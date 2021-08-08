Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) CEO Don Clow on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CROMF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2021 12:00 PM ET

Thank you. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Crombie REIT’s second quarter conference call and webcast. Thank you for joining us. This call is being recorded in live audio and is available on our website at www.crombiereit.com. Slides to accompany today’s call are available on the Investors section of our website under Presentations and Events.

On the call today are Don Clow, President and Chief Executive Officer; Clinton Keay, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary; and Glenn Hynes, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements. As always, we want to caution you that such statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

Please see our public filings, including our annual information form, for a discussion of these risk factors. I will now turn the call over to Don, who will begin our discussion with comments on Crombie’s overall strategy and outlook. Glenn will follow with a development update and overview of Crombie’s operating fundamentals and results. Clinton will then discuss our financial results, capital allocation and approach to funding, and Don will conclude with a few final remarks.

Over to you, Don.

Don Clow

Thank you, Ruth. And good day, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our second quarter conference call. We are very pleased with Crombie's performance during the second quarter. It's not possible to look at the last year without acknowledging the impact of the pandemic on our economic business and social environment. Retail REIT space has become more bifurcated over the course of the pandemic with grocery-anchored retail emerging stronger than ever. Crombie's major tenants staid open and mostly thrived which allowed us to do the same.

Our focus on curating an optimal asset mix of and empire-anchored retail combined with mixed use residential and retail related industrial properties in Canada's top urban markets continues. In this quarter, we were fortunate to see significant cap rate compression due to evidence of transactions in the private real-estate markets. During the second quarter, we saw our fair value increase on approximately $176 million or 3.6% driven primarily by cap rate compression of grocery-anchored properties. This excludes fair value growth expectations from our first major developments which we expect will continue to come online over the remainder of 2021 and throughout 2022.

The strength of this asset class has been highlighted throughout the pandemic for several reasons, including the resilience of everyday needs retailers, the importance of lease term and covenant and the opportunity for growth. And delighted by this value surge in grocery-anchored properties as it is a solid complement to the fair value growth we anticipate will come from our ongoing development activities. We expect our development projects to contribute significant fair value growth which we're in the midst of delivering as projects reach substantial completion and lease up progresses to stabilization.

We often refer to the work we do in terms of the importance of a strong defense and a strong offense and the strategy enables us to do both well. A strong defense is rooted in our grocery-anchored portfolio which has proven resilient during the toughest of crisis like we've seen over the last 18 months and the improvement of our financial condition over time which Glenn and Clinton will speak to in detail. Before they do though, I want to highlight our overall operating metrics which are drive by our strong fundamentals and the worker team continues to do on lowering our leverage as it's evident by a declining debt to gross fair value ratio and the improvement in our debt to trailing four month adjusted EBITDA.

Our results were solid this quarter, driven by a continue-to-commitment on the part of our operations and leasing teams to high-quality service focused site management. Leasing renewable number is done, thanks to the fine works of these teams to meet the needs of our tenants and their customers. This defense results in a high-quality operating cash flow as well as the balance sheet and financial stability that positions us well for the long-term. Grocery-anchored real-estate is historically been thought of as just as stable with slow growth. But we had determined approved that Crombie can not only be stable during crisis but also strong during periods of higher economic growth.

Playing an offense includes operating well, maximizing the value of our strategic relationship with Empire, building a first-class development program and strong asset management to select acquisitions and dispositions to improve our portfolio over time and to help fund our strategy. Our relationship with Empire is our sustainable competitive advantage. This offers us continuing opportunity to drive growth. We remain committed to investing $100 million to $200 million annually with Empire. On strategic and accretive investments in the modernization acquisition expansion and converting of the grocery stores to improve their competitiveness, including the conversions to the FreshCo discount format in Western Canada and the Farm Boy banner in Ontario.

Accelerating Empire's build-out of their online grocery home delivery service, Voila, land-use intensifications and the unlocking of major developments. A major development program is hitting its stride as we reach substantial completion on our first projects and continue to work on the next six near-term projects while pushing forward ongoing entitled network. I eagerly await the next stage of our development program where we continue to target to spend a $150 million to $250 million annually to accelerate NAV and AFFO growth. Lastly, our asset management has been savvy and timely to support our portfolio improvement and that time help fund our business.

The success this quarter can be attributed to the outstanding work of the people on our Crombie team. Regardless of where they work onsite, at a kitchen table, or behind a desk, we know that we can rely on them to turn out incredible work for the team. Past 18 months have been difficult for employers and employees. We're so grateful for the Crombie team which risen to every challenge. We've increased our internal communications and ensured that our employees have the resources to cope with the physical and mental impacts of this extended public health crisis. We remain committed to the health and safety of our employees and visitors to our site and recognition that COVID-19 pandemic will be with us in some form for the months ahead.

