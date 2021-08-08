The No Consensus ECB To Become A Public Liquidity Insurance Agency

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News

Consensus agreement to disagree ….

The most effective ECB extended forward guidance tool, called the leak in layman’s terms, has recently informed that there was still a consensus-dividing dilemma, at the central bank, on the eve of its July 22nd Governing Council meeting. This news was not entirely a surprise, since the preceding unanimous agreement to adopt a new symmetrical inflation target was not unanimous about how to actually to apply it in practice.

The last report suggested that Christine Lagarde’s main success has been in getting the ECB to move faster in order to go nowhere with monetary policy. Undaunted, she has embarked on a new acceleration phase. The last report also suggested that she may have to go full-on “Il Draghi” to get the outcome that she desires.

The result of the ECB’s strategy review was discretely separated from the July 22nd Governing Council meeting. At the time, it was said that this separation had been done in order not to detract from the gravitas and import of the Strategy Review.

The Strategy Review outcome was largely viewed as an anti-climax thanks to the ECB’s reliance on the guidance tool of leaks. There were no surprises in the Strategy Review announcement, but neither was there any momentum for a change in monetary policy settings devolved from it. There was, however, an implied message of looser monetary policy for longer, in the review, which was swiftly challenged by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann.

Weidmann’s objection, presumably, is rooted in the Bundesbank’s forecasts for the German economy this year. The German central bank, now, sees growth and inflation increasing strongly; and potentially creating problems that will require tighter monetary policy. Weidmann will continue to be vigilant on inflation; and will recommend tapering monetary policy if and when he sees it. His preferred tapering process involves ending the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) first, followed by the Asset Purchase Program (APP) second, and then raising interest rates third.

Lagarde is fighting one battle at a time. She has now moved on to the battle of what the new monetary policy framework means for immediate monetary policy settings.

Lagarde seized back the initiative, from Weidmann, by stating that a “new format” for the July 22nd Governing Council was coming. This “new format” would, allegedly, form the basis for monetary policy settings in 2022 and further out. Her implication was that the “new format” would allow inflation to overshoot the symmetrical target. She may not, ultimately, get things all her own way.

In a follow-up interview with the Financial Times, Lagarde made it clear that she felt that the “new format” would communicate an acceptance that inflation should be allowed to overshoot the symmetrical 2% target. By implication, this means that monetary policy should be easier for longer. On the other hand, she was under no illusion that this was a view held unanimously by her colleagues. She also expected to be challenged every six weeks at each Governing Council meeting, going forward.

Lagarde needn’t worry about any pushback from Governing Council member Mario Centeno. He believes that the ECB will lose its credibility, after announcing a new symmetrical inflation target, if it does not allow some overshooting. His view is that there is no default commitment to overshoot, in the new framework, so that it must be manually overwritten by the Governing Council. Centeno is also in no hurry to normalize monetary policy, further underlining his overshooting bias.

Neither should Lagarde have to worry about Governing Council member Ignazio Visco. Visco is Mr. Doom and Gloom himself. He foresees headwinds from a Fed Taper Tantrum and a third wave of COVID-19 in the Eurozone as threats. With these incoming threats, he can live with inflation overshooting the target and urges his other colleagues to do the same.

Lagarde will continue to be able to rely (heavily) on the spiritual and intellectual support from Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel. Schnabel has supplied the theoretical and practical summary of the Strategy Review and what it means. Her discourse has emphasized the Eurozone’s perennial problem of disinflation and the associated problem of trying to deal with it at the Zero Lower Bound. The new symmetrical inflation target, apparently, does not have an inherent bias towards remaining looser for longer. But under the circumstances, of a return to perennial disinflation at the Zero Lower Bound, its application implies a looser for longer bias. Schnabel is betting that the current inflation is transitory.

Schnabel also revealed what may turn out to be Lagarde’s wild card. This card is Climate Change. Schnabel presented this, in an agnostic way, as a necessary factor in monetary policy setting; since it will have an impact on price inflation and price stability going forward. Having opened the subject, she then bookmarked it for future use and guidance by Lagarde.

