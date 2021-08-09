jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a tough few years for investors in Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) as the stock has massively underperformed the restaurant group and underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) by more than 125% since Q1 2016. Unfortunately, this poor performance hasn't changed in 2021, with the stock up just 3% year-to-date vs. the S&P-500's 16% return. While the company posted better than expected fiscal Q3 2021 results and impressive off-premise sales, I still don't see a significant enough margin of safety here at $135.00. So, while the stock offers a solid dividend yield at a reasonable valuation, I think there are better opportunities in other sectors currently.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Cracker Barrel released its fiscal Q3 2021 results in late May, reporting net sales of $713.4 million, a sharp increase from fiscal Q3 2020 levels but a 3% decline relative to fiscal Q3 2019. The weaker sales on a two-year basis were driven by capacity headwinds and declining comp-store restaurant sales, offset by double-digit comp-store retail sales of 10.8%. While the 10.8% increase on the retail side outweighed the 8.6% decline in comp-store restaurant sales, restaurant revenues make up a much larger portion of total revenue, coming in at ~79% of sales on a year-to-date basis. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Cracker Barrel reported a solid sequential recovery in fiscal Q3 2021, with sales up 65% vs. fiscal Q3 2020 levels and more than 5% sequentially (fiscal Q2 2021: $677.2 million). However, the capacity constraints with the company operating at an average of 75% capacity weighed on the results, taking a bite out of restaurant revenue on a two-year basis. This was evidenced by restaurant revenue of ~$569 million in fiscal Q3 2021, down over 8% from ~$610 million fiscal Q3 2019, and even down 4% from fiscal Q3 2018 levels. This is a little disappointing compared to industry-leading dine-in peers like Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Darden (DRI), which posted blow-out CYQ2 results with sales up materially on a two-year basis.

The good news is that there were bright spots in the quarter, with retail sales up nearly 11% vs. fiscal Q3 2019 levels ($144.0 million vs. $129.5 million) and off-premise sales soaring by 144% on a two-year basis. The company noted that the new beer & wine program, digital investments, and menu evolution contributed to the Q3 traffic and sales and that the growth in retail sales was driven by a higher average ticket and a higher conversion rate of restaurant guests to retail purchases. As of quarter-end, the beer & wine program is progressing well, with beer & wine now offered at over 405 stores and on track to improve to 600 by year-end. The company noted that it has made updates to its beer and wine menu, now offering Blue Moon and Sangria.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Cracker Barrel noted that it expects solid growth in the catering business once things normalize and is encouraged by the fact that off-premise volume remains strong despite the re-openings. The real test will be whether sales remain strong heading into fiscal Q4 2021, as dine-in should be back to nearly 100% by then with very limited capacity restrictions. The company called out Individual To-Go (pick up in-store or curbside) as the largest channel, accounting for 55% of off-premise over the past 12 months. Cracker Barrel has made investments to improve the guest experience, hoping to retain this impressive off-premise growth. As it stands, off-premise average weekly sales are coming in near $15,000 per week, and CBRL is confident this will provide a solid contribution once dine-in normalizes.

So, what were the negatives?

While net new openings are certainly better than closures, Cracker Barrel noted that it expects to open 2 new Cracker Barrel stores in FY2021, and the possibility of 15 Maple Street stores annually. Assuming a similar pace for Cracker Barrel (2-3) and a more conservative 10 per annum for Maple Street, this translates to ~1.70% - 1.85% consolidated unit growth going forward, relative to 701 stores opened as of quarter-end. This is well below the projected unit growth rate of market leaders like Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), which are aiming for closer to 5% unit growth. Darden (DRI), which is much larger than CBRL, is also growing at a quicker pace, planning 35 new openings in FY2022, or roughly 2.0% unit growth.

"I'm still hoping to get double-digit growth in FY '22 whether it's going to be to the 15 we'll see. We're going to be doing both new markets and infill. And we'll be able to update you more about construction costs in more detail in our next call."

