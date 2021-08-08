ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The world has changed in many ways since the Covid-19 pandemic begun with unpredictability now running rife that has caused severe financial pain for many companies, such as Ciner Resources (CINR) who was still battling the fallout during early 2021, as my previous article explained. Whilst at the time there was hope on the horizon with their volumes reaching new records, sadly dark clouds are now forming that could already derail their fragile recovery just as it starts.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Whilst some companies ended up proving quite resistant to the economic pain inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic, sadly they were not one of these companies with their operating cash flow almost halving during 2020 versus 2019. When performing the previous analysis, thankfully the outlook was bullish with the expectation that the recovery they had seen in their volumes would soon translate into their cash flow performance improving, which has thankfully come to pass, as the graph included below displays.

It can be seen that on a quarterly basis, they saw the single best quarter of cash generation since this downturn began during the second quarter of 2021 with their operating cash flow swinging back to $24.8m after seeing a negative $6.4m during the first quarter. If these second-quarter results were to be annualized, they would equal $99.2m and thus be within the ballpark of their pre-Covid-19 pandemic results of $104m during 2019. Thankfully, this recovery was driven by improving soda ash prices and thus confirms the expectations within the previous analysis, as the graph included below.

Whilst the difference between the prices may not appear massive with a low of $172.37 and a high of $185.64, their thin margins means that every dollar counts. To provide an example, their operating margin during the second quarter was only 6.88% with revenue of $120.7 and operating income of only $8.3m. Following these clear signs of a recovery starting, one would think that the outlook would only be getting more bullish with the reinstatement of dividends but sadly this is not the case given the rise of new Covid-19 cases, as per the commentary included below.

“…we continue to see strengthening demand internationally, although recent increases in COVID-19 cases in many areas may pose a risk to this trend.” “We continue to evaluate the appropriate timing to reinstate a distribution to our unitholders particularly in light of our improved results when compared to last year. Given the desire to better ensure financial flexibility and sufficient liquidity in the face of continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 and related new variants we have decided to continue the cessation for the second quarter of 2021.”

-Ciner Resources Second Quarter Of 2021 Results Announcement.

When previously analyzing their situation in May it seemed to feel that the world as a whole was largely getting control of the Covid-19 pandemic with new cases steadily trending down in most major economies. Sadly in this incredibly unpredictable world, the Delta variant has thrown the proverbial spanner in the works and seen new cases begin soaring in many countries, including the largest economy in the world, as the graph included below displays.

The concern is not simply the number of cases but the rate of increase given the vaccine rollout is already well underway in the United States with a sizable portion of their population already fully vaccinated. Regardless of personal views regarding vaccines, it does not change the fact that objectively speaking, this sudden rise in new cases is very concerning when looking ahead and creates dark clouds that could already derail their fragile recovery just as it starts.

Whilst the future always remains unknown, suddenly there appears to be a very real prospect of another economically damaging wave that once again poses headwinds to their earnings and thus delays any reinstatement of their dividends. At least any new downturn will only be temporary and not significantly impact the medium to long-term intrinsic value of shares because their soda ash is used across many different sectors that will live to see a recovery, which range from glass to cleaning products and even certain cooking ingredients. Thankfully this is vastly different than other heavily impacted industries, such as those producing fossil fuels that see their long-term demand melting away and by extending making any short-term bumps even more painful.

Even though their operating cash flow may revert downwards in the coming quarters, at least their strong performance during the second quarter of 2021 helped push their net debt slightly lower to $134m versus its $147m at the end of the first quarter. When looking elsewhere, both their cash balance and equity remain broadly unchanged and thus overall their financial position and liquidity have seen no material changes since the previous analysis, and thus reassessing these in detail would be rather redundant.

The two relevant graphs have still been included below to provide context and reference for new readers but if interested in further details, please refer to my previously linked article. Thankfully, their leverage is only moderate and further supported by strong liquidity, thereby providing the financial flexibility to endure any further turbulence caused by another Covid-19 wave.

Conclusion

Sadly the prospect of another painful Covid-19 wave suddenly looks very real and thus poses headwinds that could already derail their fragile recovery just as it starts. Even though I am normally wary of changing ratings quarter-to-quarter, it seems prudent in this instance and thus I believe that downgrading my rating to neutral from bullish is now appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Ciner Resources’ SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.