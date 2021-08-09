Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (HLTOY) CEO Michael Tsamaz on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCPK:HLTOY) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2021 3:32 PM ET

Company Participants

Evrikos Sarsentis - Head of IR & M&A

Michael Tsamaz - Chairman, CEO

Babis Mazarakis - CFO

Panayiotis Gabrielides - CMO

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Morris - Barclays

Ierodiaconou George - Citi Group

Kim Ivan - Xtellus Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Gaily your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the update conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the Second Quarter and Six Months 2021 Financial Results.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Tsamaz, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Babis Mazarakis, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Panayiotis Gabrielides, Chief Marketing Officer for Consumer segment; and Mr. Evrikos Sarsentis, Head of IR and M&A.

Mr. Tsamaz, you may now proceed.

Michael Tsamaz

Good morning and good afternoon to all of you, and welcome to OTE's second quarter 2021 earnings call. In Greece, we had a good second quarter. This is doing relative terms as we are comparing ourselves to what turned out to be the most depressed period of the pandemic. But it's also true in absolute terms with solid performances and positive indicators across all business lines as Babis will review later. We're continuing to reap the benefits of our competitive edge on the technology and service front and from growing demand and faster broadband services. Our 5G rollout is ahead of schedule and raise our coverage targets. We're also on track with our dynamic-fiber-to-the-home deployment schedule; our networks and infrastructure are best in class.

In terms of TV content, we are aggressively defending our positions. Our customers are consistently ranked at the top and are now far in a way our customers preferred medium to interact with us. We're still far from the 2019 levels, tourism is starting to pick up and we hope to regain some of the ground lost last year in visitor roaming revenues. In our home market, the first half of 2021 was clearly a sweet spot and we're working on all elements that are under our control to preserve with instruction, our market leadership. We should also leverage our position as a key player in the digitalization of the TV economy, which will allow accelerate with the support of the European recovery fund.

We're market leaders in ICD projects and we're in a good position to benefit from expanding demand in this segment as well. However, we're fully aware that we operate in a highly competitive environment, which is likely to become even more so and we cannot afford to rest on our lawyers. While this area are topline, we're continuing to work hard day-after-day to optimize our cost structure extracting our cash generation. In Romania, our mobile business is gradually moving closer to stabilization following separation from fixed last week, the transaction was conditionally approved by the European Authorities subject to the disposal by telecom Romania fixed of its 30% stake in mobile operator operations.

We're committed to acquiring the stake, which will allow us to fully control the area. The consideration for this 30% is currently estimated short of €60 million comprising about €33 million in share of enterprise value and other €27 million in cash reserves and working capital adjustments. This transaction is anticipated to be completed by early September, followed by the overall sale of the TKR to Orange, issued as the separation between the fixed and mobile unit has been completed.

In summary, we are pleased with our topline performance increase and with the progress we're making in Romania. Our EBITDA is up materially in the quarter and six months. We're confirming our cash flow guidance for the full-year, support the other substantial shareholder remuneration targets. And now, Babis will review to your performance and the second quarter.

Babis Mazarakis

Thank you, Michael. Hello to all of you. And thank you for being on the call with us today. We are reporting here to another solid quarter. Of course, our performance was held in part by comparison with a period most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. But even if we look at it on a two-year basis, we are pleased with our performance as it underscores our resilience and ability to rapidly make a full recovery. This is particularly true in Greece where both our topline performance and our underlying profitability are back to strong levels. For its part, our Romanian mobile operation is showing encouraging signs of progress though it will take a little longer to get to where we want to be, following the separation from fixed line activities. I remind you that when the closing which we'll continue to expect in the second half. Now that the regulatory hazards have been clear, these activities are accounted for as discontinued operations.

Now starting at the group level, total revenues were up 8% or more than 61 million Euros compared to the same quarter last year. While these reflects a more normal operating environment compared to 2020, it is also the result of growing demand for fiber and in general faster broadband across the board. Looking back at the year's revenue increase, is up more than 5% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Group adjusted EBITDA after leases rose by 6.9% to over €310 million in the second quarter. Part of the increase about €10 million reflects the low base in last quarter's, last year's quarter due to COVID. Roaming bounced back from very low levels last year and we did not offer material discounts to customers this quarter unlikely in last year.

Excluding these impacts EBITDA would be up approximately 3%. Reaching back to years Greece is up close to 5% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The strong performance is also the result of following successful work we have been doing to structurally reduce our cost base.