In response to that, we are one of the 100s of Canadian companies participating in rapid testing consortium at our Scotia Square Office in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where all Crombie employees will complete twice-weekly COVID tests to ensure the ongoing safety of our team on onsite visitors. The best teams work together offensively and defensively to succeed. We're a long-term company and our team has remained committed to our strategy despite the challenges of COVID and an ever changing economy. I'm proud of the work we do at Crombie and our continued pursuit of experts. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Glenn, who'll provide an update on our developments and operational highlights.

Glenn Hynes

Thank you, Don. And good day, everyone. Occupancy levels remained high in the second quarter with committed occupancy at 96.2% and economic occupancy at 95.6%. New leases and expansions increased occupancy by 510,000 SF while we experienced just 155,000 SF of net lease expires, vacancies, termination, and space adjustments. Notable new lease activity in the quarter was 42,000 SF of development leases opening at Avalon Mall, Halifax regional municipality moving in to our Top 20 tenants with newer locations in our Halifax, Nova Scotia complex and Dollarama becoming our third largest tenant with their newest location at Loch Lomond place in Saint John, New Brunswick.

At the end of the quarter, 118,000 SF was committed at an average first-year rate of $17.83 per SF which will boost future NOI growth throughout 2021. Dot-Com and major markets represent 57,000 SF of committed space including an additional 25,000 SF at our Scotia Square Complex in Halifax. During the quarter, 234,000 SF of renewals were completed at an increase of 3.4% over expiring rental rates. Driving this growth was a 127,000 SF of renewals at retail classes with an increase of 4.6% over expiring rental rates. An increase of 6.3% was achieved for renewals in the quarter when comparing expiring rental rates to the average rental rate for the renewal term.

Year-to-date, Crombie demonstrated portfolio stability with approximately 51.1% of renewals occurring in Beckham and major markets. Renewable activity consisted of 621,000 SF for an increase of 3.1% over expiring rental rates or growth of 6.7% when comparing the expiring rental rates to the average rental rates for the renewable term. Property development is a strategic priority for Crombie as it drives NAV and AFFO growth while increasing our presence in the country's top urban markets and diversifying our overall portfolio. With a majority of new tenants open, the grand reopening of Avalon Mall took place from June 24 to June 27 and included various community oriented activities and celebrations to commemorate this great achievement.

Overall, it was a great success with high-traffic accounts and strong sales reported by our tenants. One highlight of the event was the donation made on behalf of Crombie, our tenants, and our customers to First Light Center for Performance and Creativity, a non-profit organization that serves the urban Indigenous and non-Indigenous community alike by providing programs and services routed in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages. The skill team at Westbank continues to work hard in the lease up of Zephyr; the residential component of our Davie Street property as of July 31st approximately 90% of units have been leased at strong rental rates in the mid-$4 per SF range which were above our initial pro forma.

We are very pleased with the progress to-date and have a lot to be proud of as Zephyr has leased up quickly with stabilization expected before the end of this year. Progress is being made out at our Le Duke and Bronte Village projects as they remain on-track and on-budget with a first residential tenants taking occupancy at both locations in the third quarter. Substantial completion is expected to be achieved in the third quarter for Le Duke and in the fourth quarter for Bronte Village. In late June, the Sobeys store conversion was completed at Bronte Village and Farm Boy opened for business. In late 2020, Empire announced the expansion of their online grocery home delivery service Voila, to Western Canada.

At the end of June, our development momentum continued with the acquisition of a 25 acre site in Calgary, Alberta, which will be the home of Empire's third CFC. Construction is currently underway with delivery to customers expected in 2023. We are committed to unlocking significant land value embedded in our major urban market grocery stores as we continue our work to entitle upwards of 10 additional projects across Canada generating opportunities to continue our development program.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Clinton who will highlight our second quarter financial results and discuss our capital and development funding approach.

Clinton Keay

Thank you, Glenn. And good day, everyone. Strong collection rate continue with 99% collected in the second quarter of 2021 and 99% for July. Despite lockdowns and increased restrictions across the country for a large portion of the second quarter, our collections reached pre-pandemic levels; a true reflection of our stable portfolio. On a cash basis, same asset NOI increased by 7.2% for QT. Primary drivers of this growth are reduction and bad debt expense, strong occupancy and modernization income. Adjusting for bad debt expense and parking revenue in 2020, same asset cash NOI is flat compared to the same period in 2020.

