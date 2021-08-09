FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Today I'm beginning my coverage of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) with a "Buy" rating. As I discuss below, I like the company because of its platform, its robust pipeline and its early success in commercializing its initial products. And that the stock has come down substantially from its highs, makes the timing appropriate in my opinion. Let's begin with this latter point, before turning to the company itself.

Recent Stock Price & Valuation

As can be seen from the chart below, the stock price peaked in Dec 2020 following very promising sales of its DEXTENZA product (discussed in more detail in the commercialization sub heading below). The company took advantage of the stock price by raising $75M shortly thereafter, but the stock has fallen ever since.

Here's a second look, this time in terms of EV:

With the stock now trading at $10.63, i.e. at less than half of the December 2020 $21.50 offering price, the valuation and balance sheet looks as follows:

As I will now explain, I think that an EV of $650M is very cheap relative to the company's potential.

Platform

OCUL's core technology is a hydrogel which allows the slow release of medicines over time. The company is currently focusing on formulating slow-release hydrogel products based on existing safe and efficacious ocular drugs which currently are formulated and administered as drops or injections. As we will see when we get to the pipeline, one of the nice features of the hydrogel is that it can be engineered to provide various rates of release. Moreover, the hydrogel itself dissolves over time so that it doesn't stay permanently in the eye.

This graphic from the OCUL website page describing the technology is also helpful:

As one can imagine, the benefits of slow release are threefold:

Less discomfort for patients, many of whom don't enjoy self-administering drops several times a day, much less undergoing frequent injections, Concomitant with this first point is much better patient compliance, And finally, due to the gradual release, the safety and efficacy profile can often be improved relative to other administration methods for the same drugs.

Pipeline

The graphic below (from the company's current corporate presentation) shows the company's current pipeline (note however that, as discussed below, the OTX-AFS collaboration with Regeneron has recently been abandoned). I find it impressive for several reasons:

The pipeline spans the entire spectrum of development from early Phase 1 work, all the way through approved products. This, to me, gives OCUL substantial credibility as a drug developer. The breadth of ocular target diseases is impressive. As shown in the following slide, the total addressable market (TAM) for the targeted diseases is many times the company's current EV.

Let's quickly look at the products in the pipeline, going from most developed to least developed.

DEXTENZA - Post Surgery

DEXTENZA has been approved and is being sold for the treatment of pain and inflammation post surgery. As the next two slides show, eye drops are a poor solution for this treatment due to the drugs not easily reaching the ocular tissue and the aforementioned problems with compliance. DEXTENZA requires the insertion of a single insert which then provides better drug delivery and essentially perfect compliance. As I will also discuss in later sections, sales since the July 2019 launch have been very encouraging.

DEXTENZA - Allergic Conjunctivitis

OCUL is hoping to extend the DEXTENZA label to include an in-office application of the DEXTENZA insert to treat allergic conjunctivitis of the eye. Such an insert would eliminate the risk of abusing/over-applying topical corticosteroids as well as the flip side risk of poor compliance. The data (most of which is statistically significant) from various Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials is shown in the next slide, and the PDUFA date for the sNDA is currently set for October 18, 2021.

The potential label expansion could mean a large boost in DEXTENZA addressable market and quarterly sales.

OTX-CSI and OTX-DED for Dry Eyes

OCUL has two candidates for treating dry eye disease.

OTX-CSI releases cyclosporine via a hydrogel insert, while OTX-DED releases dexamethasone. Both products are in Phase 2 trials, with the latter product trying to leverage the company's clinical experience with DEXTENZA, see following slide to see comparison of OTX-DED insert vs. DEXTENZA insert.

As discussed above, the TAMs for these products are large, so it will be important to track the progress of the trials. Currently top line Phase 2 data from OTX-CSI is expected in Q4 2021 and from OTX-DED in 1H 2022.

OTX-TIC

OCUL's candidate for the treatment of glaucoma is OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral implant. Interim Phase 1 findings show intraocular pressure decreases in line with topical travoprost administration, but again the benefit would be perfect compliance. (Indeed, for glaucoma, non-compliance has the very severe risk of disease progression and potential blindness.)

OCUL estimates the global glaucoma market at $4.8B, so continued success here is a potential game-changer for the company.

OTX-TKI

OTX-TKI is an axitinib intravitreal implant for extended release to treat retinal diseases. The goal is to have sustained release for a minimum of 6 months which would make it preferable to the current paradigm of injections every 4 to 8 weeks. Initial Phase 1 results are encouraging, though the numbers suggest there is still work to do.

Commercialization & Revenue Growth

As shown below, quarterly revenues for early sales of DEXTENZA have been encouraging, and while there was a bit of stagnation last quarter, a pre-release of the current quarter's revenue showed $11.1M in DEXTENZA for Q2. In another year we could be at a $100M run rate, which in and of itself would justify the current $650M EV, leaving any and all positive developments in the pipeline to add to the stock's valuation.

Moreover, successful sales of its initial product are a good sign as to the company's ability to sell additional products as they come to market, hopefully starting with a label expansion of DEXTENZA itself.

Data by YCharts

Covid Impacts

The sales mentioned above are additionally impressive due to the severe impacts that COVID-19 had on patients visiting their doctors. See the second slide in the DEXTENZA - Post Surgery section above to gain a greater appreciation for this.

Indeed, my $100M run rate in 2022, guesstimated above, is somewhat predicated on the idea that there's post-COVID catch-up to be played between patients and doctors.

Regeneron Ends Partnership

One recent negative that should be mentioned is Regeneron terminated its early stage retinal disease program with OCUL. However, since OCUL has its own program in works, I'm not sure how big a negative it is.

Anticipated Milestones

Although I've mentioned many of these already, here's a road map of expected near-term milestone events for the company's various products:

Conclusion

As it says in the article's title, I've bought (and continue buying) the dip in OCUL because I believe that its currently marketable products should be valued at the stock's current EV, which leaves an impressive pipeline of products to add substantial value going forward.