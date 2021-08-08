Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CMLEF) CEO Sylvain Cossette on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CMLEF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Sylvain Cossette - President and Chief Executive Officer

Antoine Tronquoy - Chief Financial Officer

Marie-Andrée Boutin - Executive Vice President, Retail and Chief Development Officer

Bernard Poliquin - Executive Vice President, Office and Industrial and Chief Real Estate Operations Officer

Nathalie Rousseau - Executive Vice President, Asset Management and Transactions

Jonathan Kelcher - TD

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Sumayya Syed - CIBC

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Cominar Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. And now I would like to turn the conference over to Sylvain Cossette. Please go ahead.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Susie. Good morning and welcome to today’s conference call, where we will be discussing the highlights and financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The presentation accompanying this call is posted in both English and French in the Conference Call section of our website. In line with our disclosure principles, access to this call is open to financial analysts, investors, the public and the media. The question period will be open to financial analysts. Before I begin, I would like to draw everyone’s attention to the notice concerning forward-looking statements on Page 2 of the presentation.

With me today is our CFO, Antoine Tronquoy. Members of our executive management team, Marie-Andrée Boutin, EVP, Retail and Chief Development Officer; Bernard Poliquin, EVP, Office and Industrial and Chief Real Estate Operations Officer; and Nathalie Rousseau, EVP, Asset Management and Transactions are also here with us.

On Page 3, before diving into the results for the quarter, there will be no update on our strategic review process at this time. The efforts of the Special Committee are ongoing. The Special Committee continues to work closely with the management team and the REIT’s financial advisers, National Bank Financial and BMO Capital Markets. Our objective remains unchanged, that is to identify, review and evaluate a broad range of potential strategic alternatives with a view of closing the gap between what we believe to be our intrinsic value and current trading price. As previously mentioned we will communicate in due course with unitholders when required or appropriate.

Now, let’s turn to our results for Q2 2021. On Page 4, I wish to highlight our organic growth of 15.1% in SPNOI for the quarter, together with our 8.9% growth in average net rent of renewed leases year-to-date for 2021, with positive spreads in all three of our asset classes. Year-to-date, industrial leads the way with growth of 21.5%, while office posted growth of 7.5% and retail maintained its rent level at 0.9%. For the quarter itself, results are even better with growth of 13.3% for the overall portfolio, with office up by 7.3%, retail up by 5.3% and industrial up by a solid 24.8%. The 1.5 million square feet and 1.2 million square feet of office and retail space respectively covered by renewals and new leases for 2021 is evidence that demand for our space remains reasonably strong in this out of the ordinary environment. The $136 million negative fair value adjustment recognized during the quarter brought our leverage to 55.6%, up from 54.5% as at the end of the previous quarter. As at June 30, our liquidity stood at $355 million. An additional $1.7 billion of unencumbered assets also remain at our disposal at quarter end.

On Page 5, our Q2 growth of 15.1% in SPNOI was primarily driven by our retail and industrial segments with a 54.4% and 13.1% increase, respectively, while our office segment experienced a decrease of 4.0%. Q2 performance for office is explained by the drop in parking revenues in the context of COVID, which we expect to pick up gradually as workers start to flock back to offices this fall. After a deep shock in Q2 of 2020, the second quarter of 2021 marks our fourth consecutive quarter of improvement and our second quarter back in positive territory.

On Page 6, year-to-date, our retail segment is on demand as illustrated by a 17.4% increase in SPNOI, while our industrial segment continued to perform well with growth of 9.8%. Our office segment posted a decrease of 1.7%, again driven by lower parking revenues.

Moving on to Page 7, during the past quarter, the impact of variants and the lingering effect of containment measures continue to impact the office segment. However, since June, in the province of Québec, it is apparent that the situation is evolving favorably, and clearer indications for a return to offices are starting to emerge, with government recommendation on work-from-home to be hopefully eased in the coming months. Government agencies, which occupy 43% of our portfolio have started to announce their plans for the short to medium term. Government agencies in Québec were the first to set the tone, announcing that the vast majority of their employees are to be at the office at least 2 days per week starting in October 2021, while the federal government is expected to follow suit with a similar arrangement. On the longer term, we believe that these initial steps towards normalcy will help reestablish the importance of access to and use of offices. As the economy recovers, we anticipate that absorption of vacant spaces will be on the rise, and occupancy will eventually scale back to pre-COVID levels.