Governing Council member Ollie “Rehnfeld” Rehn is unlikely to trouble Lagarde either. He cites both the Fed and John Rawls as his guides, to interpreting the ECB’s new monetary policy framework, from the points of income and inequality. These reference guides lead him to conclude that ECB monetary policy settings should be lower for longer.

Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau is in no mood to accelerate the pace of economic stimulus. Seemingly, in a rebuke to Lagarde, he has pointedly observed that there are four Governing Council meetings between now and Lagarde’s purported 2022 potential taper target date. This observation emphasizes that he is prepared to take his time. France has decided that it is going to “live with the virus”, so, presumably, Villeroy wishes to do the same with monetary policy, for now, and see how things play out. Other Eurozone nations are following suit, so discretion would seem to be the best part of valor, under these circumstances, for monetary policy settings. As Villeroy noted, monetary policy can be changed at any of the upcoming meetings so there is a degree of flexibility embedded as a safety mechanism.

The notion of safety mechanisms seems to be a pertinent one; that may be used as a brake on Lagarde’s enthusiasm for further monetary policy easing.

Executive Board member Yannis Stournaras has conjectured that, as a consequence of the Strategy Review, the ECB is now in a position to deal with “future” crises. Thus, whilst acknowledging that monetary policy settings need to remain supportive, he implies that the Eurozone is moving out of the crisis zone and does not require a further monetary policy expansion.

“Overwhelming” consensus on favorable financing conditions, at least until March 2022 ….

The latest Governing Council meeting had been framed as a discrete event that would enable the ECB to articulate clearly how its new symmetrical inflation target will be achieved. The central bank did not disappoint in relation to clarity.

Favorable financing conditions will be maintained, until at least March 2022, in order to try and hit the symmetrical inflation target. This will be attempted initially, by leaving interest rates unchanged, maintaining the current temporary emergency support programs, and reinvesting all of the proceeds of said support. If all of this proves to be insufficient, there is a promise to revisit the situation with an implied commitment to ease further.

The credible commitment, behind the announcement, was, then, reinforced by Lagarde’s press conference; in which she stated that the ECB has learned the lesson of premature normalization and won’t repeat the mistake.

Weidmann is openly worried that monetary policy will be too easy for too long. With inflation headed towards 5% this year, in his opinion, his criticism is justifiable.

Wunsch is disappointed that the ECB did not add an “escape clause”, into its latest decision, that would allow it to normalize and/or tighten if the situation got out of control. In essence, the inflation target is symmetrical but the guidance, that goes with it, is asymmetrical. Thus, he believes that the ECB has signaled a commitment to low interest rates for “five or six years” as a consequence of this oversight. Consequently, there is a risk of fiscal dominance and high inflation simultaneously. A cynic would argue that this is the whole point of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) when there is no way for governments to get out of debt other than by inflation.

Governing Council member Robert Holzmann has also confirmed his “reservations” about what he believes was a “step too far” and fundamentally dishonest guidance from the ECB. The tail risk of inflation is growing and wagging vociferously, in his view, which means that it should not have been discounted so heavily by the central bank.

The release of the record of the July 7th Governing Council meeting, which announced the new symmetrical inflation target, provided the context of the dissenters at the July 22nd meeting. This record was pure Mario Draghi at his creative best. The word “unanimous” and pretensions of unanimity were bandied about, with gay abandon, presumably to create the impression that everything at the meeting went hunky-dory. In addition, all mention of individuals was dispensed with in order to bolster the impression of unanimous consensus. Reference to the individual thinkers and central bankers, at the meeting, was replaced with the monolithic amorphous collective “Governing Council”. Apparently, there’s no “I” in this team apart from Lagarde. Apparently, this “unanimous” consensus was satisfied with the process of adoption of the symmetrical 2% inflation target, and its implications for monetary policy in a disinflationary environment at the lower bound. Furthermore, unanimous consensus obdured that there will be no short-term attempt to address short-term inflation spikes like the current one. The dissenters had been effectively bound and gagged.