Both the quarter, AFFO per unit was $0.23 and FFO per unit was $0.27. AFFO and FFO payout ratios were 97.3% and 81.7% respectively. AFFO and FFO in the quarter were impacted by improving net property income due to lower bad debt expense and income from completed developments and modernizations. This was offset in part by higher unit-based compensation costs, finance costs, continued reduced parking revenue primarily at Scotia Square and a loss from equity account in investments resulting from a drag in operating results at our daily street residential development project of approximately 500,000 for the quarter as a move towards stabilization.

Second quarter FFO and AFFO per unit metrics were diluted when compared to the first quarter of 2021 due to the equity issuance in May. G&A as a percentage of property revenue for the second quarter was 7.4% or $7.4 million. Unit-based compensation included in G&A increased approximately 800,000 from the same quarter last year. G&A excluding unit-based compensation in the quarter will be 5.1% at property revenue and 4.0% on a year-to-date basis. Crombie continues to reduce risk and maintain financial strength with a strong and flexible balance sheet. Reported by our improved finance addition and ample liquidity at the end of the quarter.

Our unencumbered asset pool is approximately $1.4 billion or a 27% of Crombie's total fair value of investment properties a $5.1 billion. Our adjusted gross fair value at the end of Q2 was 46%, a significant improvement from 49.4% at Q4, 2020. Our primary drivers has improved in our leverage ratio where material year-to-date increase up $291 million in fair value of investment property and joint ventures and significant debt repayment funded by the $100 million equity issuance in May 2021. Crombie has all reviewed grocery-anchored assets as strong stable assets with the potential for growth and our team has worked hard to build a top-quality portfolio.

The pandemic highlighted the strength in grocery-anchored assets and the strong desire for these assets is supported by an abundance of market activity driving cap rates compression. The cap rate movement was a primary contributor to the increase of approximately $176 million or 3.6% in our fair value during the quarter. On May 19th, Crombie closed a $100 million equity financing at a price of $16.60 per unit; the highest issuance price in the organizations history. This issuance was very successful with funds being utilized in the short-term to reduce outstanding indebtedness improving your debt matric while supporting our prior related initiatives in our development pipeline.

At the end of the quarter with debt to trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA at 9.12x. The increase in trailing 12 month EBITDA is driven by the sizeable reduction in bad debt expense of approximately $8.7 million included in Q2, 2020. Crombie remains committed to maintaining our investment grade credit rating as evidenced by our equity raise in May. In yesterday's announcement of the reintroduction of a 3% discount in our DRIP. We're planning to be regular issuers of equity in the future. Crombie has access to multiple sources of capital to fund our development pipeline into the future, we had increased our communications with DBRS to reestablish our stable trend and ultimately move closer to our goal of achieving a BBB mid credit rating within the next three to five years.

While external risk remain present given the recent pandemic, we will prudently manage the financial leverage within our control. Continued growth in development activity is important to Crombie. As we anticipate it will deliver strong NAV growth and ultimately achieve strong AFFO growth once these projects are stabilized.

I will now turn the call over to Don for a few closing comments.

Don Clow

Thank you, Clinton. In closing today, I'd like to thank our team for their ongoing commitment to Crombie's values and the work they do to deliver on our strategy every day. But it's remarkable to step back and look at how our organization has evolved over the past 18 months. This quarter, we published our inaugural sustainability report which highlights much of the good work we do to achieve our vision of enriching community sustainably through tangible actions at an ethical and diverse culture. While this was the first year we formally reported, sustainability has been core to Crombie's business practices since our inception.

From an environmental perspective, our properties have always been located and what we refer to as Main and Main which provides convenient access to our tenants customers and minimizes the need for and the impact of transportation in those communities. Our Scotia Square complex in Halifax is a shining example of the work we've done to set, invest in, and achieve environmental goals for over a decade. From a governance perspective, we believe as we always have in white-collar governance with strict policies and ensure high-standards and strong risk management. We ask all employees and trustees to adhere to a comprehensive code of conduct and business ethics to commit to doing what's right in the long-term, even if it's hard, in the short-term.

From a social perspective, we worked incredibly hard to attract, develop, and retain, a diverse team and provide a safe inclusive space for those employees. This work we've done to build a strong culture paid-off greatly over the course of the pandemic. People leaders at Crombie knew we could depend on our teams to work hard and do what was right for themselves, their families, and Crombie while also keeping the community safe and healthy and the results speak for themselves. We're excited by our future opportunities and confident in the sustainable future we are building at Crombie.