In the short term, in the office segment, our outlook for the second semester of 2021 is generally one of cautious optimism. Decision-making processes from corporate occupiers remain slow, and the ongoing focus on shorter-term renewals suggest that corporate occupiers are delaying key decisions on long-term future office requirements. In the initial phase, we believe that most businesses will devote their attention to managing the back-to-office transition prior to evaluating mid- to long-term occupancy needs.

As previously mentioned, office SPNOI was 4% less for the quarter and 1.7% less year-to-date. The decrease in SPNOI is mostly related to year-on-year decrease for in-place occupancy in all 3 markets, averaging 1.7% and a reduction in parking revenues for the fifth consecutive quarter, which had a significant negative impact. However, Q2 provided the first year-on-year increase in parking revenue since the beginning of COVID in our most traffic-driven properties, such as Place Alexis Nihon and the Gare Centrale in Montreal. We are proactively assessing the best strategies to increase parking revenues in the post-COVID world, such as greater flexibility for users in exchange for a more agile and lucrative pricing structure.

In Montreal, office in-place occupancy decreased by 3.9% since beginning of the year, mostly related to 3 meaningful departures in our central business district portfolio, which accounted for 140,000 square feet in total. Despite the decrease in occupancy, SPNOI for the second quarter remained essentially stable at 0.2% growth, supported by higher rental rates and more favorable than expected credit losses. In the Greater Montreal market, despite negative absorption, the second quarter of 2021 recorded the best performance in the past 12 months. Total sublease vacant space decreased a first since the beginning of 2020. This is an early sign that the market is starting to stabilize. The direct vacancy rate has also decreased, but remains higher than historical levels at 12.3%. Leasing activity is also on the rise and is at its highest since Q1 2020 also suggesting the market is at a turning point, including the suburban office market where we posted an 8.6% growth in SPNOI since the beginning of the year.

Our Québec City portfolio remains healthy at 95.4% in-place occupancy despite a slight reduction of 1.8% since the beginning of the year. We see the decrease in in-place occupancy as temporary and is mostly related to the lag effect of COVID on the leasing of small office spaces for which we are now seeing an increased level of activity. Our office portfolio in Ottawa, smaller in size, is recovering from a pre-COVID departure of 100,000 square feet at 1000 Innovation Drive in Kanata. This property is located in a healthy technological sector, and we have significant re-leasing activity and are already leased or in final negotiations for 70,000 square feet of the vacated space.

Along with lower parking revenues in the downtown core, we recorded a 21.6% decrease in SPNOI quarter-over-quarter, which we expect will gradually recover over the next 12 months as in-place occupancy improves as a result of our leasing activities and as parking revenues increase with the reopening of the downtown core. The Ottawa market vacancy continued to rise in Q2, but there are encouraging signs as leasing activities are on the rise. Overall, in the office segment as at Q2 2021, new leases starting in 2021 stood at 287,000 square feet. In addition, renewals stood at 1.2 million square feet, resulting in a retention rate of 72%, with rental growth of 7.5%. We have covered 88% of 2021 maturities with new leases and renewals in the office segment.

Up to now, rental rates have not been materially affected, but higher incentive packages are being offered by landlords in this very competitive market. Our office collection rates remained solid with 98.9% collected in Q1 and 98.1% year-to-date. For our three markets, Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa, since the beginning of COVID and until the end of Q2 2021, our in-place occupancy decreased by only 1.1% in average, while those markets have an average loss 2.3% of their occupancy.

On Page 8, moving on to retail, in the face of stringent COVID-related restrictions and the third shutdown in April and May affecting some regions, being in Québec City area, lower Saint-Laurent, Chaudière-Appalaches and Outaouais. Our retail portfolio demonstrated reasonable resilience in the circumstances. We remained active on the leasing front with 81% of 2021 expiries, or approximately 1.2 million square feet, already covered by new leases and renewals at quarter end.

