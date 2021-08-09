Index Funds Do Not Always Win

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

It is well known that Warren Buffett’s Will directs nearly all of the funds left to his wife into an S&P500 index fund. Betting on America and American companies is a big theme of his.

With the funds in my own active investing portfolio, I have not chosen to go that route. Instead my portfolio holds businesses I can understand, when their business models convince me that they will produce strong shareholder returns.

Last year (2020) was a trial by fire. I retired in January, got control of the rest of my money in February, and by the end of March had about half as much in my portfolio as I had started with. Wow.

But my value-investing approach paid off big. Over the past year, my portfolio has beaten the pants off the S&P500. I did well at buying severely undervalued businesses, even when I was down close to 50%.

Big gains came in energy with the help of Michael Boyd and his service. Big gains came in REITs with the help of the research done by Jussi Askola and by me at High Yield Landlord.

Me versus S&P

However, over the past two and three years, my own total returns have not quite kept up with the S&P500. Of course I have my excuses.

My portfolio available for active investing was much smaller in 2019. At that point the majority of my funds were locked up with my employer and investment choices were limited.

I lost a few percent as I went through the process of learning that the maritime shipping sector is ill suited for me as an investor. I lost a few percent in a very ill-timed attempt to play the recovery of the mall REIT sector from the false narrative of the retail apocalypse.

I also lost a few percent learning that one needs to pay a lot of attention to geography and product mix to succeed with midstream-energy investments. Companies with very similar screening parameters can have very different prospects there.

Of equal importance, all those small losses tied up capital that could have garnered gains elsewhere. Counterbalancing all those losses and the capital they tied up was the money made in REITs and energy by going into unreasonably depressed stocks during 2020.

What should I think about not having quite kept up with the index over the past two and three years? No doubt there will always be excuses.

To help consider this I decided to look at some history. I hope you will join me.

Subjects of Comparison

The companies compared here include three blue-chip midstream energy companies, three blue-chip REITs, and the S&P500. Here is the list of companies:

Ticker Company EPD Enterprise Products Partners WMB Williams Companies Inc ENB Enbridge Inc FRT Federal Realty Trust O Realty Income BXP Boston Properties

I have owned all these companies, at one time or another within the past couple of years. They all are good choices for an investor seeking exposure to midstream energy or to REITs, without shooting for the moon.

I chose these as well-known names which had been around a long time. No other systematic selection was made.

My own gains in the past 15 months were mostly made via more opportunistic purchases of smaller names that have not been around for 20 years. But for looking at long-term trends, the list above will do.

Historical Intervals

For this comparison, let’s look at intervals from just before a market crash to just before the next one. This provides a systematic basis for comparison. One could use other points in the cycle to start and finish; it is going parallel full cycles that makes the comparison fair.

I plotted growth of $10k in total return. That makes it easy to see what multiple a given investment achieved over some interval.

The first interval is from 1999 through 2007:

Source: YCHARTS.

Over that interval, the CAGR of total return for the S&P500 was 5%. WMB, the laggard in the group of individual stocks, performing comparably.

In contrast, the CAGR of total return for the rest of the bunch was about 20%. This was aided by yield compression from falling interest rates, but that does not account for a very big fraction of the 20%.

Conclusion: in contrast to recent years, during the early years of the 21st century these REITs and midstream-energy investments did far better than the S&P500.

The second interval is from 2007 through 2019:

Source: YCHARTS.

This time around, holding this particular collection of midstream-energy and REIT stocks would have performed on average about the same as the S&P500. At a total return CAGR of about 9%, this period was overall not far from the long-term average for US domestic stocks.

It is also worth noting that both the midstream-energy stocks and the retail stocks went through some pretty bad years in price return during the second half of this interval. Despite those bad years, a collection of them would have stayed about even with the index over the full interval.

Conclusion: from the Great Recession through the start of the Pandemic, a mixed selection of quality stocks in real-asset companies would probably have stayed even with the S&P500.

The third interval is from the start of 2020 through today:

Source: YCHARTS.

What a huge difference compared to the previous two-year periods off market lows! The S&P500 recovered so quickly that it substantially outgained all these individual companies over the full interval since January 2020.

On a total return basis, the companies are roughly even. In contrast, the S&P500 is up 40% in less than two years.

Of course, lot of pundits are telling us every week that the broad market is doomed to crash any day. It might be. But not so far.

Conclusion: Beating the S&P500 from the start of 2020 to the present would have been quite remarkable.

Conclusions From the Comparison

Here is what I take away from this comparison.

Investing in the S&P500 was only sometimes the way to find the most gains.

The same is true of REITs, of midstream-energy investments, and likely of other “alternative” asset classes.

Underperformance against the S&P500 since early 2020 is not a reason to reject specific alternative approaches to investing.

It is also worth noting the overall total returns among these investments from 1998 to the present. One can see this here:

Source: YCHARTS.

Only WMB among our choices has fallen short of the index over this interval of nearly 24 years. On average, the others have gained about 2.5 times as much. The CAGR of total return for the index has been 7.8%. These 6 companies, including WMB, produced an overall CAGR of 11.8%.

Looking for Value in Some of the Right Places

Here is my preferred approach:

If it is a good company and you understand it, then you know that it has been steadily generating shareholder value. Mr. Market’s antics do not impact that.

In that case, when the stock price stays flat for a few years the implication is that there is substantial unrecognized value in the company, unless it was greatly overvalued at the start. One should not run from a good company whose stock price has been flat. One should look more closely.

This is very much the case for the three REITs shown here. Of course the pandemic delayed their value generation, but it is clear by now that there was very little net value destruction for any of them.

The midstream-energy companies have been through a different dynamic. But today they are generating so much free cash flow that they can cover their distributions, cover all their capex without issuing equity, and have money left over for buybacks or deleveraging.

For both these REITs and these midstream-energy companies, anyone who thinks they are a bad investment today based on the 5-year chart is missing a great opportunity. Nonetheless, every article on any of them produces some comments from stock-market types who think their past few years of poor market action are a reason to avoid them.

All this is not to say that one should have zero money in sectors one does not understand in detail. Index funds, blue chips, or companies selected by people you trust are all ways to include exposure to those areas.

Beating the S&P500 is Not All That Matters

The comparison with the S&P500 was the main theme of this article. It is an interesting exercise as part of self-assessment.

That said, it is worth noting that beating the S&P500 is not an explicit goal for me. My goal is to reap gains by making good decisions about what businesses are undervalued by the market.

What I like about my own portfolio is the quality of the investment theses for my holdings. That translates into anticipated total returns in the low teens. I am not shooting for the moon.

If the market does not blow up again, I will know in a few years how that went. Even if the market does blow up, the value these companies are steadily creating will eventually be recognized.

In contrast, my confidence in what the S&P500 will do is very small. Keep exploding upward? Go flat? Trend down? Who knows?

Implications for Value Investors

Here is my takeaway for value investors. Momentum investors have long since quit reading.

Do not sweat whether or not you beat the S&P500 over any modest interval. Do sweat the quality and upside to fair value of your specific investments.