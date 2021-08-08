Gregory_DUBUS/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While it has been a while since I took the time to dig into Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI), (last article here) every time I do, I get a warm fuzzy feeling because it truly exudes the operational success of a well-managed growth plan. Its growth playbook in simple, find smaller, diamond-in-the-rough type community banks and add them to the overall franchise.

GBCI operates with a balance sheet of over $20 billion, but truly is a collective reporting of 16 banks located throughout the entire western United States. The 17th bank that is scheduled to be added to the mix will be the largest, Altabancorp, based in Utah. While the bank holding company does have control of the entire franchise, it often times does not force wide-sweeping operational changes. In fact, most of the divisions continue to operate under their old name – like Heritage Bank of Nevada (northern Nevada), or Bank of the San Juans (Southwest Colorado).

My bullish stance over the long term is because I view GBCI as a preferred acquirer in a footprint with limited competition and attractive demographic trends. The company has a disciplined credit culture and was able to resolve a higher than peer level of problem assets a few years ago (Nonperforming assets were 1.45% of loans in 2017, to just 0.63% in 1Q21).

Moreover, the company has one of the best deposit bases in the country, which should provide greater net interest margin support in a higher rate environment. In my opinion, GBCI will likely continue to augment organic growth with digestible acquisitions given its strong currency.

When looking at its current valuation, one can see that it is trading at a large premium to peers. While GBCI trades at 2.9x price to tangible book value per share, peers on the west coast are closer to 1.5x. In my opinion, GBCI is further diversifying itself from bank peers and is likely to get back to its historic valuation level of ~3.2x, all while also increasing TBV faster than peers.

Data by YCharts

Reviewing Second Quarter Results

In the second quarter, GBCI reported core earnings per share of $0.82 (reported $0.81), which was above consensus estimates of $0.73. The variance versus consensus was almost entirely from a lower provision, higher spread income, and lower expenses. Fee income was a little softer than expected, but I believe mortgage is likely to have found a solid footing at current levels.

From a financial metrics perspective, GBCI reported return on assets of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.25%. While still solid, they were a little lower than first quarter results, 1.73% and 14.12%, respectively.

Net interest income declined by 1% from first quarter levels, to $160 million. Excluding the positive effect of PPP loan forgiveness, net interest income increased sequentially to $150 million from $148 million in the first quarter. Core loan balances, excluding PPP, increased 10% linked quarter annualized, driven by growth in other commercial loans and core commercial real estate.

Core deposits increased 17% linked quarter annualized. This rapid increase is good for the long-term perspective, but until loans grow at a faster pace it is margin dilutive. In fact, the net interest margin declined 30 bps to 3.44%. This downward pressure was caused by increased liquidity and lower asset yields. Excluding the past acquisition accretion and PPP loan related noise, the core margin declined 23 basis points.

When looking at the second half of the income statement, expenses increased sequentially by 4% to $100 million. The increase in expenses was primarily attributed to higher compensation and employee benefits, also a minor increase in other expenses. This caused the efficiency ratio to bump up to 49.9% from 47.8% in the first quarter. The Altabancorp acquisition is expected to close at the end of October and with the systems conversion in 1H22.

Looking Ahead, Altabancorp Drives Even Better Prospects

Since core loan growth was very strong in the quarter, I have a feeling final results will be towards the higher end of management’s guidance for the year (+4% to +6%). In the second quarter, core loans grew 10% linked quarter annualized with solid growth in commercial real estate and some in C&I. So, after you exclude PPP loans, all GBCI really needs to do is keep pace with past results and it will blow past the 4% to 6% guidance.

The thing I think people need to remember, GBCI doesn’t operate in the large West Coast markets, but rather the smaller- to mid-sized cities throughout the Rocky Mountains, which are seeing quite a bit in-migration. With more people and more businesses comes, higher levels of loan production and better profitability.

While valuation is higher for GBCI, I believe the company can use its currency strength (i.e. share price premium) as a preferred acquirer of private banks across its vast Mountain West footprint, after the Altabancorp deal closing later this year. While management has not directly said it, I would not be surprised to see another deal announced in the first part of next year given its past acquisition strategy that yields one (or more) banks per year.

Turning back to the margin, excess liquidity and paydowns continue to be headwinds, but growth from loan categories such as industrial warehouse and multifamily should stabilize the margin sooner rather than later. Strong deposit growth will likely out pace loan growth near term as PPP loans are forgiven.

Management is investing excess deposits into highly liquid bonds with short durations, all with the focus to continue to grow spread income as opposed to reaching for higher yields.

Mathematically, this is margin dilutive, but it is intentional in order to drive higher net interest income. This increased revenue will fall to the bottom line and increase tangible book value while loan balances continue to increase. It's a temporary patch to continue to see earnings growth. Management has done a good job forecasting it and its likely to see faster tangible book value growth because of it.

Wrapping It All Up

There is no real other word besides “premier” to describe GBCI. The bank has done a great job of finding its niche to create shareholder value. The GBCI management team allows the local market operators to do what they do best, be community bankers.

While there are always operational hiccups, GBCI has done a tremendous job of addressing potential problems and turning them into minor speed bumps. When Altabancorp is finally integrated into the bank, I believe GBCI is likely to find yet another partner.

Its playbook is rather simple, find a smaller bank, acquire it and supply it with best practices and systems tools to help its lenders. The level of operational synergies in this rather simple growth plan is what writes a long-term shareholder valuation creation story.

I would recommend the shares to most every long-term portfolio, but I would caveat that this bank does tend to operate with a +1.1x beta to the bank space. By that I mean the downsides are larger than peers, while upsides are better too. Plain and simple it can be volatile. Also, it grows through acquisitions which can layer in another risk component, but with its last 166 deals, it has proven to be a solid acquirer.