During the quarter, we added 75,000 square feet of new in-place leases for a total of 212,000 square feet year-to-date. At quarter end, we had an additional 171,000 square feet of new leases scheduled to open over the course of 2021. Of the 75,000 square feet of new leases added in the quarter, 30,000 square feet related to l’Aubainerie, which opened at Galeries de Hull and a 14,000 square foot Clip ‘n Climb at Mail Champlain in the entertainment segment. With respect to the 171,000 square feet of new leases to come on stream later this year, this includes a 31,000 square foot Tesla location, a 21,000 square foot Urban Planet store, 30,000 square feet of office space with an engineering firm, and 32,000 square feet with [indiscernible] locations. In total, this represents 383,000 square feet for 2021. And in terms of square footage, only 3% relates to pure fashion, evidencing that our leasing activity aligns with our strategy of increasing our ratio of tenants that are performers in their category and can be seen to represent lower risk when compared to fashion banners.

Over and above these numbers, post quarter end, we signed up a 17,000 square foot ELNA Medical clinic at Rockland, planned to open in December 2021 and a 36,000 square foot health-oriented grocer at [indiscernible], planned to open in spring of 2022. Finally, we are at lease discussions for approximately 30,000 square feet with a grocer and 30,000 square feet with a recognized Canadian value retailer.

On Page 9, our industrial portfolio continued to perform extremely well supported by solid market fundamentals. There is sustained growth in this sector, Q2 2021 being the 20th consecutive quarter of positive absorption. Both markets in which we operate continue to show record levels of demand and lower vacancies, which are consequently playing in our favor, allowing us to increase rents and push net asset value.

The Montreal market currently has one of the lowest availability levels in North America with a vacancy rate of 1.4%. Our portfolio has performed very well in the face of COVID, with an increase in in-place occupancy of 3.4% year-on-year and 13.4% increase in SPNOI, propelled by growth in both rental rates and occupancy levels along with a better-than-expected credit loss environment. Our committed occupancy in Montreal currently stands at 97.3%, paving the way to NOI growth in the coming years. Our retention rate for leases maturing in 2021 stood at 59.4% with a robust rental growth of 21%. Over 330,000 square feet of leases coming to maturity were purposely not renewed as part of our leasing strategy, offset by over than – more than 660,000 square feet of new leases with 23% higher rents.

In Québec City, despite the fact that our in-place occupancy rate remained stable at 95.7% since the beginning of the year, the portfolio delivered a solid 12.2% growth in SPNOI during the second quarter, mostly related to increases in rents and a decrease in expected credit loss. Rental rate growth on renewed leases for 2021 stood at 22%, and our retention rate for maturing leases stood at 60.1%. 65,000 square feet were not renewed and, again, largely offset by 130,000 square feet of new leases, with rent increases of 17%. We remain on track with our strategic plan, which prioritizes rent increases and asset value creation at the expense of short-term NOI variation as we create tenancy turnover.

In both markets, the shortage of land for industrial development has driven the price of land to new highs. These market conditions, coupled with increasing urbanistic design requirements and higher construction costs, are resulting in higher net rents for newly built properties, which are promoted in double-digit net rents. These market conditions provide – are also providing the ingredients to increase rent in our existing properties. Cominar is the largest industrial property owner in the province of Québec, has 43.7% of leases expiring by the end of 2024 with rents below market rates by what we estimate approximately more than 20%. This places the REIT in a desirable position to create value through sustained rental increases in the coming terms.

On Page 10, we are executing on our intensification strategy. Our initial project is the previously announced partnership with top care local developers, Cogir and Divco, for the development of 500 residential units at Centro to be completed in two phases. The first phase of approximately 364 doors is split between multi-res as to 54% and condos at 46%, and we expect that construction will be launched around Q1 of 2022 and completed by 2023. The additional residential population will also bring additional foot traffic to the retail component of Centro.

On Page 11, we are continuing to make progress in our predevelopment work, including discussions with several municipalities regarding the 10 transit-oriented retail properties that have been identified as offering intensification opportunity, with a potential of up to 13,300 residential units subject to upzoning where indicated in the deck. Our discussions with municipalities surrounding density and mixity of uses, has generally been well received and supported. Our strategy will be – our execution strategy will be decided on a case-by-case basis and could range from the sale of air rights and the stand-alone developments or partnerships with leading developers, like is the case with Centro. We see residential demand has been very strong in the markets where these properties are located.