This concludes our prepared remarks and now happy to answer any of your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Mario Saric with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Hi, good afternoon.

Don Clow

Good afternoon, Mario.

Clinton Keay

Good afternoon.

Glenn Hynes

Hi, Mario.

Mario Saric

I just wanted to focus some of the initial questions on the fair value gain this quarter. I think you provided the disclosure around Page 08 of the MD&A in terms of arriving to the slides, 5.68% cap rate, and broken down by major market back to urban and others. Do you have that breakdown handy for Q1 of this quarter just to see how that 18 basis point decline kind of varied across the various characterizations?

Clinton Keay

Sorry. I mean I just want to say Mario, it's a pretty level across the board. As you know our portfolios primarily grocery-anchored. And in my mind let's be clear, this was a minimal change in fair value or there was a minimal change in fair value from development. So, it was primarily the portfolio. And so, hopefully we have a continued fair value recognition coming from development over the next few quarters as properties are completed or reached substantial completion and then also REIT income stabilization's a bit staggered. And so, both the completed developments and those are about to be complete have some fair value bumps to come.

And the other thing I'd like to say is that I think this is just an indicator that grocery-anchored retail separated itself from the rest of retail to some degree is an asset class. And because anecdotally, we've seen some grocery transactions that we know pretty well reflect cap rate compression of over a 100 basis points versus two years ago. And so, the cap rate compression we've reflected in that 18 basis points to 22 basis points is pretty reasonable. And so, I think it's an ongoing evolution of the space that's happening and we're pretty pleased with our asset management decisions over the last really over the last decade to transition to a greater investment in grocery and then the urban next year's development.

Mario Saric

Got it. Do you have any sense and in our private market actually you refer to what the quantum of total private market costs we incurred activity wise in the year-to-date that would be relevant.

Clinton Keay

I don’t have the total. What I do know is there's been a number of transactions and I know of one that's nine figures. So, within the nine figures, I don’t have the total at the top of my head, Mario. We can try to gather that from here but I know there is at least one transaction well over it's over a $100 million if so in 100s of million that all. And so, it's strong evidence.

Mario Saric

And I think you mentioned that very little of the $176 million ARPU value gain related to ongoing developments or just recently completed developments, when we talk about the effort. And you've also kind of highlighted the $1 to $2 there's fair value per unit upside from the developments in the past. How comfortable are you with that range today and you have more-or-less conviction and perhaps stood in the upper part of that range as time passes you mentioned these pretty assets.

Clinton Keay

Yes. So, let's be clear. Very -- we did recognize some in Q4 from one of our developments the more in Q1 from another. And then, we still got ways to go in the remainder of those first six. And I'm actually from what I'm seeing in the market, it feels like it’s closer to the upper end of that range than the lower end for sure. Just because rents especially in Zephyr is going to set and enter mid but mid higher 4s. That's SF and we're 90% leased and cap rates are very strong. I mean, ultra-strong. So, there's more potential fair value appreciation to be recognized there but --.

So, I'm feeling very comfortable with the range and I'm very I feel comfortable, like should at the end of the day be in that upper end of the range.

Mario Saric

Got it, okay. And then, maybe one clarification for Clinton just on the Zephyr. Did you indicate that it resulted in about a $0.5 million of negative FFO during the quarter?

Clinton Keay

Yes. It would have been in the notes to the financial note for joint ventures, yes, 506 2000 was our share.

Mario Saric

Okay. That's it from me. Thank you.

Clinton Keay

Thanks, Mario.

Don Clow

Thanks, Mario.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Tal Woolley with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Tal Woolley

Hi, good afternoon.

Don Clow

Hi, Tal.

Clinton Keay

Hi, Tal.

Tal Woolley

Just could you talk a bit about the industrial portfolio, can you remind me again how many CFCs that Empire is targeting like over for a national rollout of Voila?

Don Clow

Yes. What we've heard publicly from the leadership at Empire is that they're targeting four CFCs and there's obviously one that's open in Toronto, another boat open in Montreal, and then we're building in Calgary and then the fourth was in a city to be named later but likely in British Columbia. So, and that's what we've heard and then obviously CFC built around them.

Tal Woolley

And the Toronto CFC have not been dropped down to you, correct?

Don Clow

No, it's owned by private developer.

Tal Woolley

Okay. So, that’s not owned by Empire?

Don Clow

It is not.

Tal Woolley

Okay, got it. And then I was just wondering with Empire's acquisition a long ago. They also have the grocery gateway business. Today have any of those types of assets that would make sense for Crombie to Zephyr?