Looking at Greece now total revenues of €759 million were up 9.6% with a total fixed revenues up more than 5% and mobile jabbing 16% in the second quarter excluding higher handset sales prompted by state subsidies to enhance digitalization, big revenues were up 6.5%. Retail fixed revenues were up 2% this quarter. Growth in broadband continued to accelerate with revenue up 8.2%. We added another 51,000 fiber subscribers in the quarter raising the total to well over 1 million users. Internet speed, we are also gaining ground with connections of 400 mega BPS or more. Now accounting for fully 20% all subscriptions doubles the percentage in the second quarter of last year.

The demand for higher speed combined with the quality and reliability of our broadband services are definite things as we face the prospect of intensifying competition, particularly at the lower end of the market. We still have over a million subscribers on copper that we gradually upgrade to fiber service as the infrastructure reads expanse, industry demand grows in more remote parts of the country. Our FTTH rollout is progressing rapidly and according to plans. Having installed more than 70% of all FTTH lines across the country, we are far in the way the largest fiber network provider and use these as an important competitive edge.

Turning to TV. Revenues return to growth after six quarters of lower year-over-year sales. Revenues were up nearly 5% as cafe's, shops and other businesses reopen the doors net remain and we no longer have to offer rebates and support. The TV segment is also supported by the success of our over the top solution though as you're well aware, this comes with some ARPU dilution. Total number of TV subscribers was up nearly 3% from the second quarter of '20 to 579,000 with all the growth coming from the OTT service. We expect TVs revenues to stabilize in the full-year and are competing aggressively to protect and expand our sports content portfolio.

This week, we announced the acquisition of the Italian football league right, we're in negotiations with several big league -- big league clubs are making good progress. The business segments continue to perform well. ICT revenues were up 21% this quarter, largely driven by digital initiatives in support of public entities, some related solutions developed in the health sector. In particular, our expertise was tapped to assist in handling COVID-19 latest situations as well as deploying applications and platforms, helping people access the health records. B2B should continue to provide an important source of revenues from public and private entities as the currently steps up the pace of each digital transformation. Revenues from wholesale were up 6% on higher international closed traffic as well as increasing adoption of fiber services by other operators.

Now, big mobile service revenues were up 7.4%, a jump driven by significant increases across all segments of the business starting with strong prepaid. As in fixed, our more-for-more strategy is paying off and strengthening our competitive differentiation on pricing. As we prepare for increased competition, our top quality services in terms of technology and customer relationships should support our performance but we remain vigilant. Prepaid revenues were up double digits in Q2, as higher value bundles continued to make headways and postpaid revenues return positive after four quarters of downtrend on favorable reception of our more-for-more plans.

Revenue from visitors roaming nearly tripled in the quarter but from a very low base. They are still approximately 40% below the relevant 2018 level for Q2. We expect to see some improvement in trends in the third quarter and visitor revenues and the numbers are currently building up. But the two-year cell phone is expected to remain sizable. In 5G, launched late last year, we met our full-year target of 50% population coverage. We share the time and we have now raised our year-end objective to 60%. Major cities and some of the islands are now fully covered. Intensifying the trend started in Q1, revenue from handset sales rose sharply this quarter up 74%.

This primarily due to government subsidies design to help students buy laptops and tablets. As you would expect, margins on the sales are low but they are expected to produce somewhat higher saving revenues over the years. In Greece, operating expenses excluding depreciation amortization and one offs amounted to €439 million in the second quarter operating 12% compared to same period last year. More than half of this increase come from the higher device and ICT delivery costs directly related to the handset sales as I just discussed.

The balance reflects provisions and costs we incur in Greece in relations to the separation and disposal of Romanian fixed operations. Personal expenses continued to be downward trend down more than 7% or €9 million compared to the same quarter of last year. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA after leases in Greece was up 6.5% to approximately €304 million. This quarter's EBITDA margin was at 40% and that was down 120 basis points largely reflecting the higher handset sales and device costs during the period.

Now turning to Romania. Total revenues were down less than 6% from the comparable figure in the second quarter of 2020. And this is an improvement in trends versus the previous quarter. Service revenues exceeding €54 million, a drop of 6% and directly attributable to the connection prepaid while postpaid is growing. The company shares of the prepaid market is stable and the company's taking actions to improve its distribution, which should pay off in the future in a margin, remains extremely competitive.