On the industrial development front, we have made significant progress on our Curé-Labelle project located on a 1.7 million square foot parcel of land located at the heart of Laval. Phase 1 was recently revisited by combining the two original phases into a 515,000 square foot state-of-the-art warehouse, where we are pleased to announce we have signed – we have an executed lease with a leading retailer and a strong covenant. The beginning of construction is planned for the first quarter of 2022 with site prep work planned to proceed in the third quarter of 2021 and an expected delivery for end of 2022.

Antoine will now discuss our financial results.

Antoine Tronquoy

Thank you, Sylvain. Good morning, everyone. On Page 12, on a per unit basis, our FFO came in at $0.25. On an adjusted basis, FFO was $0.27, up $0.07 from Q2, 2020 and in line with our Q1 2021 and trade consensus of $0.27 for this quarter. For sake of clarity, the adjustment calculation of $3.4 million between FFO and FFO adjusted breaks down as $2.5 million of consulting fees spent on the strategic review and $0.9 million of retroactive adjustments on mortgage interest that are both added back.

Our interest expense presented in our Q2 financials is thus over steady by $0.9 million. It is the right amount, though, on a year-to-date basis. Also, for sake of clarity, our adjusted FFO for the quarter includes a $3.9 million positive impact consisting of two elements: First, a partial reversal of last quarter credit loss provisions in the amount of $2.2 million; and second, $1.7 million received in the context of early departures and in the context of the settlement for our previous bankruptcy. AFFO for the quarter, also on an adjusted basis, were $0.18. Once again, up $0.05 from Q2, 2020, and down $0.02 from the first quarter of 2021. Our AFFO payout ratio amounted to 56.3% for the quarter.

On Page 13. During the quarter, the REIT has written down $136 million of the value of its assets due to new prevailing operating and market assumptions impacting value, which amounts to 2.1% of the Q1 2021 value. Our retail assets were most affected with a $279 million write-down or 14.1% of the Q1 2021 value. Office assets were written down by $86 million or 3.5%, while industrial assets saw their value increase by $228 million or an 11.6% increase from last quarter.

For the office and retail portfolio, the changes in value were driven by changes in operating assumptions much more than changes in cap rates or discount rates. This included changes in the vacancy absorption period, adjustments in the market rent in the first years and changes in bad debt provisions. For the industrial portfolio, the increase in value is mainly due to yield compression combined with significant rental growth. Finally, in our book values as at June 30, office asset value averaged at $218 per square foot, retail assets at $182 per square foot and industrial assets at $144 square foot.

On Page 14, if we look at our expected credit losses, we recorded for this quarter $1.1 million or 0.7% of operating revenues coming from the retail segment and was favorably impacted by the partial reversal of last quarter provisions of $2.2 million of expected credit losses. As each quarter since Q3 2020 included a reversal from prior quarters, we have put together this page, which aims at comparing the expected credit losses reported in our disclosures and the actual situation for each quarter, net of any kind of reversal. In other words, we wanted to give you the real picture without the noise around other quarter adjustments. And the trend is clear.

After a peak in Q2 2020, expected credit losses have been landing to an area of $3 million to $4 million per quarter or around 2% of operating revenues. Also, we have been consistently conservative when taking expected credit losses as since the beginning of the pandemic actual figures after reversal consideration for each quarter was below the reported figure. Regarding our collection rate, it stood at 96.3% for the second quarter, including amounts to be collected from government agencies compared to 94.7% in the first quarter of 2021 after the same number of days, a figure that since then increased to 98.1%.

Moving on to Page 15, this page illustrates our financing maturities as at June 30. During the quarter, we closed a new credit facility agreement to replace the $400 million facility maturing in July. This transaction was completed with the unanimous support from seven Canadian banks that have been participating in our bank syndicate. The new credit facility consists of a $250 million unsecured credit facility with a 1-year term and priced at a spread of 275 bps over BA, and of a $150 million secured credit facility with a 2-year term and priced at a spread of 250 bps over BA.

On Page 16, during Q2 2021, our debt ratio has increased to 55.6% compared to 54.5% for Q1 2021 as a result of the fair value write-down taken this quarter. As at June 30, our liquidity stands at $355 million, of which $12 million is cash and the rest available under our credit facilities.