Don Clow

I can't really speak to that. It is at a stage we don’t have ongoing conversations about those types of opportunities. So, we do have strategic discussions with Empire about all of the real-estate there is. Well, I don’t think that's a big opportunity for us, to be truthful.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then, for the Calgary site. Do you have an estimate of like what you think construction cost might look like?

Don Clow

I think it's -- well, I'll turn it over to Glenn but I might get healthy is roughly the same as the last CFC but we can't honestly disclose the detail. But Glenn, any additional color?

Glenn Hynes

Yes. We're very pleased. As you know, Tal, there's been both reality and worry about cost inflation. We were early at the gate and ordering key in quite like steel. Both for supply, guaranteeing supply but also guaranteeing price. So, we're off to a great start. We learnt a lot from building CFC to in Montreal. We've taken kind of those learnings that will both allow us to build this building on a faster timeline but also on a competitive cost. So, I can't give any more specifics but we're very pleased with where we're at. We've got a budget that's been set some months' ago and we believe we'll actually beat that budget.

So, we're very optimistic because we issuing out started just proud that in the midst of some February some cost inflations but so far so good and we're well along.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then, for the ready assets that are completing this year like I was when I drove by the Oakfield property, I don’t know, it's probably about a seven weeks ago. And Farm Boy was just getting completed and it look like maybe we're starting pre-leasing on the residential part. Can you speak at all to pre-leasing activity at both Bronte and Le Duke?

Don Clow

Sure. But I really want to emphasize, these are still both construction sites.

Tal Woolley

Yes.

Glenn Hynes

We have some real trooper tenants that are starting to move in in Q3 at both buildings. Our expectation is that we will be substantially complete in Le Duke in Montreal in Q3, not likely be sort of a two phased occupancies a lower half floor first and then the upper half floors. So, we will be pushing some substantial completion in Q3 but we have a small number of tenants already in occupancy which allows us to work out the Kings et cetera. But really we're just very early date. Bronte, we're expecting to have substantial completion in Q4 and same situation.

So, we actually think timing wise it's encouraging because COVID hopefully is getting to the end where there's much more mobility and much more people out in the boat wanting to see the unit. And also, we're getting towards substantial completion. But it's too early to be talking about occupancy level but we're really delighted with the effort with just the pace, et cetera. We're over 90% leased and Don mentioned the rent and in the mid-$4 range. That's tracking extremely well and we're optimistic for both Duke and Bronte. More units at Duke and Bronte, so there's probably going to be a longer stabilization period.

Its 480 units at Bronte, 390 at Duke. We assume here a little bit longer than the 330 units in Vancouver. But all-in-all, we're very satisfied with where we're at.

Tal Woolley

And can you give us an estimate of like average asking rents both by both sides for now?

Glenn Hynes

I would say ballpark, we are in the mid-$3 range starting point in the Oakfield market and in the Montreal market we're very high in the $2 range would be sort of the starting point for those and those are clearly market rents for the quality of building and the neighborhoods were located.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then, just my last question. You guys want to keep your foot down on the gas with respect to development into the equity raise this year. The stocks had a really good run and you talked about you feel you've got access sort of channel the capital to help fund you. Prior to this point, you have really relied on dispositions in a big way to raise capital on the past. How should we think about going forward?

Don Clow

So, even most of the -- anytime you introduce new growth platforms like Crombie did four to five years ago, namely the accelerated investment in Sobey's and our major mixed use development. We can occasionally have a little bit of stress on the balance sheet and take time I think for investors to understand it. It takes time for reading agencies, understand it and honestly everybody requires proof of execution. So, for us the good news is we proved the execution and we funded it again using those multiple sources of capital that are still all available to us and continue to be I think priced very well at a low cost of capital.

So, overall our financing -- sorry, overall our strategy hasn’t changed and our financing strategy is really first and foremost working with the ratings agency to help them understand the significant changes in our business which takes some time. But then just continuing on to issue equity on a regular basis we'll continue with which includes the DRIP as you know which we just formatted yesterday or reimplemented the discount on yesterday and relative positions as well as continuing in capital markets and all forms of debt.

So, I won't -- I can't give you any guidance other than we're in good shape to see our balance sheet metrics have improved as we come through the 12 months trailing from Q2 and you see our debt EBITDA coming down. Also, there's all those things are really what was intended to happen before COVID and that caused a little bit of stress in the short term. But I think overall we're fine and the strategy hasn’t changed either from an overall real-estate strategy or financing strategy perspective. It's -- it is we're in very strong condition.