Our mobile business in Romania is also pursuing the service of migrating subscribers from prepaid to postpaid, although we expect to stabilize the customer base by the fourth quarter of the year and stabilizing revenues a little bit later. At about €64 million, operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization into one, we are down about 11% in the quarter. Once this operation profits completed, mobile business we intensify its transformation efforts relying on the new IP stack and increasingly digitalizing operations.

Telekom Romania mobile generated adjusted EBITDA after leases of €6.7 million, a subsequent and improvement and an increase of more than 26% compared to the same quarter last year. EBITDA improvements from continued quarter-after-quarter and is expected to be up significantly in 2022. Now turning to the rest of the group profit and loss. Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization and one offs was €497 million up 8% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Exclude the entire device costs supervisions and one offs the drop in operating expenses would have been roughly commensurate with performance in the first quarter.

Group adjusted EBITDA after leases was €310 million up nearly 7% reflecting improved performances in both countries. Depreciation was up 8% in the quarter and then we resumed the initiation of post content which had been suspended last year due to COVID. Interest expense of less than €12 million was down 26% compared to last year on lower total debt and cost of debt. Recent note issues should help the strength continue. The €72 million income taxes were up sharply. This entirely due to the drop in corporate tax, income tax rate in Greece from 22% -- from 24% to 22%, which led us to reevaluate our deferred tax assets.

Turning to the cash flow statement, adjusted CapEx was €137 million up 4% from the same quarter last year, reflecting its exceptional low level in the first quarter due to timing differences. First half of adjusted CapEx is down 16% but we stand by our €550 million CapEx guidance for the full-year with TV content being skewed towards the second half. Adjusted free cash flow after lease was a €163 million down 9% year-on-year as we confirm our full-year guidance at around €575 million. Reported free cash flow was another €157 million in the quarter, when we had this small voluntary exit program of about 60 people.

Full-year reported free cash flow of €480 million and remains our goal supporting fully our 2021 shareholder remuneration target. In addition, as you'd have seen in our press release, we have accumulated approximately €80 million "8" "0" in excess free cash flow over the past three fiscal years. While this is ultimately intended to be distributed, we've decided to take a conservative stance in the short-term because of the remaining necessities linked to the progress of the pandemic and its impact on our customers.

So, all-in-all we have the solid quarter, quarter two, 2020 held by comparison with the trough of the pandemic last year. While we face effort by several competitors to boost subscriber numbers and we'll continue to focus on upgrading our customers and leveraging our infrastructure. We're working hard on all levels under our control to deliver on our guidance.

On these note, Michael, Panayiotis and me as well as our colleagues around the table are ready to take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question is from the line of Patrick Morris with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Patrick Morris

Good afternoon, guys. And thank you for taking the questions in the call today. A couple of just number questions from me in the bigger picture one, please. Could you just give us the roaming revenue number for the second quarter, please? Simple one. And the second question is you talked about provisions for the Romanian fix operation in Greece. How big was that? So, just two numbers questions. And then a bigger picture question please on the E.U. Recovery Fund. You made reference in the presentation prepared remarks about the opportunity comes from the European Recovery Fund. I love to hear some thoughts just in terms of how quickly using that will come through. And the extent to which that will be avoided CapEx for vouchers or actually boosting near-term revenues as well. Thank you, very much.

A –Babis Mazarakis

Yes. On the roaming revenues, the average number for Q2 was €6 million. That's reported too and that was roughly about 40% lower than the equivalent quarter of 2019, just to get a sense versus the normal year which was 2019. And it's higher three times for most of us with what was the last in the quarter two of 2020. And on the provision, this is a mixture of mainly provisions expenses, that we are taking the note at provisions and expenses. We are booking in order to separate the two businesses. In Romania, we take it down for the biggest part of this number and also set another provision for various cases. Here and they're legal in other cases that have one off character.

On the third question, which is the RRF.

Patrick Morris

Okay, yes.

Babis Mazaraki

Regarding your recovery plan, as you probably know, approximately €6 billion out of this fund will be allocated to the Digital Transformation Ministry. So, this €6 billion will be allocated to projects that will aim to digitalize the state administration. Now considering our experience and our performance all these years, in the past three years in the ICT sector, we are well-placed in competitive wise to have a considerable pie out of this project.

So, now regarding your question when how quickly this is going to start. What I can tell you now is that the ministry is already working on it and we expect the first tenders to go public the last quarter of the year. And definitely, most of them are well quite a few of them will go on during the like in a year for 2022.