Moving on to Page 17, our pool of unencumbered assets is diversified within the three segments in proportion similar to the entire Cominar portfolio, and stands at a healthy level of $1.7 billion at the end of the second quarter. The decrease from $2 billion in the previous quarter is accounted for by the fact that a tranche of $150 million of the previous unsecured credit facility was converted into a secured credit facility, encumbering at the same time properties with a total value of $259 million.

On Page 18, including investments in development activities, capital expenditures in Q2 totaled $24 million, down 6% from Q2 2020. For the year-to-date, CapEx, including development totaled $49 million, down 26% from the same period last year. Looking ahead, we foresee spending in 2021 a total of about $160 million, excluding capitalized interest, of which about $15 million is dedicated to development. The maintenance CapEx spending that is used in our AFFO calculation is expected to reach $25 million in 2021. Also in the AFFO calculation, the provision for leasing costs will be around $30 million this year.

I will now pass it back to Sylvain for concluding remarks.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Antoine. On behalf of management, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees as well as our trustees for their significant contribution in the backdrop of these extraordinary times. I will now turn the mic over to the operator for the question period open to financial analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Jonathan Kelcher at TD. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning.

Sylvain Cossette

Good morning, Jonathan.

Marie-Andrée Boutin

Good morning.

Jonathan Kelcher

Yes. First question, just on the lease termination income you guys recorded this quarter. What was that in relation to? And what are the prospects for re-leasing that space?

Antoine Tronquoy

So the lease termination was mostly from the retail segment, a little bit also in the office. But 80% of that was in the retail segment.

Marie-Andrée Boutin

Correct. So it came from the termination of Starbucks location, mainly. And those kinds of spaces are very well located in smaller spaces. So they will be very easy to re-lease. And I would say that at this point, 50% of those spaces are under serious discussions and some like Place Alexis Nihon over here have a lease resigned for opening this year.

Jonathan Kelcher

At similar rents?

Antoine Tronquoy

Sorry, just to add on that, in the $1.7 million, that includes $0.6 million received from a previous bank liquidity from that entity so this is not a new departure this quarter. This is just something – an additional revenue that we received for something that was announced in the previous quarters.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay.

Marie-Andrée Boutin

And comment that for Starbucks [indiscernible] location are small location mainly located in center court locations within those malls. So a lot of square footage of that bankruptcy is already released. I would say, 60% of it.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then that’s – and the rents would be similar to what Starbucks was paying?

Marie-Andrée Boutin

Correct.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then secondly, just on the retail write-down this quarter, I was a little surprised by the timing of it at this point in the pandemic when everything is starting to open, and especially given the positive leasing update that you guys just gave. Can you maybe give us – are there any specific assets in there that were written down or maybe a little bit more color?

Nathalie Rousseau

Sure. I mean you have to keep in mind that in the appraisal world, there is always a bit of a lag in getting the actual reflection in the value. So as of last year, where the adjustments were maybe a bit more focused on adjusting yields, this year, we needed the time to really assess what was happening to see how we were going to adjust the cash flow. So this is why you’re seeing maybe a bit more of an adjustment on the cash flow side, making it a bit of a more important adjustment on retail. But now we basically feel confident that we are at the proper level in terms of future cash flows for our retail properties. So I would say it’s more of the lag than anything, but fully agree with you, we are feeling the improvement in the market.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So this should hopefully be the last quarter with any write-downs in retail?

Nathalie Rousseau

Most likely.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then just lastly on the Centropolis development, can you maybe give us some parameters around expected cost and your return expectations?

Marie-Andrée Boutin

Our expected costs, Jonathan, are at $338 per square foot, and our return is planned to be for the condo parameter at 12.1%, and that will be largely compensated by the multi-residential portion, which will be at 38% return. And the market in the area of Laval, all around Centropolis is improving every quarter and all of our projected rent and projected sales price per square foot have been revised upwards.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Sorry. So you’re looking for a 38% sort of yield on your cost on the apartments.

Marie-Andrée Boutin

It’s a 38% IRR and 12.1% on the condos. And your question is probably going to be, well, why aren’t you just basically doing only multi-residential. But the question is that a successful development in multi-residential involves both product. And as you know, the multi-residential goes much quicker than condo. You don’t have presales, so it does improve development profit.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, thanks. I will turn it back.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question will be from Mario Saric at Scotiabank.