And I think we have again that you make sustainable competitive advantage which is the relationship with Sobey's gives Crombie an opportunity to allocate capital very well in very good places. And so, our strategy isn’t as much about how we allocate capital which we've been very clear about it. It's just how you continue to fund it at a good solid pace and do so well. So, people will understand and respect which I think we're doing it and done very well over the last number of years. Having the ball.

Tal Woolley

What was the take up on the DRIP prior to it being taken off?

Clinton Keay

Yes. It would and probably taller than like the high-20% range.

Tal Woolley

That Empire was not. I then, so obviously Empire was not participating on the DRIP.

Clinton Keay

They will share probably proportionately in terms of the DRIP. It all made in there 41.5%.

Tal Woolley

Okay, got it. Okay, thank you.

Clinton Keay

Thanks, Tal.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Sumayya Syed with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Sumayya Syed

Thanks, good afternoon.

Don Clow

Good afternoon.

Clinton Keay

Hi.

Sumayya Syed

Etobicoke you spoke about having multiple sources of capital available given the cap rate compression you'd observed. Could you see the REIT take advantage and be a bit more active on dispositions?

Don Clow

What we've always said is we got multiple sources and we will dabble from time-to-time, I would say when you're in to dabble and at the line of [indiscernible] or credit for the line. But it's basically where you're using a mix of options and we're picking your spots and so yes we've done dispositions almost every year. Some year's a little higher than others. The interesting part is that our dispositions are now taking different forms. And so, we now have obviously income producing properties that are as we’re seeing with grocery much more easily we sold and values that are much higher than they purchase them for.

But also importantly, people have to realize we have entitled land that’s starting to come into our potential sale pipeline and even though we may be trading off a little bit of future growth to fund the development business so to fund current developments, whatever its. Then it's an opportunity too. We bought a lot of land in as you know in Vancouver and other major cities across the country. And some of those are call it low value, cut the single story, grocery stores but they're sort of high value but low density. And if they transition to high density, the values are very high.

So, for us that's another option that's coming on stream as we get entitled land, potentially take our shot at selling one of those just to prove the concept but too also help fund the business going forward. We think about it is giving up growth from your 10 to 15 or further out rather than growth that's really current times. But anyway, the bottom line some ways that we have multiple sources and some new ones and we'll take advantage of them as we see the opportunity to come up.

Sumayya Syed

Alright. And I'm sure lots of interest on the land there. And I just wondering on the CapEx side, where do CapEx for the industrial in your portfolio set and have there been any movements there that you can speak to?

Don Clow

Well, I think industrial in general is highly desirable. It's arguably number 1, 2, or 3, I think of industrial apartments and grocery and not necessarily not order to changes at the most -- three most desirable types of real-estate in Canada today or maybe development land as well. And so, the cap rates on that has generally been compressing. And so, and it's primarily because of rental growth and shortage of supply. And that condition hasn’t changed dramatically. So, I suspect it's there's continuing compression.

So, I can't speak to specifically our assets because I don’t want to get that detail, I apologize. But it's a good situation for us, we like the asset mix where they're transitioning to 5% to 10% of our portfolio. Being industrial because it’s the strategic fit but also that maybe cap rate compression will help us so it to move it over time on a share value basis.

Sumayya Syed

Right. And then just sort of wondering for me, what kind of run to escalations are in the retail industrial and then would it be the same structure for the Voila spokes?

Glenn Hynes

Yes, Sumayya. The typical rental lifts they're in the 7.5% to 10% range over five years. That'd be typical retail related industrial rental growth I anticipate very similar if not same for CFC3.

Sumayya Syed

Okay, thank you. I'll turn it back.

Glenn Hynes

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question comes from Kyle Stanley with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Kyle Stanley

Thanks, good afternoon.

Don Clow

Hi, Kyle.

Clinton Keay

Hi, Kyle.

Kyle Stanley

Most of my questions have been addressed at this point. So, just one kind of quick housekeeping item for Clinton. Just wondering where there any one-time or non-occurring items which an interest expense occur?

Clinton Keay

Not that we would have had in the past or any -- no, I don’t think, no. That's just -- anything will be happening is as this partition and completion when no longer capitalizing interest. That's normal course.

Kyle Stanley

Okay. Now, that's helpful. That's it from me. Thanks.

Clinton Keay

Thank you.

Don Clow

Thanks, Kyle.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Jenny Ma with BMO. Please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

Hi, good afternoon.

Don Clow

Hi, Jenny.

Clinton Keay

Hi, Jenny.

Jenny Ma

Before we've seen some of your peers get a little bit more creative in terms of financing some resi development. I'm just wondering when you see that out in the market balanced with your more traffic cost of capital, has there been any change in terms of how you approach partnership or a financing your condo or rental apartments just going forward?