Evidence of this binding was evinced in the reaction of the ECB’s chosen superforecasting network.

Positive feedback loop or preaching to the chosen converted?

The ECB’s Survey of Monetary Analysts is an ingenious creation that allows the central bank to measure the level of acceptance of its guidance vis a vis the incoming economic data. In effect, it is a credible commitment meter. The latest survey results will encourage Lagarde and her allies that they are making progress towards creating an accepted looser for longer bias status quo.

The majority of professional analysts see no change in monetary policy settings until 2024 for interest rate increases and circa 2023-24 for balance sheet reduction. An intrepid minority of glory hunters also foresee more easing later this year.

The latest ECB economic bulletin then consolidated Lagarde’s victory. Notwithstanding the threat from the Delta Variant, the conditions for strong and low inflationary conditions are extant. These conditions, however, are predicated upon the ECB maintaining “favorable financing conditions” well into 2022.

The Next Generation of Modern Monetary Theory: Public Liquidity Insurance ….

After scoring an incremental victory, with the latest Governing Council decision, Lagarde is moving to score more. This will be achieved indirectly, through her network of allies at the ECB, rather than in direct confrontation with her dissenters.

Governing Council member Martin Kazaks has already started backstroking out of the commitment to be more proactive about tapering at the September Governing Council meeting.

ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta has confidently signaled that he expects Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) to commence in September of this year. This will be driven by the application of the EU Next Generation Fund (EUNGF). Budget deficits and fiscal deficit ratios will blow out to levels in excess of those acceptable in the current Stability Pact limits. He fully expects the ECB to enable this process with low interest rates and an expanded balance sheet. He believes that this fiscal excess will now become mainstream and orthodox economic policy in practice. No wonder his colleagues Wunsch, Weidmann, and Holzmann were so worried.

Further progress towards Modern Monetary Theory was, then, made by governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos. De Cos has attacked the temporary nature, of the emergency stimulus, on Lagarde’s behalf. He would like the same flexibility, of the temporary programs, extended to the remaining permanent ones, when the emergency stimulus is ended. In this way, the temporary stimulus morphs into a permanent one with a net easing impact on monetary policy. The reader should note that this net monetary policy easing will combine with the expected fiscal stimulus from the EU Next Generation Fund. The combination is Modern Monetary Theory in action. Wunsch, Weidmann, and Holzmann should be very worried.

A previous report discussed the increased financial instability outcome as a consequence of lengthening the duration of “favorable financing conditions”.

The discussion of the increased financial instability risk was, itself, preceded by a discussion of how the ECB is morphing from a traditional central bank into a Public Liquidity Insurer. The recent commitment, to “favorable financing conditions” for longer, should be seen as an attempt to transition to this Public Liquidity Insurer role. Such a role is consistent with, and complementary to, the essential tenets of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). In effect, the liquidity tap is always turned on for some sectors of the Eurozone economy. This permanent liquidity is at risk of spilling into sectors that the ECB does not wish it to. Consequently, the ECB needs to build in macroprudential rules, and mechanisms, to deal with this financial instability.

Further progress, towards this Public Liquidity Insurer role, was made recently; when the ECB announced that it would be linking its banking stress tests directly with its capital adequacy rules. This occasion was celebrated by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in a cat-and-mouse interview with Handelsblatt. His well-researched inquisitor attempted to get De Guindos to slip up by admitting that the new monetary policy framework would deliver combined inflation and financial stability risk, in an era when fiscal deficits were unsustainably out of control. Ostensibly, the interviewer was providing the Armageddon scenario for MMT and then tempting De Guindos to take the blame, on behalf of the ECB, for creating it.