Sylvain Cossette

Hi, Mario.

Mario Saric

Hi, good morning everyone. Just along the same lines of Jonathan’s questions with respect to the fair value write-down on the retail, I did want to maybe ask a similar question, but on the office side. There is a smaller $86 million fair value loss this quarter. How comfortable are you that we won’t see a similar kind of gradual erosion in that fair value through 2022 in the office category? And I guess what would underpin that confidence that – if the answer is that we don’t expect any additional fair value losses, what underpins that confidence?

Nathalie Rousseau

Yes. So I mean, to start with, I’m going to say to you the lag impact is always there. Like, again, especially for the office, want it to be in a better position, so it does look going to be a long-term impact versus just a current shock. I would say that the way we approach the office was mostly on increasing leasing CapEx, which is a bit what we’re seeing now. So this is how the impact is mostly focused on. And again, we do feel pretty comfortable that we are good in our values. And on top of increasing leasing CapEx, we’ve also assumed a bit of a longer downtime period between the leasing. So in line with what we’re receiving from the leasing market now.

Mario Saric

Okay. Meaningful adjustments in kind of discount rates or terminal cap rates at this stage.

Nathalie Rousseau

Not for the moment.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then just sticking to the office platform, Sylvain, I think you mentioned Québec government’s coming back 2 days a week starting October. Do you know if that plan is to increase that to 5 days a week? And I guess somewhat related, how are government kind of discussions focused 3 days with respect to the amount of square footage required over time?

Sylvain Cossette

I think the government is proceeding cautiously when it was managing work-from-home, back to offices and trying to get people to transition back emotionally and physically. So I haven’t had discussions with them. I know that now, over the – more than 2 days, but I think they are starting to sort of get the call for that. And there – they have given indications, however, that the lease in Montreal and the office segment is a core driver of our provincial GDP. So they are very sensitive to getting people back into offices in Montreal. So I expect that number will trend up as we go along. In terms of office space, it’s been interesting because during COVID, they have actually taken more space for rental. They haven’t been putting back space per se, but they have taken more space from us. So, it’s been positive in that regard.

Mario Saric

Okay. Maybe just shifting quickly to capital allocation, can you comment on what the $45 million held-for-sale asset is on the books and then maybe any incremental update on the prior targeted $200 million office asset sale to the proposed strategic buyer?

Sylvain Cossette

Yes. The one which is held for sale is 110 O’Connor. So we have it, I call it, we have it under contract with a closing day/mechanism to be finalized. But it is tied up and with a good price, which signals hefty profits, so it’s good for us. And the other property you are referring to, the strategic buyer still has an interest. I don’t expect any movement on that until activity restarts in the Downtown core in Montreal in a meaningful manner. And there is a, I guess, a basis to compare where values are at. So, I think that’s the element there, as we know. That buyer really wants it, and the buyer is trying to measure is our price expectation reflective of the market, and there is no – not getting the market currently.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then maybe for Antoine, I noted the unencumbered pool was down about $300 million quarter-over-quarter in Q2. How much of that would have been related to fair value losses versus arranging mortgages on the properties to boost liquidity? And how do you think about your $355 million liquidity today? How does that compare to where you want to be given the transaction market that you are seeing today?

Antoine Tronquoy

Yes. So, the decrease in the unencumbered pool of about $300 million comes mainly from the fact that we can convert $259 million with the new secured facility that replaces a previous unsecured facility. And the difference of $35 million to $40 million of write-down is included in the $136 million total write-down of the portfolio. So, about $36 million pertains to the unencumbered portfolio.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then just like how do you feel about the liquidity today, the $355 million?

Antoine Tronquoy

Yes. So today, we have $355 million, and the next bond that comes to maturity is the $200 million coming at the end of the year, for which definitely we can draw on our unsecured credit facility for that. Also, we also have the ability to have potential liquidity throughout our unencumbered asset pool, and we still have room for maneuver with the unencumbered asset ratio. So, we could explore that route. But also, we could up finance some properties that have a low loan-to-value, which could create liquidity without jeopardizing the unencumbered asset ratio. And last, I mean, on an opportunity basis, we can also – have referred to a new addition of unsecured debentures.

