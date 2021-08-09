JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) is one of these names which I covered in the past, but over time lost a bit of interest. Amidst some signs of life and some action on the M&A front, it is time to update the investment thesis.

Late summer in 2016 I concluded that I was not lying down on Tempur Sealy. The company issued a big profit warning at the time which triggered a big sell-off to levels around the $15 mark based on the current quotation. Note that shares actually traded around the $60 mark at the time itself, as the share did see a four-on-one stock split late in 2020.

Former Take

Back in 2016, Tempur Sealy focused heavily on premium beds as the vast majority of sales were generated in North America, accompanied by some fragmented overseas operations.

With beds, it is all about the mattresses, as no fixed expiration date on the useful life of the mattress, and a substantial price tag attached to it as well, it is these dynamics which make it quite a cyclical operation. The company is known from its partial namesake brand Tempur Pedic, a premium brand which is responsible for half of sales with other brands focused on value as well.

The investment thesis at the time was still dominated in a huge way with the 2012 purchase of Sealy which resulted in the second half of the name of the company. That business saddled the company with quite some debt which resulted in higher leverage ratios, certainly as promised margin gains were not delivered upon.

With shares trading at 15 times earnings and leverage equivalent to 3 times EBITDA at the time, expectations were quite reasonable. These valuations were not necessarily very appealing in a different valuation environment, as I was furthermore surprised by the sudden nature of the weakness in the operating performance. Hence, I decided to not get involved in the shares at those levels at the time but waited for a sell-off. I did initiate a modest position in 2018, but shares were pretty much flat and down until late in 2019.

2019 Base Case

In February 2020, Tempur Sealy announced its 2019 results just ahead of the outbreak of the pandemic. 2019 was quite a solid year with sales up 15% to $3.1 billion and while the year-over-year growth is good, it compares to the pro forma revenue base of $2.7 billion upon the Sealy purchase back in 2012, nearly a decade ago.

The company reported operating income of $347 million which resulted in GAAP earnings of $3.50 per share and $4.00 per share on an adjusted basis. Shares traded at around $20 (which is $80 adjusted for the stock split) resulting in a 20 times adjusted earnings multiple. Net debt was still quite high at nearly $1.5 billion, for a 2.9 times leverage ratio.

The company furthermore guided for 2020 EBITDA at $575-650 million which is quite an improvement from the $508 million number posted in 2019. With the midpoint of the guidance up nearly $100 million from 2019, that is a substantial improvement. This works down to $1.80 per share on pa pre-tax basis, resulting in a real roadmap for earnings of more than $5 per share in 2020.

The Pandemic

Shares of the company sold off aggressively amidst the outbreak of the pandemic. Shares fell to just $8 (or $32 adjusted for the stock split), recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the summer, and ever since have been on fire. Like so many consumer discretionary repurchases like swimming pools, barbecues and other luxury items at home, Tempur has been benefiting actually from the pandemic.

First quarter sales for 2020 were up 19% on the back of solid operational momentum ahead of the pandemic, but the conditions resulted in the company withdrawing the outlook. Second quarter sales fell 8%, but order trends improved towards the end of the quarter as the company guided for third quarter sales growth around 25%. As it turned out, third quarter sales did grow some 38%, with fourth quarter sales up 20%.

On the back of this, the company grew 2020 sales some 18% to nearly $3.7 billion as earnings exploded. EBITDA improved to $780 million as earnings nearly doubled. Adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share work down to a $7.60 per share number on a pre-split basis. With shares trading around the $30 mark ($120 pre-split) valuations were reasonable at 15 times earnings, but these earnings have just doubled of course. With EBITDA improving a bit and earnings power being very big, net debt has come down to $1.3 billion, resulting in much lower leverage ratios as well.

Investors were however upbeat as the company issued a convincing outlook for 2021 with EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $900 million and adjusted earnings seen at $2.40 per share.

2021 - Even Stronger

On the back of the great 2020 results and the comfortable guidance for 2021, shares have continued to rise to $42 at this moment, essentially trading at all-time highs.

Solid first quarter results prompted the company into hiking the full year guidance to $2.60 per share in April as the company has been very aggressive in buying back shares during the first quarter. The improved operational performance has certainly triggered confidence of management as well, not just with increased share buybacks, but also with a substantial deal.

In May, Tempur announced the $475 million purchase of Dreams, a UK leading specialty bed retailer. The deal is set to expand growth in Europe and in the UK in particular, with synergies seen at $0.20 per share in the first year post the acquisition. Dreams generated $400 million in sales in 2020 and EBITDA of $75 million, with sales seen at $450 million in the first year post the deal. This values the company at just over 1 times sales, while EBITDA margins come in at high-teens.

This deal looks reasonable as Tempur itself was valued at a roughly $8 billion enterprise value at $30 around the turn of this year based on the 2020 results. These levels value the company at more than 2 times sales, albeit that EBITDA margin of Tempur Sealy just surpasses the 20% mark, a few points higher than Dreams. The deal will boost sales by 12% as the earnings power and balance sheet certainly supports the financing of such a deal.

In the meantime the company only performed better than expected on an operational front. The company hiked the full year guidance again, now seeing earnings between $3.10 and $3.25 per share on the back of $1.1 billion in EBITDA. Net debt was reported at $1.45 billion at the second quarter results, yet this was before the $475 million Dreams acquisition, resulting in a pro forma net debt load of $1.9 billion, for a leverage ratio of around 1.7 times.

With shares now trading at $42, the company trades at just 12-13 times earnings while leverage is low. This is very compelling, but the concern is of course a normalization of these earnings, in this case lower operating performance, as the current performance is huge compared to the normal run rate.

After all, the company is earning close to $13 per share at the moment on a pre-adjusted basis, while normalized earnings power only trending at $4 per share just two years ago. Any serious reversal in margins, sales and earnings results in potentially much higher earnings multiples as well as increased leverage ratios.

And Now?

The discussion above makes it very hard to read into. I have been holding a long term position from 2018, and while momentum is very strong, the current valuations are very modest.

Despite the low valuation multiple I feel no reason to add to my position which I have held for a few years, but the valuations and cash flow yield look too enticing to trim the position as well. Hence, I continue to lie down with my current position as I like the improved recent operational performance and a nice deal in the UK.