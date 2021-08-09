Milan Krasula/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) we felt that going up the capital structure had merit. Specifically, we liked the Farmland Partners Inc. 6% PFD SER B (NYSE:FPI.PB) as a pseudo cash-like holding that could play out with total returns of about 6% over the next 12 months. How did that work out? Well, with Q2-2021 results released by FPI, we have some interesting things to look at and flesh out our thoughts further on the subject.

Q2-2021

For Q2-2021, FPI's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in weaker than last year.

Source: FPI 10-Q

This was despite a far stronger commodity market and very strong rent renewal spreads for the company. What drove this negative comparison was the increase in legal fees.

Source: FPI 10-Q

The delta on the legal fees (about $2.1 million) is almost the same as the delta on the AFFO (about $2.2 million) for this quarter. Fundamentally, FPI continued to perform as expected. It is an asset-rich, but cash-flow poor, stock to hold.

About Those Legal Fees

FPI has been fighting on several fronts ever since a negative article on the company created a whirlwind of lawsuits. While that article has since been taken down (see our response to those false allegations here), the battle waged on for over 3 years. One extremely positive development here was that the short seller actually admitted that the facts were "made up".

On June 20, 2021, Quinton Mathews (a.k.a. “Rota Fortunae”) entered into a settlement agreement with the Company in which he agreed to pay the Company a multiple of the profits he made when the Company’s common stock price fell in connection with the article. The Company has long believed the article was part of a short and distort attack on the Company. This was confirmed when Quinton Mathews issued a press release admitting he and his advisory clients shorted the Company in advance of the article and profited from the decline it caused, and further admitted that many of the key statements in that article – which he acknowledged led to the stock’s decline - were false. Following the parties’ settlement, the Court granted a joint stipulated motion to dismiss the case on June 29, 2021. On July 2, 2021, the Company filed a complaint against First Sabrepoint Capital Management, LP, Sabrepoint Capital Partners, LP, Sabrepoint Capital Participation, LP, George Baxter, and Donald Marchiony (collectively, “Sabrepoint”) in the Civil District Courts of Dallas County, Texas seeking relief for their role, as alleged in the complaint, in the short and distort scheme.

Source: FPI 10-Q

At this point legal fees should trend down and there might be some recoveries associated with counterclaims. Regardless, the company can now focus a lot more on its core work and it will be a huge relief just to do that.

FPI.PB PAR/NAV

On the preferred shares we left with this conclusion the last time.

Nonetheless, we see a 5-6% change in value of the farmland, creating a 2.5-3.0% uplift in "par". This puts our new par between $26.44 and $26.58. Adjusting this further for accrued dividends (1 month of 3), we get a fair value of $26.56 to $26.70.

Source: Farmland: Quality Preferreds Below Par

FPI gave a nod to our calculations and announced this (emphasis ours).

Farmland Partners Inc. (the "Company") today posted the Cumulative Farmland Value Appreciation ("FVA"), the FVA Factor, and the FVA Amount as updated for 2021, as those terms are defined in the final prospectus for the Company's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock"). The FVA Factor and FVA Amount were calculated using data contained in the Land Values 2021 Summary, which was released today by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The report is available via the following link: Based on the weighting of the Portfolio States established under the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, Cumulative FVA for the period ending September 30, 2021 is 12.33%, resulting in an FVA Factor of 6.16% and an FVA Amount of $1.54. The FVA Amount plus the initial liquidation preference is equal to $26.54.

Source: PRN

Based on this new information and the additional accumulated dividends, our new fair value is $26.75. The preferred shares have moved closer to this number as well.

Conversion To Common

While the thesis is playing out as expected and the preferred shares continue to provide a good alternative to cash, the conversion to common remains at the forefront of discussions. We would draw the reader's attention to the Q2-2021 transcript that has some very important discussion points on it. Our summary of those points is as below.

1) The company did do a small at-the-market common equity issuance at $13.11 and they are hesitant to do that if the price is lower. They also appear to be hesitant to do a lot of equity issuance in the $13 range as NAV is higher than that.

2) On the preferred shares, they have still not decided whether they will buy it back or issue common equity. The CEO laid out arguments for both sides and then left it there.

As detailed in the last article, the FPI share price will determine this in our opinion. At the current price of FPI, the risk for a full scale conversion appears to be low.

Conclusion

The NAV/PAR appreciation played out as expected for FPI.PB. The conversion overhang is an issue for FPI common shares and they don't seem to have a great way around it. Our call here is to stick to the preferred shares as they are a better way to play farmland in general. Enterprising investors can create a paired trade by continuing to be long FPI.PB alongside selling the $15.00 strike naked calls on the common shares as a hedge for a portion of their holdings. The rationale here is that if preferred shares are converted into common, the common shares will fall and the calls should expire worthless. That income from the option premium should offset any small loss from the conversion of FPI.PB. On the flipside, if FPI starts to move above $15.00, conversion should be guaranteed and your short position will be offset by your preferred shares converted into common shares.