- Sandy Cochran, President & CEO Cracker Barrel, Fiscal Q3 2021 Conference Call

(Source: Worldometers.info)

In terms of margins, inflation remains rampant, and we're seeing the most significant year-over-year increase in wholesale food prices since 2011. Some of the major increases were in beef, pork, fats and oils, and flour, with poultry also seeing significant inflation. This could weigh on Cracker Barrel's margins if these increases are not transitory, and Cracker Barrel has guided for 5% commodity inflation, with pork being a major contributor. Unfortunately, with COVID-19 cases increasing, this could lead to a dampened re-opening for CBRL's dine-in business in fiscal Q1 2022.

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Restaurant Association)

The other issue that Cracker Barrel mentioned was labor, with an expectation of 3.25% wage inflation at the mid-point and staffing issues being a minor problem. Cracker Barrel noted that it had encountered staffing challenges at "a number of locations", with some challenges continuing today. The company mentioned that it could look into shift meals, extra bonuses or guaranteed bonuses, or extra perks to retain staff. When it comes to hiring, the company has an employee referral program but may need to incentivize more on the hiring side if staffing challenges worsen when it comes to critical positions. This could weigh on margins, which are down nearly 100 basis points relative to FY2019 levels on a trailing-twelve-month basis (33.6% vs. 34.6%). Let's take a look at the earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, while FY2020 was very disappointing with a 70% decline in annual earnings per share [EPS] related to unprecedented COVID-19 headwinds, annual EPS is expected to recover materially in FY2021. This is based on FY2021 annual EPS estimates of $5.20, which would recover more than 55% of FY2019 annual EPS ($9.27). Looking ahead to FY2022, annual EPS is expected to surge to $8.74, translating to a near-full recovery. While this is encouraging, it pales compared to the more desirable industry leaders like Darden and Texas Roadhouse that are expected to post a new all-time high in FY2022. Generally, industry leaders offer the best returns, and it's always best to own the leader in the group, so these two names look like much more attractive candidates if we do see a general market correction. Let's look at the valuation:

(Source: YCharts.com)

With the quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share (2.90% yield) reinstated, Cracker Barrel is becoming a bit of a value play, given that it's also trading at barely 17.8x trailing earnings. However, if we look at the company's historical earnings multiple, it has ranged between 13 and 25 and has been making lower lows for years. On a 5-year basis, the range is closer to 15 and 21, which doesn't translate to much if we use the lower end of this range to derive a conservative price target. This is because using a multiple of 17x earnings and FY2021 annual EPS estimates of $8.74, the stock's fair value comes in at $148.58.

While this target does represent nearly 10% upside, it's generally best to buy at a significant margin of safety, especially if looking to invest in non-growth stories. Based on a 20% discount to fair value to bake in a healthy margin of safety, the fair value for Cracker Barrel comes in at $118.86 ($148.58 x 0.80), meaning that the stock would have to decline by more than 10% to have a compelling valuation. Obviously, there's no reason the stock has to dip this low, but I don't see the 2.9% yield as enough to justify owning the stock here when investors can get a similar yield from industry leaders like Darden (DRI).

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at the technical picture, we can see that Cracker Barrel is one of the worst-performing stocks in the restaurant group and has massively underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) as well. This is evidenced by a (-) 14% return vs. Q1 2016, during a period when the market is up more than 120%. Unfortunately, this underperformance has not changed since the pandemic, and while Cracker Barrel isn't expensive, I don't see enough of a margin of safety here to justify buying an industry laggard. For the stock to begin to get interesting from a technical standpoint, it would have to slide to support in the $117.00 area, where it would trade at closer to 13x FY2022 earnings.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Cracker Barrel had a better fiscal Q3 than expected, but with one of the weaker earnings growth rates in the restaurant industry (5.6% CAGR since FY2014), it's hard to justify owning the stock. With the stock down sharply from its highs at 15.4x FY2022 earnings estimates and paying a ~2.90% yield, it is certainly a value play. Having said that, the current margin of safety isn't compelling enough to rush in to own the stock at $135.00. If we were to see a dip closer to $117.00, I would watch the stock closer for a potential bottoming setup, given that this is an area of strong support dating back to 2016. At current levels, I believe there are better opportunities elsewhere in the market.