Patrick Morris

Great. Go, just check with what provision number. There was $20 million in total, wasn't that?

Babis Mazarakis

Sorry?

Michael Tsama

Sorry, can you please repeat?

Patrick Morris

So, the size of the provision, which was the separation of Romania.

Babis Mazarakis

Yes. I've got the number, yes.

Patrick Morris

Yes. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Ierodiaconou George with Citi Group. Please go ahead.

Ierodiaconou George

Good afternoon, guys. And thank you for taking my questions. The first half is just a clarification on something. Babis said during the introductory remarks. You mentioned €60 million cost for the state in the minority stake in Romania. I just wanted to check with you if there's any estimate or other kind of costs you may incur just to get an idea of what amount of dividend we could expect and then a confirmation whether you still intend to return and the proceeds in the form of a special dividend. The second question of course is on the TV side. And I just wanted to get your views on a couple of things. There's been a lot of press speculation about Premier League but also about the rights of the super league.

So, I just wanted to hear from you how you're thinking maybe whether you're pivoting some of your investments in footfall. And then link to that also, there's been recently some talks regarding the piracy element in Greek Pay TV. The rest are numbers going out in the press between 300,000 and 500,000 subscribers. And I'm just curious if those are numbers that you think are credible and whether you expect to see any progress on that front. And then a very quick final clarification around €80 million potential additional returns. I'm just wondering if you have any views as to how you intend to return these whether it's more as a one off buyback or any thoughts are on form of distribution. Thank you.

Michael Tsamaz

Within members, sort of we take one-by-one. €60 million is the price we pay to buy the 30% that currently is owned by the fixed business. This is because an element of that transaction. So, this -- there's no other expenses for this particular transaction. As I mentioned, the other expenses we are incurring in order to deliver the various steps of separation [indiscernible] just quoted in the speech and the previous question. And these are bidding up or in the past quarter and a little bit of the run quarter and are part of the innocent steps we need to take in order to fulfill our obligation for the separation of the two companies.

And obviously, these expenses are past expenses. So, they will be taken out from the final proceeds that will be of course finalized when the closing account will happen. So, you have to bear with us a couple of more months in order to reach the final amount that we'll be distributing. Whatever the amount will be, these will be distributed right after. And we want to say right after, after we get all the governance approvals that are needed. So, it's in -- probably, I will take Q1 '22 or end of Q4 '21. I mean, that's a little bit of time in there. On the -- take the COVID also the -- this quarter about the €80 million which was the surplus of the previous years.

As we mentioned also in full-year results of wherever we present it at 2020 year results, this accumulation is temporarily held back against the any adverse conditions that may come up from pandemic. The audit some of them out, there we plan to distribute these in the coming the probably periods. When I say periods in the timing, they are one or two years. And on the piracy part, yes there has been a lot of efforts from our side to take appropriate legislation in order to make to reduce and subside this type of phenomenon, which is not healthy at all.

Because it's not only that we are losing the relevant revenues but also it hinders the producers of the content. And also it hinders the practice that normally a state would have collected. So, it's a multi-dimensional problem and we are taking a lot of I would say healthy options and healthy discuss in order to have legislation that would allow this phenomenon to be resolved.

Babis Mazarakis

Actually okay, it's -- we could say that the amendment that was made to the recent legislation was boxes [indiscernible] and we'll see this in action.

Panayiotis Gabrielides

And there was also question about the TV content. TV content is quite important for our case and we are constantly trying to enrich and to make sure that the offering sports offering is completed. Last year, we have we renewed the time to sleep, which is number one in all the preferences. And this year we are or we mentioned also in discussions to with certain clubs from the Super League or the brit Super League the broadcast the games. These are ongoing discussions. On the Premier League, we do have the rights for one more year. And that is there. The new probability you see was won by kind of intermediary agent. And obviously there will be discussion there to see, what are the potential opportunities to continue with these but these are cases that will be evolving in the coming months.

Babis Mazarakis

But even if we have to what's important to note here is that even if we don't get the Premier League rights broadcasting of Premier League for here '23 and we will be broadcasting this coming year '22. And at the same time we will be broadcasting at least three of the major Greek teams. So, we are enter into the big championship broadcasting rights as well. We already have agreements with [indiscernible] so, what we would say is that during this coming year, we have a good position in terms of content and --.