Mario Saric

Okay. My last question, just on the development pipeline, you have continued to lift out 13,300 doors across 10 projects. Just curious if you have analyzed kind of the estimated buildable per square foot value in the marketplace today, assuming full zone receipt across those projects. And whether any of that value has been recorded in your IFRS for the properties that already have full zoning rights?

Marie-Andrée Boutin

We have not recorded any value in the IFRS so far. And we do have an evaluation on a per project basis on the buildable per square foot once we are in a full rights situation. So, this is where we are at this point.

Mario Saric

So, if I look at the full rights, there is about, call it, 35 – 4,200 doors of the 13,300 that are classified as full rights. Can you give us any sense of what kind of the value per buildable square foot might be on those?

Marie-Andrée Boutin

Well, I mean, as far as the full rights are concerned, you are casting for Gare Centrale, it’s part of that. And Laval is part of that and Hull is part of that, so.

Sylvain Cossette

Mario, I won’t comment on this call on Gare Centrale because there is no meaning. We had an initiative that we wanted to crystallize the value of Gare Centrale, and we have started through a bid process. I don’t want to give any indication of value on Gare Centrale. So, I think the development rates were, pre-COVID, were escalating in Montreal. And as I mentioned, there has been a few transactions right now, but then everyone is waiting for the market to pick up. In terms of the sequencing of projects and the ones you referred to were – as a management team, we have been more focused on a couple of them. There is Galeries de Hull, and we have been focused on Mail Champlain and Rockland, both of those municipalities have municipal elections, which are ongoing. So, we are sort of in a pause until the elections turn. But the projects are extremely well received, and we more or less settled on density, at least for Rockland and Mail Champlain, while waiting for the election. So, those are the more, I guess, the more active ones that we are focused on.

Mario Saric

Got it. Is there any indication that land values have come down during the pandemic?

Marie-Andrée Boutin

Absolutely not. In fact, it’s moved upwards. You are talking about residential rents, right?

Mario Saric

Correct. Yes. Okay, that’s great. Thank you for the color.

Next question will be from Mike Markidis at Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

Hi Sylvain, thank you. Just following up on Mario’s question with regards to the full rights and the potential value, I understand you don’t want to necessarily highlight it, but curious since you had full rights with some…

Sylvain Cossette

Sorry, Mike, can you repeat again? You faded out on your question. I apologize.

Mike Markidis

Yes. Sorry, just following up on Mario’s question with regards to the full rights that you have the 4,200 units. I understand your sensitivity with respect to identifying what those values are specifically, but maybe if you could just comment on the loss if you have not actually including that in your book value today?

Sylvain Cossette

We have not included that. We have just been very cautious about it because, for example, at CN, we have a very good idea where rents are, and we have a good idea where condos per square foot are in Montreal. We do have a variable which are construction costs in this environment. And the CN one, it depends on the nature of the project and the phasing of the project around the New Year and the mix of condos in multi-res. So, you can have a number which varies, and we just felt it’s more conservative just to wait and see until we have a more specific project in front of us. But we have very variable projects, which have different returns. And in terms of the others, we – the same thing, we started getting revenue, keep an interest, sell air rights and how we wish to execute on that strategy. And we are – as I mentioned, those types of discussions are slightly impacted time lines given the elections, at least in – on the South Shore and Rockland. So in due course, we will. I mean in certain properties, we did – do believe we adjusted some at Mail Champlain last year by a small number around the – one particular part of the land. But we – when we feel that it is an absolute certainty, we will add the number to our base. Otherwise, we are just very cautious about it.

Marie-Andrée Boutin

Correct.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Thank you. My final question would just be on the 110 O’Connor. Could you comment on the cap rate on – in place and/or stabilized, if there is a differential between the stabilized cap rate would be the first part. And then second, without identifying the buyer, could you at least comment on buyer type? Thank you.

Nathalie Rousseau

Yes. So, I mean 110 O’Connor is an empty building now. You basically only have small retailer tenants. So, it’s 99 point something percent vacant. So – and it’s a redevelopment site. So, there really is no point of a cap rate would be completely irrelevant because propensity could be a change of use.

