year guidance range previously established on November 19 2020 and raising our diluted earnings per share guidance based upon the third quarter results and our expectations for the fourth quarter. I would also like to note that our guidance reflects current trends in light of the evolving COVID-19 environment and related government mandates.

The company cannot predict the duration or severity of the pandemic. We expect that these factors will continue to impact our operations and financial performance through the balance of the fiscal year. For fiscal 2021, we expect to open three new stores, relocate remodel four to five stores, achieve daily average comparable store sales growth of between negative 1% and 1%, achieved diluted earnings per share between $0.68 and $0.74 and we expect capital expenditures for the fiscal year in the range of $28 million to $35 million.

We're very proud of our performance in the third quarter in the face of an uncertain environment, as the dynamics of the pandemic continue to evolve and as consumers return to pre-pandemic shopping habits. It is our unwavering commitment to our founding principles that sets us apart from the competition. As we close the year, we continue to strive to be the grocer of choice for the highest quality, natural and organic products at always affordable prices. Now I would like to open the lines up for questions. Thank you.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Greg Badishkanian with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Good afternoon, guys. This is Spencer Hanus on for Greg. Nice quarter again. I just wanted to ask them gross margin was up 40 basis points this quarter. How sustainable do you think the higher margins are as we sort of get into a more normalized environment?

Kemper Isely

I think that will continue to have momentum with margin for at least probably the next year.

Spencer Hanus

Okay. And then in terms of inflation, I think you mentioned 2% to 3% in the prepared remarks. Are you seeing any challenges with passing through those increases and then as we look to 2022 and you start to get sort of price increases from your CBG partners? What do those look like and how sticky do you think this higher inflation is?

Kemper Isely

I think the higher inflation is here for a while, as far as the stickiness of it, we are essentially, we base our - we sell our products at a margin. So when we get a price increase, we just increase the price based on our margins, and we've not had an issue with being able to pass along the majority of those price increases. I mean, there are some products that you have to be particularly price conscious on that you can't, but 95% or 99% of the products that we sell, we can't.

Spencer Hanus

That's helpful. And then I will reiterate today's guidance, I think it still implies that EPS is going to be down in 4Q, could you just talk about sort of what you're seeing quarter-to-date from a comp and I guess maybe gross margin perspective that sort of leads to lead to not raising guidance, even if raising EPS even more?

Kemper Isely

I would say that, currently the comp is I mean, the July comp was very close to zero, so we almost we're pretty and we're slightly negative. But we've seen an improvement in comp in June and July compared to the rest of the other two months in that quarter. So we're predicting will should be somewhere in that range on comp for the rest of the quarter. As far as our guidance, was it on, did you catch that, Todd?

Todd Dissinger

Thanks Spencer, the second part of your question had to do with the lower EPS for the fourth quarter. Is that correct?

Spencer Hanus

Yes, the EPS guidance, so sort of what's driving that?

Todd Dissinger

Yes, so we don't anticipate quite as high a margin in the fourth quarter as we experienced in the third quarter. At this point also we have some risk in terms of, we have some major events in the fourth quarter and until we've gone through those events, we're cautious. We have the big anniversary sale, that's a three day event that we're very optimistic about. But in this new environment, we're careful in terms of our building the sales into our guidance. And then we have built into our guidance, a lot of upside in September, when we have the organic month headquarter event that runs the entire month. Last year, September was the weakest performing month of the three months in the fourth quarter. So we're hopeful, we'll have a strong September but we're being careful in our guidance.

Spencer Hanus

Yes, that makes sense. And then I guess, there's been increased COVID cases with the Delta variant. Have you seen any change in consumer behavior, in terms of traffic or basket sizes, as cases have started to rise?

Todd Dissinger

I would say that it's too early to see any trends yet in regards to that particular issue.

Spencer Hanus

Okay, great. Well, thanks guys and nice quarter.

Todd Dissinger

All right, thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you very much for joining us to discuss our third quarter results. This month marks our 66 years serving our communities. I encourage you to visit one of our locations between August 12 and August 14 to help us celebrate our anniversary and our founder Margaret Isely's birthday. We look forward to updating you on our next call regarding the fourth quarter and both fiscal year 2021 results. Please stay healthy and safe and have a great day. Thank you.

