espiegle/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

While it has been a few months since I last wrote about Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO), I continue to find real value in the smaller banks dotting the United States. Though the lack of liquidity in the shares can sometimes cause elevated levels of volatility, PEBO is operating well and should see outperformance relative to peer banks over the next couple months.

In my last article, I laid out a fairly concise investment thesis that touched on its relatively cheap valuation and the potential for positive earnings growth via its recent acquisitions and associated cost savings. My original thesis was,

While the easy money has clearly been made, the 1.7x price to tangible book value per share is roughly in line with the bank industry average (~1.65x).Historically speaking, PEBO has traded closer to 2.0x on valuation. Also, the most recent acquisitions should drive additional loan growth and cost scaling metrics.

As the market has continued to digest the past acquisitions and take in another round of financial earnings, I continue to feel positive about the shares at the current level. Also, the continued growth in the dividend payment allows for shareholders to be somewhat patient in their desire for overall share price appreciation and total return.

Since PEBO is far from being a rainmaker in terms of its lending capabilities, I don’t see the shares drastically outpacing peers in any one given year. In my mind, PEBO is similar to the tortoise, in tortoise and the hare. In terms of its current valuation (chart below) at 1.6x price to tangible book value per share, I find the potential for modest appreciation to be somewhat likely, especially with its improved earnings outlook.

Data by YCharts

I believe PEBO's share price return is likely to grind higher than peers over the next year, but when layering in the dividend yield, the total shareholder return potential looks very attractive. The bank continues to generate positive loan growth while maintaining its solid credit profile. Also, the expense base is ripe for mild consolidation, something that likely aids bottom-line results.

A Quick Look Back At Recent Earnings

When digging into the core of its operating earnings, the second quarter pre-provision earnings per share was slightly below my expectations. Its core margin, however, increased 18 basis points linked quarter, driven by the addition of higher yielding leases from North Star (which closed in the first quarter).

In terms of its core lending capabilities, I have to admit, reported results were rather lackluster. However, after stripping out all the PPP loan forgiveness related noise, core loans grew 4% linked quarter annualized. While still somewhat softer than the national average, I do find the core loan growth trend to be positive and set the bank up to have momentum for the second half of 2021.

In terms of its reported results, the biggest impact was driven by the larger-than-expected loan loss provision. The elevated provision included a Day 1 CECL adjustment for the addition of North Star. Since that is more of an accounting related measure, I believe most investors are likely to back out the negative impacts. However, it did hinder tangible book value per share growth for the quarter.

When reviewing the entirety of the quarter, most of the results were roughly in line with consensus expectations. That said, I do believe that it should be noted that PPP loan balances were basically cut in half (to $188 million). This outsized level of forgiveness is likely to be considered a positive as the bank is beyond its peer average in terms of “loan growth” headwinds.

Thoughts on the outlook

The integration and expected earnings accretion of North Star Equipment Leasing (closed March 31) and Premier Financial (PFBI), which is expected to close in late 3Q, continue to generate a lot of earnings “noise”.

Since the bank is basically integrating and operating dual transactions, it is difficult to see the performance metrics of any one individual deal and measure the financial success. In fact, this might limit the shares from seeing a higher valuation for the time being, simply due to the elevated level of opaqueness in the bottom line.

With that as a near-term caveat to the shares, I continue to believe that the pro forma combined business is likely to see 21% earnings accretion from previous levels (which is the original guidance). Since it is hard for the market to see it today, I view the shares as currently undervalued given the positive earnings momentum we are likely to see in 4Q21 and beyond.

When looking at the core business, I think higher yields from PEBO's specialty finance verticals should support a core margin expansion while scale associated with the combination with PFBI should allow PEBO to capture additional operating leverage in 2022.

All told, PEBO has managed its excess liquidity better than peers as cash and equivalents, although elevated relative to historical trends, are just 4.9% of assets. The bond portfolio was relatively stable from first quarter levels (21% of assets) while the portfolio's yield increased 18 basis points linked quarter.

Concluding Thoughts

It's always difficult to forecast earnings for banks that add new industry items (like North Star). On top of that, the bank is in the middle of integrating one deal while waiting on another to close.

However, on the second quarter earnings call, management indicated they were confident that PEBO would generate 2022 earnings ahead of consensus estimates of $2.99 (at the time) and that the efficiency ratio should work its way into the low 60% in the second half of 2022.

Since consensus earnings estimates continue to work higher, I think shares are likely going to act like a coiled string. Because it is difficult to see when the three companies will truly operate as one, I think most shareholders are waiting on the sidelines. Since that day is likely less than six months away (given deal closing timeline), I would recommend buying shares today, especially when they are paid a handsome dividend to be patient.