Don Clow

It -- I'd say the answer is no, even though it may look like a yes. I think everybody is seeing a lot of color, we've seen it for a number of years but there's been a wall of capital working for a home and real-estate. And so, these large mixed use developments lend themselves well to large providers of capital who don’t necessarily have the talent to develop it or don’t have the sites and or the relationship with the tenant to unlock the value. And so, as we've worked through our first three developments, we've done it with partners that have capital and the talent to actually execute on both the development and the operations.

And we've said I think publicly in a number of occasions that we will not only consider those types of developments going forward or development partners going forward. But we will look at capital partners to take some of that pressure off the balance sheet that we I talked about a few minutes ago. And it's so we have been in discussions with a number of partners primarily looking at long-term partners, people who want to do multiple of deals. We just haven’t pulled the trigger in any at this stage. But we have had some just good discussions and detailed discussions with a number of players.

And I think it's a real option that we now is Crombie's got a great team of development people. Glenn and his team Trevor Lee, our Senior Vice President of Development of West Calgary had developed a strong development team where we feel comfortable with 30 people that have good experience in development that we in time will take on our own development but also take it on for partners. And that optimizes the cost of capital, too stresses the balance sheet from time-to-time, makes the rating agencies and that investors are quite happy.

So, we're going to look at all those options, Jenny. And I think over time there'll be like a number of other peers we will be looking forward to having some of those types of partners you know work with us and hopefully develop a good long-term strategy for development.

Jenny Ma

Right. Would you say that the volume of conversations you've been having or inbound have shifted at all in the last few quarters or was it really just private normal course discussions you've been having the last two years?

Don Clow

Let's say it's increased over the last two years as we've become more comfortable with our developments reaching completion and ultimately being very successful. I think as I've used a sports analogy that I've always said, we want to start out hitting doubles or triples and don’t necessarily have to had a home run but definitely don’t want to have a strikeout and all of our six first developments are very strong. They're at least doubles and I think I'm now going to hit that a number of home run. So, for us getting to the near the end of that process, allows us confidence that we can execute shows the market we can execute in a multiple of ways.

And then, I think over the last two years, we've been in active discussions with these types of capital partners and we can legitimately say we can do these developments. And but because they have proof that we can. And so yes, so it's a nice evolution of the company and its good solid proof-of-the-concept and mixed use development works with this company well.

Jenny Ma

That's great to hear, thank you. Turning over to the Calgary CFC, could you remind me if there is an agreement already in place with Empire or is that kind of like a memorandum understanding. I mean, when you're thinking about the return on this aspects, could you spend on whether or not that is should we look at as a yield based return and not so much based on the cost or like how should we think about the potential returns on this development?

Clinton Keay

Don?

Don Clow

So yes, we have full documentation in place with Sobey's in terms of the development agreement and the lease for the property. Not sure the lease is fully signed and finalized but certainly all the developing construction agreements and the others of understanding on the economics are all in place. I'm not going to give you much detail other than to say that it is in fact a spread-based arrangement and based on its spread over what would be market cap rate though that is the essence of how we do that. So, it's a fair proposition for both organizations.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. And then, lastly just could you talk on the reinstatement of the DRIP premium. Just wondering what the rationale for that was, is it tied simply to where the unit place is or is it just looking at opportunities to return to testing that source of capital in a small way. And whether or not you're with Empire intentions sort of reinitiate that specifications but in extent they did before that then on was then moved two years ago.

Don Clow

Yes. So, let's speak the DRIP itself has never gone away. Jenny, it's just at a 3% discount workload.

Jenny Ma

Right.

Don Clow

So but from a standpoint of the rationale, it really comes down to just emphasizing multiple sources of capital. We've always said we want to be regular issuers of equity and so which is emphasized at that point and we think the timings right to access the market on a more steady basis as well as share point of what Empire. They will proportionally they have the 41.5% ownerships, so they will maintain that throughout on a monthly basis.

Jenny Ma

Okay. Thank you, very much. I'll turn it back.

Don Clow

Thanks, Jenny.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Sam Damiani with TD. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. And good afternoon. Just wanted to start off on the leverage side. What -- the recent equity offering and the group discount we instated in your comments earlier on the call. Is there a lowered target leverage ratio either one that did the assets or did the EBITDA that you're thinking about now perhaps versus earlier this year or even pre-COVID?

Glenn Hynes

No, I think the targets that we have with the rating agents happen to be below 10x using their methodology on a sustained basis. So, that's been the target and it looks like, there has been no change in them.

