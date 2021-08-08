asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) stock is riding a crescendo cash flow and distributing significant dividends ($0.42 per share) to reward shareholders, while attracting new investors. Second quarter results show treasury expanded from $35 to $41.5 million after payment of dividends. I recommend investors consider accumulating the stock below $10 before the company announces a gold resource for Scarlet & Golden Mile deposits. The stock price should move up on exceptional dividend yield at 5.5%, Free cash flow yield at 17.8% and upcoming release of an additional gold resource deposit.

CEO Jason Reid delivered this message at the recent conference call.

Fortitude Gold was specifically designed to create shareholder value through an ultra tight capital structure and substantial dividends to garner a market premium yield valuation.

Fortitude Gold-First Half Actual Results 2021 with Projected 2nd Half

June 30 2021 Proj.-2nd Half 2021 Year End Sales $46,557,000 $37,000,000 $83.5 Million Mine Cost of Sales Production Costs $14,144,000 $11,500,000 Depreciation & Amort. $8,285,000 $8,500,000 Reclamation $76,000 $50,000 Total Mine Cost $22,505,000 $20,050,000 Mine Gross Profit $24,052,000 $16,950,000 $41 Million Cost and Expenses General & Admin $7,345,000 $2,526,000 Exploration $2,357,000 $2,700,000 Other Expense $84,000 $52,000 Total Costs & Expense $9,786,000 $5,278,000 Income $14,266,000 $11,672,000 $26 Million Taxes (Income & Mine) $3,531,000 $2,801,250 Net Income $10,735,000 $8,870,750 $19.6 Million Net Income per share $.45 $.37 $.82

(Tim Paul-Company results & my projected based on 8/4 conference call)

I project gold sales of 11,000 ounces in Q3 and 9,000 ounces in Q4 for a total of 20,000 in the second half of the year in line with company guidance. The company produced 26,115 gold ounces in the first 6 months, and issued guidance at 40,000-45,000 for the full year. My projection brings yearly sales at 46,115 ounces sold (slightly above company estimate) for calculations above. I assumed an average gold price at $1,850 for the second half of 2021. The actual price to purchase an ounce of physical gold is $1,900 as of today, while the COMEX futures market price has averaged $1,800 over the past 6 months. Strong physical demand for gold (gold is money) reflects weakness in purchasing power of the dollar, which is a fiat currency-currently being devalued by Federal Reserve through inflating the money supply. Higher prices (Inflation) result from money supply printing as the flood of dollars chase fewer goods and services.

FED Powell-"We print money"

I anticipate the gold price will move higher on increased demand as consumers realize that dollars are losing purchasing power. Gold is a safe haven since it cannot be printed or created out of thin air. Central Banks are accumulating gold ($6.3 Billion of gold during Q2 per Sprott Gold) while reducing their exposure to the dollar.

My production cost estimates for the next 6 months are based on actual results to date, while adjusting for company announced guidance during the recent conference call. The company has stated it is mixing in substantial low grade gold with high grade production - to slow down overall production to better match their mine plan through 2024. Production and gold grade has exceeded company expectations to date. The company revealed it has struck pockets of gold as high as 30-100 grams per ton.

I also referenced company SEC filings including Table 22.2 Isabella Pearl Project Cash Flow. Current gold reserve estimates are based on Dec. 31. 2020 report with a gold price at $1,477 per ounce. The first half of 2021 the company realized gold sales at approximately $1,800 per once.

Here are the actual reported gold grades for Isabella Pearl Mine since the company acquired the mineral rights to the property in 2016.

Isabella Pearl Mine {IP} Gold grade estimates (2016-2019) vs. actual (2020-2021)

6.75 grams/ton (2021-Q2)

5.03 grams/ton (2021- Q1)

3.88 grams/ton (2020)

3.05 grams/ton (2019)

2.28 grams/ton (2018)

2.18 grams/ton (2016)

Valuation using Free Cash Flow FCF

Free cash flow before dividend payments would be $1.36 per share or $32.5 million for 2021. (1st half actual with second half projected). The stock trades at $7.66 per share. The FCF yield is 17.8% (FCF yield is calculated by dividing FCF per share by stock price). In the table below, investors can view a comparison showing extraordinary comparative strength - 258% vs. average gold miner. (Gold Miners ARCA-NYSE) Fortitude's exceptional cash position allows the company to expand operations without diluting shareholders.

Fortitude Gold GDM Gold Miners ARCA S&P 500 FCF Yield 17.8 6.91 3.31 Gross Profit Margin 31 19 9.47

(Sprott via Bloomberg data for GDM & S&P 500)

Fortitude Gold mine costs drop dramatically over 2022-2023

The increasing gold grade means the company has to move less ore to produce the same amount of gold. Production costs at the IP mine will plunge lower in 2022 and 2023, which will bolster cash accumulation. Fortitude contractor will only move 2.5 million tons of ore in 2022 compared to 7.5 million tons in 2021. As a result, mining waste costs project to drop $13 million next year per company Reserve Estimate and Feasibility Study (Table 22.2 Isabella Pearl Project Cash Flow). Assuming only a $10 million reduction, the company income might rise to $35 million compared to $26 million in 2021 projection above. (I shaved $1 million to allow for additional unexpected costs). Dividend payments would proceed at or above the $0.42 current level and the company can tap the $41 million treasury as needed.

Further Dividend Increase for Fortitude Gold shareholders

At recent conference call, Jason Reid was asked about possibility of a dividend increase with free cash flow surging. Dividend started at $0.24 annual and has been raised up twice to $0.42 annual with payment monthly at $0.035.

Question - Timothy Paul:

"What is the possibility of a special dividend payout this year as cash flow surges, this payout would allow you to further reward shareholders without committing to a longer term payout"

CEO Jason Reid:

"You are absolutely on to something there. There is a probability that we could pay, I cannot guarantee that, but sure it is absolutely a possibility. Special dividends absolutely reward shareholders."

Scarlet and Golden Mile delineation may bolster Fortitude Gold stock

Reid indicated that Scarlet drilling results seem to indicate they have hit a continuation of the Isabella Pearl "structure". This statement echoes an earlier quote from Barry Devlin, the VP of Exploration. The size of that extension has not been made public as company drilling continues. Golden Mile has shown excellent drill results of high grade gold at surface and the lab results "checked off another box" with column heap leach tests revealing gold recovery rates at 85-87%. Golden Mile has extensive historical drilling results including a 2006 technical report from Columbus Gold showing an "inferred gold resource" of 733,000 ounces. Fortitude Gold has two drills at GM right now conducting RC (reverse circulation) drilling to pull in more gold to an initial resource release. I note that the company evaluating potential of "at least 3 open pits" in their SEC filing. Original designs contemplated 2 open pits.

By most any measure, Fortitude Gold is undervalued by Mr. Market. Company profitability is lowered if the gold price were to move significantly lower. The current spread between selling price ($1,800/oz.) and cost of production ($625/oz.) leaves plenty of room to absorb this risk. One strategy for investors is to buy the stock under $10 per share and reinvest the monthly dividend of $0.035 per share. Once this stock hits $10 per share the Dividend, Momentum, and a larger pool of gold equity investors will buy the stock and drive the price higher. This is one of the most attractive investments I have come across in my 20 years of researching undervalued, underfollowed equities. 2022 will be stronger than 2021 due to a dramatic decline in production costs.