Damir Karan/E+ via Getty Images

iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:ERUS) is an exchange-traded fund that enables U.S. investors to get direct exposure to Russian stocks. The expense ratio is 0.59%, which is a little high, but mostly in line with other macro-oriented funds. The year-to-date return is reported as 19.61% at the time of writing, which compares to iShares' S&P 500 tracker fund IVV whose year-to-date return is 18.88%. In other words, Russian equities have been performing fairly well, and I did think they were undervalued at the start of the year, but it is worth revisiting ERUS.

As noted in a recent article of mine covering EWG (iShares' German equity ETF), Russia is deemed to be one of the most corrupt countries on the list of 180 countries that make the Corruption Perceptions Index in 2020. The index is thought to be fairly informed. While it does not mean that places such as Russia (which ranks at 129) are "uninvestable", it does mean that there is generally more risk priced into Russian stocks than other markets. There should be an additional risk premium, but the premium should be within reason; any excess will be claimed in excess returns by investors brave enough to stomach the general investment risk.

ERUS' benchmark index is the MSCI Russia 25/50 Index. As of July 30, 2021, the index had a trailing price/earnings ratio of 9.43x, and a trailing price/book ratio of 1.10. This implies a return on equity of something like %. The forward price/earnings ratio was 6.54x, indicating a very large forward earnings yield of 15.29%. However, we also need to take note of the local 10-year yield which is very high (much higher than, say, the U.S. 10-year) of about 6.975% at present. When thinking about the required return for investing in Russian equities (i.e., the cost of equity), the return should be higher than local "risk-free" rates, since we are taking equity risk.

Professor Damodaran currently recommends a mature market risk premium (which would include for U.S. equities) of 4.31%. In January 2021, Damodaran estimated a fair additional country risk premium for Russia of 2.13%, which is quite hefty. To be conservative, I am going to call this 2.20%. As a directional proxy, I can also see that 5-year CDS contracts seem to price in a lower spread between Russia and the United States versus the beginning of the year, so actually my rounding up to a country risk premium of 2.20% is indeed probably conservative. That takes us to an ERP of 6.51% (4.31% + 2.20%).

Next, I note that Morningstar's forecast earnings growth on a forward basis for the next three to five years, for the ERUS portfolio, is just over 10%. I am going to use 10% exactly (including the first-year bounce that is projected as implied by the forward price/earnings ratio for ERUS' MSCI index).

My simplistic valuation indicates that ERUS is probably undervalued still, and deserves upside of another 24%. If I reduced the country risk premium to, say, 2.00%, the valuation would indicate upside potential of 25.9%, but basically a similar level. Making slight changes to the earnings growth rate etc. does not change things much either. So, overall, I think ERUS is quite safely undervalued still, although the margin of safety is a little thinner at this stage. And you are still taking on the risk of investing in Russian stocks.

But as many markets are overvalued at the moment, ERUS is perhaps a diamond in the rough (among other geo-specific funds). Also, there is quite a good level of profit distribution here, with iShares indicating a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.25% for ERUS.

Another important thing to note is the level of Energy industry exposure. ERUS is essentially a short-ESG trade; you are long Energy and Materials to the tune of a summed 62.56% of the fund as of August 5, 2021.

(iShares)

Russia effectively doesn't care all that much about recent (and admittedly often largely promotional) ESG efforts. And if you don't like the ESG hype, ERUS is quite a good cash generation machine that depends on "dirty industries" (for example the largest portfolio exposure is currently Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) at 14.41% of the fund, the largest publicly-listed natural gas company in the world).

I think Russian equities are risky but still affordable, and the dividend yield is strong. The forward price/earnings ratio is very low, and with energy prices having rebounded so strongly I think ERUS should continue to climb for the time being.

I would also argue there is the potential for earnings growth out-performance, beyond expectation, as not only have energy prices ramped up, but total credit extended to the non-financial private sector (according to BIS data) was significant in Q4 2020. In other words, the recent "credit impulse" in Russia is among the strongest globally, and when banks and other institutions are lending aggressively, this usually feeds into stronger earnings down the road. So, I think holding Russian equities into Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 is a good bet.