Sam Damiani

Okay. And then, the next sort of major development, couldn’t I get kicked off in 2022 or is that too early?

Glenn Hynes

The net-net major development has already been kicked off, Sam, in the Calgary CFC, right.

Sam Damiani

Sorry, I meant the mixed use. I meant on mixed use, sorry.

Glenn Hynes

Oh, you asked me mixed use. So, we have a number of projects we have in -- they're all in the normal course of both the evolution or municipal approvals and working on costing et cetera. There's a number of we would call it conditions and we want to see in the markets to move forward. So, we haven’t actually set a date on a number of developments but there's some at the very end of the development proof-of-process and some used to have a lot of ways to go. So, it's a constant process to develop a pipeline that has a continuous action.

And we're still in the early stages of that pipeline but it's still I would say there are a number that are close. And the real goal is ultimately to achieve consistent spending of a $150 million to $250 million a year on development and ultimately reach consistent completions at cost of those dollar values. Because that's what ultimately drives your NAV growth I think on a consistent basis that investors understand and it ultimately drives long-term cash flow growth. So, sorry I can't give you the specifics on the projects.

We'll just that it is development and it is there's uncertainty all the way through until they actually pulled the trigger and signed contracts with instructions. So, we will announce it when we're then wrapped our point.

Sam Damiani

We'll all be same tuned and -- oh sorry, go ahead.

Glenn Hynes

Near term projects we disclosed. A number of those are fully entitled and could start in 2022 as well.

Sam Damiani

Yes. So, I was just going to say here and then fortunate position of having lots to teach them.

Glenn Hynes

Yes.

Sam Damiani

Maybe finally just for Clinton, on the sort of bad debt provision side. Is your outlook for Q3 and Q4 a moderation in that respect and how do you think the both the burn off of government assistance in that regard?

Don Clow

Yes. We've been consistent with our bad debt over the last number of quarters. I don’t see any real change coming out of that for the rest of this year, subject to of course anything. You never say never and in the world of pandemics but from what we're seeing at this point-in-time, Sam, I don’t see much change.

Sam Damiani

Great. Thank you.

Clinton Keay

No, I'd just jump in. I would say and for us we've said if there's risk is at the corporate level, we generally progress through. Our properties have done very well including Avalon Mall, it stayed open most of the pandemic and has performed probably one of the top five malls in the country. Just because it's been open almost all the time and our tenant sales have been good. They're many of reports were getting there, they're back to '19 levels and or better. So, we were feeling cautiously optimistic but nevertheless it's at the corporate level, you never know when this's going to be a surprise. So, at this point we're feeling again cautiously optimistic.

Sam Damiani

Good color, thanks very much.

Clinton Keay

And our tenants are open.

Sam Damiani

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Pammi Bir with RBC. Please go ahead.

Pammi Bir

Thanks. And hi everyone. Just maybe one question from me. On Broadway and Commercial. Can you provide an update on where that is in the entitlement process? And then, secondly, more of a general question on. One that is for once it or other projects are successfully resolved. Would you typically then record that or mark that value up for fair value purposes?

Don Clow

Well, maybe I'll comment on first part of it and turn over the second part of it to Clinton. But it's currently in the rezoning process and it still got a public hearing though this fall and Westbank it's very capably reading that. So, we're working closely with City of Vancouver. And then, it's a very difficult area in which to get approvals but we really I think Westbanks done an exceptional job in a very tough area. The complexity of it is high and I think Westbank Specialty is working through the most complex challenges and development in Vancouver.

And delivering very special projects that at the end of the day the local communities are very proud of. And so, I'm confident that we'll continue on in the timeline that we've targeted. In terms of what's the land is, the zoning's banned. I'll turn that over to Clinton because I believe there is some recognition at that point.

Clinton Keay

Yes, Pammi. So, the coming roles that we will book a recognition of the land, in case so. You see there is an entitlement does have an abundant value with just for the land.

Pammi Bir

Got it. And just can you remind us again, what is the amount of density that you're seeking there?

Don Clow

At the top of my head I know it, there are -- in terms of square footage, it is about 640,000 SF.

Pammi Bir

And most of that would be residential line?

Don Clow

Most residential, yes. There is 60,000 SF of retail, 50 of office. And then the rest is where the rental is. There is one tower of condo, two towers of purposeful rental. And cars.

Pammi Bir

Got it. Thanks, very much guys. Thank you.

Don Clow

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. Ms. Martin, you may proceed.

Ruth Martin

Thank you for your time today. And we look forward to updating you on our progress on our Q3 call in November.

Clinton Keay

Thanks, everybody.

Don Clow

Thank you.