Ierodiaconou George

Very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Kim Ivan with Xtellus Capital. Please go ahead.

Kim Ivan

Good afternoon. Just a quick question on the [indiscernible] situations then they're trying to get a --.

Operator

Mr. Kim. I apologize, can you hear me? Can you please speak a little closer to your microphone, your sound is not coming through very well. Thank you.

Kim Ivan

Okay, sorry. Is it better?

Operator

Yes. It's better. Please go ahead. Thank you.

Kim Ivan

Yes, sorry. So, my question was about the NBN mobile. And as to why whether you expect them to come out fairly soon and maybe this year and it's sort of impact on pricing you'd expect from them? They can be or potentially when you deal with Vodafone for wholesale. That's one. And then secondly, on P&L --. So, if I want to understand the auction there will be fairly soon. And so, what sort of price inflation you'd expect there and whether it can have any impact on your --. Thank you.

Babis Mazarakis

Sorry. We could not really make out clearly what your questions were? One question was about some [indiscernible] Vodafone. The other question was about the some rights but what rights?

Kim Ivan

Premier League.

Babis Mazarakis

Okay. Premier League, right. These two questions, that's all.

Kim Ivan

That's right. Yes.

Babis Mazarakis

Okay. As I said earlier, the Premier League rights where they -- we participated in the tender, where we will apparently the one who gave the highest is a blockage. So, we don't know how the blockage is going to deal with it. If you're going to come to sell the rights to any interested parties or part of the rights, the whole rights, we don't know yet. But as I said earlier, for this coming year we still have the broadcasting rights of Premier League. The tender that took place was for the three years after this next season.

So, it was for the year, the year '23 and '24 and on. So for this coming year, we're very well-positioned having the Premier League right and at the same time having agreed we have at least three great football teams for broadcasting their games. And regarding the MVNO agreement. Okay it was announced there was an agreement between the [indiscernible] and Vodafone regarding the MVNO services. However, as you know there's probably other events that may come into to be realized that this agreement will not have any effect.

Kim Ivan

Okay. Thank you, Babis.

Babis Mazarakis

You are welcome. So, Babis. It's Michael Butcher here.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Recibor Skipyart [ph] with Wood & Co. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, I have three questions. Firstly, could you please repeat what are your estimates regarding the total expenses related to this Romania segments separation that will be excluded from the proceeds from the Romania sale

Michael Tsamaz

The second question?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sure. So, the second question is about roaming impact on your second quarter results, could you please quantify was nominal year-on-year impact on the EBITDA and what do you expect its impact to be in third quarter this year? And my third question is regarding the excess dividends that you have guided for along with this quarter results. Will this €80 million be paid this year or next year? So, when you do?

Michael Tsamaz

Regarding the profits from Romania we have been guiding that from the final amount that we will collect upon the closing of the deal what will be taken out obviously is the price we pay to buy the 30% plus the expenses and other provisions that we are going to make in order to be able to separate the businesses. As I said in the lower quarter two we have booked a little bit over 20 million Euros for these expenses and we are going to continue with the necessary ones but the big part there. So, as I mentioned, please bear with us, when we close the deal to calculate the exact amount that will be distributed. Now these amounts will be distributed it will be done so most likely, as I said, either to the end of Q4 this year or Q1 next year, depending upon the appropriate approvals and the timing of closing, of course.

For the second question which was about the roaming effect. The roaming effect for Q2, 21 versus Q2, of 20, towards about €5 million better. And this includes the elements of both the visitors roaming, and also our roamers that are traveling abroad. They are customer base and the delta between the two quarters year-on-over it was 5 million Euros. So this is obviously an improvement that I think I mentioned before that the level of the roaming in Q2 was 40% below the level we're experienced in Q2, 2019. So just to have the full picture.

Obviously, we expect also in August, and a little bit of September to experience higher revenues versus last year since the numbers of visitors in the country are more than what they were at least for August last year. Now the excess amount that I mentioned before, this is habilitating against the adverse conditions. And as we move on, and we see the stabilization of the situation these amounts will be distributed in the next couple of years starting 2022.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, very much for the answers.

Michael Tsamaz

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference over to management for any closing comments. Thank you.

Michael Tsamaz

Thank you for being on this call. And for your questions -- I look forward, we look forward to our next discussion in the November third quarter results. In the meantime, I wish you all the pleasant summer particularly if you will be spending some time here in Greece. Have a nice day.