Sylvain Cossette

The type – go ahead...

Mike Markidis

Is it residential? Sorry, just wanted to confirm the conversion to residential, just curious?

Sylvain Cossette

Yes, it could be residential.

Nathalie Rousseau

Yes. Zoning and...

Mike Markidis

Okay. And just the buyer type?

Sylvain Cossette

Buyer type would be a leading real estate organization.

Mike Markidis

Leading real estate organization, Canadian-based?

Sylvain Cossette

It’s a – I can’t tell you more, Mike, I am under confidentiality. It’s an organization which is extremely well-known. That development, I guess, what – just to tad follow-on or tag on to Nathalie’s comment, it’s an organization who has a lot of expertise in redevelopment.

Mike Markidis

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Next question will be from Sumayya Syed at CIBC. Please go ahead.

Sumayya Syed

Thanks. Good morning. Just a question on organic growth, so obviously, comparability is a little tainted, but do you have a sense of what same property growth would have been excluding the COVID impact from the comparable quarter?

Antoine Tronquoy

Yes. So I mean by answering your question, I would look at what we had this quarter. And two elements – I have two elements in mind. First, expected credit losses, which amounted to $3.3 million for the quarter if you net out the reversal of previous quarter and parking revenues that I would say were 50% of a pre-COVID environment. So, if you sum that up, you are somewhere in $5.5 million. On a regular basis, I mean, in a pre-COVID environment, they were expected credit losses, but not at that level. So, I would say the total COVID impact would, therefore, be about $5 million for the quarter, which is coming from parking revenues and the other half from expected credit losses.

Sumayya Syed

Okay. And then just to go back to the fair value updates on retail and that you are basically adjusting cash flow assumptions at this point. So, are you just not building in any recovery assumptions at all? And basically assuming a continuation of the current suppressed conditions?

Nathalie Rousseau

No, I would not say. I mean, there will be some recoveries, there has been a shock that needs to be recovered. And it is in there. I would just say that it has been a tone down of what tenders, lease-up assumptions would have been 2 years, 3 years ago in the retail world. So – but definitely, there is a bit of a recovery for sure.

Sumayya Syed

Okay. And then just sticking to retail and a comment I had. The goal of just shifting the mix from discretionary to more national and needs space. And obviously, the pandemic has changed things, but how are you tracking in terms of your goals to increase that exposure more towards essential tenants?

Marie-Andrée Boutin

It’s shifting to more essential tenants, but also, Sumayya, to more resilient type of uses, sporting goods, bookstores, a full change of the mix in every quarter. We are looking at what we have and what we have coming up, and we are monitoring the percentage of each of those categories and the mid-fashion category, the category we want to have less exposure to. And from an initial start of 33%, we are down to 19% in that category, and we will floor probably around 15%, but with solid players. So, we will – we have started and we will continue to have a revenue line and an NOI that’s much more resilient than what it was 2 years or 3 years ago. And as you can see with the new leasing activity, we are definitely full speed ahead in that leasing mode.

Sumayya Syed

Right. And then you noted that there were some, I guess, large-format retailers, which are delaying opening today. What do you think they need to see to proceed with the next steps?

Marie-Andrée Boutin

I am sorry. So, it broke up. I didn’t hear your question.

Sumayya Syed

No. Just wondering about the stance of some of your large format retailers and, I guess, the delayed opening. And what are you hearing from them in terms of what do they need to proceed with leasing up?

Marie-Andrée Boutin

You mean the openings that were delayed because of the shutdown.

Sumayya Syed

Yes.

Marie-Andrée Boutin

We are recovering from this. We are back to normal activity at this point. We are talking about a delay of maybe one month or two months in the construction schedule. So, it’s a very short-term impact. And our leasing activity at this point is moving upwards. The more of those categories you bring in the mall, the more the same type of categories are looking at going into your malls. So, it’s a positive effect.

Sumayya Syed

Okay, great. Thank you.

Thank you. And at this time, Mr. Cossette, we have no other questions. Please proceed.

Sylvain Cossette

Okay. Thank you very much, Susie. And I wish to thank all of you for participating in this call with us and I wish you all a very nice day. Thank you.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does indeed conclude your conference call for today. Once again, thank you for attending.