The seasoned ECB Vice President was a good match for his interrogator and entertainingly evaded the trap, whilst opining the virtues and flexibility (sans hyperinflation and financial instability) of the new monetary policy settings. Neither would De Guindos be drawn into admitting that said settings represent mission-creep of temporary emergency monetary and fiscal stimulus into permanent ones.

The reader may wish to compare and contrast the dextrous evasion, by De Guindos, with the aggrandizing interview of his colleague Fabio Panetta with the Italian daily Corriere Della Sella. Panetta was, effectively, preaching to the converted in comparison to De Guindos’s hostile German interlocutor.

Panetta was given a media platform to proselytize an apology and panegyric for loose monetary and fiscal policy in both the short and long term. The result was an Ode to the Joy of Modern Monetary Theory. No Armageddon scenario here!

Don’t beware of Greeks bearing gifts ….

The ECB’s new mandate as a Public Liquidity Insurer has seen the central bank cross the Rubicon into the, hitherto, forbidden realm of fiscal agency. This Rubicon has been crossed, first, in Greece of all places. This crossing appears to have reversed the ECB’s best-laid plans for banking sector consolidation. The questions are why the reversal, on banking consolidation, and why now?

The most reliable form of ECB guidance, known as the leak in the vernacular, recently informed that the ECB will allow Greek commercial banks to convert their non-performing loans into securities, and sell them off without allowing the Greek government to increase its equity in them by turning the associated loss from a taxable gain triggering the conversion of debt into equity. The Greek banks, thus, avoid diluting their shareholders and allowing the Greek government to increase its position in them.

Greek banks can, thus, avoid not only their government but also their potential acquirers. Greek bank shares will look attractive and thereby avoid a run on the banking system triggering another Grexit crisis.

In answering the question of why and why now, one must consider the dark side of debt during the pandemic. Greek banks had a legacy of bad debt from the GFC that they had not begun to work through. They had remained, technically, solvent by loading up on Greek government bonds that still were given the highest possible capital rating. Then COVID-19 struck and government deficits expanded even further. The Greek banks were then obliged to buy even more government debt from a government that was ostensibly bailing them out. In practice, the bailed-out Greek banks were bailing out the fiscal deficit of the Greek government that was supposed to be bailing them out. Clearly, this doom-loop was unsustainable.

The original plan was for the Greek banks to get swallowed by their larger Eurozone relations. Evidently, since COVID struck, the Eurozone relations are in a similar position as the Greek banks in relation to their own respective national governments. Nobody is in a position to buy anybody, and transmit “favorable financing conditions” to the Eurozone real economy simultaneously.

Time for Plan B. Or is it C?

Plan B, or C, now obliges the ECB to become a Public Liquidity Insurer. Since the banks are in no position to transmit monetary policy to their own economies, never mind to even consolidate, the ECB has had to change the rules of the game. The new rules of the game are for permanent “favorable financing conditions” throughout the Eurozone. Evidently, the ECB now believes that this is best achieved by having as many banks, even Zombie ones, as possible throughout the Eurozone. So, rather than consolidate the ECB has decided to proliferate the number of banks, starting with the biggest basket-cases of all that are to be found in Greece. No doubt Italy will be next.

Greek banks can now take realized losses, by marking-to-market and then selling off their bad assets, whilst remaining “legally” solvent. A banking crisis, in theory, will be avoided. To fool the credulous, that there is no moral hazard in this situation, the ECB is loudly burnishing its financial stability regulation credentials. These shiny credentials come in the form of stress tests. The stress tests will, allegedly, be more meaningful as the banking sector works through its new process of dealing with its bad assets. Just to be on the safe side, the ECB will maintain easy monetary policy settings.

Greece is the testing ground for Plan B or C. If it is successful, this model will be rolled out across the Eurozone. In this model, the ECB has become a fiscal judge and juror by nature of its prime directive to become a Public Liquidity Insurer. On this occasion, it is underwriting the returns for Private Equity in return for shifting the risk from the banking sector.

Based on the professional forecasting surveys, this process of banking sector work-out will take until, at least, 2024 to be completed.